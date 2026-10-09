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Tierney's Real News
Oct 10

For years everybody told me that we needed to make abortion illegal on the federal level and put all women and doctors to death who dared abort their child. Trump said, you'll never win an election with that goal so we need to bring it back to the States and let the states decide. So that's what he did and it's working just fine. I agree. It's fun to talk about all the things that we'd like to do but if we can't win we can't govern so just spitballing things doesn't really help. You need to look at what our system can do to solve a problem. That's what this post is all about. It's a logical rational approach to solving a problem rather than just whining about what we'd like in the perfect world. Just screaming Deport them all or get rid of them all is not going to happen. It makes us look like children so can we please have an adult conversation about this

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Augustine
Oct 9

Regarding the banning of Islam as a “Religion”: it seems the Definition of a “Religion” is contained within it’s Scriptures, Doctrines, and Traditions. Since the Quran is replete with incitement to violence against Innocent Civilians of Non Muslim Religions (infidels), and it Requires Observant Muslims to engage in Jihad Against the Entire non Muslim World- through Deception (taqquiya = lying as needed about absolutely Anything), Infiltration under False Pretenses (aka “refugee claims/ Immigration”), and Polygamy (to generate the highest population growth possible, in order to outnumber and collapse the Targeted Culture)- it should be arguable that the “Religion” (so claimed), is actually just a TROJAN HORSE, for a Totalitarian Ideology Wholly Incompatible with our Constitution (since their “Oath” to it is worthless and untrustworthy), and they’re Bound By that Totalitarian Ideology, to Impose Sharia Law upon All, at the earliest opportunity: once numbers and influence permit- by intimidation and force. This puts the whole of Islam into the Separate Category of Totalitarian/ Fascist Ideology, no more legitimate as a “Religion” than Nazism.

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