PRESIDENT TRUMP: "A horrible thing that took place yesterday at Mar-a-Lago. We are no better than a third world country, a banana republic. It is a continuation of Russia, Russia, Russia, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax # 2, the no collusion Mueller Report, and more. To make matters worse it is all, in my opinion, a coordinated attack with Radical Left Democrat state & local D.A.’s & A.G.’s."

KARI LAKE: “I suppose this sets a precedent and I wonder if people like Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton should be nervous if President Trump ever makes it back into the White House."

BREAKING: Judge Bruce E Reinhart, magistrate judge for the Southern District of Florida, used to work for Jeffrey Epstein and signed the warrant to green light the FBI raid on President Trump.

https://www.bongino.com/judge-who-signed-off-on-fbi-mar-a-lago-raid-warrant-once-quit-his-job-to-work-for-jeffrey-epstein

https://nypost.com/2022/08/09/judge-who-approved-fbi-raid-on-mar-a-lago-once-linked-to-jeffrey-epstein/

TEALEAF: "Could this judge be working to plant false Epstein documents that would implicate the Trump family? Those folks he defended would certainly back him up." Very likely!

Miranda Devine of the New York Post saying on Bannon's War Room that the GSA packed the boxes from the White House - not Trump. The boxes have been in a locked room at MAL.Trump's lawyer has been working with the government. FBI came 2 months ago to LOOK through the boxes and found nothing. [Did they plant something then?]

And then somehow they convinced a judge to sign the Warrant.

She doesn't believe the story. Search warrant signed Friday. She doesn't think the FBI told the Biden. Said the FBI has a history of going against their boss.

Mentioned the laptop Russian disinformation narrative. The lower level FBI agents went against the DNI and Wray. We don't know the predicate because the warrant is sealed.

They picked up more than the sealed boxes. Cracked the Safe, other documents laying around. She thinks this is tied to J6. They can use anything they 'find.'

Wow. The FBI raided Trump's house for the Jan 6 committee. They can claim it is for the National Archives but this is for the J6 committee. Pelosi runs the FBI.

BENNY JOHNSON: "This is your daily reminder that the FBI is not in the US Constitution. The FBI not a branch of government or necessary for our government’s constitutional function. This FBI is an executive order. The FBI can be dissolved with the stroke of a pen by ANY President who so chooses."

All the documents that the National Archives gave President Trump when he left the White House were already DECLASSIFIED. They are going to try to frame him like like they did with Nixon with the "missing" tape! That's why the New York Times is making up stories about pieces of paper they found in Trump's White House toilet!

The fake news is reporting that this raid is about the "missing documents." The fake toilet story came out this morning and then the raid occurred? Planned.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/galleries/article-11092899/Did-Trump-flush-truth-Donald-says-toilet-pics-fabricated.html

BREAKING: Biden White House has been consulting with National Archives and Records Administration investigators about Trump docs related to Jan. 6 since May, when Biden appointed a new interim archivist. Biden lawyers have reviewed 1000s Trump WH emails, papers for release to J6 committee.

Gaetz said he doesn't expect an indictment. Says in his opinion the goal was to create a cloud of criminality around MAGA leading up to the midterms because the J6 committee fell flat, and they know what is on the other side of the election. Winter is coming.

Gaetz said the FBI came armored and with weapons to the raid. Gaetz said there is an all hands on deck call for GOP House members around noon.

It will be interesting to hear what leaks from that.

MYRIAD: "The Democrat party is a criminal organization that has essentially seized the entire federal government. The Clintons brought in the mafia tactics, and Obama brought the corruption. Every American citizen will be in danger once the IRS army is formed. Properties will be heavily taxed and eventually seized. The Democrat party will destroy our economy and dissenters will be prosecuted and persecuted...history is repeating itself."

You've all heard by now that Biden's FBI, with the blessing of Garland & Biden, raided President Trump's home in Florida today. Rather than write a newsletter about this - as the situation is unfolding - I'll post important statements I think you should hear - as I find them.

Remember that Lawrence Tribe, the DNC mega-lawyer, told us months ago that Team Biden planned to arrest & indict President Trump to stop him from running for President. Here is what he said:

"First, Garland must prosecute and potentially convict all of the Trump underlings.

Second, Trump must be indicted for crimes against the United States (or whatever is the appropriate legal language). Then the American people must be convinced there was NO election fraud in 2020.

Third, before Trump heads to trial, Garland should offer him a compromise that avoids trial but precludes Trump from running for or holding public office. The compromise would include Trump making a live public statement apologizing to the American people for attempting to overthrow the Government on January 6th.

