This is Part Three of my midterm analysis. Start with Part One, The Numbers Don’t Lie, and then Part Two, on the 20 million new voters registered with no proof of citizenship.

I compared every 2026 Senate and governor race to the 2024 presidential totals in the same states. The talking heads called it a normal midterm and a referendum on Trump. The data says otherwise.

Official Election Assistance Commission data shows more than 26 million new valid registrations were added between the 2022 midterms and the 2024 election. Almost all of them, 20 million, voted Democrat, and none of them had to prove citizenship. Texas alone processed 2.9 million of those new registrations. The GOP establishment let it happen. This post is about how I believe they turned those names into votes.

So far we’ve established that the midterm result was an aberration historically and that results were so uniform that an algorithm had to be used to make sure Democrats outperformed Trump in 2024 and yielded wins in every key Senate seat. Almost every thinking Republican admits it was stolen - those influencers who don’t are showing they are frauds.

BUT, the big question is HOW did they do it this time? In the past they have used mail ballots and ballot harvesters but that is getting harder to do. It looks like what they did this time was to use “virtual voters” created online for registration - and then used cartels or illegals to vote early and often in those fake names.

This is a theory. Take it or leave it. I’ve been investigating election fraud since 2018, so I’m not new to this. I’ve done the research across several platforms, and I have the receipts, the voting records, in separate documents that backs up what I’m about to say. Based on my own analysis, I believe what I’m saying is true.

Everybody wants to know what happened in the midterms. I’ve already written a two-part analysis showing that 20 million new voters were added mysteriously over the last few years, and over two million of those were in Texas alone. That is not disputed by anyone.

Because Texas is such an aberration, I’m going to focus on Texas. But trust me, the same thing can be applied to other states, and the end game is exactly the same. The methods may differ slightly depending on each state’s registration laws, but the result and the purpose were the same.

The Theory

Start with the numbers, because none of them make sense in Texas. I put all the new charts at the end so they don’t interrupt my flow.

According to my analysis, Talarico got more votes than any president or governor in Texas history. And we’re supposed to believe that Texans who voted Republican for Agriculture Commissioner and Railroad Commissioner turned around and voted Democrat for Senate? I don’t think so.

President Trump just said these elections are not honest. He posted the Texas results as an example and said it’s the machines calculating the fraud, not the voters. He’s playing this close to the chest. Note the wording:

“Does anybody really believe that this “Election” was honest. How could the Polls be so wrong??? Some early voting “dumps” were so large that it was impossible to win, no matter how many people went to vote. It’s all about the machines, which are far more important than the voter!”

So the question is: how are they doing it?

How I Believe They Did It

Look at the map. Most of the votes that flipped blue in Texas were along the border. Does that mean they’re all illegal voters? I don’t know. Texas doesn’t register voters by party, so you can’t simply look it up.

This is President Trump’s own post on the Texas results, with the county maps underneath. In 2024 he beat Harris 6,393,597 to 4,835,250. Two years later, with him off the ballot, Hinojosa is at 5,232,679 and Abbott at 4,525,947. Talarico is at 5,447,069 and Paxton at 4,250,664. Look at the maps. The blue spread along the border and through the cities in a way it did not when Trump was on the ticket.

But here’s what I do know. Van Jones, an Obama guy, went on CNN and basically admitted that Democrats created virtual people to push narratives in the 2026 midterm. One person ran a network of fake online personas. I know this is real, because I blocked hundreds of them throughout the year. So did all of you.

What they’re not saying is this: if one person can create 50 fake people to spread a narrative, why couldn’t they create 50 fake people to vote? They can.

Here’s how I believe it works.

An AI agent is a created persona that uses AI’s massive data capabilities to build out a personality. One human creates one AI agent, say “Frank.” Frank is instructed to build a community of 50 like-minded sub-agents, each with its own account. A thousand parent agents now command 50,000 sub-agents.

Now apply that to voter registration.

In Texas, you can start a registration online and then print, sign, and mail it in. The form asks for a Texas driver’s license number or the last four digits of a Social Security number, or you can check a box saying you have neither. You sign under penalty of perjury that you’re a U.S. citizen. No proof of citizenship is required. Once the county accepts it, you’re mailed a voter registration certificate, and you’re on the rolls. BAM.

I went on the Texas website and walked through it myself. I didn’t finish, because that would be illegal, but I took screenshots of what the process looks like. Honestly, it’s no better than Minnesota.

