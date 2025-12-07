A person I trust asked this question a few days ago:

“For years, I wondered, “How could the Democrats believe every single hoax about Trump?”

They do it because of the fake news they take in every day. People are easily led. I see the same thing happening now with MAGA being divided over various manufactured narratives like Israel and Candace and Epstein and Venezuela and affordability and accountability.

The latest is what I call the “affordability” hoax and it will fail like all the rest.

Instead of following the leader of the MAGA movement, President Trump, people often choose to follow others who lie and deceive for their own gain.

We must all have wisdom and discernment and be careful who we follow. This is one of my favorite quotes:

For example, the reason that some conservatives think that the economy is doing so badly is because they are being told that nonsense by the fake news and the “influencers” they trust, like the loser and gold grifter Peter Schiff.

Peter Schiff is another Koch Libertarian who loves to blame Trump for what he calls the “affordability crisis.”

BTW, Peter Schiff is one of the guys who defended Epstein for sleeping with teenage girls and now lives in Puerto Rico hiding from his clients because he lost all their money!

A year ago, Schiff warned people NOT to vote for Trump because he said Trump would drive down the price of gold and usher in a recession. The opposite happened!

Koch-Soros funded influencers like “Libertarian” Peter Schiff want you to demand that the US Government abandon the market and deliver “affordability” right now using Communist methods - rent control, price controls, subsidized everything, Government-run grocery stores and the like. Is that what you want? That’s how Zohran, the Islamo-Communist, got elected in New York City.

The Communists have been FOCUS GROUP testing the “affordability” agenda slogan for months now and they know they can use it to fool people and make them forget how Obama-Biden REALLY made things UNAFFORDABLE.

In reality, people need to REMEMBER that the Obama-Biden regime put us in a very bad position and it’s a miracle that we are even where we are today!

Peter Schiff is a Koch Libertarian gold grifter who is in bed with Rand Paul, MTG & Massie - and one of the leading Koch Libertarians out there - who also called on his team to report me on Twitter (X) to get me banned!

Peter Schiff bashes Trump every day on X, and his followers report anyone who disagrees with him, but he defended Epstein. Earlier last year, Peter Schiff (a vocal Trump hater) claimed that President Trump was responsible for Obama-Biden hyper-inflation and all the nation’s problems - not Biden.

Schiff has underperformed the market since 2008, and none of his predictions have come true since then. In 2022, Euro Pacific Bank, an offshore bank he founded, collapsed and his clients lost all their money and Schiff’s bank was then allegedly shut down for money-laundering! Schiff lives in Puerto Rico to evade accountability and this is the guy who Fox & Friends invited on their show as a financial guru!

In 2024, Schiff admitted that if he’d ignored his own advice and invested all his money in the “Magnificent Seven” tech stocks (e.g., Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, etc.) 15 years ago, he’d be significantly wealthier today.

Schiff is basically angry and frantic because he’s not as liquid or diversified or successful as he should be and he likes to blame Trump for his personal failures!

Schiff’s wealth is likely split across physical gold, gold stocks, his businesses, and other assets. Gold is way up thanks to Trump’s tariffs so you would think that Schiff would be happy! NOPE. Unfortunately for Schiff, physical gold isn’t as liquid as stocks or cash and if Schiff needs cash quickly (which he obviously does to pay back his clients) that might be a problem for him.

Gold prices have soared since Trump took office - primarily due to his threat of tariffs. Schiff, a gold advocate, criticized Trump’s tariffs as inflationary - yet they’ve boosted gold prices, potentially aiding his gold business

In the U.S., selling gold triggers capital gains taxes. Long-term gains on collectibles (including physical gold) are taxed at 28%. For a large stockpile, this could mean millions in tax liability, eroding Schiff’s “fortune.” Even though Schiff may need the cash, liquidating his gold now to take advantage of higher prices might signal panic to his clients, undermining his credibility as a gold advocate. So he’s caught in the middle.

Peter Schiff’s “financial problems” seem more tied to his failed business and his investment strategy’s relative underperformance over the long term and he’s looking for someone to blame.

After Trump won the election, Peter Schiff wrote: “America chose charisma over substance again—Trump will make everything worse.”

SCHIFF: “The reason that Donald Trump won is because the economy is a mess and, unfortunately, it’s going to be a bigger mess once Trump takes the helm. Things are going to get worse and all the mis-placed confidence in a Trump-inspired economic boom won’t last long. Trump’s take on trade deficits is all wrong. His tariff strategies are all wrong. Biden inherited a huge inflation problem from Trump.”

I THINK SCHIFF IS THE CON MAN WHO SELLS FALSE HOPE.

This is why I despise Peter Schiff and the fake influencers like him who are pushing the phony “affordability” narrative to try to hurt Trump and help the Democrats win. I believe that Schiff is the worst kind of demon grifter out there.

An honest person knows that President Trump’s tariffs and de-regulation and tax cuts will take time to work their way through the system. Reversing the Obama-Biden hyperinflation of 19% takes a while to reach the kitchen table.

Trump has STOPPED the inflation in its tracks and is reducing prices category by category starting with gas, oil and energy. I paid $2.43 for gas yesterday. It hasn’t been that low in years.

New cars increased by $10,000 from 2021-2024 because of Obama-Biden regulations & EV mandates. Trump just ended them all and the big 3 auto makers say they finally will be able to produce a lower cost car soon.

