Many of my readers want my newsletters to be short 5-minute summaries - others appreciate my in-depth reporting. The situation in Brazil right now is messy and complicated, so I did both. The first section below is the 5-minute version. If you want all the details, the history, and the receipts - the full rambling 20-minute report starts after the line. Enjoy.

The 5-Minute Version

My position: Brazil’s October 26 Presidential runoff was decided by a rule change made after the voting machines had locked, ordered by a left-wing judge who used to be the Communist President’s personal lawyer.

It is the same method used in America by the Obama-Biden regime in 2020 to steal the election from Trump.

The Trump administration should respond forcefully to the Communist regime of Brazil with sanctions, visa bans, tariffs and other appropriate actions - backed by the Shield of the Americas.

Who’s Who

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva: Brazil’s Communist president. The Supreme Court wiped his corruption convictions in 2021 so he could run again in 2023.

Jair Bolsonaro: Conservative former president from 2019 to 2023. He was stabbed on the campaign trail in 2018 and is now serving a 27-year sentence imposed by Lula’s Communist regime.

Flávio Bolsonaro: Jair’s son and Lula’s conservative challenger in 2026 - who just fled Brazil for asylum in America.

Cristiano Zanin: Supreme Court justice, Lula’s former personal lawyer, appointed to the court by Lula.

Alexandre de Moraes: Supreme Court justice who ran the case that put Jair in prison and who ordered Flávio’s passports surrendered.

So Lula is a felon who went to prison for corruption and money laundering, related to Operation Car Wash. They even made a movie about it. Lula’s hand-picked judge wiped his conviction clean so he could run for President. Lula lost to Zair Bolsonaro so he put him in prison after he left office and then ran again and stole it and is now trying to put his son in prison. This is what Communists do!

What Happened

Flávio beat Lula in the first round last month by roughly 2.2 million votes. Never before in modern Brazilian history has the first-round loser come back to win the runoff. On October 26, Lula did.

At exactly 5:00 PM Brasília time, a code is entered that closes and locks the electronic voting machines. It is irreversible. About a minute later, Justice Zanin issued a unilateral order extending voting by two hours nationwide. The request came from Lula’s campaign, which cited bus shortages. The president of the Superior Electoral Court, the body that actually runs Brazil’s elections, said that in its entire history there has NEVER been any extension.

Then the machines in pro-Bolsonaro cities stayed closed while voting continued in Lula’s strongholds, in some places on paper. Lula ended up with 51.8% to Flávio’s 48.2%, a margin of about 4.4 million votes. Flávio refused to concede: “It is impossible to recognize the election results in the context of how these things happened.”

Same Playbook as 2020

In America, the count was shut down on election night with Trump way ahead, and then the system was flooded with mail ballots, and Biden was declared the winner. In Brazil, the voting was held open after the deadline in one side’s strongholds, and the lead flipped. Both times, officials changed the rules or the timing after the contest was already underway. Both times, courts and officials refused to take the objections seriously. Both times, the result favored the left.

What Happened Next

The day after the runoff, federal agents demanded Flávio’s passports, on an order tied to Moraes, the same justice who jailed his father. Lula mocked Trump and also told Brazil he was planning to shut down social media so the people can’t complain. Sound familiar?

Flávio left Brazil rather than face arrest. He and his family arrived in Miami with U.S. humanitarian authorization for one year. His brother Eduardo already has an arrest warrant out. His father is in prison. Trump called the result “another rigged election.”

What Should Happen

Reimpose the Magnitsky sanctions on Moraes. The Trump administration lifted them last December after Lula promised to be fair with both Bolsonaros. He lied. Ban visas for every government official who touched the Bolsonaro investigations, and their families too. Quadruple the Section 301 tariffs on Brazilian goods. Use the Shield of the Americas. The hemispheric security alliance Trump launched can isolate a regime that behaves like Venezuela’s and Cuba’s, without a single soldier crossing a border.

