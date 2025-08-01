This is an email I received today from a Koch Libertarian activist who is trying to get me to hate Trump and encourage my followers to abandon MAGA and vote 3rd party in the next election. I hear from at least one a day now. They are all talking from the same script.

Why would they do that? So that we abandon Trump, vote 3rd party, split the conservative vote and help elect Democrats WIN in the 2026 mid-terms and 2028 presidential election.

This is the kind of the rhetoric that ALL the RINOs and the Koch-funded Libertarians & Independents are spreading around right now to brainwash people. If you see anything like this - know that it is BS! Trump is bringing peace through trade and strength all over the world - and these clowns want you to think the opposite.

Peggy,

Every president from George Bush to Donald Trump ran on a promise to bring peace, and every president, including Trump, brought more war.

Bush bombed Afghanistan and Iraq; Obama bombed seven countries, including Libya, invaded Syria, and orchestrated the 2014 coup in Ukraine that led to today's war.

Biden takes the cake with overseeing both the intense weaponizing of Ukraine, forcing the Russians to intervene to save the Donbass from ethnic cleansing, and the horrendous invasion and genocide in Gaza.

Both parties know that the American people, by vast numbers, want an end to these wars, but both parties serve the military industrial complex.

Trump is no better. He enabled Israel to bomb Iran. He is facilitating a war crime in Gaza. He is helping Ukraine defend itself against Russia instead of just staying out of the war. Trump is as evil as the rest of them. Trump is facilitating genocide. Genocide is a pig you just can't put lipstick on and Trump's friends - the Zionists - are scum and liars. Liars are gonna lie and fools will believe.

Your only option to save America is to leave the cult of Trump, turn your back on Israel and vote Libertarian or Independent. Join me.

Marian Moon

This kind of propaganda has been used over and over again in my home state of Minnesota for the last 25 years and is one of the main reasons it's choking blue. It all started with Jesse Ventura in 1998 - when he and Ron Paul (Koch Libertarian) worked together to ultimately help people like Ellison, Omar & Walz take over.

How's your plan working now, Jesse & Ron? Look what you did to Minnesota! Jesse was used by the Kochs - another USEFUL IDIOT. Minnesota is now the MOST ISLAMO-COMMUNIST state in America - and you can THANK the Koch Libertarians and their minions for that!

3rd party ringers (Libertarians & Independents) ALWAYS HELP DEMOCRATS win. That's how Bill Clinton, a Democrat, won the presidency with only 43% of the vote - because Ross Perot took HALF THE CONSERVATIVE vote and helped the Democrats win in 1992!

The Kochs saw how successful this approach was to flip the country BLUE and have been running with it ever since.

In Minnesota, there was a Republican Governor until 2010 - when the Kochs ran a 3rd party ringer to help the Democrat Dayton win! Emmer should have won that race - but NO - way too many conservatives voted 3rd party so Democrat Dayton won with only 43% of the vote. JUST LIKE BILL CLINTON DID.

Koch Libertarians - Thomas Massie & Rand Paul - did the EXACT same thing in Kentucky to help a DEMOCRAT become the Governor in a red state!

The Libertarian candidate took 28,433 votes away from the Republican to help the DEMOCRAT win. In fact, the Libertarians BRAGGED about it and said their goal was to destroy MAGA!

I could give you hundreds of examples like this…they have done this in every state for the past 50 years. Sadly, many people are still clueless that this is going on.

3rd party ringers are USEFUL IDIOTS for the Democrats. Jesse Ventura was a USEFUL IDIOT for the Democrat and he was encouraged by Ron Paul - a Koch Libertarian! STOP LISTENING to these evil false prophets who want you to hate Trump and MAGA and join them to take down America. Stop voting for these 3rd party ringers.

The Koch Libertarians are Democrats in disguise - they are Globalists & Communists in hiding. They are NOT America First. I've been trying to educate people on this truth on this for 10 years and it's exhausting. PLEASE WAKE UP.

The Kochs have been pulling this crap since 1980 - and they are very successful at conning people. That's ALSO where all the fake Epstein BS of late about Trump comes from too! Thomas Massie, a Koch Libertarian, is one of the ringleaders spreading that BS. So is Elon Musk with his plans for a 3rd party to help Democrats win as well!

