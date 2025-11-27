We all know what happened in Washington, DC - close to the White House - the night before Thanksgiving. Please pray for the victims and pray that Americans wake up to what’s really going on before it’s too late. Somehow we’ve all forgotten about what happened on 9/11.

Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, is dying right now because a Jihadi shot her in the head in DC the night before Thanksgiving. Her dad says she’s not expected to survive. He’s holding her hand right now.

Here are some key points that the fake news is not reporting:

VP JD VANCE: “I remember back in 2021 criticizing the Biden policy of opening the floodgate to unvetted Afghan refugees. Friends sent me messages calling me a racist. It was a clarifying moment. They shouldn’t have been in our country.”

KASH PATEL: “The previous administration waved in thousands of people without a single background check. They did ZERO vetting.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “We’re not going to put up with these kind of assaults on law and order by people who shouldn’t even be in our country. We must now reexamine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan, under Biden, and we must take all necessary measures to ensure the removal of any alien from any country, who does not belong here or add benefit to our country. If they can’t love our country, we don’t want them.”

“Biden let our enemies empty their prisons & asylums then they shipped the worst of the worst to America with no vetting. Then they go cuckoo.”

Stephen Miller CONFIRMED that even “asylum seekers” and “refugees” are now FAIR GAME for DEPORTATION after today’s shooting:

“ENOUGH ALREADY! We’ve NEVER faced a threat like this. 20 million people brought into our country from the most failed societies on earth under Biden. There was no vetting, no conditions, no rules, For four straight years, they deluged this country — and now, more blood is being spilled as a result. No one else has to DIE because of what Democrats have done to this country. Trump will ACCELERATE efforts to review EVERY person added over the last 4 years, all 20 million. If you’re illegal, you’re out automatically! But everyone else, WHATEVER status, if you don’t love this country we’re gonna SEND YOU OUT!”

DHS SECRETARY NOEM: “The suspect who shot our brave National Guardsmen is an Afghan national who was one of the many unvetted, mass paroled into the United States under Operation Allies Welcome on September 8, 2021, under the Biden Administration.”

CIA DIRECTOR RATCLIFF: “The Biden administration justified bringing the alleged shooter to the United States in September 2021 due to his prior work with the U.S. government, including CIA, as a member of a partner force in Kandahar, which ended shortly following the chaotic evacuation. This individual — and so many others — should have never been allowed to come here. Our citizens and servicemembers deserve far better than to endure the ongoing fallout from the Biden Administration’s catastrophic failures.”

Biden brought roughly 200,000 Afghanis to the United States after his disastrous withdrawal the fall of Kabul to the Taliban in August 2021. Some of them have since received green cards or even U.S. citizenship, but many have more tenuous legal status.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, was one of them.

The Kandahar Strike Force (KSF), sometimes called Qandahar Strike Force or NDS‑03, is widely described as a CIA‑created, trained, funded, and directed Afghan paramilitary proxy unit, but not a formal CIA unit in the legal sense. In other words, it was an Afghan force that operated under the Afghan intelligence service (NDS) on paper but functioned as a covert arm of U.S. intelligence, with operations closely controlled and supported by the CIA.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said on X that Lakanwal was paroled into the U.S. on September 8, 2021, under a Biden-era program for Afghan nationals called Operation Allies Welcome. Lakanwal’s status was extended “under legislation signed by President Biden.”

Lakanwal later applied for asylum with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in 2024 and his application was automatically granted in 2025 but his request for a green card, which is tied to the asylum grant, is pending and has not been granted.

Many of the Afghan nationals who were admitted by Biden to the U.S. in 2021 were issued special immigrant visas offered to those who worked alongside the military during its 20-year war, while others were given a temporary humanitarian status known as parole.

More than 8,000 people from Afghanistan were also granted deportation relief under a separate program called temporary protected status, which Biden extended in 2023 but President Trump ended earlier this year.

Lakanwal led a team in the Afghan national armed forces in the south of the country and worked closely with the international troops. The former commando said that Lakanawal was angry about the death of a fellow Afghan commander in 2024, who was unable to find asylum in the U.S.

The Guard members were on “high visibility patrols” in DC as part of a monthslong deployment of National Guard troops from D.C. and several states ordered by President Trump. Lakanwal was subdued at the scene of the shooting and taken into custody by National Guard members and law enforcement officers.

Jeff Carroll, executive assistant chief of the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, said that Lakanwal isn’t cooperating with authorities

They say Lakanwal was shot in the leg and the buttocks but he doesn’t appear wounded in the photos.

Carroll said the suspect appeared to be “a lone gunman that raised the firearm and ambushed these members of the National Guard” as they patrolled near a mass transit station in downtown D.C. He came around the corner and opened fire. It was a total ambush by a Jihadi in a normally peaceful, safe and quiet part of DC the day before Thanksgiving.

Lakanwal had four rounds in his handgun initially - a 357 Smith and Wesson revolver. The first victim — a female Guard member, Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, 20 — was struck immediately and collapsed where she stood.

Beckstrom had volunteered to be in Washington DC for the Thanksgiving holiday. The West Virginia National Guard said Beckstrom is from Summersville and was assigned to the 863rd Military Police Company, 111th Engineer Brigade, West Virginia Army National Guard. She entered service on June 26, 2023.

She’s not expected to survive.

Then, Lakanwal took her weapon and used it to continue shooting, striking a second Guard member, Pfc. Andrew Wolfe, 24. Wolfe of Martinsburg was assigned to the Force Support Squadron, 167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard. He entered service on February 5, 2019.

