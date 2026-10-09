Since the beginning of the Republic, American presidents of both parties have barred, expelled, or fenced off foreigners and foreign powers they judged a danger to the country’s security, sovereignty, or constitutional order.

They did it to anarchists after a president was murdered. They did it to Communists for most of the Cold War. They did it to Iranian visa holders during the hostage crisis. They did it with warships when the Barbary Muslim pirates seized American sailors, and again when the Soviet Communists put missiles in Cuba - ninety miles from Florida.

That record is the premise of this newsletter: a sovereign nation gets to decide who enters and on what terms, and America has used that power against ideological and security threats again and again. Don’t let anyone tell you the idea that America has a right to decide who gets to enter and live here is unthinkable, un-American, or bigoted. That is a lie, it is amnesia and it is a mistake.

I’m going to tell you the history of America removing past threats (including Muslim and Communist threats) in sequential order including the presidential record, two cases where force rather than visas did the job, what immigration looked like before 1965, what changed that year, how Communism was fought in law, how Islam began and grew and became a threat to the West, and what lawful options exist for keeping Sharia out of American law.

For those who hate it when I write long newsletters, I apologize. I can’t figure out how to tell the truth about this topic in 10 minutes and it’s too important to gloss over. So, bear with me. Grab a cup of coffee and spend the next 30 minutes with me and I promise you won’t be sorry. If you have the Substack app on your phone - you can listen to my newsletters instead.

The Presidential Record: Who Was Kept Out, and By Whom

Presidents have acted on threats over and over.

Chester A. Arthur signed the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, suspending Chinese labor immigration and barring Chinese naturalization.

Grover Cleveland signed the Scott Act of 1888, which barred Chinese laborers already living here from returning if they left the country.

Theodore Roosevelt signed the Immigration Act of 1903, the Anarchist Exclusion Act, passed after the assassination of William McKinley. His administration also reached the 1907 Gentlemen’s Agreement curbing Japanese labor immigration.

Woodrow Wilson vetoed the Immigration Act of 1917, but Congress overrode him. The law created the Asiatic Barred Zone and imposed a literacy test.

Calvin Coolidge signed the Immigration Act of 1924, which set national-origins quotas and shut out most Asian immigration.

Franklin D. Roosevelt’s administration turned away the MS St. Louis in 1939, carrying nearly 940 mostly Jewish refugees, with officials citing fears that Nazi agents could be among them.

Harry Truman saw Congress pass the McCarran Internal Security Act of 1950 and the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952 over his vetoes. Both strengthened the exclusion and deportation of Communists and members of other totalitarian parties.

Jimmy Carter , during the Iran hostage crisis, revoked most Iranian visas and sharply limited new ones.

Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush interdicted Haitian boats at sea, and the late-1980s HIV entry ban took effect in this period.

Bill Clinton and George W. Bush issued targeted entry restrictions tied to conflicts in the Balkans and Zimbabwe.

Barack Obama’s administration slowed Iraqi refugee processing in 2011 after two Iraqis resettled in Kentucky were arrested on terrorism charges.

How they did it. There were three main tools. Congress passed exclusion statutes. Presidents used proclamations under what is now INA § 212(f), which lets the president suspend the entry of any class of aliens he finds harmful to the national interest. And consular officers and immigration officials screened individuals one by one. The Supreme Court upheld the 212(f) power in Trump v. Hawaii (2018) when it sustained the travel restrictions on several countries, and those restrictions were expanded again in 2025.

The pattern runs through both parties and every era. When a presidency perceived a real threat, it drew lines.

[A note for those of you who tell me President Trump isn’t moving fast enough to deal with Sharia: the federal government under the Bush administration did not designate any branch of the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization after 9/11. Neither did Obama or Biden. That happened in January 2026 under Trump. The tools were available for a long time, and they went unused. Instead, George W. Bush kissed their ass! That’s why we have such a problem today!]

When Visas Were Not the Tool: Barbary and Cuba

Two episodes show that a president can keep a threat out by force or by controlling the approaches to the country.

Jefferson and the Barbary corsairs (1801–1805). In the early 1800s the rulers of Tripoli, Algiers, Tunis, and Morocco licensed corsairs to seize merchant ships, enslave their crews, and demand tribute for safe passage. One scholarly estimate puts the number of white Europeans enslaved on the Barbary Coast by Muslims over the centuries above a million. After independence, American ships lost British naval protection in the Mediterranean, and for about fifteen years American leaders paid BRIBES to Muslims to leave us alone. Britain, France, and the Dutch kept paying for years afterward because it seemed cheaper than a fight.

