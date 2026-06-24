America Built USAID to Win the Cold War — It Turned on America Instead

Over the years, I’ve written many articles about USAID, the CIA, the NGOs, and the color revolutions they have funded. DataRepublican and Mike Benz have done exhaustive research that adds important clarity to how this infrastructure started and how it operates.

DataRepublican (published June 23, 2026) titled “How USAID Built a Global Color Revolution Infrastructure With NGOs” argues that debates about USAID miss its real purpose.

While USAID has performed genuine humanitarian work, its core strategic role was as a tool for regime change and “color revolutions” abroad. It did this by systematically building interconnected networks of NGOs that create the preconditions and execution capability for political transitions aligned with Western liberalism.

DataRepublican outlined five interlocking pillars that, when funded together over years in a target country, create a self-reinforcing “political operating system:”

Media — Independent outlets, social media, journalism training, and funding to amplify Western-aligned narratives. Legal infrastructure — Lawyers, rule-of-law programs, judicial reform to challenge governments legally and shape institutions. Election monitoring and fraud — Observer training, voter rolls, and especially parallel vote tabulation (PVT) to contest official results with “independent” data. Activist training — Youth leadership, civic engagement, protest organization, media comms, and “nonviolent” discipline training. Governance data — Anti-corruption monitoring, budget transparency, FOIA-style tools to generate evidence for the other pillars.

“None of these looks like regime change in isolation. The system becomes visible only when you fund all five in the same country for a decade and the people running them all know each other.”

The 2003 Rose Revolution in Georgia is the textbook case. Notably, in Latin America, after Trump cut USAID funding, right-wing candidates won in multiple countries — clear evidence of the network’s impact.

These same five pillars now operate inside the United States, funded by private foundations such as Open Society, Knight, MacArthur, and Arabella Advisors.

The language is softer — “civic engagement,” “democracy defense” — but the functions are identical.

My article in Tierney’s Real News, on February 7, 2025, called “USAID = CIA” made the case even more directly:

I contend that USAID functioned as a front or funding arm for the CIA — the “deep state’s ATM” — used for money laundering, regime change, propaganda, election interference, and advancing a globalist agenda. My piece highlighted the massive waste and fraud exposed by DOGE audits.

In my earlier piece “Soros & Reagan” on March 8, 2024, I explained the origins:

“Reagan created the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) in 1983 that was basically a CIA cut-out. Soros joined hands with the US State Department and NATO as a ‘civil-society’ conduit for NED & the CIA. So Soros was basically the financial guy behind Reagan’s cold-war capture plan.”

“Soros set up satellite facilities all over Europe under the protection of Reagan’s State Department to topple Governments from within. Now those same actions are being used by the Deep State CIA against Americans!”

Broader Operations in America include:

Election rigging and coups

Funding BLM/Antifa riots and the J6 frame job against Trump

Funding bioweapons, population control, weather manipulation, abortion, cloud seeding

Funding Hamas, cartels, BlackRock, Koch libertarians, CCP influence, corrupt judges, connections to J6, assassination attempts on Trump.

Soros was not originally an independent left-wing billionaire activist, but a key financial operator partnered with Reagan-era US foreign policy (via the State Department, NED, and CIA cut-outs) to facilitate the “capture” of post-communist countries during the Cold War’s end.

This allowed hedge funds (like BlackRock) and connected elites to profit enormously from currency speculation, privatization fire sales, and market access—creating a uni-party “swamp” dynamic that persists today. Trump’s disruption of this system explains elite opposition to him.

Partners include corporate interests who want open borders and totally free trade (US Chamber of Commerce, Kochs) and financial backers.

Soros bet on currencies of countries targeted for regime change and transition, profiting from advance knowledge.

Privatization of state assets at bargain prices benefited Western hedge funds (”dumpster dive” trillions in assets, especially Russia/Ukraine).

Soros set up networks across Europe under US protection—the same tools now allegedly turned inward. Both parties (including Reagan Republicans, RINOs, Clintons, Bidens, Obamas, etc.) benefited.

The Reagan Library’s Never Trump stance is explained by defense of this system.

Trump sought to dismantle these entrenched power factions (like JFK/RFK/Nixon tried and failed). That’s why they hate him so and are infected with TDS.

Now, let’s tie all that information together into one strong op-ed to explain it all:

America Built USAID to Win the Cold War — It Turned on America Instead

In the early 1980s, as the Soviet empire showed signs of cracking, American policymakers in BOTH parties built a robust infrastructure of “democracy promotion” — expanded USAID programs, the NED, and partnerships with private actors like George Soros’s Open Society Foundations.

The goal was straightforward—counter Communism, open new markets, and install friendly governments through civil society rather than direct military confrontation.

We succeeded beyond imagination. But success bred something else: a sophisticated, self-perpetuating bureaucracy and global machine for political engineering that eventually turned inward.

USAID became a central instrument for this color revolution capability. The same networks, training methods, and funding pipelines used abroad then migrated home.

Domestic versions of the five pillars used against OTHER countries now operate inside the United States through private foundations and NGOs: election litigation, activist training, local journalism grants, and “governance transparency” are now domestic projects aimed at Trump and MAGA.

The blowback was inevitable. A machine built to install friendly governments abroad became a self-reinforcing political technology that viewed national sovereignty and populist resistance — including at home — as threats.

The irony is stark. America helped create a sophisticated soft-power regime-change apparatus to defeat authoritarianism. That apparatus, once mature, developed its own incentives: perpetual funding, ideological replication, and revolving doors.

We created this system with strategic intent during an existential struggle. But institutions rarely stay tethered to their founding purposes, especially when billions flow with minimal oversight and elite consensus replaces accountability.

This is why I believe President Trump surrounded himself with battle-tested players who understand the machinery: Scott Bessent, who grasps how Soros-style financial networks operate; Marco Rubio at State, who is executing the overhaul of foreign aid and folding remaining USAID functions into a national-interest-focused Department of State; Pete Hegseth at Defense, with his media and military background - who rejects endless foreign adventures dressed up as democracy promotion; and Vice President J.D. Vance, who provides the intellectual backbone for putting American workers and sovereignty first. Bill Pulte, who knows how to follow the money, is firing Deep State CIA operatives embedded in the IC and every Federal agency.

Backed by Elon Musk and the DOGE team’s relentless audits, this team is finally gutting the system we once created. This is a necessary act of self-defense to SAVE our Republic. If we refuse to dismantle or strictly constrain what we built, we shouldn’t be surprised when it continues to work exactly as designed — only this time, on us.

God Bless America!

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