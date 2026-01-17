If you’d prefer to read this newsletter on my website, click here.

Almost a decade ago, I predicted that the Somali voting bloc would be a huge issue for Americans to contend with. Many people didn’t believe me - they thought they were a nuisance, but not a real force. They were wrong. The Somalis were MOBILIZED and INCENTIVIZED to illegally vote and do much much more.

Somali women are carrying whistles and actively participating in the assaults on ICE too! Isn’t that nice?

Last year, I predicted that unhappy liberal women - as a voting bloc - would be a huge issue for mid-terms and the 2028 election. I predicted that the Democrats would come up with SOME NEW WAY to motivate these women since abortion was not really an issue any more.

I wrote a 5-part series on that prediction based on my life experience and hard data. Many liked the series but still thought the idea that angry liberal women (often referred to as Karens) have any power was ridiculous. They are wrong.

I’ll write more about that in a bit but here’s a good article that I found online written by Jessica McBride that sets up my argument well:

What the hell is wrong with liberal white women?

I am a white woman, and right now, I’m really embarrassed to be a white woman.

Why are white liberal women so damn angry? What the hell is wrong with them? They’re having nervous breakdowns all over my TikTok feed because ICE is arresting illegal immigrant child molesters. Some are even shaving their heads. I mean, c’mon!

This isn’t just an academic exercise. White liberal women have taken over the Wisconsin Supreme Court. They are poised to hear a lawsuit banning sheriffs from honoring ICE holds. Nationally, white liberal women are responsible for the gender gap. They’ve been unleashing their irrational, mean-spirited anger for some time against people of color through “Karen videos.”

A Pew survey found that 56% of liberal white women aged 18-29 “have been diagnosed with a mental health condition.”

White liberal American women mostly support biological men invading women’s spaces; they’ve moved on from pink pussy hats to ICE. In short, they have everything backwards. Some call it “suicidal empathy,” but it’s really misdirected empathy — unless you feel sorry for illegal immigrants who commit violent crimes.

To be clear, I’m not talking about all liberals here or even all liberal women (my mother is one, and she isn’t chasing down ICE agents). Although I think Renee Good’s shooting was legally justified, I recognize why people have concerns about it. Her death is tragic.

People have every right to exercise liberal or anti-Trump views at the ballot box and to peacefully protest. That’s America. I’m not talking about policy differences here. I’m talking about the women threatening to murder people on TikTok, screeching about Nazis and the Gestapo, and zooming their cars in front of ICE agent’s squads.

I’m talking about female politicians like Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Sara Rodriguez, who wants to unmask ICE agents (endangering their safety) and neuter their powers. They incite this.

Researchers have found higher rates of depression among liberal adults and teens. I’d be depressed too if I were indoctrinated to believe the nonsense that my gender or race means I can never get ahead. It starts at home and in the schools. The media and Hollywood play a big role. If you’re teaching your U.S. citizen kids to be irrationally terrified of ICE invading their schools (they’re not), then don’t be shocked if they are terrified of ICE.

I have a message for white liberal women:

Ladies, you are the most privileged group of people on this planet. And, although we know Roe v. Wade being overturned really broke your brains, you can still get abortions throughout this country (if murdering babies is so important to you.)

You are free to shriek, scream, and blow your whistles, unlike your actually oppressed counterparts in Iran, who would likely die for it; you’re just not free to run ICE agents over with your cars.

You’re likely insulated from the policies you champion; that’s part of the problem. You smugly feel better about yourselves because you plant “hate has no home here” signs and bumper-stickers in your comfortable suburban yards or on your SUVs (you know, you’re the “good” people), while minority neighborhoods you never visit bear the brunt of “defund the police.”

It’s ultimately about you. But now it’s also about public safety and the future of this country. And it’s about protecting people. Imagine what these women are teaching their children (and, in some cases, ours.)

P.S. Don’t try telling us “but Trump is a pedophile,” because there is no evidence of that.

They’ve been taught to hate men, so it’s not surprising that they’ve made the swash-buckling Trump and macho ICE agents their proxies. But why?

It’s part of a longstanding campaign to destroy the American family, destabilize our country from within, and perhaps to ultimately remake the American economic system.

The videos of the (paid?) “protests” in Minnesota show that, unlike BLM, the ICE rioters are not diverse (with the exception of a few videos showing Somalis crowding around cars). Black influencers on X have noted this with growing concern, urging other black Americans to stay away lest they be used as symbols of a ginned-up (and non-existent) race war. X is getting the word out, it’s changing the game, and people are getting the truth. The media ecosphere is very different.

These white liberal women think they’re building solidarity by having nervous breakdowns on TikTok, using the “F” word a lot, and even threatening violence, but they’re actually playing into the president’s hands. Most normal Americans don’t want anything to do with this.

Feminism sold these women a bill of goods. Maybe a husband or father wronged them, and now they’re extrapolating that experience onto the president.

The culture and media taught them to fear men and reject “hyper” masculinity, while trying to simultaneously convince them that they can pretend they are men (if you hate men so much, why do you want to be men?). They live in an NPR/”The View” bubble of reinforcing propaganda.

They were taught to devalue the nuclear family and marriage; to delay having kids until it’s too late or to raise them without support; and to reject religion (these protest movements have become their religion; having community is a human need). In short, they were taught to reject everything that gives people a foundation and makes them happy.