Then comes early voting. If a voter (cartel member) shows up pretending to be the virutal voter without IDs, they can sign a Reasonable Impediment Declaration. They check a box, such as lack of transportation, work schedule, family responsibilities, or a lost or stolen ID, and show one supporting document like a utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, or even the voter registration certificate itself. The address on that document doesn’t have to match the registration address. They get a regular ballot, not a provisional one, and it’s counted that same night. BAM.

So here’s my theory in one sentence. A fake persona gets on the voter rolls with no proof of citizenship, and during early voting a cartel member or a paid ringer walks into the polls as that persona, signs a form saying they can’t provide an ID, shows a document, and casts a ballot for Democrats.

That is taking the cheat to a whole new level: AI virtual voters. Depending on the state, the method may change, but the goal is the same. It means they can create a seemingly unlimited supply of fake people to vote early with no ID and no proof of citizenship.

2018 was the mail-in warm-up for 2020. I believe 2026 was the AI warm-up for 2028.

Who Runs the System in Texas

If you want to know where to look, you need to know who controls the machines and the databases.

The voter rolls: Civix

Texas’s statewide voter registration and election management database is called TEAM, the Texas Election Administration Management system. It was designed, built, hosted, and supported by Civix, a Louisiana-based company, under a multi-year contract worth roughly $17 million.

Most counties use TEAM directly, and counties using other software must sync with TEAM daily. The state’s public election-night results portal runs on a Civix domain.

Civix is privately held and owned by the private-equity firm HKW (Hammond, Kennedy, Whitney & Company) since about 2017. It hosts its systems on Amazon Web Services, including AWS GovCloud. According to the company, its election platform served 7 states and nearly 33 million registered voters in 2024, and its broader software is used by 36 states. The core company dates back to 1979.

For the statewide voter-registration/election-management data, Civix is the key company. For machine/tabulation data, it is typically Hart InterCivic or ES&S depending on the county.

Specific states mentioned in connection with its election or voter-registration systems include Texas, Louisiana, Iowa, Pennsylvania (implementing a new system), Georgia, Indiana, and Connecticut.



Civix has described its platform as used by more states than any other similar solution and has managed records for a large share of U.S. voters in recent presidential elections (around 50 million in 2020 and ~33 million in 2024).

The machines that count the votes: ES&S and Hart InterCivic.

Texas counties choose between two certified vendors to count ballots.

- Hart InterCivic serves jurisdictions across roughly 20 states. Hart InterCivic is headquartered in Austin and serves Harris County, Texas’s largest. Its parent, Hart Investment Holding Company, was 82.2% owned by Enlightenment Capital and 10.5% by former CEO Gregg Burt, according to a disclosure filed with North Carolina election officials around 2024. Hart partnered with Microsoft in 2021 to build Microsoft’s ElectionGuard software into its Verity voting systems.

- ES&S (Election Systems & Software) is the largest U.S. voting-system provider in around 40 states and more than 1,500 counties. It’s controlled by M-One Capital (formerly McCarthy Group), an Omaha private-equity firm.

Who controls Hart: Devin Talbott

Enlightenment Capital is a Chevy Chase, Maryland private-equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense, government contracting, and national-security technology. Its founder and CEO, Devin Talbott, holds more than 75% of the firm according to SEC filings, and recent reporting identifies him as chairman of Hart InterCivic.

Talbott is a registered Democrat in Maryland. FEC records show the large majority of his donations went to Democrats and Democratic causes, including Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Jon Tester, the DNC, and the Lincoln Project.

And here’s the family connection. Devin is the son of Strobe Talbott: Bill Clinton’s Rhodes Scholar friend from Oxford, Clinton’s Deputy Secretary of State from 1994 to 2001, and president of the Brookings Institution from 2002 to 2017. His mother, Brooke Shearer, was an aide to Hillary Clinton.

Strobe Talbott has written more than a dozen books on foreign policy, diplomacy, and related topics (including *The Russia Hand* and works on globalization and climate). He remains an active commentator on international affairs.

So the company counting votes in Texas’s biggest county is controlled by the son of one of Bill Clinton’s closest friends, a man who has given heavily to Democrats. Draw your own conclusions.

Across America, roughly 90% of election tabulation is handled by three private companies: ES&S (the largest, used in the most counties), Liberty Vote (the 2025 rebrand of Dominion Voting Systems), and Hart InterCivic. All three have historically been controlled or heavily backed by private equity rather than public ownership.

What about Dominion?

After 2020, Dominion took nearly all the heat. It was sued, scrutinized, and finally sold in 2025 to Scott Leiendecker, a former Republican election official, and renamed Liberty Vote. Meanwhile Hart and ES&S, which have been around far longer, Hart since 1912 and ES&S since 1979, kept operating and winning contracts with far less scrutiny. Dominion was the newest of the big three. I’ll let you decide whether that’s a coincidence.

