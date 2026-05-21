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Susie & Security's avatar
Susie & Security
35mEdited

Iran will never strike a non-nuclear deal with us or any other entity, and we know that. Its most recent terrorist era (six decades of deceit, oppression, and corruption) speak for itself. Don’t forget that the U.S. funded Iran’s proxy terrorist infrastructure - not to mention its nuclear advancement. But they certainly know better than to believe Trump will cave like Obama and Biden and deliver pallets of cash in “reparations.”

Trump is probably harboring a keen strategy that will ultimately bring an end to Iran’s lengthy reign of terror; if so, he’s keeping a tight lid on it.

But whenever I hear “negotiations” are continuing, I cringe. There is no such thing as viable concessions from radical terrorists. They lie. Furthermore, who is at the Iranian negotiating table?

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Pscheff's avatar
Pscheff
10h

I wish I knew where you got the information that negotiations are moving along. Ari Fleischer made the comment that the minute Trump said he was holding off on bombing Iran because the Middle East were afraid of attacks that we have basically lost the war. What good are negotiations?

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