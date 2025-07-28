President Trump just completed an historic trade deal with the EU and then announced that Putin has 10 days to end the war - or else…why now?

After President Trump completed trade deals with China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, the UK and the EU - got the GENIUS act passed - helped Israel to destroy Iran’s nuclear capability - and ended the wars with Cambodia & Thailand and Pakistan & India with promises of more fair trade with America - Trump announced today that he's moving up the deadline and giving Russia just 10 more days to end the war in Ukraine (not 50 days as he originally said) or major sanctions will be leveraged against Russia and her allies:

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "There's no reason to wait. We're not seeing any progress being made."

That means Trump must believe he’s completed all the steps and the trade deals he needs to box in Putin and his allies with sanctions and massive tariffs. Let's see what happens next.

The former President of Russia - Dmitry Medvedev - who often speaks for Putin - responded by saying Trump shouldn’t issue ultimatums to Russia:

Medvedev earlier blasted Trump for destroying Iran’s nuclear sites (and even said Russia and others would help Iran rebuild them.) Now he’s using reverse psychology on Trump - telling him that if he dares to levy harsh sanctions on Russia he risks being viewed as Sleepy Joe. I think not!

Trump’s foreign policy and his trade and tariff strategy (designed to keep China, Russia & Iran apart and neuter their ability to go after the dollar with BRICS) has revealed a dark side of Putin that he has often been able to conceal from the free world.

Putin’s desperation is showing. Like Trump recently said: “I wouldn’t call Putin an assassin, but he’s a tough guy.” Let’s see who is tougher - Trump or Putin.

It came out that Putin had compromising intelligence on Hillary but didn’t release it. Why not? I think I know why:

If you like my work, you can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit card here or you can send a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801. Or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.

I’ve written over 2,000 newsletters after being relentlessly censored and banned on social media. My work is FREE and supported by your generous donations. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate your generosity!

Donate

You can find all my newsletters at my website at TierneyRealNewsNetwork.substack.com. You can search archives of my posts by keyword at https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/archive. You can send me an email by replying to my email newsletters.

Please follow me on Telegram at t.me/TierneyRealNews. Follow me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079025148615 (although they block me quite often there.) Or you can find me on Truth Social at https://truthsocial.com/@maggiepeggy123.

Thanks again, and please share my newsletter and encourage your friends to subscribe! It’s free and always will be!