Jefferson had seen the problem up close. In 1786, as minister to France, he and John Adams met Tripoli’s envoy in London. The envoy explained that his rulers treated nations without a treaty as enemies and justified taking their sailors captive under the laws of their Prophet. Jefferson was sick of paying bribes to Muslim pirates and concluded that only force would end the demands.

When he became president, Tripoli demanded a far larger payment, reported at $225,000. On May 10, 1801, Muslims cut down the flagstaff at the U.S. consulate, which was Tripoli’s way of declaring war.

Jefferson sent a squadron under Commodore Richard Dale to blockade Tripoli, protect American commerce, and fight back if attacked, and Congress authorized the use of force in 1802. The First Barbary War lasted until 1805.

It was America’s first overseas war, and it established that America would fight rather than keep paying bribes to Muslim pirates! Will we have the courage to do the same today in Minnesota?

Kennedy and the quarantine (1962). The Soviet Union secretly placed nuclear missiles in Cuba, ninety miles from Florida. President Kennedy announced a naval quarantine to stop further shipments, and the world waited thirteen tense days. Soviet ships turned back and the missiles were removed. Kennedy’s blockade settled what would otherwise have risked nuclear war. Compare that to Trump’s blockade against Iran in the Hormuz Strait. Same same.

What Immigration Used to Look Like

For roughly the first 190 years of the Republic, immigrants were overwhelmingly European. Long sea voyages were slow and expensive and the US immigration laws tilted the quotas heavily toward northern and western Europe.

Muslim immigration to America from the 3rd world before 1965 was small. The Arab immigration that did arrive in the late 19th and early 20th centuries came mostly from Greater Syria and Lebanon and was largely Christian.

1965: The Law That Changed the Map

The Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, the Hart-Celler Act, was signed by Lyndon Johnson after passing a Democrat Congress. It abolished the national-origins quota system that had favored Europe and replaced it with one pushing mass migration and family reunification from Muslim and 3rd world countries. That’s when it all began.

Its sponsors, including Democrat Senator Edward Kennedy, assured the public it would not significantly change the country’s ethnic makeup. They were wrong. Combined with cheaper air travel, family-based chain migration, USAID funding , UN programs and Soros-funded NGOs, it opened the door to large flows of Muslim migrants from Asia, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The Refugee Act of 1980 and the diversity visa created in 1990 added to the flows. Many 3rd world countries, which had sent very few immigrants to America before 1965, now sent many.

Muslims are about one percent of the American population today but the fastest growing population in America and the world due to high fertility rates. Muslims were only about one percent of Europe ten years ago and now are over 10% due to open borders - and taking over. When Muslims reach 15% of a nation’s population, history shows they overthrow it and rule.

We can examine all the data and predictions about what will happen in America if we do nothing - but a good way to gauge how strong the Muslim influence is in America right now is to look at Mosques and Islamic Centers per capita.

Most people have no idea how many Mosques or Islamic Centers are in their cities or states so I put together a current list below with a ranking and comparison by state. There are over 3,200 now in America. I’m guessing there’s one close to you that you may not even know about.

Mosques & Islamic Centers in Minnesota, Wisconsin and the United States Tierney's Real News · Oct 8 Many of you have asked me for a list and count of Mosques and Islamic Centers by state. It’s not easy to find an updated list so I made one myself. Most people are NOT well informed about this. I will be incorporating this information into my next newsletter so hang on to it for reference: Read full story

Alarmists claim that Mosques aren’t really places of worship - they are bases for propaganda, terrorism, political activism and invasion. I can’t prove that one way or the other but I tend to agree based on where they are situated.

How Islam Began and Grew, and What Iran Teaches

Islam started with Muhammad, who was born in Mecca, Saudi Arabia in 570 AD - some 550 years after Christ died on the cross. Many don’t know his real story and it’s important.

Muhammad was born into the wealthy Banu Hashim clan of the dominant Quraysh tribe, which held high social status in Mecca. His father died before he was born, and his mother died when he was six years old, making him a complete orphan. His grandfather looked after him for two years until his death, after which his uncle, Abu Talib, raised him from age eight onward. He joined his rich uncle in the merchant trade business. At age 25, he married Khadijah, who was 40 years old and 15 years his senior, a wealthy, elite merchant woman and widow who had hired him to manage her trading caravans.

