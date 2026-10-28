Tierney’s Real News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lonesome Dave's avatar
Lonesome Dave
2h

Leftists are all cheats and despicable bastards.

Reply
Share
Forward Nebraska's avatar
Forward Nebraska
3h

I take issue with your description of middle of the night flooding of “mail in” ballots in our 2020 election which implies a voter filled those out. They were fake ballots trucked in and stored in case the fake machine count could not be back filled adequately with the front loaded harvested ballots. I know you know there was nothing real about those ballots but there are still people who are fooled.

Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tierney's Real News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture