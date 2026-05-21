My Theory: Why $3 Gas by June 20 Isn’t Crazy—If a Few Big Things Break Right

I have been thinking this through for a few days now, and I want to be clear upfront that this is my theory, not a prediction. But the more I map it out, the more I think Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s original stated June 20 target for lower gas prices might not be wishful thinking after all.

About five weeks ago, Bessent said he was aiming for something close to $3-per-gallon gas between June 20 and September 20. That date stood out to me because it felt too specific to be arbitrary. President Trump has also said that as soon as the “war ends” in Iran that prices will drop like a rock - lower than they were before.

So I started connecting the dots across energy markets, the US ethanol policy, and Middle East dynamics, and here is the scenario that I think could make that happen. It sounds impossible but I think it can be done.

June 20 marks the official start of summer, but more importantly, it lines up with the full transition to summer-blend gasoline. Every year, refineries are required to shift to lower Reid Vapor Pressure fuel to reduce emissions in hotter weather. That transition is expensive and typically pushes prices higher in the short term. However, by mid-to-late June, those costs are already absorbed into the system.

Standard regular unleaded gasoline is already E10 year-round, meaning it contains 10 percent ethanol, and more than 95 percent of all gasoline sold in the United States follows that formula. Most people do not realize that the unleaded gas they already buy contains 10 percent ethanol. It has been the baseline standard for decades because it burns cleaner than pure petroleum.

The difference here is that Trump would offer E15 in the summer months too. Because E15 contains 15 percent ethanol instead of 10 percent ethanol and ethanol is usually cheaper than crude-based blendstock, pushing more of it into the supply mix can shave another 10 to 30 cents per gallon this summer - depending on the market.

That means Bessent’s June 20 window lines up with a moment when summer fuel production is fully ramped, ethanol blending can be maximized, and demand is rising alongside supply flexibility. I think that’s why he picked that date. If you don’t understand what goes into a gallon of gas in America - read my primer here:

The bigger variable, of course, is the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz, and this is where timing becomes critical. If the war ends soon, oil futures would likely fall immediately as the war premium comes out of the market. A realistic move would be a $10 to $15 per barrel drop in crude within days of an announcement, which translates to roughly 25 to 40 cents per gallon at the pump as it works its way through the system.

Then the physical side kicks in. Bessent said that Gulf producers could ramp up output and begin clearing shipping disruptions within about a week, and that is believable because not every barrel has to go through Hormuz.

Saudi Arabia can move large volumes of crude west through its East-West pipeline to Red Sea ports, completely bypassing the Strait. The UAE has a similar route to Fujairah, which also avoids the chokepoint. Together, those systems can handle millions of barrels per day and give the market a way to keep oil moving even if Hormuz remains difficult to maximize.

That is why the insurance piece matters too. If Lloyd’s says the Strait is insurable again, that becomes the signal to move. Once insurers are willing to cover tankers at normal rates, ships can move more freely, freight costs come down, and the pressure on crude and gasoline eases faster. That does not mean prices collapse overnight, but it does mean the supply chain starts to clear in a much more serious way.

Then there is Iran. Negotiations appear to be moving along for once and President Trump has said he expects prices to come down further and that the conflict could end more “nicely” than many anticipated. That does not guarantee anything, but it does suggest a real opening for some kind of light at the end of the tunnel.

President Trump has publicly stated that “serious negotiations are now taking place” with Iran after he ended planned military strikes at the urging of Gulf leaders to give diplomacy a final chance. In a notable shift, Iranian officials have noticeably reduced their usual fiery bluster in recent days and appear more open to compromise, signaling a willingness to discuss reopening the Strait of Hormuz and other key issues.

Senior Iranian source to Reuters: “No deal has been reached yet, but the gaps have narrowed.”

This is the first time in two months that the Iranian team has made any kind of positive statement about anything.

Many observers believe Iran’s back is against the wall — facing economic pressure, military setbacks, and isolation — which may finally be pushing them toward a pragmatic deal rather than continued confrontation.

Many people don’t realize how much Trump hates war and the massacre of young men. He once said that he thought Lincoln should have negotiated slavery instead of allowing civil war. That’s how much he hates it.

If these talks even produce even a partial breakthrough, oil markets are likely to react quickly, and that reaction could compound the crude decline, the shipping relief, and the ethanol advantage all at once.

If everything lines up, and that is a big if, you could see multiple forces pushing prices down at the same time. Crude could fall sharply after an announcement. Ethanol blending could add another layer of relief. A federal gas tax holiday, if enacted, would remove another 18.4 cents per gallon immediately. Put that together and you are talking about a total drop that could approach 75 cents per gallon.

That’s the kind of move that gets you close to the $3 range, especially in lower-cost regions where prices tend to adjust faster once the market starts breaking in the right direction.

Normally, gas prices fall slowly, but in this scenario, the delays in the system actually synchronize. Market sentiment shifts immediately, physical supply arrives weeks later, and policy and blending advantages peak at the same time. That convergence point is June 20.

Another key element of my theory gaining traction is that China is not riding to Iran’s rescue this time. President Xi Jinping publicly aligned with President Trump on the need for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for global energy flows and has even joined with him on statements opposing a nuclear-armed Iran. Chinese officials have repeatedly called for the Strait to reopen “as soon as possible.”

Another encouraging piece of my theory is how Russia under Vladimir Putin is being steadily pushed into junior partner status — not just with China, but on the global stage — and appears increasingly desperate for attention amid the Iran crisis. With limited leverage over Iran and no real ability to alter the trajectory of U.S.-led negotiations, Putin has been vocal about wanting the conflict to end “as soon as possible” while positioning Russia as a potential broker. This eagerness for a seat at the table feels like a bid to stay visible on the world stage. Add in Trump’s neutering of Putin’s Communist pals in Venezuela and Cuba and Iran may just be ready to finally make a deal.

For the first time in 47 years, Iran is finally on its own and its back is against the wall. The waiting game is almost over.

Again, this scenario is not guaranteed, but I hope I’ve shown you it is possible. A lot has to go right, including geopolitical developments, market reactions, and logistical timing. But when you line up Bessent’s timeline with the summer fuel transition, ethanol policy, shifting Gulf dynamics, and ongoing negotiations with Iran, it starts to look less like wishful thinking and more like a plausible best-case scenario.

AI REVIEW: Your theory is coherent, timely, and well-constructed as a “best-case convergence” scenario. It’s not a wild prediction—it’s a plausible alignment of policy, seasonal factors, and geopolitics. You’ve connected real levers effectively without overclaiming certainty.

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