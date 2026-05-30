I don’t know about you but I’m exhausted by all the corruption, obstruction and deceit from Obama judges and prosecutors. For years, Trump supporters have watched the same script play out over and over again: President Trump tries to fix something, drain some swamp creatures or deliver results for the American people—and the permanent Washington machine responds with lawsuits, activist judges, and the familiar cast of Obama-driven operatives.

The latest act played out at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. A federal judge blocked urgent renovations to a crumbling national landmark and ordered Trump’s name stripped from the building. This wasn’t neutral justice. It was judicial power-grab meets lawfare, engineered by the same Obama-tied networks that have spent a decade trying to stop Trump.

On May 29, 2026—conveniently on JFK’s birthday—U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper, an Obama appointee, issued a sweeping 94-page ruling. He blocked the board’s plan for a full two-year closure needed for $257 million in critical structural repairs funded by Congress in the Big Beautiful Bill and declared that only Congress could alter the Kennedy Center’s name.

The building has been described as rusted, rotted, rat- and bug-infested, with failing marble, 65-year-old mechanical systems, leaking roofs, and dangerous structural issues. That’s not at issue, everybody agrees with that assessment. Yet the judge faulted the board for insufficient “prudence,” not enough consultants, and a supposedly “one-sided” presentation. The judge decided that repairs could limp along but the building didn’t need to be shut down for renovations!

Trump’s blunt response cut through the noise: the place was a disaster left to decay by previous administrations. He had recruited donors to help pay for the renovation and ordered top-tier materials. A full closure was essential for safety.

Instead, another “Obama judge” - whose wife has deep anti-Trump ties stepped in. Trump announced he was handing responsibility back to Congress. If they want to own the liability for a dangerous building, fine. He has bigger fish to fry.

Let’s separate the issues clearly. On renaming, the statute is straightforward. The 1964 law created a “living memorial” to JFK, and courts have strong textualist reasons to say only Congress can change that. Trump allies can argue symbolism and board authority, but this part rests on clear congressional language.

The closure injunction is where the ruling collapses into judicial activism. The board—chaired by the President, advised by facilities experts, acting on years of reports—voted to close for safety and efficiency.

Congress has already appropriated the money with a 2029 sunset. Judge Cooper conceded the Kennedy board had authority over the renovation - but second-guessed their process and basically shut them down!

This is wrong as a matter of law. Trust law, rooted in precedents like Shelton v. King (1913), gives broad deference to trustees acting in good faith. Courts don’t substitute their managerial judgment. The Kennedy Center Board isn’t writing EPA rules. Yet Cooper imported administrative-law nitpicking into a trust setting, becoming what critics rightly called a “super-trustee.”

The Supreme Court will likely shred the closure injunction on appeal.

This wasn’t random. Judge Christopher Cooper was appointed by Barack Obama.

His wife, Amy Jeffress (who avoids the Cooper name), is Biden’s personal lawyer and has explosive connections to Team Obama:

Counselor to Obama AG Eric Holder.

Worked with the January 6 Unselect Committee.

Represented Lisa Page in the Russia hoax and Clinton email matters.

Tied to the same firm that represented E. Jean Carroll.

Currently representing Joe Biden as his personal lawyer on audio tapes issues.

Connections to Nancy Pelosi

Laura Loomer and others highlighted this immediately: another “Get Trump” ruling by a judge with an anti-Trump wife deeply embedded in the resistance machine.

Trump himself called it a total conflict of interest and suggested charges for failing to disclose.

Todd Starnes nailed it: “An Obama judge just crowned himself King of the Kennedy Center.” Democrats who let the building rot now clutch pearls over Trump trying to restore it.

Norm Eisen, veteran lawfare architect and Obama-era ethics official, was involved in the legal effort. He bragged about victories against Trump and frames his work as defending “bipartisan institutions” from a president who supposedly “turned against the Constitution.”

Eric Holder represents the broader ecosystem that normalized weaponizing law against political opponents. This is the same crew behind years of impeachments, investigations, and obstructions.

The Kennedy Center ruling wasn’t about marble and HVAC—it was about preventing Trump from claiming a visible win in Washington and reshaping a cultural outpost long abandoned by coastal elites.

Democrat Never Trumpers Kerry Kennedy and Maria Shriver (who love Oprah & the Obamas) celebrated the ruling as a “birthday gift” to Uncle Jack. They just showed this was never just about statutes. It was elite narrative control and punishing Trump for daring to touch their institution. They just showed the world they would rather see the Kennedy name fall into the Potomac rather than let Trump restore it to its former glory.

The Kennedy Center had declining audiences, artist boycotts, and physical deterioration long before Trump. Post-COVID programming was anti-conservative, alienating half the country. Democrats opposed funding initially and then, once it was secured, sued the moment Trump tried to execute it effectively.

Lifetime-appointed judges from prior administrations are now acting as a permanent veto on President Trump and the MAGA agenda. Obama stocked the bench with Communist allies who are comfortable with corruption.

Senator Lindsey Graham called the ruling a “judicial power grab” and said Trump deserves to have his name on the building for all he is doing.

Mark Levin agreed that Trump’s efforts to upgrade D.C. face endless obstacles from rogue judges.

Trump’s pivot—returning it to Congress—exposes the left’s hypocrisy. If it must remain purely the “Kennedy Center” let Congress own the rotting building, the safety risks, and the lost donor money. The judge and Congress can be held liable if something happens and Trump can walk away. Trump recruited $150 million+ in private support that may now evaporate.

As one sharp analysis from Amuse put it: “Imagine hiring a contractor for your failing house. The family dissenter runs to a judge who says you didn’t deliberate enough. The judge doesn’t say you lack authority—he just blocks you. That’s exactly what happened.”

Trump supporters are tired of endless legal warfare. Every bold move triggers another lawsuit from the same players. The tariff cases, birthright citizenship, and more show a rigged system that laughs at voters. Trump’s response was correct: call out the conflict, highlight the decay, and refuse to waste capital on a trap.

He has a country to run—borders, economy, peace through strength. Let the DC elites inherit their decaying trophy.

The Supreme Court will probably reverse the closure injunction on standing and deference grounds, if it gets that far. Congress could clarify authority or impeach rogue judges based on this ruling - although the bar is high.

This ruling is peak Obama-era entrenchment: legacy judges, Holder alumni, Eisen-style litigators, and Kennedy family symbolism preserving institutional capture.

Trump exposed it by walking away.

The lesson for MAGA: Don’t get bogged down defending every hill. Force the enemy to own their failures. Trump tried to restore glory to the Kennedy Center. The swamp chose decay and litigation. The building may fall into the Potomac metaphorically, but America is moving forward, thanks to President Trump. Every action they take against him shows the voters just how much the Democrats hate America!

If you value my articles, please consider making a donation. My work is never behind paywalls, and I do NOT accept annoying ads - it is supported by donations from many generous readers like you. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate you!

Donate

How can you donate? In many ways: You can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit or debit card here or by Cash App at $TierneyRealNews, send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.

If you use the Substack app to read my newsletters - please make sure you check your settings so that you receive it BOTH by email and in the app. I don’t want you to miss a newsletter!

You can always email me at peggy@TierneyRealNewsNetwork.com. Please follow me on Telegram at t.me/TierneyRealNews. Follow me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079025148615. Or you can find me on Truth Social @MaggiePeggy123.