This is what I’ve uncovered about the 5-year old boy that ABC and the rest of the fake news has been lying about for days:

On Tuesday, January 20, 2026, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents carried out a targeted arrest operation aimed at Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, age unknown, in Columbia Heights — a suburb north of Minneapolis.

ICE said that Arias was in the United States illegally and was the subject of an arrest. DHS officials said Arias, an Ecuadorian national, was in the country illegally after he was released by the Biden administration.

According to the Arias family lawyer - the family entered the United States through an official port of entry in December 2024 and filed for asylum - the lawyer said they had an active asylum case and no removal order at the time of the detention.

However, DHS says this is not true. DHS has no record of Arias or his family entering the United States via the Biden-era CBP One cell phone app as the family attorney had claimed. Fox was told by the agency that Conejo Arias was offered a process known as VR (Voluntary Return) to leave the U.S. without immigration consequences, but he declined.

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) head Marcos Charles said that as they approached the father in his vehicle to arrest him in Columbia Heights, Minnesota - the father fled - and left his little boy, identified as 5-year old preschooler Liam Conejo Ramos, abandoned in a car in the cold.

The father fled the car on foot when agents approached - leaving his 5-year old son, Liam, alone in the running car.

ICE agents then removed Liam from the still-running car and brought him to the front door of the house. They could see the mother through the window in the house - and the boy knocked - but they refused to open the door.

ICE: “This little boy was abandoned by his own father. His own father was being approached by ICE agents when he darted, ran, and abandoned the child. Our law enforcement in these frigid temperatures stayed with the child, tried to bring him into custody with the mother, who actually would not take the child into custody, which is so sad, so horrific.”

DHS: “Parents are asked if they want to be removed with their children, or ICE will place the children with a safe person the parent designates. This is consistent with past administration’s immigration enforcement.”

Officers repeatedly urged the mother inside the house to take custody of her son - but she refused. After he was caught, the father insisted Liam stay with him, so both were transported together.

“My officers stayed with the child. They cared for him. Took him to get something to eat from a drive-thru restaurant and spent hours ensuring he was taken care of. Again, my officers did that, not his father. His family refused to open the door and take him back.”

“My officers did everything they could to reunite him with his family. Tragically, when we approached the door of his residence, the people inside refused to take him in and open the door. Let me say it again. They saw the young boy, and they refused to open the door and take him back.”

“The people refused to take him in and open the door. Let me say it again, they saw the young boy and refused to open the door and take him back. I know for a fact [officers] were heartbroken to see the child’s own family leave him behind.”

As of January 23, 2026, Liam and his father are detained together at the Dilley Immigration Processing Center in Texas.

I watched ABC News LIE RIGHT TO MY FACE last night about this on the evening news. They made it sound like ICE went after the child to detain him. LIES. ABC has the highest rated evening news show and they know quite well what their lies do to the public!

I hope that this incident is the one that finally pushes the FCC to revoke the broadcast licenses of ABC affiliates who air this trash!

WHITE HOUSE: This propaganda trash is outrageous, even for Fake News ABC. The boy wasn't "detained by ICE," he was abandoned by his own mom and dad.



FACT: When ICE agents approached the boy's illegal alien father, the man fled — abandoning his child in freezing cold temps.



FACT: Agents stayed with the boys for hours, bringing him McDonald's and listening to music in attempts to calm him down.



FACT: The boy's own mother refused to take custody of him.



FACT: With no other choice, the boy was reunited with his dad at a federal processing facility.

There are rules at the FCC which are supposed to protect We the People from LIARS on network broadcast affiliates. What people don’t understand is that WE TAXPAYERS grant over-the-air networks like CBS, ABC and NBC a license to broadcast! We allow them to use the precious airwaves and for that reason they are NOT allowed to lie to us! Lying or distorting the news - or omitting key facts - is against FCC regulations. It’s right on their website!