Indicting Trump but avoiding a Trump trial is in our nation’s best interests."

So, the FBI raid is simply the first step toward that!

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.

It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections. Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries. Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before. They even broke into my safe! What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee? Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States.

The political persecution of President Donald J. Trump has been going on for years, with the now fully debunked Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and so much more, it just never ends. It is political targeting at the highest level!

Hillary Clinton was allowed to delete and acid wash 33,000 E-mails AFTER they were subpoenaed by Congress. Absolutely nothing has happened to hold her accountable. She even took antique furniture, and other items from the White House.

I stood up to America's bureaucratic corruption, I restored power to the people, and truly delivered for our Country, like we have never seen before. The establishment hated it. Now, as they watch my endorsed candidates win big victories, and see my dominance in all polls, they are trying to stop me, and the Republican Party, once more. The lawlessness, political persecution, and Witch Hunt must be exposed and stopped.

I will continue to fight for the Great American People!"

Wray approved it and then went on vacation!

The FBI gave US Secret Service agents at Mar-a-Lago advance notice and they cooperated letting them into the property, NBC News reported. The Secret Service agents did not take part in the investigation or search.

Eric Trump said he was the one that was notified of the raid and it was before the sun was even up this morning.

JOE WALSH: “Republican insiders, donors, & elected officials are seriously bumming out tonight because this FBI raid pretty much locked up the 2024 nomination for Trump. This will strengthen him with the Republican Party."

“I’ve heard from so many GOP voters tonight who were cooling a bit these past few months on Trump but who are so pissed off about this raid and are back to completely & enthusiastically all in with their support for him."

ERIC TRUMP: “They will do anything they can to take him out, to take me out, to take Don out, to take Ivanka out, to take our family out… They make our lives hell every single day because they are threatened by Donald J. Trump…

I’m saying for the first time: I hope he he goes out and beats these guys again because honestly, this country can’t survive this nonsense…”

LARA TRUMP: “This should shake you to your core, what has happened today. This is a very clear demarcation in the history of America…

They detest Donald Trump - not just on the Democrat side - but the general establishment, because he’s not one of them. Because he doesn’t play their game.

They are terrified he’s going to announce any day that he’s running for President in 2024…

They are terrified of him…”

BONGINO: ‘This Is Some Third World Bullshit Right Here’

“We live in a constitutional republic. A representative democracy. You have a bunch of FBI agents raiding the home of a former president because they don’t like his politics? Are you kidding me?”

NEWT GINGRICH: "I couldn’t believe it when I first heard the FBI had invaded Mar-a-Lago…The Trump family has been persecuted more than any other Presidential family in history. If they can do this to a former President, and potentially future President, what can they do to you? This is a very scary step toward a Police State eliminating the U.S. Constitution."

HANNITY: "f you are in any way associated with Donald Trump you better cross all your I’s and T’s because they are coming for you with the full force of the federal government. They will break down your front door, they will spy on your texts and phone calls. They’ll charge you with every process crime in the book, throw you in jail and stick guns in your face at 5 AM just to send a message. If they can do this to Donald Trump what do you think they will do to the rest of us?"

GERRY CALLAHAN: "They don’t care how this [FBI raid on Trump] looks and it looks really bad, like a Banana Republic. [Democrats] have 5 months left where they have the Congress and 2 years left in the White House. They’re going to inflict as much damage against their political enemies as they can until then."

Elise Stefanik statement:

STEUBE: "Even before Donald Trump was president, the FBI and DOJ spied on the Trump Campaign, abused a secret FISA court, and claimed “Russian collusion.” Now this! AG Merrick Garland says he is not a political operative for the Left?

The US has become a totalitarian state run by Deep state, woke, radical Democrats who are hell bent on destroying our country. You want to take President Trump down? All this will do is bring more people to his cause."

WENDY ROGERS: "I know Democrats and Never Trumpers who are now outraged that the Biden Administration weaponized the FBI against President Trump. This is what they do in a Banana Republic."

WILL CAIN: "The partisan consistency on where [FBI] resources are deployed is too obvious to ignore. Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden lied on a federal gun form, he is also on tape smoking crack and hooking up with prostitutes, in addition the FBI has been in possession of his laptop for 2+ years, that laptop includes evidence of tax fraud, multiple overseas influence peddling operations.

SO why hasn’t Hunter Biden been raided by the FBI?"

GREENWALD: "The primary purpose of isolating Trump as an unprecedented, singular evil is to allow the war criminals, corrupt scumbags and lawless and sociopathic monsters who preceded him to find absolution and redemption with the cheap tactic of opposing Trump."

