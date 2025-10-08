The Feds announced that Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, a Biden supporter and Uber driver, has been arrested for “maliciously starting” the Lachman Fire - which later rekindled and grew to be the Pacific Palisades Fire, 9 months ago, in Los Angeles that killed 12 people. The ATF conducted the investigation.

I thought the Democrats told us it was started by “climate change!”

Rinderknecht is from Los Angeles but he was arrested in Orlando, Florida - where he fled after the fires - and will be transferred to Los Angeles for trial. He looks like Antifa to me.

ACTING US ATTORNEY ESSAYLI: “Today we are announcing the arrest of 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht on a criminal complaint charging him with maliciously starting what became the Palisades Fire in January.

The complaint alleges that Rinderknecht’s started a fire in Pacific Palisades on New Year’s Day -- a blaze that eventually turned into one of the most destructive fires in Los Angeles history, causing death and widespread destruction.

Among the evidence that was collected from his digital devices was an image he generated on ChatGPT depicting a burning city.

While we cannot undo the damage and destruction that was done, we hope his arrest and the charges against him bring some measure of justice to the victims of this horrific tragedy.

Rinderknecht’s initial appearance is scheduled for today at 1:30 p.m. EDT in U.S. District Court in Orlando. Rinderknecht is presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

I’m sure this guy is just the tip of the iceberg. There must be dozens of arsonists involved (Antifa and cartel) - not to mention the authorities who fueled the fires, withheld water and then let them burn.

DOJ COMPLAINT: “A former Pacific Palisades resident now living in Florida has been arrested on a federal criminal complaint charging him with maliciously starting what eventually became the Palisades Fire of January 2025, one of the most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history.

Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, a.k.a. “Jonathan Rinder,” and “Jon Rinder” is charged with destruction of property by means of fire. He is expected to make his initial appearance in United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida. ATF took the lead in this complex investigation.

It appears that he used the alias “Jon Rinder” on many social media accounts where he promoted Trump hate, fear of climate change as well as love for Democrats Stacey Abrams, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

According to an affidavit filed with the complaint, law enforcement determined that the Palisades Fire was a “holdover” fire – a continuation of the Lachman Fire that began early in the morning on New Year’s Day 2025. The Lachman Fire was initially limited to about eight acres and didn’t destroy any structures. Although firefighters quickly suppressed the Lachman Fire, unbeknownst to anyone the fire continued to smolder and burn underground within the root structure of dense vegetation.

On January 7, heavy winds allegedly caused the underground fire to surface and spread above ground in what became known as the Palisades Fire, which caused widespread damage in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Law enforcement determined – using witness statements, video surveillance, cellphone data, and analysis of fire dynamics and patterns at the scene, among other things – that Rinderknecht maliciously set the Lachman Fire just after midnight on January 1 on land owned by the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA), an organization that received federal funding. A week later, the same fire – then known as the Palisades Fire – burned federal property.

On the evening of December 31, 2024, Rinderknecht was working as an Uber driver. Two passengers that he drove on separate trips between 10:15 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. that night later told law enforcement they remembered that Rinderknecht appeared agitated and angry.

After dropping off a passenger in Pacific Palisades, Rinderknecht – who once lived in that neighborhood – drove towards Skull Rock Trailhead, parked his car, attempted to contact a former friend, and walked up the trail. He then used his iPhone to take videos at a nearby hilltop area and listened to a rap song – to which he had listened repeatedly in previous days – whose music video included things being lit on fire.

At 12:12 a.m. on January 1, 2025, environmental sensing platforms indicated the Lachman Fire had begun. During the next five minutes, Rinderknecht called 911 several times, but didn’t get through because his iPhone was out of cellphone range. When he finally connected with 911, he was at the bottom of the hiking trail and reported the fire. By that point, a nearby resident already had reported the fire to authorities.

Rinderknecht then fled in his car, passing fire engines driving in the opposite direction. He then turned around and followed the fire engines to the scene, driving at a high rate of speed. Rinderknecht walked up the same trail from earlier that night to watch the fire and the firefighters. At approximately 1:02 a.m., he used his iPhone to take more videos of the scene.

During an interview with law enforcement on January 24, 2025, Rinderknecht lied about where he was when he first saw the Lachman Fire. He claimed he was near the bottom of a hiking trail when he first saw the fire and called 911, but geolocation data from his iPhone carrier showed that he was standing in a clearing 30 feet from the fire as it rapidly grew.

Though it was thought to be extinguished by LAFD, it rekindled days later to create the devastating Palisades Fire. The fire killed 12 people and caused billions in damage after burning approximately 23,000 acres, including nearly 8,000 structures.

If convicted, Rinderknecht would face a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison and a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.”

Feds say their investigation ruled out fireworks, power lines, refraction of sunlight on glass, and lightning as the source of ignition. Despite a Chat GPT search that he made regarding cigarettes, Feds say they also ruled out cigarettes as the cause of the fire. The Feds say Rinderknecht had a lighter with him and he used it to start the fire, on purpose.

Let’s hope there are other arrests pending. I believe the story is much much bigger than just one Antifa guy and here’s why. If you don’t remember what happened in California, this is a good time to refresh your recollection. I wrote a 3-part summary on it - the most comprehensive review you’ll find.