The Bottom Line

Lula changed the rules at 5:01 PM, his own former lawyer signed the order, and the son of the man he jailed has now been driven into exile. Trump lived through this in 2020 and has the chance to close the circle. If Brazil’s method is allowed to stand, the next election anywhere in this hemisphere can be decided the same way.

The Full Story (About a 20-Minute Read)

There are moments when events in different countries start looking like pieces of the same puzzle. Brazil is having one of those moments right now.

The Brazil Election: Communist Lula vs. Conservative Flávio Bolsonaro

Conservative Flávio Bolsonaro (son of former President Jair Bolsonaro) won the first round last month in the presidential election against the sitting president of Brazil, Communist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Flávio beat Lula by roughly 2.2 million votes.

The two candidates went on to a runoff on October 26. Never before in the modern voting history of Brazil — since direct presidential elections returned — has the first-round loser come back to win the runoff. On Sunday night, he somehow did. Lula pulled ahead of Bolsonaro after an unprecedented last-minute intervention and won with about 51.8% to Flávio’s 48.2% (roughly 64 million to 60 million votes, a margin of about 4.4 million).

At exactly 5:00 PM Brasília time, a code is entered that closes and locks the electronic voting machines. Once locked, they cannot accept more votes. It is irreversible. A few minutes after that deadline — at approximately 5:01 PM — Supreme Court Justice Cristiano Zanin, Lula’s former personal lawyer whom Lula appointed to the court, issued a unilateral order extending voting by two hours nationwide.

The request had come from Lula’s campaign, citing transportation problems (bus shortages, especially in Bahia). Who controls transportation policy in Brazil? The government led by Lula.

Brazil has a Superior Electoral Court (TSE) responsible for overseeing federal elections. Brazilian journalist Malu Gaspar reported that TSE ministers were against the idea. The president of the TSE, Justice Kassio Nunes Marques, later said the decision created difficulties in the electoral process, that there were no regulations authorizing any such extension, and that “Never, in the history of the TSE, has there been ANY extension.”

Flávio Bolsonaro walked out and refused to recognize the result. “It is impossible — it is IMPOSSIBLE — to recognize the election results in the context of how these things happened. We are going to use our legal team; we are going to ask for the annulment of these elections!”

A Supreme Court justice — hand-picked by Lula, his former lawyer, and not even a member of the specialized electoral court — changed the rules in the middle of the game for the first time in Brazilian history.

FLÁVIO: “I will never know, in a state where the polling stations were not reopened, how many votes I could have received.”

Lula and his hand-picked judge chose which machines were allowed to keep taking votes AFTER the election was over. All polling stations in pro-Bolsonaro cities were CLOSED. Meanwhile, in Lula’s strongholds, they kept voting, even in some places WITH PAPER despite the electronic voting system.

Bolsonaro had nearly 60% of the vote until the polls were shut down in conservative districts, and then, at the very last minute, it flipped to Lula with a surge of 10 million votes to end up 4 million ahead. This is the same pattern that happened in America in 2020. Brazil’s stock market crashed 30%.

Bolsonaro won the first round over Lula by over 2 million but went on to lose in the second? NOT POSSIBLE.

This result doesn’t just affect the presidency in Brazil — it also determines the Supreme Court for the next 30 years!

PBD: “Now with Lula, guess what’s gonna happen with the Supreme Court? It’s over. Do you know what that means? Good luck to the conservatives in Brazil, possibly for 20, 30 years. The reason why this is a big election is they know what’s on the line. The conservatives in Brazil had a shot because there are four Supreme Court seats available to flip.”

Parallels to America in 2020

This is no different from what happened in America in 2020, when they shut down the count at 11 PM on election night — when Trump was way ahead — and then flooded the system with millions of mail ballots and declared that Biden won. I can’t stand this. Remember when they pulled the suitcases of ballots out from under the tables after faking a water leak? Same damn thing.

The parallels:

In Brazil, Zanin’s 5:01 PM order extending voting nationwide after the machines were supposed to lock is analogous to the late-night developments on election night 2020 in the United States, when counting continued after Trump led in several key states and large batches of mail-in ballots were processed and reported later.

