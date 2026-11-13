Pete Hegseth just announced that he plans to bring back the OSS, which was the precursor to the CIA.

This newsletter is about what I think that means for the future of America. It’s a short read but I’ve included links to in-depth articles I’ve written on each topic if you want to click for more information.

Next year, in September 2027, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) will mark its 80th anniversary. For eight decades, the CIA, an institution originally designed to be a simple intelligence clearinghouse for the Oval Office has metastasized into an unaccountable fourth branch of government.

When Secretary of War Pete Hegseth recently moved to elevate special operations leadership and revive the historic Office of Strategic Services (OSS) designation inside the Pentagon, the establishment in Washington immediately panicked. They know what it signals. For an administration determined to dismantle the entrenched bureaucracy, neutering the CIA’s operational monopoly and shifting power back to an accountable organization isn’t just a political maneuver—it is an existential necessity.

To understand why the Trump administration has every reason to break Langley’s grip and return to the agency’s original purpose, you only have to look at how the CIA was built, what it became, and the dark playbook it adopted along the way.

Truman’s Regret: The Mission That Was Hijacked

In 1947, President Harry S. Truman signed the National Security Act to solve a straightforward administrative problem: intelligence reports from the military and State Department were arriving at his desk fragmented and slanted to protect bureaucratic turf. Truman wanted a central hub to gather raw, objective intelligence so the elected Commander-in-Chief could make informed decisions.

It didn’t take long for that mission to be hijacked. Instead of staying a passive clearinghouse, the CIA rapidly transformed into a rogue operational arm, today we call it the Deep State, conducting coups, assassinations, and secret wars across the globe. By December 1963—just thirty days after John F. Kennedy was assassinated—Truman was so alarmed by what he had unleashed that he published an op-ed in The Washington Post pleading to strip the agency of its “cloak and dagger” operations and restore it strictly to intelligence gathering. He later admitted privately that if he had known what the CIA would become, he never would have created it.

John F. Kennedy learned that lesson the hard way. After CIA leadership boxed him into the 1961 Bay of Pigs disaster—expecting him to bail them out with U.S. troops—JFK fired Director Allen Dulles, moved to strip the agency of major paramilitary operations, and famously vowed to “splinter the CIA into a million pieces and scatter it to the winds.”

The Spider Web of Embedded Bureaucrats

Over the nearly eighty years since its founding, the CIA didn’t just grow; it wove itself like a spider web into the fabric of American institutions. To deny that there are deeply embedded, unelected bureaucrats inside the intelligence apparatus who do not have the best interests of the United States—or its elected leaders—at heart is pure fantasy.

Time and again, the agency’s own history proves how far it strayed from its statutory charter:

Infiltrating the Press: Through programs like Operation Mockingbird, the CIA cultivated hundreds of American journalists, editors, and media executives to plant narratives, manage public perception, and shield the agency from scrutiny. Many of the influencers on social media and talking heads on TV are CIA operatives.

Subverting Academia and Medicine: Under Project MKUltra, the agency covertly funneled millions of dollars through fake philanthropic foundations into elite universities, hospitals, and prisons to conduct secret behavioral and chemical experiments on unwitting citizens and create patsies for mass casualty events.

Spying on Americans: Despite a charter that explicitly forbade domestic police or internal security powers, programs like Operation CHAOS and HTLINGUAL compiled dossiers on hundreds of thousands of American citizens and intercepted millions of private letters without warrants.

When an institution operates in total secrecy with a black budget and zero real accountability, loyalty shifts away from the Constitution and toward preserving the institution itself. Any president who threatens that entrenched network immediately becomes its target.

Even Schumer admitted that Trump was playing with fire by taking on the CIA: "Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you. So even for a practical, supposedly hard-nosed businessman, he's being really dumb to do this."

A Playbook Borrowed from Our Worst Enemies

Perhaps the most damning indictment of the modern intelligence apparatus is where it got its methods. In the early days of the Cold War, terrified that the Soviet Union had mastered “brainwashing” after watching American POWs read communist propaganda during the Korean War, CIA leadership launched a frantic race to replicate those capabilities.

Instead of upholding American constitutional principles, Langley built its psychological and interrogation playbook by studying and absorbing the techniques of the 20th century’s worst totalitarian regimes:

From the Soviets: They studied Ivan Pavlov’s behavioral conditioning and the NKVD’s interrogation manuals—learning how sensory isolation, sleep deprivation, and relentless psychological pressure could fracture human identity.

From the Nazis: Through Operation Paperclip and captured Dachau records, U.S. intelligence absorbed German research into psychoactive drugs, hypnosis, and extreme trauma experimentation—techniques that formed the direct foundation of MKUltra.

Even decades later, after 9/11, when the agency needed an interrogation program, it simply reverse-engineered military SERE resistance training—which itself had been modeled on Chinese Communist torture methods from Korea—and unleashed it across secret overseas black sites.

Eighty Years Is Enough: Time to Start Over

Every time Congress caught the CIA red-handed—whether during the 1975 Church Committee hearings or the post-9/11 torture investigations—Washington applied a band-aid, passed a new oversight rule, and allowed the spider web to keep spinning.

As the CIA approaches its 80th anniversary in 2027, the experiment of a permanent, all-powerful shadow bureaucracy has clearly failed the American people. Rebuilding the spirit of the wartime OSS under direct, accountable military and civilian leadership—while stripping Langley of its rogue operational empires and forcing intelligence analysis back into its original, subordinate role—is long overdue.

You don’t reform a spider web by brushing off one corner. You sweep it down and start over.

CIA = USAID

I have written before that USAID has long functioned as a funding and operational arm of the CIA—the deep state’s ATM for regime-change operations, propaganda, and influence campaigns abroad that later turned inward.

Reagan created the National Endowment for Democracy in 1983 as a CIA cut-out to advance Cold War goals of supporting anti-Soviet resistance and democracy promotion; George Soros and his Open Society network partnered with Reagan as a civil-society conduit, and the original intentions were to win the Cold War. What began with that purpose spun out of control, becoming a permanent vehicle for the same unaccountable bureaucracy to launder money, shape media, fund NGOs, and pursue agendas far beyond any elected mandate. The same spider web that needs to be swept down at Langley runs through USAID and the structures built around it.

In other words, both Truman and Reagan created institutions to protect America, which grew out of control and now have turned on America and Trump is the only person willing to take them on and FIX the problem.



I believe the destruction of the CIA and USAID are all part of President Trump’s plan to save America and restore it to its founding principles. I wrote about that in a 7-part series in 2024 called SAVING AMERICA that I still stand by.

Those principles rested on tariffs that protected American industry, a strong national defense under civilian control, and real power in the hands of elected officials—not lifetime bureaucrats who answer to no one and pursue their own agendas. Neutering the CIA’s unaccountable operational empire and returning intelligence to a subordinate role under elected leadership is part of that restoration. It is how we put the country back in the hands of the people who voted, not the permanent bureaucracy that has run it for eighty years. That is Trump’s legacy.

Years ago I mapped out the pieces of what it would take to save America and restore it to its founding. Whether you believe it or not, I see those elements now coming into place—slowly, imperfectly, and against fierce resistance, but coming. When you go to bed at night and say your prayers, ask God to guide our president, to right this ship, and to Make America Great Again. That is not an empty slogan. It is the work in front of us.

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