Mike Davis posted more details that he received from a law-enforcement source. He believes there were 4 guardsman involved:

The Afghan National, who was born in 1996, was armed with a revolver and ambushed a female guardsman, shooting her in the head, and a male guardsman, shot multiple times. They never saw it coming. Both guardsmen on patrol were armed (although some in the media says they were not.)

A Major in the National Guard, who was unarmed and doing his spot checks of the guardsmen was in the block, heard the shots and turned to see the shooter who spotted him. He took cover behind a truck.

The suspect came for the Major who pulled out his pocket knife, and bravely took on the suspect who was reloading his revolver.

The Major began stabbing the suspect in the head. Another guardsman in the area who was armed, then drew his pistol and shot the suspect twice, once in the leg and once in the buttocks. The Major stated that when the suspect began shooting he heard him shout, Allahu Akbar!”

The two victims remain in critical condition after undergoing surgery, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said.

Andrew Wolfe is recovering from surgery. His brain is being allowed space to swell and this first 24 to 48 hours are crucial for his recovery. Doctors have no clue about lasting effects right now. The first two weeks will be a waiting game. Right now he’s surviving and alive. His family got to see him in the ICU and he’s sedated.

Pirro said Lakanwal drove to D.C. from Bellingham, in Washington state, with “the intended target of coming to our nation’s capital.” She said the suspect lived with his wife and five children.

She said that Lakanwal will be charged with terrorism and she will seek life in prison — or the death penalty if either soldier dies. Lakanwal is also in the hospital.

NBC NEWS: “A relative of Lakanwal’s said he arrived in the United States in September 2021 after having served in the Afghan army for 10 years alongside U.S. Special Forces troops. Lakanwal was stationed at a base in Kandahar for part of the time he served in the army, the relative said. Lakanwal, who grew up in Khost province, was living in Bellingham, Washington, with his wife and five children, the relative said. The relative said he has not spoken to Lakanwal in several months. The last time they spoke, Lakanwal was working for Amazon and Amazon Flex. The relative said: “I don’t know what happened. I need your help to know why this happened. I cannot believe it that he might do this.”

The Soros-linked NGO “World Relief” FUNDED the settlement of National Guard shooter Rahmanullah Lakanwal in Washington State, from Afghanistan. World Relief has received US TAXPAYER DOLLARS through USAID.

Was Lakanwal brought here as part of a sleeper cell and activated by the CIA’s MKUltra brainwashing program? It’s quite possible - so don’t call me crazy. If you still don’t know what MKUltra is - read this:

What is MKUltra? Tierney's Real News · Sep 5 Back in the 1950’s, as the Cold War with the Soviet Union was heating up, the CIA became convinced that the Communists had discovered a drug or technique that would allow them to control human minds. In response, the CIA began its own secret program, called MKUltra, in April 1953, to search for a mind control drug that could be weaponized against enemie… Read full story

This couple, Stanley & Valerie Creighton, from Bellingham Washington. They housed the National Guard shooter Rahmanullah Lakanwal along with his wife & 5 children in 2021.

The suspect has a home address in Washington State but traveled to the US Capitol in Washington, DC the night before Thanksgiving to ambush and murder the National Guard. What else did he have planned? Was he part of a sleeper cell that was activated? He was only a short ways from the White House.

Afghanistan is a country where 99% of the population supports Sharia Law and 39% believe suicide bombings are justified.

Now you know why I believe that the REAL perpetrators behind the attack against President Trump and Charlie Kirk are Jihadis funded by the Islamo-Communist RED-GREEN axis.

Read what Charlie Kirk said about Biden and Afghanistan in 2021 and then read what Bill Kristol (Tucker’s old boss) said about Charlie. How sick is Bill Kristol! How sick is Tucker for defending Bill Kristol!

Charlie was right. His biggest fear was Obama-Biden purposefully allowing Jihadis to invade and overtake our country. What happened tonight in DC is a perfect example of what Charlie feared.

Now you know who killed Charlie. It wasn’t Israel or Trump! It was the Islamo-Communists who feared that Charlie would one day be President!

Sadly, many people will forget that a Jihadi was behind the recent attack in DC on the National Guard - just like they forgot that 19 Jihadis perpetrated the massacre on 9/11.

BTW - did you know that the online dark-web group (Armed Queers of SLC) behind those accused of murdering Charlie is also headed by a “trans” Jihadi?

Did you know that the former head of the FBI responsible for securing the University in Utah where Charlie was executed was ALSO a Jihadi? Yes, she was, and Kash fired her. Why isn’t the fake news telling you that?

Also, Jihadis marched against Charlie the last time he spoke at that University in Utah in 2019 with Candace. I bet Candace didn’t tell you that. She’s too busy trying to blame Israel or Trump or the Macron’s for what was likely another Jihadi attack on America. The Islamo-Communists always point fingers the other direction and hope people won’t notice. I hope you notice.

Whenever a Jihadi or CAIR or the Brotherhood attack America they always want you to avert your eyes and blame someone else. Do NOT do that anymore!

It’s more than likely that almost ALL of the chaos and murder in our country is perpetrated by Jihadi mercenaries or cartel mercenaries controlled by the Islamo-Communists. They’ve been trained to do what they are doing. That should be obvious to any honest, clear-headed thinking person.

How long before Candace, Tucker, Massie, Ian, MTG and the other Koch Libertarians all claim that Bibi Netanyahu and Israel are ‘secretly’ behind the attack against the National Guard in DC - instead of the Islamo-Communist Jihadi who actually did it!

You know it’s coming! That’s what they always do!

NOPE - it was another Jihadi!