MATT WHITAKER: "We’ve crossed the Rubicon and that everybody needs to be ready for what happens next."

TIERNEY: "Gateway Pundit finally reporting what I've been saying for years - this is a repeat of the 1917 Bolshevik (Communist) overthrow of Russia - right down to the virus - back then it was the flu - this time it was COVID. That ended in famine, 100 million dead and 75 years of the Soviet Union USSR - only this time it's the United States of America they are after."

The FBI immediately leaked the details of the raid to The New York Times. But yeah, it’s not political.

GRENELL: "The FBI raids Trump’s house and the Democrats vote to add 87,000 new IRS agents to go after Americans. Wake up!"

ROBERT BARNES: “Shouldn't the FBI just formally change it's name to KGB?”

NEWT GINGRICH: "These people are bad people doing bad things and it’s time that we finally said that and actually do something about it."

WITZKE: "We all know their end game for Trump involves putting him in a prison cell with no cameras and plenty of fall guys to do the job.

The same blood thirsty people that pulled the trigger on these horrendous acts are the same people giving the orders to raid Trump’s home. Nothing, not even the murdering of innocent babies has quenched their thirst.

They see you as the enemy and need to harm the leader of our movement to get their sick kicks. When we win, we can NEVER forget that these people CANNOT be negotiated with."

GENERAL FLYNN: "The rule of law institutions we have in America no longer work for we the people, they work against us. We have so many government reforms that must be made. I’ve been talking about this for a long time now and after today’s outrageous raid on DJT’s Mara Lago residence, we know exactly where to start…let’s get DJT back in power and Make America Great Again."

GOVERNOR DESANTIS: "The raid of MAL is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves. Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic."

There are 724 billionaires in the US and 87,000 new IRS agents. They're not going after the rich. They're coming for you.

KRISTI NOEM: "The FBI raid on President Trump’s home is an unprecedented political weaponization of the Justice Department. They’ve been after President Trump as a candidate, as President, and now as a former President. Using the criminal justice system in this manner is un-American."

CLAY TRAVIS: "So the president with the lowest approval ratings in our lives just had his department of justice’s FBI raid the private home of the leading candidate to replace him in the next election? This is banana republic third world level crazy. And scary."

BANNON: "The raid had to be approved by the White House. Anyone saying different is a liar. This is pure power politics. They are absolutely scared to death of Trump and petrified he will announce he is running."

WAYNE ROOT: "I love how wonderful life is. God is great. Perfect moment for Trump to announce for President. Now. Tomorrow morning. F Biden. F Obama. F corrupt DOJ & FBI. Declare for President and take back this nation from the Communist and Nazi Gestapo thugs who are doing the bidding of China. Now is the moment."

DANA LOESCH: "This is just nothing more than Democrats trying to settle political scores, like it has been from the very beginning. This is a dangerous game they're playing."

KEVIN MCCARTHY: "I’ve seen enough. The Department of Justice has reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization. When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts, and leave no stone unturned. Attorney General Garland, preserve your documents and clear your calendar."

LEE SMITH: "It’s a historic day as in now Americans now understand what we are up against… It’s been a campaign of demoralization and desecration, trying to de-spirit the American people. The important thing is how we respond. It’s not just about Donald J. Trump it’s about the oligarchy, it’s about the regime saying you don’t have a choice, you can’t do anything about it, we govern your lives, we fill every part of you, that’s why we really are a Totalitarian regime, we can shape your children’s gender, we can do whatever we want…"

Why are they targeting Trump? The criminal law at issue is 18 USC 2071. Those convicted of this offense will be “disqualified from holding any office under the United States.”

BERNIE KERIK: “If you remember back in 2016, right before he got elected, I was in Washington D.C. I was at a couple of different social events, and I hear people talking, they said the Democrats want this guy so bad that they wouldn’t put assassination behind it. And I’m gonna tell you something. they’ve tried impeachment, they’ve tried another impeachment, they’ve tried one investigation after another.

This is about one thing: this is about stopping him from running in 2024. And I’m gonna tell you something, I’m not into conspiracies, I’m not into anti-government rhetoric. This is the first time in my lifetime that I would say I am deathly afraid for Donald Trump. I would not put assassination behind these people.”

SCAVINO: "Do it, 45! Trump 2024!"

Trump's candidate in Washington State was finally declared a winner - the RINOs tried to steal that one too! They'll try to steal Wisconsin & Connecticut tomorrow - vote for Trump's candidates - not 3rd party ringers that can't win!