Machines in pro-Bolsonaro areas were locked while voting continued in Lula strongholds (and some places used paper), just like counting was paused or slowed in places where Trump was ahead and then “flooded” with mail ballots that favored Biden.

Flávio led after the first round, was ahead with 60% in the second round, and was expected to win the runoff — just like Trump was leading on election night in battleground states before extended counting and later cheat-by-mail counts reversed those leads.

Zanin is Lula’s former personal lawyer, appointed by Lula, and acting outside the specialized electoral court. This is just like the election administrators, courts, and liberal officials in America who made consequential decisions about counting rules, deadlines, ballot acceptance, and legality; refused to hear evidence of fraud; and dismissed conservative candidates as having no standing.

Both events point to left-leaning or “Communist” forces altering or overriding normal electoral processes to retain or gain power.

In addition, other Latin American dictators have “extended voting hours,” as Lula did last night to Bolsonaro, to steal elections. They include:

Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela (Socialist)

Hugo Chávez, Venezuela (Socialist)

The Castro regime and Miguel Díaz-Canel, Cuba (Communist)

Daniel Ortega, Nicaragua (Socialist)

Lula’s Response

The day after the runoff, Lula’s side moved against Flávio Bolsonaro. His passport was canceled and he was forced to flee the country. Agents of the Polícia Federal approached him and demanded that he surrender both his common and diplomatic passports. He is prohibited from leaving Brazil. He attributes the order to Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who is carrying out Lula’s wishes. Moraes is the same justice who imprisoned Flávio’s father for winning. Flávio said he would comply while contesting the measure, but he has now left the country rather than face arrest by Lula’s regime.

His brother Eduardo already has an arrest warrant out for lobbying the United States. His father, Jair Bolsonaro, is serving a 27-year sentence imposed under Lula. All three are treated as political opponents to be removed by Lula’s government and courts.

Lula’s regime is moving against major figures from the party that beat him in the first round three weeks earlier. Conservatives are being rounded up by the same authorities Lula controls. This is how Lula’s side consolidates power once it controls the courts.

Lula packed the Supreme Court with his own people. In 2023, after returning to office, he named his former personal lawyer Cristiano Zanin and his former justice minister Flávio Dino to the court. In 2025, both voted to convict Jair Bolsonaro of a coup plot and hand him the 27-year sentence. The same court had wiped Lula’s own corruption convictions in 2021 so he could run again.

Flávio refused to concede. Lula called the result a defeat for denialism and lies. With the passport order in place and arrest threats mounting, Flávio’s next moves — and Washington’s — became the immediate focus.

Flávio’s Counter

President Trump questioned the result the following day, saying it looked like “another rigged election.”

Then came another extraordinary development. Flávio Bolsonaro said he had been ordered to surrender his passports and prohibited from leaving Brazil. The order was issued by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, the same justice who oversaw the proceedings against Flávio’s father, former president Jair Bolsonaro. Flávio said he intended to comply while contesting the measure. He did not. He fled the country instead.

For the Bolsonaro family, this is no ordinary political defeat. Their struggle with Brazil’s judicial system has already resulted in the imprisonment of a former president. Now the son who sought to succeed him politically faces a new legal restriction at the very moment his presidential ambitions have collapsed. He left rather than remain under the order.

And hovering over the entire situation is an uncomfortable question for Washington: Will the Trump administration once again use American power to challenge Brazil’s handling of the Bolsonaro family?

Trump said he would stay out of it: “I’m not running Brazil. I’m running the U.S.A. I like Lula. I get along with him very well.” He did not stay out of it. He called the extension “very strange” and the result “another rigged election.” “It was a terrible look for the world. Elections have to be indisputable, and it looked very bad to me.”

In Argentina, Milei, who backed Bolsonaro during the campaign, accused Lula of seeking to “steal” the election and issued no congratulations.

