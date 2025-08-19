I apologize for the rambling nature of this post but I want to make several points and this is the only way I know how to do that. I wrote this article to appeal to liberals. If I change the hearts of minds of just one person, it's worth it to me. Please share it with any liberal family or friends that you have. All they can do is say - NO. But, you just might plant a seed if you try.

Remember when WOKE companies like Coca-Cola & Target & American Express were pushing the "diversity, equity & inclusion" narrative in America - and trying to bully us into believing that America is racist and unfair and the rest of the world is not. They even wanted American children to believe that slavery originated in America! That's total BS.

America is one of the ONLY truly diverse places in the world and Vermont Republic, USA was the first state in the WORLD to officially abolish slavery in 1777. So, America was the FIRST COUNTRY in the world to abolish slavery - that’s the truth no matter how they spin it.

America is a melting pot of cultures & nationalities - blended together and bound together by the very fact that we are all AMERICAN.

Democrats want you to believe that where we came from is more important than the fact that we are all American. What makes America successful is the fact that we are diverse but assimilated Americans and we stand together as one people - as Americans - ONE NATION UNDER GOD.

Below are pictures from Communist China, Japan, South Korea, India, the Middle East, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa & South America. There is NO diversity virtually anywhere in the world except in America, Europe & Australia. STOP BUYING THE CON. STOP LETTING TEACHERS OR PUNDITS SCHOOL YOUR CHILDREN IN A LIE.

Ask yourself why it's OK for EVERY OTHER COUNTRY in the world to NOT be diverse? The real reason is that these countries want America to exterminate all white people, Christians & Jews and send our money to them so they can continue to segregate themselves!

This is the leadership of Communist China. Do you see any diversity here? NONE. Where are the women? Where are the white people? Where are the people of color? JOKE.

The DOJ just arrested a Chinese national sent to America as a student that was caught secretly shipping our military equipment, guns and ammunition to his comrades in North Korea! That is NOT American!

This is India. There is NO diversity - other than a racist class system that discriminates against the poor. India is considered to be one of the most racist countries on earth.

Asia - NO diversity.

Afghanistan - NO diversity. Just oppression & slavery.

Japan - NO diversity.

Iran - NO diversity.

Africa - NO diversity.

My old neighborhood, my health club & my church in America is located in one of the most diverse places in the world. I lived & worshipped among people who FLED from other countries to live and thrive in America. Many came here LEGALLY - and became citizens the right way!

I look around and there is Mo from Iran, Jeff from Ghana, Cindy from Vietnam, Julie from China, Scott from Japan, Ted from Mexico, Paul from Grenada and on and on and on. They are ALL my friends - ALL my fellow Americans. There is NO racism here. There is ONLY love for each other. Stop letting them divide us! Be proud of your country! Be proud of your flag! We are blessed to live in the greatest country on God's Green Earth!

Those liberal women who hate conservatives and hate America and keep screaming "Keep families together" in defense of illegal aliens - all forget about the fact that when a criminal (illegal or legal) rapes and murders a young AMERICAN woman that the PARENTS AND SIBLINGS of those young women lose a family member.

THAT'S THE ULTIMATE FAMILY SEPARATION.

Today, let's remember Dru and her mother Linda. They were separated way too early:

Remembering Dru Tierney's Real News · November 21, 2024 Last year, I received a card in the mail from Linda, one of my newsletter readers since 2021, with this picture on it. I thought to myself - what a lovely girl - she looks familiar.

Yesterday, Trump invited all the EU leaders to the White House to discuss how to achieve peace between Ukraine & Russia. Did you notice they all spoke English and they all thanked President Trump for bringing together Russia, Ukraine and the European nations together to seek peace?

The leader of Finland, Alexander Stubb, was there and he said a few very important words. Finland did NOT become part of NATO until 2023 - but Finland shares an 800 mile border with Russia so it understands the threat of Soviet Communism VERY WELL. Many Finlanders were radicalized by Lenin's Bolsheviks and the Soviet Communists early on in the 20th century - after the fall of Russia to the Bolsheviks in 1917. Then, they brought Communism to Minnesota & America when they migrated here for work.

Alex Stubb: "I think in the past two weeks, under President Trump, we've probably had more progress in ending this war than we have in the past three and half years."

If you didn't know, the Communist Party of America basically WAS BUILT in MINNESOTA with immigrants from Finland who were Communist activists and operatives. Gus Hall became the leader of the US Communist party and he was born in Northern Minnesota to Communists who had emigrated there from Finland.