Some of these women are children of broken homes with absent fathers, were abandoned by husbands, have been pumped with meds for half of their lives and maybe even irreversible hormones, and were isolated by COVID (now, they’re against masks…) Studies have documented that only about 37% of liberals are married compared to 56% of conservatives.

No wonder these women are crying, though, with cats crawling on their shoulders. Their troubled ideology sadly helped cost Renee Good her life.

Many are LGBTQ, but I don’t care about that; I want LGBTQ people to be just as happy as everyone else, even if their relationships don’t look exactly like mine.

Don’t get me wrong. I am also troubled by the incel-like strain growing among some young conservative men, who believe being a “trad wife” is the only acceptable course and who even argue that women should lose the right to vote. I respect women who choose to be traditional wives, but I also respect women who decide they want an intellectual life or career alongside a family. I do.

My best accomplishment, though, was my kid. That doesn’t mean that divorce is never necessary; I know women, including “trad wives,” who divorced their husbands because they were using prostitutes or because the women were suffering from domestic abuse. Divorce is always a tragedy.

I was the child of an impoverished teenage mother who took me through three divorces growing up. My third stepfather was an abusive drunk. I raise this angle only to point out that I get and understand and have empathy for lived trauma and challenge (we all have stories and struggles); that doesn’t mean you should unleash it on the rest of the country or against law enforcement officers who are just doing their jobs. Fathers matter. Men matter.

I respect the differences between women and men, and I admire masculinity AND femininity. Men are our partners in life, whether you plan to marry one or not, and they deserve respect. They have a lot to offer; it’s just different. But I grew up in the age of Reagan; our cultural images were Top Gun and Rambo. Maybe that’s the difference. I also grew up in a small northern Wisconsin town that sent its kids to the military, championed a dairy farmer’s work ethic, went to church on Sundays, and appreciated its cops.

I am old enough to remember Sept. 11, 2001, when everyone agreed that first responders were the folks running toward the danger while everyone else ran away. I was there on Sept. 12, breathing the dust of the dead. I suggest we go back to that mindset as a society. There was a real sense of community around ground zero.

Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen predicted years ago, “Just think of how many mentally disturbed women we are going have in the United States in the next 10 or 15 years when the guilt of abortion begins to attack the mind and soul.”

When I posted this clip on my Facebook wall, I received relatively little pushback from liberal women. I think that’s because many know that deep down he was right.

There’s a great deal of academic discussion of a well-trod trope; it’s called the white savior complex. “White savior complex, sometimes called white savior syndrome or white saviorism, refers to those who work from the assumption that they know best what BIPOC folks need,” Healthline wrote.

Think movies like The Blind Side or The Help, where Hollywood’s white female protagonists anoint themselves the saviors of black and Hispanic people. That’s what’s happening here.

“They believe it’s their responsibility to support and uplift communities of color — in their own country or somewhere else — because people of color lack the resources, willpower, and intelligence to do it themselves,” Healthline explained.

In short, it’s racist.

The liberal white women rioters in Minnesota and elsewhere have anointed themselves the white saviors of Latino, white, and other illegally here domestic abusers and rapists.

They think they’re the second coming of the French Resistance because they’re stalking ICE agents, blowing whistles in their faces, trailing them with their cars, and just generally being complete pains in the ass. A country enforcing its border like every other country on earth is not the equivalent of Auschwitz. It’s insane. Stop insulting the dead.

-Jessica McBride

As I said a year ago, I predicted that the Democrats would come up with some way to motivate angry liberal women voters for mid-terms and the next Presidential election. They need to since abortion is no longer really a motivating issue - Trump took that off the table.

Little did I know they had plans to replace George Floyd with Renee Good and repeat 2020 all over again. It’s happening right before our eyes. They are even using the same lawyers!

Studies show that angry unhappy liberal women are the LARGEST VOTING BLOC in America right now. In fact, there are 27 MILLION unhappy women over the age of 55! Renee Good’s death has driven many of them to the streets and to hyperventilating on social media!

Even the New York Times has jumped on that bandwagon:

So did the Babylon Bee. They said Minnesota changed its state bird to the SCREAMING LESBIAN.

If you don’t understand a problem - you can’t address it. Karens may be funny to mock but together and motivated they are a HUGE VOTING BLOC.

That’s why I wrote a series called Madame President using MY LIFE experience as a cautionary tale to try to educate MAGA on one of the biggest challenges we face right now in America. I’m not pushing for a female President (in fact, that’s the last thing we need) but I am pushing for the administration to UNDERSTAND and address the ANGRY UNHAPPY LIBERAL FEMALE VOTER and not just ignore them as a nuisance or a passing fad.

ANGRY UNHAPPY LIBERAL WHITE WOMEN will destroy our country in the next decade if we let them. We must not let them.

As George Orwell said, it’s always the women:

If you enjoy my articles, please consider making a donation. This is what one of my readers had to say about my work. Thank you!

My work is free for all but supported by donations from many generous readers like Sparky. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate you!

Donate

How can you donate? In many ways: You can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit or debit card here or by Cash App at $TierneyRealNews, send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.

If you use the Substack app to read my newsletters - please make sure you check your settings so that you receive it BOTH by email and in the app. I don’t want you to miss a newsletter!

You can always email me at peggy@TierneyRealNewsNetwork.com. Please follow me on Telegram at t.me/TierneyRealNews. Follow me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079025148615. Or you can find me on Truth Social at https://truthsocial.com/@maggiepeggy123.