Originally from Germany, corporate flight attendant Jennifer Eady, 50, has supported Trump since 2015. Ms. Eady says she came to Mar-A-Lago tonight because the Biden administration and the Democrats are weaponizing the FBI and it has to stop. The FBI is not here to weaponize another President; it has never happened before. She says: "[The FBI] should go after things that are clearly a violation, meaning the Hunter laptop—which they don’t even have to investigate—the evidence is right there. All the evidence is right there! Hillary, all of that is not investigated."

"President Trump is investigated because they’re scared that he’s running and he’ll win again. At this point they’ll do anything to stop our President from running again. I hope a lot of Democrats will wake up and see that this is unheard of—it’s un-Presidential—unprecedented and it needs to stop. The corruption has to stop, the weaponization of the FBI has to stop, and I hope a lot of Democrats tonight wake up and see that this is wrong. It’s never been done to another President before. President Trump is on his way back, I was told by a source, and we’ll be here tomorrow as well to stand for our President—our rightful President."

TOM FITTON: "The unprecedented, reckless and wildly abusive FBI raid on Trump's home shows the Biden administration is hurtling towards despotism. This raid is part of the worst political scandal in the American history -- the Obama-Biden Deep State abuse of President Trump. Pray for America!"

Lara Trump told Fox News 'look, my father-in-law, as anybody knows, who's been around him a lot, loves to save things like newspaper clippings, magazine clippings, photographs, documents that he had every authority ... to take from the White House.'

She called the raid an attempt to hurt him as 'he's going to announce any day that he's running for president in 2024.'

RUBIO: "Using government power to persecute political opponents is something we have seen many times from 3rd world Marxist dictatorships. But never before in America."

Eric Trump told Fox News there was 'nothing in the safe' and confirmed the raid was tied to the National Archives. He called it 'outrageous' and said has to have come from the president 'and/or someone in White House.'

DINESH: "The Biden administration is rapidly devolving into a Third World junta. First they steal the 2020 election. Now they raid the home of the leading opposition candidate. Is there any doubt these thugs are trying to “fix” the 2024 election? If they could do it to him, none of us is safe!"

DIANE JENNINGS: "They could use this raid to plant something in with the stuff Trump took to Mar-a-Largo, I wouldn’t put it past them."

CHARLIE KIRK: "How many of the perverts whose names are written in Jeffrey Epstein’s Black Book have had their homes raided by the FBI since the Ghislaine Maxwell trial concluded?"

"The Regime wants you outraged at Vladimir Putin for his anti-democratic, "thuggish behavior" so you'll be too distracted to notice how America under Joe Biden has devolved into a Stalin-esque Political Dystopia. Your enemies aren't in Moscow—they're in Washington DC."

NOTHING TO SEE HERE: "Conflicted DOJ officials briefed on the Mar-a-Lago raid:

NICHOLAS McQUAID: worked with Hunter Biden's and Michael Sussmann's criminal attorneys

LISA MONACO: Obama aide implicated in Russiagate

MAGGIE GOODLANDER: wife of top Biden aide Jake Sullivan, implicated in Russiagate."

Pelosi said she has no idea what's going on!

Hillary thought it would be a good idea to post this and let you know her t-shirts and hats are for sale!

I told you that the coup against Trump is a repeat of the coup against Nixon by many of the same players.

https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetwork.com/post/the-coup-against-president-trump-is-a-remake-of-the-coup-against-nixon-by-the-exact-same-players

Mike Lindell wants you to vote for Doug Wardlow in Minnesota for AG. So do I. Trump has NOT made any endorsements in Minnesota.

LINDELL: "Despite the corrupt machines (which will be gone), we can still win elections by overriding the algorithms. We are watching… VOTE today in MN for AG, Doug Wardlow. We desperately need representatives who have The People’s back!"

On another note - if you're voting in Wisconsin today - vote for Trump endorsed candidates like Tim Michels. Do NOT listen to Libertarians like Seth Keshel who are openly defying Trump and pushing ringers that will lose and split the vote to help the RINOS win! Michels can beat Evers! Kleefisch & Ramthun can NOT.

TRUMP: "Tim Michels is the real deal. Tim is a tremendously successful builder and runs the largest construction company in your state. As your governor, Tim will crack down on violent crime — he won't play games. He will fight to lower soaring energy costs, create jobs and guarantee free and fair elections.

Tim will always defend your Second Amendment and he’ll ensure that Wisconsin never closes schools or locks down businesses ever again.”

At the end of the day, we have to pick the one that we think is going to beat Tony Evers.

PRIMARIES AUGUST 9TH - vote for Trump endorsed:

CONNECTICUT: Leora Levy

WISCONSIN: Ron Johnson, Tim Michels, Adam Steen, Janel Brandjten, Derrick Van Orden