Jair Bolsonaro: The Pattern Begins

The sequence that led here began years earlier with an attempt to stop Jair Bolsonaro before he could take office. On September 6, 2018, while campaigning in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais, Bolsonaro was stabbed in the abdomen while being carried on supporters’ shoulders. The attacker, Adélio Bispo de Oliveira, inflicted a deep wound that damaged his intestines and caused massive internal bleeding. Bolsonaro lost roughly 40% of his blood, arrived at the hospital nearly dead, and required multiple surgeries, including a temporary colostomy. Doctors described the injuries as life-threatening. He survived but spent significant time in intensive care and could not campaign in person for weeks.

The attacker was a left-wing critic who had posted against Bolsonaro. He was later ruled mentally unfit to stand trial and held indefinitely for treatment. The attack occurred weeks before the first round of the 2018 election, at a moment when Bolsonaro was already the frontrunner amid public anger over corruption and crime. He went on to win. Critics on the left called the attack a stunt; supporters saw it as an attempt to eliminate the only serious conservative contender. Either way, it removed Bolsonaro from the trail at a critical time and left lasting health effects that still limit him under house arrest today.

After the Communists tried to kill Flávio’s father and failed, they put him in prison. Jair Bolsonaro will remain in jail, potentially for the rest of his life. You can vote your way into Communism, but you can’t vote your way out.

Around the same era, other political violence targeted figures in different countries. Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in a nighttime raid on his residence in July 2021 by a group of assailants that included Colombian mercenaries; his wife was also shot. In Japan, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot and killed with a homemade gun in July 2022 while campaigning in Nara; the attacker cited a personal grudge tied to the Unification Church. Japan also saw a vehicle-ramming attack in Tokyo in early 2019 and a pipe-bomb attempt against then-Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in 2023. These incidents are not synchronized or proven to be coordinated, but they illustrate a period in which political figures — particularly those viewed as conservative or status-quo defenders in their contexts — faced violent attacks while campaigning or in office. In Brazil, the 2018 stabbing of Bolsonaro is the event that set the subsequent judicial and electoral confrontation in motion.

Lula packed the court that would finish the job. Moraes drove the proceedings that put Jair in prison.

In July 2025, the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Moraes under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act. The sanctions froze any U.S.-jurisdiction assets and prohibited U.S. persons from dealing with him. The stated reasons included alleged arbitrary pre-trial detentions, suppression of free expression, and politicized prosecutions tied to his role in the Bolsonaro case. Visa restrictions were imposed around the same time on Moraes and other justices.

The Trump administration lifted those Magnitsky Act sanctions on de Moraes, his wife, and his holding company last December. Trump also eased sanctions on Brazil. Why? Because Lula promised he would be fair with both Bolsonaros. He lied.

Venezuela: From Indictment to the Extraordinary Use of American Force

Brazil is not Venezuela, but the Venezuelan precedent helps explain why governments across the region are paying attention.

For years, the United States accused Nicolás Maduro’s government of corruption, repression, and involvement in drug trafficking. American authorities indicted Maduro on criminal charges, and Washington imposed extensive sanctions on his government and its officials.

In January 2026, U.S. forces captured Maduro in Venezuela and brought him to the United States to face criminal proceedings.

The operation was a dramatic escalation from sanctions and indictments to direct military action. Maduro has pleaded not guilty, and the legality of his seizure and the jurisdictional issues surrounding his prosecution remain subjects of legal dispute.

The broader point is that, under Trump, American pressure on a foreign government has not necessarily stopped at economic penalties.

But the Venezuelan precedent does not establish that Washington intends to use force in Brazil. The circumstances, legal issues, strategic interests, and political risks are different.

Brazil is a major regional power, a large economy, and an important international partner. An attempt to forcibly remove its president or a Supreme Court justice would represent a fundamentally different confrontation.

It is important to distinguish the demonstrated willingness to escalate in Venezuela from speculation about what Washington might do elsewhere.

Nevertheless, the precedent changes how some governments may calculate the risks of confronting the United States.

Cuba: Another Indictment, Another Warning

Cuba adds a different dimension to the picture.

In May 2026, U.S. authorities indicted former Cuban leader Raúl Castro and several others over the 1996 shooting down of two civilian aircraft operated by the exile group Brothers to the Rescue. Four Americans died in the incident.