BTW, guys - the Kochs often use “attractive” women activists to con men into believing them.

In Minnesota, I met two "attractive" women in conservative politics who basically showed me their goal was to set up pro-Trump MAGA males for take down and get their followers to hate Trump and vote 3rd party to help the Democrats win.

They did this while pretending to support Trump - then they would later FLIP and try to get people to hate him. I watched them do it!

One secretly worked for the US Chamber of Commerce lobby - funded by the Koch Libertarians - another secretly served on the board of a Libertarian activist group and conspired with Gloria Allred - known as the infamous MeToo lawyer, and Hillary lover - who went after Trump and others with fake accusers.

These female charlatans are paid saboteurs who operate through honeypots. They flirt with their targets, sleep with their targets or worse and will do and say whatever it takes to accomplish their goals. They are the ones leading the marches and shouting through the bullhorns to create a name for themselves.

I didn't just read about this - I saw it myself. You'll hear more about it in the 3rd part of my journey in Minnesota politics.

Some of them are still on social media right now doing the same damn thing they've been doing for years! You will know them by their fruits! Everyday, I see the usual Koch Libertarian honeypots convincing weak men to bail on Trump to help the Democrats. Happens every time!

I got another email yesterday from a different Koch Libertarian activist who wants me to believe that Trump is the real villain behind Epstein and we should kick him out of office for that alone. That’s why Koch Libertarian Thomas Massie is leading the charge on Epstein and accusing Trump of hiding something. Just like Elon. Nothing could be further from the truth.

You know damn well that the Democrats planted something in the last batch of Epstein files that came from Maurene Comey at the SDNY to try to implicate Trump. Comey and his pals have had over 5 years to mess with those files and plant something or remove something! That’s why the Democrats and the Koch saboteurs want THOSE files released so badly and do NOT want the Grand Jury files from 2019 and 2021 to be released that tell the whole story and prove that Trump had nothing to do with Epstein after he was convicted.

Chuck Schumer even said yesterday that he now has a way to "pry the hidden Epstein files" from Bondi & Trump. That alone tells us they planted something to try to frame Trump! Why else would Schumer and Massie be working together!

I’m writing a complete backstory on Epstein for those who have no idea what really went on - but for now - here’s a topline:

Guiffre was 17 when she met Epstein in the year 2000. She was working at Mar-a-Lago back then for $9 an hour as a pool attendant, Epstein saw her there and sent Ghislaine Maxwell to offer her $200 a day to work for Epstein and train as a massage therapist and she jumped at it.

Trump was furious that Epstein did that and banned him from Mar-a-Lago when he found out.

Attorney Brad Edwards, who represented some of Epstein's alleged victims, mentioned that Trump was the only person who helped by banning Epstein from the club to stop him from exploiting young women employed there.

Giuffre didn't claim she was raped by Epstein or Dershowitz or Prince Andrew or ANYBODY until she was 31 years old, when a DNC lawyer, David Boies, filed her case PRO-BONO. Boies also worked for the Clinton-Gore campaign. That case was filed six months before Trump announced he was running for President. COINCIDENCE? I think not. Boies knew Giuffre once worked a summer job at Mar-a-Lago and the DNC saw a chance to try to tie him to Epstein to help Hillary win in 2016.

I spent a few hours researching the back story on Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Virginia Giuffre and found out that we’ve been lied to for many years about what really happened. I hear from people everyday who tell me what they THINK happened but so far nobody I’ve heard from has it right. Here’s the truth that we all need to know in order to understand what’s coming.

Jeffrey Epstein met Virginia Giuffre (then Virginia Roberts) in the summer of 2000 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Giuffre was born in 1983, making her 17 at the time. She was working there at the pool, making $9 an hour, when Epstein saw her and sent Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's associate, to offer her $200 a day to train as a massage therapist, working for Epstein. Giuffre jumped at the chance.

When Trump later found out that Epstein was convicted of soliciting minors for prostitution and was “poaching” his staff to that end - he banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago.

From 2000 to 2016, Virginia Giuffre did not publicly speak about Jeffrey Epstein. Even though she was allegedly “hired” by Epstein in 2000 - she never mentioned any problems until years later.

In 2005, police in Palm Beach, Florida, began investigating Epstein after a parent reported that he had sexually abused her 14-year-old daughter. Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 on state charges including procuring a minor under 18 for prostitution.

