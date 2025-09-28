MINNESOTA - THIS IS IMPORTANT NEWS.

Rick Kupchella, a journalist for over 30 years and a former news anchor on the NBC affiliate KARE11 in the Twin Cities, has worked the past two years on a non-partisan documentary about the DECLINE OF THE TWIN CITIES. I have not seen the documentary but I’ve seen the DECLINE of my birth city of Minneapolis - up close and personal.

The one-hour documentary is called A PRECARIOUS STATE and it will air at 7PM CT on Thursday, October 2 on ABC stations across Minnesota.

KSTP-TV (Twin Cities)

KAAL-TV (Rochester)

WDIO-TV (Duluth)

WDAY-TV (Fargo)

KSFY-TV (Sioux Falls)

Kupchella says this documentary is the most important work of his career and exposes the hard truths behind the decline of the Twin Cities—once a strong, vibrant region now struggling with crime, instability, and broken leadership.

KUPCHELLA: “As a journalist for more than 30 years, I’ve covered thousands of stories and interviewed well over 20,000 people on several continents. But what I see happening here at home – in Minneapolis and St. Paul today – may be the biggest story of my career. This film investigates the challenges of a once strong and vibrant Twin Cities. It analyzes the key drivers of change and what will have to be true to turn things around.”

“Through powerful interviews and investigative storytelling, the film brings transparency to issues like public safety, education, and business. It’s not about sides—it’s about truth.”

KUPCHELLA: “The decline has way more to do with George Floyd than it has to do with the pandemic.”

See? It's not just me who says Minneapolis was BROKEN by the George Floyd color revolution AND the Islamo-Communists (like Keith Ellison & Ilhan Omar) behind it.

Please gather your friends and family together next Thursday - regardless of political party - and watch this together.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE:

