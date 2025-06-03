As I predicted long ago, Elon Musk has openly turned against President Trump and just mocked his OBBB budget bill publicly. Musk is siding with the Democrats and the Koch Libertarians against Trump - as I knew he would eventually. His true colors are finally out.

Russ Vought: "This bill doesn't increase the deficit or hurt the debt. In fact, it LOWERS it by $1.4 trillion." Elon is lying.

As I’ve said before, if the OBBB budget bill doesn’t pass, Americans will see a 65% increase in taxes, our economy will be hurled into another Great Depression, the House will go back to the Democrats, they will impeach Trump again and we will spend the last two years of Trump’s second term watching them dismantle every America First proposal. Just like it happened with Paul Ryan in Trump’s first term.

Why do the Koch Libertarians and the RINOs want that? Because Libertarians & RINOs like to be the minority party. They like it when Democrats are in charge. They make MORE money whining about Democrats instead of doing anything!

Trump insiders say there are actually four reasons that Elon is against Trump's OBBB bill. It has nothing to do with fiscal responsibility - it is all self-serving:

1) The bill cuts the electric vehicle tax credit that helps car makers like Musk's Tesla. As of late April, Tesla had spent at least $240,000 lobbying on behalf of the credit and other company matters. Behind the scenes, sources say, Musk also advocated for the measure in the legislation, but to no avail.

2) Elon wanted to work for the White House beyond the 130-day time period but Trump said no. Musk was working at the White House as what's called a "special government employee," and he had discussed trying to stay in that role beyond the 130-day time limit set by statute for the unpaid advisory position.

3) Musk also wanted the Federal Aviation Administration to use his Starlink satellite system for national air traffic control. But Trump balked at it because of the appearance of a conflict of interest and for technological reasons. "You can't have air traffic control just run off satellites. You need fiberoptics, too."

4) Trump abruptly over the weekend announced he was withdrawing the nomination of Jared Isaacman, a Musk ally, to be NASA administrator. Apparently that was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Musk really, really did NOT like that. Musk thought he had that one in the bag and he was going to get total control and more money for his OCCUPY MARS plan.

Senators had complained about Isaacman being a Democrat donor, the insiders said, and the White House wanted a Republican loyalist.

"Perception is reality, though, and I'm pretty sure Elon thought the NASA situation was a last insult."

Elon also wanted to control AI (through Tesla) so that he and his tech bros could use it to set US policy and run the world. Not kidding. If you had any doubt, just look at how Twitter (X) is run now - it's an echo chamber and a mess.

Twitter (X) bans people for no reason (who disagree with Elon's and Koch's views) and then uses AI (that they programmed) to pretend it's all automated, irreversible and out of their hands. Classic scapegoat. They pay pundits big money to promote the party line and ban the rest.

Elon helped elect President Trump, and I’m glad he did, but he did so for self-serving reasons and Trump let him do it. Elon didn't like the fact that his rivals were given attention and contracts by Team Trump. Trump wanted a Team of Rivals for a new Golden Age - not just Team Elon - and he let Elon know that.

Treasury Secretary Bessent allegedly told Elon 6 weeks ago: “You’re a fraud. You promised $2 trillion in cuts. Then $1 trillion. Then $500 billion. Now it’s $150 billion. You’re a fraud.”

Caputo said that Elon timed his attacks on the budget bill while Karoline Leavitt was at the podium so he could inflict maximum damage against Trump - it was personal and Trump took it that way.

There's a reason that Elon was given an official “goodbye” at the White House. The body language at his farewell "party" said it all. So did the fact that Elon had a black eye at the press conference (he said it was due to his son - right) and was accused by the media of allegedly overusing ketamine and other drugs over the weekend because he was so distraught. Coincidence?

As I've said for years, Rand Paul & Thomas Massie are funded by the Koch Libertarians who want open borders for cheap labor. So does Elon Musk - who has finally openly turned against President Trump, as I knew he would, when their interests are no longer aligned. Elon benefits from globalism and he has NO allegiance to America - only to himself and his businesses. Trump came up with the idea of DOGE - all Elon did was hire the programmers to get it done. That’s obvious.

The Koch Libertarians have no interest in FAIR trade for the American people. In fact, Rand Paul is one of the reasons that Mitch McConnell keeps getting voted for in Kentucky and why Kentucky now has a Democrat Governor! Kentucky leadership is ALL swamp!

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "Rand votes NO on everything, but never has any practical or constructive ideas. His ideas are actually crazy (losers!). The people of Kentucky can’t stand him. This is a BIG GROWTH BILL!

Rand Paul has very little understanding of the OBBB, especially the tremendous GROWTH that is coming. He loves voting “NO” on everything, he thinks it’s good politics, but it’s not. The OBBB is a big WINNER!!! Because of Tariffs, our Economy is BOOMING!"

Elon Musk is openly working against President Trump because he doesn't agree with his goals for NASA and AI and electric cars. Elon wants to be in charge and wants HIS pet projects funded and HIS businesses funded and Trump took that power away.

Sorry, but Trump was elected President - Elon was not. The fact that Drudge is siding with Elon tells you everything you need to know!

That's why Elon originally supported swampy DeSantis for President over Trump - because he's easier to control. Once you figure that out - it all makes sense.