Hall was born Arvo Kustaa Halberg in 1910 in Cherry Township, St. Louis County, Minnesota, - near Duluth - a rural community on northern Minnesota's Mesabi Iron Range. He was Finnish-American, the son of Matt (Matti) and Susan (Susanna) Halberg.

Hall's parents were Finnish immigrants from the Lapua, Finland region, and were politically radical: they were involved in the Industrial Workers of the World (IWW) and were early members of the Communist Party USA (CPUSA) in 1919.

The Mesabi Range in Northern Minnesota was one of the most important immigration settlements for Finns, who were often active in labor militancy and political activism. Hall's home language was Finnish, and he conversed with his nine siblings in that language for the rest of his life. He did not know political terminology in Finnish and used mostly English when meeting with visiting Finnish Communists.

Matti Mikko Kustaanpoika Halberg (Gus Hall's father) was born in Finland in 1873 and came to America in 1896. He died in Duluth, Minnesota.

Hall grew up in Matti's Communist home in Northern Minnesota and was involved early on in politics. He even studied Lenin's Communism in Moscow.

At 15, Hall left public school in Minnesota and went to work in the North Woods lumber camps, mines and railroads. Two years later in 1927, he was recruited to the Communist Party USA by his father. Hall became an organizer for the Young Communist League (YCL) in the upper Midwest. In 1931, an apprenticeship in the YCL qualified Hall to travel to the Soviet Union to study for two years at the International Lenin School in Moscow.

In other words, FINNISH COMMUNISTS brought Soviet-style Communism to America - and specifically Minnesota. Now you know the rest of the story and why Minnesota is so corrupt. If you live in Minnesota, now you know why it's filled with Commies.

PS: If you're tempted to call me a bigot because I'm pointing out that Finnish-Americans were very instrumental in bringing Lenin's Communism to America, AND specifically Minnesota, please do NOT be so shallow. I have nothing against Finnish immigrants - but if you have Finnish heritage and live in Minnesota - it's possible that your ancestors were Communist also. It just didn't start on it's own - and it started well before Ellison, Omar & Walz took charge in Minnesota and brought Islamo-Communism there. LOOK IT UP.

RUSSIA SPOKESPERSON: The anti-Russian warmongering EU Coalition failed to outplay President Trump. Europe thanked & sucked up to him.

Recently, a man named Mohamed Mohamed raped an unconscious woman on the sidewalk in front of a Nashville, Tennessee Christian church last week. She was a 34-year-old homeless woman. She was transported to the hospital where she died. An autopsy is pending.

Nashville Police charged Mohamed Mohamed, 39, with four counts of rape for sexually assaulting an unidentified impaired and unconscious woman multiple times in front of the Nashville Life Christian church. Mohamed refused to be interviewed after being taken to police headquarters and his bond was set at $300,000. The investigation is continuing as detectives await information from the Medical Examiner’s Office on the victim’s cause of death.

All reports refer to Mohamed Mohamed as a "Tennessee resident" but do not specify whether he is an American citizen or provide details about his citizenship status. That means he is probably one of our special criminal illegal alien guests.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department:

"A Nashville Fire Department crew (Engine 21) traveling on Nolensville Pike just after 9:30 p.m. enroute to a call saw the sexual assault taking place on a sidewalk in front of the church. They turned around and chirped their siren. As they pulled up to the sidewalk, Mohamed was attempting to pull up the unconscious victim’s pants. The fire crew detained Mohamed, called for police and rendered aid to the victim. MNPD Homicide, Special Victims, and Narcotics detectives responded to the scene.

Surveillance video shows the victim by herself walking unsteadily toward the front steps of the church. She was unable to keep her balance and sat down on a step, appearing to be under the influence of some type of substance. Mohamed approached and sat down beside her. Mohamed made physical contact with the victim as she went in and out of consciousness as she tried to push him away. He ultimately lifted her off the steps, put her on the ground, and repeatedly sexually assaulted her."

Why wasn't he immediately charged with murder even before the autopsy report was out - like Derek Chauvin was?

Here's another question for the liberals out there. Do you usually invite "refugees" to your home as guests and allow them to rape your daughters and wives on the front sidewalk just for fun? Is that what we should allow our "refugee" guests to do in America? Is it racist not to allow them to assault your daughters and wives?

Here's MORE truth about slavery, racism and occupation they don't teach you in school or the history books:

1) Native Americans were the original slave traders in the Americas. Europeans did not introduce slavery to this continent. Most of the Native groups in the land that later became the United States and Canada practiced slavery for thousands of years before Europeans arrived.

