Over 20 MILLION changed the channel to watch the TPUSA Super Bowl halftime show with Kid Rock (celebrating God and America) instead of queer Bad Bunny (celebrating himself.)

If you were one of them - well done.

I’m guessing when all is said and done that number could be 50 MILLION plus.

Even the liberal Daily Mail admitted that Bad Bunny was dreadful and people tuned out to watch Kid Rock and a TMZ poll showed over 75% preferred Kid Rock.

I’m not exaggerating when I say that I have seen NO honest good reviews for the Bad Bunny mess - even the ones that do give him good marks for “something” do so begrudgingly.

Bad Bunny ditched his trademark dress in the end and called in Lady Gaga for support. His singing was bad, the dancing was disgusting, the set was weird and Bad Bunny did the entire 15-minute halftime show in Spanish so that most of America could NOT understand him.

Kid Rock and TPUSA celebrated America and honored God and showed America’s love for Charlie Kirk!

WATCH:

For the NFL and NBC to have the biggest halftime show in the biggest game of the year in a language that almost none of your lifelong fans can understand, while men are humping men and waving the flags of countries that none them are from, is a big eff you to America.

You can watch the Kid Rock All American Show here - around the 40 minute mark. It already has 20 MILLION views on YouTube.

People were searching for the TPUSA halftime show like crazy:

For those who say I’m exaggerating about the views - here’s 20 MILLION on YouTube alone…

And 2.5 MILLION on Rumble alone. It was also on several other channels and streaming sites and people are still watching…

For comparison, a typical Super Bowl game gets about 100 MILLION viewers so 25-50 MILLION views to the TPUSA halftime show is HUGE!

DJT JR: “Congrats to all my friends at Turning Point for knocking it out of the park last night. Charlie would be proud.”

TPUSA: “The All-American Halftime Show pulled in OVER 25 MILLION views on just YouTube and Rumble alone, with a lot of large groups watching together, so the number of viewers is likely far higher. And the numbers are still climbing (broadcast partners, fast channel partners, and final counts incoming). Based on tonight’s success, we have committed to running it back again next year. The All-American Halftime Show will be back in 2027. God bless America.”

Someone recorded the crowd during Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show, and of the 70,000 people in attendance, only a handful can be seen actually enjoying the music while the rest are trying to figure out what they just watched. THERE WAS ZERO ENERGY.

Someone captured the exact moment NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell looked at the audience and realized picking Bad Bunny was a huge mistake. Look at his face!

This American grandma is going viral for her great take against Bad Bunny. “Get off the stage please!” Watch:

JG: “I went on YouTube and watched both the Super Bowl halftime show and the All American Halftime Show. The Super Bowl halftime show was like an amateur three ring circus put on by an undisciplined elementary school play and couldn’t hold a candle to the All American Halftime Show! The Super Bowl halftime show was a complete disaster IMO, while the All American Halftime Show was a professionally produced event! Jeers to NFL and Roger Goodell and CHEERS to TPUSA and their show. The NFL is a complete disaster!”

You can see Bad Bunny featured everybody else’s flag.

Team Bunny are dry humping each other!

Bad Bunny was grabbing his crotch, like they always do.

You can see the difference between the two shows here. Team Bunny are grinding on each other in perverse ways while TPUSA are celebrating America and God.

This is what it looked like from the stands - like America is a 3rd world jungle:

MR: “What the hell was the Super-bowel thinking of putting this idiot on singing purely in Spanish, no captions, Puerto Rican flags everywhere and two guys dry humping. Shame on the decision-makers on this.”

The lyrics to Bad Bunny’s songs are quite obscene so it was probably a good thing he sang them all in Spanish so nobody could understand. If you are easily offended you’ll want to stop reading my newsletter now because I’m going to share some of those lyrics with you that the NFL and NBC thought were fine for families to hear.

I don’t want to hear from “virtuous” people telling me I shouldn’t share filth like this. If you don’t know the truth you won’t know how to protect your children! Ignorance is NOT bliss when it comes to demons.

SH: “It was not good to say the least. Not sure what, if any, values it did represent. Bunny grumbled, grabbed his crotch, thrusted quite a bit, wore shoulder pads that made him look like Herman Munster while he climbed telephone poles, flitted about through fake banana trees and coconut drink stands. Then he was leading a flag march praising Latin America & Canada?”

TM: “Bad Bunny was the worst halftime show in Super Bowl history.

The “N” in NFL stands for NATIONAL – not International. Yet somehow the league seems determined to forget that.

Do you really think a core NFL fan – the 45-year-old American male who has carried this league for decades – enjoyed a Super Bowl halftime show that 99.9% of viewers couldn’t even understand? That’s your key demographic, and you completely ignored them.

The NFL keeps pushing to become a global brand with games in Europe and talk of overseas expansion. Fine. Grow the game. But don’t do it by alienating the loyal fan base that built your empire in the first place.

Between the constant virtue signaling, the endless woke messaging, and now what many are calling the worst halftime show in NFL history, the league seems determined to test how far they can push their audience before it finally pushes back.

I took two years of Spanish and still didn’t understand a single word of Bad Bunny. What I did understand was the provocative outfits, the crotch-grabbing, and the spectacle that had nothing to do with football or the people actually watching it.

The first rule of business is simple: keep your customers engaged. Don’t give them a reason to leave the store.

But that’s exactly what happened. Millions tuned out. Many flipped over to the Turning Point halftime show. Others muted the TV or left the room entirely. From a marketing and advertising standpoint, that’s a disaster.

Advertisers pay up to $8 million for a 30-second Super Bowl spot. The last thing they want is viewers walking away during the most expensive airtime on television. I wonder if they got a 20% discount for commercials adjacent to that halftime show? Doubtful.

Take it from someone who has spent a career in marketing: you never insult your audience and expect them to stick around.

You blew it, NFL. And you know it.”

The TPUSA halftime show, on the other hand, was great.

KID ROCK: “There’s a book that’s sitting in your house somewhere that could use some dusting off. There’s a man who died for all our sins hanging from the cross. You can give your life to Jesus, and he’ll give you a second chance.”

Now that’s a pretty good sermon! Praise God!

Kid Rock’s new song even surpassed Bad Bunny on the music charts! God reigns!

Charlie Sheen told Bill Maher that Bad Bunny (a queer man flaunting a dress and humping other gay men) shouldn’t be the Super Bowl halftime headliner - because there are many more suitable acts - and Maher agreed.

SHEEN: “There’s bands, there’s acts, there’s just people that I think are more germane to the experience of the game, of that moment, of that particular game! It’s the biggest game in the universe that’s played!”

MAHER: “I agree.”

Sorry, but no matter how you spin it, 99.9% of NFL viewers are not g*y men who wear a dress or desire to wear one.

Why didn’t the NFL pick a team of geriatric elderly men and women from the local nursing home to dance or play ping pong or bingo to music for the Super Bowl half time show if they really wanted to “celebrate” America and “honor” diversity like the left always talks about - that would have more in common with older viewers than Bad Bunny.

So tired of 1% of the population - who like to sodomize each other - dictating what the rest of us have to watch!

God said: “Be fruitful and multiply” - that’s pretty clear. God instructed us to procreate and populate the earth. That doesn’t happen when men sleep with men and women sleep with women. Common sense and biology.

I personally think America is growing tired of turning into Sodom & Gomorrah and watching the role models that come out of media and Hollywood grab their crotches while wearing Satanic costumes and waving sodomy flags. Satan is REAL, his demons have occupied our nation & his soldiers worship themselves, Baal & Allah! It’s time to DRIVE THEM OUT. God help us!

