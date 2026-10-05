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Rick's avatar
Rick
Oct 5

I still live here in MN and 100% agree with you. They have to get the somalis out of the US. All muslims!

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Jim McCraigh's avatar
Jim McCraigh
Oct 5

This is just the beginning... especially in blue states.

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