Comanches put captives through a rigorous process of enslavement—a dehumanizing initiation that brought a non-Comanche captive into the tribe through renaming, tattooing, beating, whipping, mutilation, and starvation. Once a person was enslaved, there were varying degrees of freedom and privilege she or he could attain.

Male captives might be made blood bondsmen with their owners, or forced security guards, protecting them from ill treatment and casual sale; women might be married into the tribe, or forced into marriage, after which time they became “full-fledged tribal members”; children might be adopted outright or offered as human sacrifice. Human sacrifice and other forms of torture—self-inflicted or otherwise—were common for many Native cultures. Hundreds of thousands of Native slaves were offered to the Gods as human sacrifice.

Once Europeans showed up, Natives ramped up their supply of Native slaves, and also traded black slaves, the same way African leaders sold their own into slavery off the African coast for profit.

2) 90 percent of the total number of African slaves transported to the New World between 1600 and 1850 were imported to Brazil and the Caribbean. Less than 4 percent of African slaves were sent to the area that would become the United States of America. The major Atlantic slave trading nations were: the Portuguese, the British, the French, the Spanish, and the Dutch. These nations established outposts on the African coast where they purchased African slaves from local African leaders. Black Muslims, who sold their own, were the WORST and most prolific slavers in history. They enslaved MILLIONS and still traffic and enslave their own in Africa TODAY in open slave markets on the streets.

There weren't a lot of Confederate soldiers running around the Americas back then buying slaves...just Natives, Africans, and Europeans who traded and kept slaves for themselves.

Few people know that female slaves from Central America were trafficked to the white colonists in the Americas and later burned at the stake for practicing sorcery. The Salem witch trials in New England condemned female slaves to horrific deaths for being witches. From 1300-1700, some 8 million women were burned alive in Europe and the Americas for being witches. Nobody is marching for them.

3) Today, there are still 45 million enslaved people on the globe - mostly in Africa, Middle East, Pakistan and India. African slaves are sold for $200 on the streets and then mutilated and "cooked like kebabs" by violent Libyan gangs. Hundreds of African slave markets have sprung up in Libya since the Globalist engineered fall of Gaddafi, who was the policeman of the region. Black Muslims are selling their brothers and sisters just like they've done for a thousand years. 75% of those sold into slavery in Libya have their bodies mutilated, organs harvested and then are roasted like suya [an African kebab] for dinner. This is the horror show of open borders mass migration and human trafficking.

4) 75 years ago, 30,000 Haitians were slaughtered by their neighbors in the Dominican Republic. It was called the Parsley Massacre because Dominican soldiers carried a sprig of parsley. They would ask people suspected of being Haitian to pronounce the Spanish word for it: "perejil". If they couldn't pronounce it, they hacked them to death with machetes.

Those whose first language was Haitian Creole found it difficult to say it correctly, and they paid for it with their lives. 30,000 Haitians were killed in the Dominican Republic on the orders of the Dominican dictator Rafael Trujillo. Bodies were dumped in the Massacre River. From late September to mid-October that year, men, women and children were rounded up, then beaten or hacked to death for just being Haitian.

Haitian migrants had, for generations, crossed the informal border to work as laborers in the sugar plantations of the Dominican Republic. But during the Great Depression the country's economy began to slump and Haitians became the scapegoat. The slaughter of 1937 changed the relationship between the two countries on the island of Hispaniola and its effects are still felt today.

After the massacre, the Dominican culture became exclusive and no more Haitians were allowed citizenship. The living standards in the Dominican Republic are considerably higher than those in Haiti and Dominicans are 10 times more wealthy than Haitians. I know because I saw it myself.

Tensions between the Dominican Republic and Haiti remain high. More than a million illegal Haitian migrants still live and work in the Dominican Republic, and people-smuggling is rife. Dark-skinned Haitians are still rejected by light-skinned Dominicans as inferior.

5) Turns out that DNA analysis of ORIGINAL Native Americans in the United States shows they were WHITE Scandinavians! During excavations of a thousands of year old residential camp in Central Alaska, researchers discovered the remains of a girl, but full DNA testing only now became available.

The results revealed the child had a distinct genetic makeup and was part of a group of called the Beringians. The Beringians split from Europeans and allegedly came to North America over an ice bridge connecting Eurasia to Alaska via the Bering Strait. As the ice caps melted at the end of the last ice age, the Beringians moved southward and mixed with other Native populations. Nearly half of the ancient girl’s DNA came from northern Europeans who lived in present day Scandinavia. According to Eske Willerslev, an evolutionary geneticist at the University of Copenhagen, whose team recovered the girl’s DNA from a dense part of her skull known as the petrous bone. “This is a new population of Native Americans – the white Native American.”