He was convicted of only these two crimes as part of an alleged “sweetheart” plea deal, and served only 13 months in custody but with extensive work release.

The Florida prosecutor, Alex Acosta, was reportedly told back in 2007 that Epstein "belonged to intelligence" and was "above his pay grade," which influenced him to leave Epstein "alone" and offer him a plea deal. Giuffre had nothing to do with this conviction against him. Seven years later - Giuffre would file a lawsuit…and claim rape - right as Trump was contemplating a run for President.

In December 2014, six months before Trump decided to announce his run for President in June 2015, Giuffre decided to “tell her story” and filed a defamation lawsuit in New York against Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell publicly called Giuffre’s accusations that Maxwell recruited her for Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring “obvious lies.” The defamation suit was a civil case.

The case was settled confidentially in Giuffre's favor in 2017. At that point, there was no criminal prosecution against Maxwell for trafficking or other related crimes. The exact amount Ghislaine Maxwell paid Virginia Giuffre in 2017 to settle the 2015 defamation lawsuit remains undisclosed.

After Epstein’s 2019 arrest and subsequent death, the court unsealed almost 2,000 pages of documents from Giuffre’s 2015 defamation lawsuit. Maxwell was arrested in July 2020 on federal criminal charges and she was accused of aiding, abetting, and participating in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking operation. The arrest and indictment were ordered and overseen by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) - in other words, by James Comey and his daughter. Maxwell was tried, convicted, and sentenced in 2021-2022 and her full grand jury documents have not been publicly released.

Oddly, the Democrats and the Koch Libertarians do NOT want these Grand Jury files released! The only ones they want released are the ones that Comey’s SDNY has been manipulating since 2007.

These old files contain information about 170 witnesses and whistleblowers - which are mostly all innocent bystanders. There are also flight documents showing passengers to Epstein Island which have been public for over a decade. A "client list" has NEVER been found - it was likely destroyed long ago.

Most people who are frothing at the mouth over the Epstein files have NEVER studied the case and have NO idea what they are talking about. They are just regurgitating talking points from Elon's MAGA influencers, the Koch Libertarians and the fake news.

Elon wants to tie Trump and MAGA to the Epstein files for the same reason that the Koch Libertarians do - he wants to start a new 3rd party (America party) to split the conservative vote and help Democrats take back the White House, Senate & House. Nothing could be more obvious to a thinking honest person.

Elon even promised that HIS new party WILL release the Epstein files! He's using his propaganda tools in X to promote his own 3rd party. He thinks we're that stupid.

Elon was photographed with Epstein's handler in 2014 at a Vanity Fair party but he isn't mentioning that, is he? Elon and his ex-wife spent time at Epstein's New York penthouse but he's not mentioning that! Ask him why!



Does this all smack of a set up job to you? It sure does to me. They poached Giuffre from Mar-a-Lago in 2000 and then later used her to try to frame Trump through innuendo and fake news. She said Trump had NOTHING to do with any abuse but you don’t know that because the Grand Jury files are STILL SEALED and the only files they want to release are the ones they tampered with. It’s the Russia Russia hoax all over again.

President Trump repeated again today that the swamp likely planted something in "Phase 2" of the "Epstein files" sent to the DOJ from Comey's SDNY and that's why the Democrats and the Koch Libertarians like Massie are suddenly so hot to see them released:

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "The [official Jeffrey Epstein story] is a hoax that has been blown way out of proportion. Those files were run by the worst scum on earth: Comey, Garland, Biden, and all of the people who actually ran the government, including autopen.

Those files were run by those people for 4 years. If they had anything, I would assume they would have released it.

The whole thing is a hoax—if they had something, they would have released it. [However], they could also put something in the files. For example, Christopher Steele wrote a fake book.

If they had anything, why didn’t they use it when I was killing Joe in the polls? Those files were run by my enemy. If there was anything in there, they would have used it against me during the elections."

In response to the drawing accusations from the WSJ, Trump says, "I don’t do drawings."

"I’ve done drawings of buildings for charity, but I don’t do drawings of women—that I can tell you. Even [others who are enemies] say this isn’t right—because they would’ve used it against me.