She supported him and his marriage to Khadijah provided him with financial independence, allowing him to spend time in meditation.

15 years later, at age 40, while meditating in a cave on Mount Hira, Muhammad reported receiving his first verbal revelations.

He told his wife about his visions and his wife, Khadijah, took him to see her cousin who knew details about Christianity so they could try to figure out what it meant.

Upon hearing the details of Muhammad’s vision, together they all decided that it must have been the Angel Gabriel who visited Muhammad - the same angel who had brought the law to Moses. How convenient! For the next three years, Muhammad shared his cave revelations only with a close circle of family and friends and solidified his religious ideas; his wife Khadijah was his first convert.

In 613, a the age of 43, began openly preaching his new religion, Islam, in Mecca. Islam means “submission.”

Muhammad preached that Christians were evil for worshiping Jesus as the divine Son of God. Muhammad taught that Jesus was just a human messenger sent by God and the Muhammad was the REAL final prophet, not Jesus. Muhammad told Christians that Jesus promised he would come again and that Muhammad was the final prophet predicted by Jesus! WRONG.

Muhammad was angry that the Jews had a God and a religion and prophets and a book; the Christians had a God and a religion and prophets and a book; but the Arab tribes had neither. Muhammad wanted to change that so he came up with his own religion and hijacked pieces of both Judaism and Christianity for his own!

Muhammad pitched Islam as the final revelation from God delivered directly to the world in the Arabic language, uniting fractured Arab tribes under one divine banner and giving them a dominant, righteous identity on the world stage.

Both his wife Khadijah and his protecting uncle, Abu Talib, died in 619, leaving him socially and politically alone and vulnerable. In 622, Muhammad and his followers fled Mecca for the city of Yathrib (later renamed Medina), establishing the first Islamic state.

After moving to Medina in 622, Muhammad shifted from being a purely religious preacher to a political leader and military commander. Over the next eight years, his forces fought a series of major battles against his former tribe, the Quraysh of Mecca, which ultimately led to his conquest of the region.

After Muhammad died in 632, leadership passed to his successors, known as the Caliphs. Under the first four Caliphs, Muslim armies executed one of the most rapid and expansive military conquests in human history. They simultaneously toppled the Persian Empire and stripped the Roman Byzantine Empire of its richest provinces. The rest is history.

There were approximately 100,000 to 120,000 Muslims when Muhammad died in 632 AD. Today, there are roughly 1.8 to 2 billion Muslims, about a quarter of humanity, and Muslims are a majority in about fifty countries. While growth originally came from military conquest, it comes mainly from higher birth rates and a young population today. Pew Research projects Muslims will nearly match Christians worldwide by 2050 and edge ahead around 2070.

So basically, Muhammad was raised in a wealthy family, married a wealthy wife (who supported him) and he became a prophet warrior grifter for territory, power, money and fame. Sounds just like Karl Marx!

Are All Muslims The Same?

Many people argue that we shouldn’t label all Muslims the same way. I agree with counsel from Ayaan Hirsi Ali.

Ayaan Hirsi Ali is one of my heroes. She is a proud American, and a former Muslim, born in Somalia, who believes Islam is dangerous and must be controlled.

She was born to a Muslim family in Somalia, shuttled between Kenya, Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia as a kid, and then, aged 22, was married off by her father to a man he thought was ideal for her in Canada. She didn’t like him though so she got off the plane in Germany and ended up with refugee status in Holland and, ten years later, was elected to the Dutch parliament as an MP.

She is a critic of Islam, and an advocate for the rights and self-determination of Muslim women, opposing forced marriage, honor killing, child marriage, and female genital mutilation. At the age of five, Hirsi Ali underwent female genital mutilation (FGM) organized by her grandmother.

Hirsi Ali now lives in America married to a historian, Niall Ferguson, with 2 sons. She receives an awful lot of hate mail and death threats for her well-earned views about Islam.

What does she say about Islam?

“There is no conspiracy. If you’re an ex-Muslim there are people who want to kill you on account of deserting Islam. I’m one of them. That’s not phobia, it’s rational fear. If you look at 70 percent of the violence in the world today, Muslims are responsible. Islam is NOT a religion of peace.

We can’t even have this conversation without first talking about how there is ONE Islam, unreformed, but three sets of Muslims. Medina, Mecca, and reformers.

The first group (Medina) are the Jihadis, extremists and fundamentalists, the second (Mecca) are the great mass of Muslims who just want to live their lives in peace, and the third are reformers like Prince Salman of Saudi Arabia. Right now, the Medina have the upper hand.