The indictment alleges that Castro and others were involved in a conspiracy connected to the killings. The charges represent a significant escalation in Washington’s pressure campaign against Cuba’s communist leadership.

Taken together, Venezuela and Cuba demonstrate two different ways the United States can pursue officials it accuses of serious crimes: economic and diplomatic pressure, and criminal prosecution that may have consequences far beyond the initial announcement of charges.

The Shield of the Americas

The Shield of the Americas is a multilateral security and political framework launched by the United States. Established under an updated approach to Western Hemisphere security (often referred to as the “Donroe Doctrine” or “Trump Corollary”), the initiative focuses on disrupting transnational criminal organizations, combating drug cartels, curbing illicit migration, and countering foreign state influence in the Americas.

Its political and diplomatic arm provides the overarching framework for regional alignment, economic security, and diplomatic coordination. High-level summits gather participating heads of state and ministers to address hemispheric challenges and issue joint policy declarations. Its military and operational arm, the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition (A3C), serves as the actionable defense pact linking member military and security forces. It coordinates cross-border intelligence sharing, joint training exercises, maritime interdiction, and anti-cartel operations across the region, supported largely through U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) and Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere (JTF-WHEM).

President Donald Trump spearheaded the launch and hosted the inaugural summit at Trump National Doral in Miami. Kristi Noem was appointed U.S. Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas. Pete Hegseth led defense-level alignment as Chairman of the A3C operational forum. Gen. Francis L. Donovan, head of SOUTHCOM, oversees joint strategic planning and regional operational execution.

Major participants include Colombia under President Abelardo de la Espriella, Ecuador under President Daniel Noboa, El Salvador under President Nayib Bukele, and Chile under President José Antonio Kast. Other partners and observers include Argentina, Peru, Panama, Costa Rica, Paraguay, and the Dominican Republic. Mexico and Brazil opted out, preferring independent security strategies.

The Shield and its operational arm do not have direct legal mechanisms or statutory authority to prosecute a foreign sovereign leader like Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. It is a regional defense pact and political forum, not a judicial body. Sitting heads of state enjoy foreign sovereign immunity. If political will existed to act against a contested regime in Brasília, the available tools would be extraterritorial indictments, economic blockades, and diplomatic isolation. The United States could pursue Department of Justice charges under extraterritorial jurisdiction for drug trafficking or money laundering, designate affiliated groups as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, impose Magnitsky sanctions on officials, apply trade restrictions, refuse diplomatic recognition, and support a government-in-exile. The Shield cannot arrest or put a sitting foreign leader on trial. Its primary power lies in diplomatic non-recognition, severe economic sanctions, and law-enforcement indictments issued through national court systems, which would functionally cut the regime off from the Western Hemisphere’s financial and security architecture.

If a non-member like Brazil experienced a contested election, suppressed opposition figures, and prompted dissidents such as Flávio Bolsonaro to seek refuge in the United States, escalation would likely proceed from diplomatic non-recognition and sanctuary, to financial and economic severance through Magnitsky sanctions and asset freezes, to strategic realignment and containment through enhanced A3C presence along borders and support for an exile movement. Border partners such as Argentina, Paraguay, Peru, and Colombia would strengthen interdiction and intelligence sharing under JTF-WHEM rather than launching direct military action inside Brazil.

Supporters of the Shield argue that countering left-wing authoritarianism, socialist governance models, and foreign state influence from China, Russia, or Iran is essential for regional stability. Coalition members focus on security partnerships, free-market policies, and hard-line measures against regimes in Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua. Non-aligned nations such as Mexico and Brazil have favored strict non-intervention and economic sovereignty. Because Mexico under President Claudia Sheinbaum has refused to join and resists direct foreign military intervention, the Shield cannot deploy ground troops inside Mexican territory. It relies instead on external pressure: maritime interdiction of precursor chemicals in international waters, financial sanctions on Chinese chemical firms and money-laundering networks, extraterritorial indictments, trade leverage under USMCA to restrict Chinese nearshoring, restrictions on Chinese control of ports and critical infrastructure, border interdiction by partner nations, FTO designations of major Mexican cartels, and the threat of unilateral kinetic actions against cartel targets to pressure Mexico City.