6) Mexico has no right to call America racist. It's still one of the most racist countries on earth.

No honest Mexican can deny the fact of Mexican racism; multiple studies confirm that beyond any doubt. Racial differences heavily influence Mexican society. Racism in Mexico, both against blacks and dark-skinned indigenous Indians, has a long history. Mexico's colonial past has left its mark on modern-day society. Prejudice toward "pure-blood" Indians from those who are "mixed-blood" (Spanish and Indian) is rife. Almost uniformly, people who are darker-skinned and of Indian descent make up the peasantry and working classes, while lighter-skinned, Spanish-descent Mexicans are in the ruling elite.

It was the Spanish slave trade that first brought Africans to Mexico, as early as 1520. The Spanish crown soon expanded the practice into a full-blown slave trade. The population of blacks grew to outnumber the Spanish and eventually reached 200,000. With Mexico's independence in 1829, slavery was finally abolished after almost 300 years. But slavery had taken its toll on the remnants of African culture, and intermarriage with indigenous people, and to a lesser extent with the Spanish, created a population of mixed-bloods, or mulattos. The descendants of these people continued to intermarry, which may be why the contemporary Afro-Mexican population is relatively small.

Ten percent of Mexico is “gachupine” (gah-choo-pee-neh), which is loosely translated as “white” — an Aztec word meaning "a man wearing shoes with pins," or spurs. There were no horses in the Western Hemisphere when the Spanish arrived, so there were no spurs. Sixty percent of Mexico is mixed Indian and white, and 30 percent pure Amerindian.

Between 1519 and 1821, when the Spanish ran Mexico, racial codes organized the Spanish Western Hemisphere into more than a dozen different racial classifications starting with those born in Spain, the Peninsulares; they were No. 1. Their children born in the New World, the Criollos, were No. 2; No. 3 was the part-Spanish, part-Indian, the mestizo. The penultimate category was the Zamba, half-black and half-Indian. Last was the 100 percent Indian, or Indio.

The only people who could own land and conduct government affairs were in the No. 1 and No. 2 classifications; there was no voting as Spain was a monarchy, not a democracy.

No wonder, then, that a fed-up Catholic priest, Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, enamored with American independence and democratic government, loudly pronounced “Death to bad government, death to the gachupines!” to his parishioners at midnight, Sept. 16, 1810; the churchgoers rushed out and attacked Spanish-owned businesses and government property, starting more than 10 years of war for independence.

In retrospect, his followers included mestizos and Indians who were fed up with the overt racism imposed by the Spanish-born and their children on them and on Africans whom Spain brought to Mexico as slaves. Father Hidalgo was himself a “criollo” without a drop of Indian blood.

One view of modern Mexico is that the racial society Father Hidalgo detested still exists, though it is not official policy, as it was when Hidalgo rebelled.

In 1954, then-U.S. Chief Justice Earl Warren and his colleagues on the Supreme Court included in their landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision, ruling against “separate but equal” schools, the results of a study that measured black children choosing white dolls over black dolls because the white dolls were considered prettier and nicer.

A similar doll study was done in Mexico a few years ago. It found that Mexican children of all colors chose white dolls for the same reason that American black children chose white dolls over black dolls almost 70 years ago in the United States.

Racism in Mexico is not news to Mexicans. The Mexican National Council to Prevent Discrimination has done a study that shows 20 percent of Mexicans are uncomfortable with the color of their skin; 25 percent say they have been discriminated against because of their “appearance,” 55 percent recognized that there is discrimination based on skin color; and 23 percent admit they would not want to live with a person of a different race or culture.

In a similar study in 2016, the National Autonomous University asked whether skin color influenced the way people are treated; 51 percent of respondents answered yes, with 33.4 percent replying yes, in part.

Among the study's respondents, 72 percent agreed that racism exists in Mexico and 47 percent said Indians (and at least 68 Indian dialects are spoken in Mexico) don’t have the same job opportunities as other Mexicans.

So, the next time someone calls you a white supremacist, land robber and racist, tell them the real story of slavery and occupation of the Americas. The moral? We are all guilty of enslaving and killing our fellow man. White, black and brown. We all have ancestors who were slaves or ancestors of privilege. No one is clean. But white people and the American people have done more to FREE people from slavery than any other race.





We are all equally human and equally good and evil. In America today, no one is oppressed. We are all privileged Americans - living in the greatest country on God's green earth. I'm tired of the false narratives used to divide us. We are all one race. The human race. We are all one people - American people. GOD BLESS AMERICA.