By Medina I don’t just mean the renegades—Islamic State, al-Qaeda, al-Shabaab, IRGC, non-state actors and movements—but large groups like the Muslim Brotherhood around the world and CAIR in America, and more importantly, the nation-state of Iran and Hamas. They are the core centers, with Sharia Law. Their rule is marked by violence, intimidation and aggression.

[The Muslim Brotherhood has a documented history of promoting terrorism against the United States, our allies like Israel, and our society. Countries such as Bahrain, Egypt, Austria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and France have already taken important steps to investigate and crack down on the Muslim Brotherhood and its affiliates.]

To reform Islam, we must:

1) Abandon the literalist reading of the Quran. Muhammad called upon the believers to do things that, today, fall under a declaration of war or pure crime.

2) We must change Islam’s excessive investment in “life after death” instead of “life before death.”

3) We must OUTLAW and do away with Sharia Law, very much a global goal if you are a Medina Muslim and if you take the Quran literally.

4) We must end the little-known concept of “commanding right and forbidding wrong.” For example, under Sharia law, in Afghanistan, if a woman is accused of burning the Quran, not that she did, but a man screams to a crowd, “She burned the Quran!” and they all come running and stone her to death.

5) Jihad, holy war, must be abandoned entirely. Jihad commands Muslims to convert or kill all non-believers.

6) We must stop the normalization of women covering their bodies from head to toe. Women covering their heads is traditional, but now we’re seeing more and more women covering themselves from head to toe. This is said to be for religious reasons but it’s actually a political symbol to show the power of Islam and the oppression of women. The Hijab today is a political symbol, no longer religious.

7) We must end the barbaric practice of female genital mutilation (FGM) or “cutting” that removes the clitoris and labia from women to deny them pleasurable sex and to keep them from straying.

8) No doctrine is more violent to the gay community than Islamic doctrine.

Well said.

People who say Sharia as a system of state law could never take root in a modern society should look at Iran. Before the 1979 revolution, Iranian women appeared in public in Western dress. In March 1979, thousands of women marched in Tehran against compulsory covering. The requirement was codified in 1983.

Today the “hijab and chastity” law requires women and girls over age nine to cover in public, morality police enforce it. Iran is the cautionary example of a government that enforces one school of religious law as state law.

It is also fair to note that Muslim-majority countries range from theocracies to secular republics, which is why the target has to be against Islam as a political-legal system and not the religion.

The Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR: What Has Been Prosecuted, and What Has Not

What is established. The Council on American-Islamic Relations was founded in 1994 in America, and it expanded after 9/11 into a network of more than thirty chapters and offices, with its national headquarters in Washington, D.C. CAIR is the Muslim Brotherhood in America.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott designated CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist and transnational criminal organizations in late 2025. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is in the process of doing the same.

At the federal level, the Trump administration designated the Egyptian, Jordanian, and Lebanese branches of the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist organizations in January 2026. However, the federal government has never designated CAIR as a Foreign Terrorist Organization or a Specially Designated Global Terrorist. CAIR describes itself as a civil rights group.

So, candidates that accept money from CAIR can not be prosecuted for a federal crime at this point.

A lot of people think we can just declare Islam 'not a religion' and deport all Muslims. Here's why that doesn't work.



The government doesn't get to decide which faiths are real. Courts don't ask whether a belief is true. They only ask whether it's sincerely held and whether it works like a religion: does it deal with life's big questions, have a system of belief, and have things like scripture, clergy, worship, and holidays? Islam meets every one of those tests, exactly like Christianity and Judaism do. Even the Satanic Temple meets that criteria.



To change that, you'd need to amend the Constitution. That takes two-thirds of Congress (or a convention called by two-thirds of the states), then 38 states to ratify. You'd also need the Supreme Court to adopt a new definition of 'religion,' and any definition narrow enough to exclude Islam would also exclude Christianity and Judaism, since they share the same basic features. And you'd be handing the government the power to decide which faiths are legitimate. The next administration could use it on your church.



Deportation fails too. Most American Muslims are U.S. citizens, and citizens can't be deported. For non-citizens, immigration cases are decided one person at a time, not by religion.



Now, religious conduct isn't untouchable. Crimes can be prosecuted, and groups that break the law can be held accountable, but that's done case by case with evidence. Sharia Law which violates US law is one example.



It doesn't change whether a faith is a religion, and it can't be applied to an entire religion because of what some members do. Illegal acts can be punished. That doesn't turn a whole religion into a non-religion.