Trump has unleashed American energy dominance to help bring gasoline prices to the lowest in 5 years and also lower energy costs overall - and they will continue to fall!

This is very important, because we know energy costs are the #1 driver of inflation and lower energy costs impact everything!

Trump negotiated most-favored-nation-pricing agreements to lower prescription drug prices with 5 Big Pharma companies and counting!

Wages are now rising at the fastest pace in 60 years. The cost of the typical new mortgage is down by nearly $3,000 dollars a year. The price of eggs, butter, ice cream, fresh fruit, cereal, fish, seafood, rice, pasta, and ham are all falling. And the best is yet to come.

He signed an EO to stop foreign countries from using price-fixing to inflate food prices.

Trump has stopped massive immigration at the border and is deporting millions of people responsible for driving up prices and driving down wages. He has put in place tax policies which will kick in next year and provide refunds and incentives for the lower and middle classes.

President Trump signed the largest middle-class tax cuts in American History, including No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Overtime, and No Tax on Social Security.

If you file a 1040 in early 2026, with the Federal Government, for 2025 income you will be able to pay NO federal tax on tips, overtime and social security (with limits of course.)

That will be reflected in your adjusted gross income.

Let’s say you’ve been paying withholding on ALL your income for 2025.

Let’s use this example. Let’s say you earned $25,000 in overtime, tips or SSI in 2025 and are in the 10% tax bracket. If so, you will save $2,500 in taxes on a Federal level. You will receive a refund of $2,500 in 2026 for 2025 taxes.

Let’s say you live in a blue state that charges an 8% state tax and they disallow that $25,000 Federal exemption for their calculation purposes.

Therefore you will pay 8% of $25,000 to the state because they want to penalize you - or $2,000 in tax - because the blue state wants to screw you and defy Trump.

HOWEVER, the blue state will NOT be able to reverse the $2,500 that the IRS will send you for your Federal return. Got it?

In other words, the entire savings would be $4,500 but the blue state just took $2,000 of that away from you to screw Trump.

BTW - this is a good example of why President Trump wants to get rid of income tax altogether and go with tariff revenue for America. So they can’t play these games and screw We the People. He’s already brought in almost $400 BILLION in tariff revenue in just 7 months!

Trump and Bessent want to find a way to ELIMINATE THE INCOME TAX altogether and let tariffs fund our country and pay off our debt!

If you have invested money in your 401K in 2025 - every category is UP: stocks, corporate bonds, treasury bonds, gold, silver, crypto and real estate are all up. LOOK at your statements! You can thank Trump for that!

BTW - it doesn’t help that Jerome Powell and his pals at the Federal Reserve are playing political games and have been keeping rates high to stifle growth and the housing market since Biden left office. That too will soon be fixed by Bessent with a new Fed Chair.

It also doesn’t help that the Democrats engineered a Government shut down for 43 days at the end of 2025 to force layoffs and create chaos. That was done on purpose so they could use it to blame Trump!

President Trump’s SAVE AMERICA plan and pro-growth policies are a proven formula to Make America Affordable Again. They worked in his first term, and they are slowly but surely working now. It’s the Democrats’ radical policies that create UNAFFORDABILITY - just look at the cost-of-living in California and New York!

TRUST IN TRUMP! If you still don’t understand Trump’s economic plan to save America - I wrote this series over a year ago and it still stands:

Saving America: Part One (A Team of Rivals) Tierney's Real News · August 29, 2024 People are wondering why all of a sudden President Trump has reached out to liberals and wealthy tech donors like Elon, RFK Jr., Bill Ackman, Peter Thiel, David Sacks, Larry Ellison, Sam Altman & Marc Andreessen to form a Team of Rivals like Lincoln did. He’s shining a light on all of them - may the best man win! Read full story

The fact that people thought President Trump had a magic wand that he could just wave around and make everybody’s life cheaper and easier in the first 10 months is asinine. A 3rd grader thinks like that.

We let Obama-Biden steal the White House from Trump in 2020 and then we let them destroy our country for 4 more years by opening the border and driving prices through the roof. Thank God Trump had to guts to stand up and take it back even after they tried to destroy him and murder him. It’s time to let Trump do what God saved him to do!

If people don’t learn how to have realistic expectations, acknowledge the truth right before their eyes and tune out the propaganda and spin when making their decisions, then we ARE going to end up with Communist rule, starvation and mass genocide. Then, the “affordability” people will really see what a bad economy is.

The fake influencers keep saying that Trump is failing but Scott Rasmussen’s poll (post-shutdown) shows exactly the opposite!

People ask me which news sources or AI source that I follow to research situations and draw my conclusions. The implication is that if they could simply follow the same sources that I do - they wouldn’t need to follow me.

Well, it doesn’t work that way. I have not yet been able to find a single news source or AI compiler that thoroughly vets every issue or examines every possibility so that I can make an informed and honest decision.

I end up reviewing dozens (sometimes hundreds) of news sources and I follow where the information leads me. I reviewed dozens of sources just to write this newsletter, for example.

I wade through the BS and propaganda (which is overwhelming) and try to cobble together the truth. Then I ask a bunch more questions and connect a few more dots - and THEN I draw the most informed conclusion I can make. I never find all the answers but I try to find a platform of truth upon which to build.

I hope you realize that by now.

People think that AI can think for them. No, it can’t. AI can do lots of things but it will NEVER replicate the power of the human brain. NEVER. Praise God!