The Shield of the Americas was not in place when Lula got rid of Jair.

Flávio’s Flight, Trump’s Reckoning, and the Shield

Flávio Bolsonaro fled to America. Trump and Rubio approved U.S. visas and entry for him and his family so Lula’s regime could not lock him up the way it jailed his father. Not even three days after the election, he had to leave. Lula’s side moved to seize his passport and prosecute him as they had done to Jair and Eduardo. Trump granted the family asylum. They arrived in Miami. Flight documents show Flávio used an Italian passport to depart Brazil; his wife and daughters traveled as Brazilian nationals. He entered the United States with humanitarian authorization for one year. This was no simple exit. They took precautions.

The Shield of the Americas coordinated the withdrawal with direct assistance from American intelligence and the presidents of Argentina, Paraguay, and Colombia. Marco Rubio had already rescued him to prevent his arrest. Elon Musk turned on Starlink Mobile with Vivo the day after Lula’s “win,” giving 50 million Brazilians a fallback path through space so the regime cannot fully cut communications, the way it banned X and froze Starlink accounts in 2024.

Trump sees this as his reckoning. Don’t underestimate how much he has riding on Brazil personally — not politically, and not for the United States, but as a person.

He wants to undo what Lula did to the Bolsonaros and expose the game. If people realize how the Communist Lula stole Brazil from the people, they will finally understand how Obama-Biden stole America from the people as well. Trump wants Lula exposed because it was done to him. He had no easy recourse in 2020. He couldn’t stop it other than by running again in four years. “What Lula did is what Biden did.”

After he exposes and deposes Lula, he will have completed the circle, and his own story will be complete. This is a separate source of motivation on top of every political reason to act. Trump lived through the late-night shifts, the rule changes after the polls closed, and the claims that the process was clean while the outcome flipped. He watched the justice system and the media treat the challenges as illegitimate while the machinery of the state moved against him and his allies.

Seeing the same pattern play out against the Bolsonaros — first the father imprisoned, now the son forced to flee after a last-minute extension by Lula’s own former lawyer — gives him the chance to reverse it in real time. Exposing Lula does not just settle a score in Brasília. It settles the score from 2020. Once the circle is closed, the story he has been telling since that night is no longer just a claim. It is the documented method, repeated in another country, stopped by the same man who was its target.

It’s time for the Brazilian left to face the full force of American diplomatic and economic sanctions until they stop acting like a banana republic. The Trump administration lifted the Magnitsky Act sanctions on de Moraes, his wife, and his holding company last December. They should be immediately reimposed. Further, visa bans should be imposed on every government official who has touched the Bolsonaro investigations — and their families, too. Finally, Section 301 tariffs on Brazilian goods should be quadrupled. The Brazilian regime should look carefully at what has happened to Venezuela and Cuba and remember that this hemisphere belongs to the United States of America.

This time we don’t have to go it alone. The Shield of the Americas is with us. All of these countries want the Islamo-Communists out of our hemisphere. The Shield keeps them out. Brazil, Mexico, and Cuba are the last to go. Lula thought he had the power to steal the election, arrest his opponent, and shut down social media to prevent an uprising. Except Biden isn’t president this time. The hunters now become the hunted. Lula is going to be Maduro 2.0. The CIA knows exactly where he is and is almost certainly watching him right now, the same way they handled Maduro.

Flávio will most likely expose how Lula did not win the election, how Brazil’s two biggest cartels are connected to Lula’s Workers’ Party, and Lula’s role in the São Paulo Forum. Even CNN Brazil is reporting that Trump has a dossier on the Brazilian election and Alexandre de Moraes.

The Trump administration will not allow Communism to fester in our hemisphere any longer. JFK tried. The Communists never stopped. They moved from Cuba to Venezuela to Nicaragua, and now they are entrenched in Brazil and Mexico. Trump will stop it. The Shield of the Americas is the instrument. The Bolsonaros are the proof. The circle closes here.

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