Do you know that my poll numbers are up 4.5 points since this Epstein stuff? Because people don’t buy it. And he’s gone—we want to focus on trade deals; like the great one we just made with the European Union: the biggest trade deal in history."

This is also why the swamp doesn't want the 2019 and 2021 Grand Jury testimony declassified and released which proves Trump had nothing to do with Epstein.

Now you know why Trump keeps calling the Epstein narrative, as we've been told, a hoax. Now you know why Trump keeps telling us to focus on Bill Clinton and Larry Summers of Harvard who went to the island.

Now, the big question is, why do they want you to think Epstein was a pedophile? What was he REALLY doing on that island with the world's elite? I'm guessing LAUNDERING MONEY for the NWO.

This is what they do - they point you in one direction so you won't look in the right direction.

In the end, Giuffre allegedly committed suicide when she was 41 in April 2025 at her farm in Western Australia.

The circumstances leading up to her death involved a serious car accident in late March 2025, when she was allegedly hit by a school bus. Giuffre posted on Instagram shortly after the accident describing severe injuries, including renal failure, and stating she had only a few days left to live. She appeared bruised and battered in a photo she shared.

Her family stated that police were called to the accident scene but no officers were available to respond, and she was later taken to hospital as her condition worsened before being discharged. Around this time, Giuffre was also reportedly going through OTHER personal struggles, including a recent separation from her husband and difficulties related to a restraining order that impacted her ability to see her children. There were reports from family members about her suffering physical abuse from her husband prior to her death. All of this was later denied - so who knows the truth.

Her father later expressed doubts about her suicide, suggesting suspicion about her death.

In summary, the key points about the circumstances of Virginia Giuffre’s suicide after the car accident are:

She was seriously injured in a high-speed collision with a school bus in March 2025, leading to renal failure and severe physical trauma.

She publicly shared her deteriorating health and distress on social media shortly before her death.

Her personal life was marked by separation from her husband and legal issues restricting her contact with her children.

She was found dead at her home about a month after the accident, with authorities ruling the death a suicide but some family members expressing lingering questions.

How do all these hoaxes get spread on social media? There are dozens of so-called fake MAGA "influencers" on X who are actually paid by X or NGOs, employed by the Feds, the Kochs, Soros or enemy nations - who spread propaganda, share each other's posts, report on truth tellers so they are banned and create an echo chamber of deceit.

That's how they get "scoops" and have so much "inside information." They don't source this stuff themselves - they aren't that smart!

These accounts quickly grow to tens of thousands - even millions of followers - because they are ALLOWED to, not because they are talented or truthful.

You can find these frauds all over X, Facebook, TikTok and Telegram.

I, on the other hand, have NO inside sources - NONE - so I must read all public documents, quotes, articles and posts to try to piece together the truth, expose lies and connect dots in my newsletters. It's exhausting but at least it's honest.

Finally, regarding the Russia Russia hoax, which is currently being declassified and revealed by DNI Tulsi Gabbard, say what you want, but Larry Elder is right. America isn't ready for this much truth yet. Every honest and thoughtful real conservative knows this.

The Koch Libertarians want Obama to be arrested and indicted NOW - on live TV - so that the Republicans will lose the House, Senate & White House in 2026 and 2028.

The Koch Libertarians want to create another George Floyd - and a civil war. People who are pushing for that are NOT MAGA. They are false prophets. They are liars. They want to use RussiaGate to break MAGA and help the Democrats prevail.

Smart people want accountability to be successful and not just another fund raising gimmick for the Koch Libertarians. Common sense.

That's the reason that Trump did not indict Hillary for her crimes - because America wasn't ready for the wife of a former President, Bill Clinton, to be behind bars at the time.

He knew that the American people weren’t ready for that - YET.

What I think needs to happen NOW is to expose the RussiaGate conspiracy and indict people like Brennan, Comey & Clapper and then clean up the fake news so that THEY can tell America DIRECTLY what really happened. They will sing against Obama & Hillary to save themselves - watch. One step at a time.

To understand where the Koch Libertarians came from, here’s a primer. I know this newsletter covered a lot of ground and connecting the dots can be confusing - but I think it’s important for everyone to know these truths. That’s all for today.

My work is free and supported by your generous donations. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate your generosity!

Donate

Share

If you like my work, you can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit card here or you can send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.