So be careful what you ask for. If you open the door to redefining Islam, you open the door to redefining Christianity and Judaism too.

How Communism Was Fought in Law

The Smith Act (1940) made it a crime to advocate or organize for the violent overthrow of the government. In Dennis v. United States (1951) the Supreme Court upheld the convictions of eleven Communist Party leaders.

The McCarran Internal Security Act (1950) required Communist organizations to register and strengthened exclusion and deportation. Congress enacted it over Truman’s veto.

The Immigration and Nationality Act (1952) codified bars on members of totalitarian parties.

The Communist Control Act (1954), signed by Eisenhower, declared the Communist Party of the USA a tool of a hostile foreign power and stripped it of the legal rights of a normal party.

Under INA § 212(a)(3)(D), an immigrant who is or has been a member of, or affiliated with, the Communist Party or any other totalitarian party is generally inadmissible.

Communist governments in the Soviet Union, Maoist China, and Cambodia ran one-party dictatorships, built surveillance states, and killed millions. Communism is not merely a private opinion. It is a political program that rejects private property, individual rights, and republican government in favor of one-party rule.

How Sharia Could Be Stopped—and the Limits

No current statute names Sharia the way the INA names totalitarian parties. The First Amendment protects private belief and peaceful worship. Four lawful paths remain.

Immigration law. Congress can amend the INA to bar any alien who advocates—or belongs to a group that advocates—replacing the Constitution with a theocratic legal order. This mirrors the existing Communist/totalitarian-party bar. Courts give Congress wide deference over who may enter. State courts. Oklahoma’s 2010 amendment that specifically named Sharia was struck down (Awad v. Ziriax, 2012). Later laws are written neutrally: they simply bar courts from applying any foreign or religious law that violates constitutional rights. Prosecuting conduct. Honor violence, female genital mutilation, forced marriage, and material support for terrorism are already crimes. They can be prosecuted with greater priority and resources. Zoning, schools, prisons, and public rules can also insist on one legal order for everyone. Pure advocacy is protected unless it meets the Brandenburg standard for incitement. Terrorism designations. Evidence-based federal designations freeze assets, enable material-support prosecutions, and create immigration consequences. The January 2026 designations of three Muslim Brotherhood branches prove this path is open. Skipping the evidence invites legal defeat.

Realistic limits. A ban on Islam itself, a religious test for entry, or a ban on private religious arbitration would almost certainly fail in court—the same rules protect a Jewish beth din or Catholic tribunal.

Targeting those who seek to replace the Constitution with Sharia, using the security and immigration tools already on the books, is exactly how America treated anarchists and Communists. The decisive levers are the ones Congress controls: refugee numbers, family-preference rules, screening standards, and actual removals.

In short: attacking the religion of Islam would fail. Treating political Islam as a constitutional and national-security threat can succeed.

Why “Deport Them All” Fails

Some people want the blunt answer: just deport them all. That is not a policy. It is a constitutional dead end.

Millions of Muslims in America are native-born citizens. The Fourteenth Amendment and long-standing precedent make citizenship almost impossible to strip except in rare cases of fraud. You cannot deport a citizen for his beliefs or his parents’ religion. Naturalized citizens and permanent residents also have due-process rights. Any program that targeted people simply because they are Muslim would be struck down as an illegal religious test.

“Deport them all” would require abandoning the Constitution in the name of saving it.

What remains fully possible—and fully constitutional—is a focused approach that history already validated: screen hard at the border, prosecute real crimes, designate dangerous groups on evidence, and rewrite the immigration rules Congress controls. None of that requires religious tests, mass internment, or shredding citizenship. All of it follows the same practice America used against earlier ideological threats.

The Bottom Line

The country has always screened. America barred Chinese laborers, anarchists, suspected Nazi agents, and members of totalitarian parties because presidents understood their first duty was to preserve the nation itself.

Those same tools still exist: Congress can change the immigration laws. We can keep out people who want to replace our Constitution with religious law. We can designate dangerous groups, cut off their money, and prosecute crimes like honor violence, forced marriage, and female genital mutilation. American courts should apply only American law.

Past presidents used these powers without apology. The premise has never been repealed. Softness and gullibility are not virtues when the stakes are the survival of the constitutional order. Return to the clarity of the Founders. Enforce the bars we have, write the ones we need, prove the cases, and stop pretending every restriction is a betrayal of American ideals. That duty has not expired.

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