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Tricia Davis's avatar
Tricia Davis
6h

Since it was appoved by the trustees, How the hell did anyone have standing to sue. Like they did with states that tried to sue the states where there was obvious corruption, not following the constitutions in the 2020 stolen election. The activist judges ruled that the claimant states did not have standing. ARE YOU KIDDING Their standing was that their states election rights were stolen by election fraud.

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