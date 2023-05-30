President Trump just issued a policy statement on stopping automatic birthright citizenship for illegal aliens - which is a MUST DO if we want to save our country. This is another reason the Deep State wants to destroy him. Before we get to that - here’s a little information to frame why this is so important:

If you wonder what the truth is behind anchor babies, birth tourism, automatic birthright citizenship and the 14th amendment, I put together a little primer. It's long but worth the read.

Birth tourism is travel to another country for the purpose of giving birth to an "anchor baby" in that country. The main reason is to obtain citizenship for the child in a country with birthright citizenship (jus soli) and to enjoy access to free public schooling, healthcare, welfare and sponsorship for the parents in the future.

Popular destinations include the United States and Canada.

No European country presently grants UNCONDITIONAL birthright citizenship; however, most countries in the Americas, the United States, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil do so.

To discourage birth tourism, Australia, France, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, and the United Kingdom grant citizenship by birth ONLY if at least one parent is a citizen of the country or a legal permanent resident who has lived in the country for several years. Germany softened its citizenship requirement and doesn't require one parent be a citizen anymore. Thus, the reason they have such a large incoming migration.

A new study shows that one in 4 of children living in the United States, 20 million in 2016, had at least one parent who was born OUTSIDE the United States. 25% of those children live in California. Another 25% live in New York, Texas and Florida. So HALF the children in the US who were born to parents who came here from other countries live in California, Texas, New York and Florida.

Women from Communist China pay "birth tourism" operators from $40,000 to $80,000 to come to the US to deliver their made-in-America babies. Birth tourism is a huge industry in New York and California to breed future Democrat voters through tourist visa fraud and chain migration.

Pregnant women travel to the United States, usually on tourist visas, so that their children will be born US citizens. At least 500 companies offer "birth tourism" services in China. While there are no official statistics, the number of Communist Chinese citizens heading to the USA to give birth is over 100,000 each year.

So roughly 10 million children, living in California, New York, Texas and Florida, were born to at least one parent who was not born in America. 89 percent of these children are now citizens of the U.S. itself. One third of those children are covered under either Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP). Most of those families receive some other kind of welfare assistance through their children including housing, foodstamps, and cash.

Should all anchor babies, or babies born in America to illegal aliens, automatically become American citizens due to the U.S. Constitution? It looks like NO. We've been conned for decades by FAKE NEWS on the meaning of the 14th Amendment.

President Trump has said that the line "subject to their jurisdiction" in the 14th Amendment means that babies born to ILLEGALS in the United States are NOT automatically citizens of the United States.

The 14th Amendment was written in 1868 to grant citizenship to former slaves who had just been freed after the Civil War, not to naturalize all foreign-born people who come to America just to give birth so, through chain migration, they could bring entire families here. Each year, over 200,000 babies are born and naturalized in America through "birth tourism" - an organized operation to subvert US law. That doesn't include the hundreds of thousands born to illegal aliens, in our emergency rooms, free of charge.

"Every person born within the limits of the United States, and subject to their jurisdiction, is by virtue of natural law and national law a citizen of the United States. This will not, of course, include persons born in the United States who are foreigners, aliens, who belong to the families of ambassadors or foreign ministers accredited to the Government of the United States, but will include every other class of persons. It settles the great question of citizenship and removes all doubt as to what persons are or are not citizens of the United States.

This has long been a great desideratum in the jurisprudence and legislation of this country."

"The phrase "subject to the jurisdiction thereof" was intended to exclude American-born persons from automatic citizenship whose allegiance to the United States was NOT complete. With illegal aliens who are unlawfully in the United States, their native country has a claim of allegiance on the child. Thus, the completeness of their allegiance to the United States is impaired, which therefore precludes automatic citizenship."

Has the media has sold us a bill of goods on "anchor babies" for decades since LBJ killed JFK's merit-based immigration plan and replaced it with chain migration to ensure new Democrat voters? Yes. Time to change that.

IMHO, when it comes to the current situation, it's not OK to kick out kids who have lived here their entire lives - gotten a high school degree - haven't committed crimes and are doing the deal. Those few deserve a chance. The rest, NO. Get in line like everybody else.

Then shut down chain migration, FINISH the wall, kill the lottery, limit asylum, and shut down sanctuary cities. From now on we only deal in merit. Like we used to.

Also, get the 14th amendment before the Supreme Court and outlaw automatic citizenship for the birthing industry. Stop illegal aliens, who sneak into America to give birth in our hospitals for FREE so their kids can become citizens, from abusing our country. NO MORE.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “On Day One of My New Term in Office — I Will Sign an Executive Order Ending Automatic Citizenship Children of Illegal Aliens”

“Joe Biden has launched an illegal foreign invasion of our country, allowing a record number of illegal aliens to storm across our borders from all over the world, they came.

Under Biden‘s current policies even though these millions of illegal border crossers have entered the country unlawfully, all of their future children will become automatic US citizens… can you imagine?

They’ll be eligible for welfare, taxpayer funded healthcare, the right to vote, chain migration and countless other government benefits, many of which will also profit the illegal alien parents.

This policy is a reward for breaking the laws of the United States and is obviously a magnet helping draw the flood of illegals across our borders. They come by the millions and millions, and millions.

They come from mental institutions, they come from jails… prisoners….some of the toughest, meanest people you’ll ever see. The United States is among the only countries in the world that says that, even if neither parent is a citizen or even lawfully in the country, their future children are automatic citizens the moment the parents trespass onto our soil.

As has been laid out by many scholars, this current policy is based on a historical myth and a willful misinterpretation of the law by the open borders advocates…there aren’t that many of them around….it’s amazing ….who wants this? Who wants to have prisoners coming into our country? Who wants to have people who are very sick coming into our country?

People from mental institutions coming into our county. And come they will…..they’re coming by the thousands, by the tens of thousands.

As part of my plan to secure the border, on Day One of my new term in office, I will sign an executive order, making clear to federal agencies that under the correct interpretation of the law going forward the future children of illegal aliens will not receive automatic US citizenship.

It’s things like this, that bring millions of people to our country and they enter our country illegally.

My policy will choke off a major incentive for continued illegal immigration, deter more migrants from coming and encourage many of the aliens Joe Biden has unlawfully let into our country to go back to their home countries …they must go back. Nobody could afford this. Nobody could do this and even morally it’s so wrong.

My order will also end their unfair practice known as “birth tourism” were hundreds of thousands of people from all over the planet squat in hotels for their last few weeks of pregnancy to illegitimately and illegally obtain US citizenship for the child, often to later exploit chain migration to jump the line and get green cards for themselves and their family members.

It’s a practice that’s so horrible and so is egregious… but we let it go forward.

At least one parent will have to be a citizen or a legal resident in order to qualify.

We will secure our borders, and we will restore sovereignty starting on day one. Our country will be great again, our country will be a country again. We’ll have borders. We’ll have proper education and we’ll put America first.

Thank you.”

President Trump is totally correct. Senator Howard actually drafted the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, which abolished slavery in the United States.

Howard also participated in debate over the first clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, arguing for including the phrase and subject to the jurisdiction thereof specifically because he wanted to make clear that the simple accident of birth in the United States was not sufficient to justify citizenship.

Howard said: "[The 14th amendment] will not, of course, include persons born in the United States who are foreigners, aliens, who belong to the families of ambassadors or foreign ministers accredited to the government of the United States, but will include very other class of person."

Despite his intention, the amendment has since been interpreted to guarantee citizenship to every person born in the United States.