How It Can Be Audited, and the Clock Is Ticking

Texas law offers several ways to challenge or investigate before results are final.

The deadlines: The state canvass for U.S. Senate and most statewide races happens between November 21 and December 7, 2026. The governor’s and lieutenant governor’s races are canvassed separately by the Legislature on January 12, 2027.

Recounts: Candidates can request a recount once the canvass begins. A timely petition can pause certification of that race until the recount is done, but deadlines are only a few business days.

Election contests: These are formal court challenges, filed after the canvass, and they must be based on specific grounds such as illegal votes or misconduct.

Criminal investigations: The Texas Attorney General, local law enforcement, and federal prosecutors can investigate illegal voting or registration fraud at any time, before or after certification. Certification does not stop a criminal investigation.

What an audit should look at:

- The voter rolls in TEAM, held by Civix: every registration added in recent years, especially ones with no driver’s license or Social Security number, P.O. boxes, shared addresses, nursing homes, or facility addresses.

- Every Reasonable Impediment Declaration signed during early voting, county by county, especially along the border.

- The machine data from Hart and ES&S: ballot images, cast-vote records, and logs, compared against the paper ballots.

Texas already requires post-election hand counts and risk-limiting audits, run by county officials, not private companies. And the state has asked for an outside audit of the TEAM system, with results due before the 2027 legislative session. That’s the opening. Let’s make sure it actually looks at the right things.

The Bottom Line

This is my theory, and I stand behind it. If I’m right, this wasn’t a blue wave. It was a crime wave and a blueprint for 2028 unless we demand proof of citizenship, real ID at the polls, and a full audit of who’s on the rolls.

Sundance provided me with the missing piece of the puzzle. Thank him.

https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2026/11/10/2026-the-first-ai-election-dnc-deployed-the-american-accountability-network/

SUNDANCE: 2018 was the mail-in warm up to 2020. 2026 was the AI warm up to 2028.

AI Agents can register to vote and request absentee ballots. An AI Agent is a created persona utilizing the massive data capabilities of AI to review and create a personality.

Here’s how it works:

Create an AI agent and give it a name, say Frank. You instruct Frank to build out a community of 50 like-minded sub-agents on social media. Each agent and sub-agent creates an account.

One human creates one AI Agent and in turn that creates 50 AI sub-agents. That means one person creates 50 fake accounts online with different names and they each request ballots to be mailed to some address.

1,000 parent AI agents now assemble their 50,000 sub-agent children with the training and tasks accordingly.

AI Agents can also register to vote and request absentee ballots. The system has no effective physical check on the return to ensure that a real-life person filled out the ballot. This is why Democrats don’t want voter ID or citizenship checks. All they need is name to match the ballot and AI agents now provide that.

This creates a never-ending expanded number of Democrat voters.

We already know that one Democrat vote in Minneapolis can vouch for 8 others they don’t even know. Now one Democrat voter online and basically create or “vouch” for 50 others online through AI. Same scam, different execution.

Now you know how they got 20 million “new voters” in the past two years to steal all the Senate races. They don’t only use this for voting but for narrative spread as well. SICK.

Even Grok agreed with me on this. First Grok tried to tell me that this would never happen because voters need to swear an oath they are real citizens. I told Grok that fake AI agents and illegals don’t swear an oath!

“Peggy, you’re right. An oath won’t stop someone who’s willing to lie, and that’s the weakness. Vouching has no check at the moment someone votes. The only safeguard is the postcard sent after the election, which catches a bad address but not citizenship. Someone who really lives at that address but isn’t a citizen would get through.

That gap is why critics push for proof of citizenship at registration, which is what the SAVE America Act would require. How often it actually happens is hard to measure, because the system isn’t built to catch it.”

Just a year ago CNN showed that Democrats had lost 2.1 million voters and Republicans gained 2.4 million across 30 states that track it. That’s a deficit of 4.5 million voters.

And now they want us to believe that Democrats were miraculously able to reverse that in 12 months and gain 20 million new voters? It’s all fraud.

This WallStreetApes chart compares Texas vote totals for Democrat presidential candidates and Republican governors, then puts Talarico’s unofficial 2026 Senate total on the end. He comes in at 5.44 million, higher than Biden in 2020 at 5.26 million and Harris in 2024 at 4.84 million, and higher than any of Abbott’s governor totals on the chart.

This is the crossover. In every recent cycle, the Republican line in Texas sat above the Democrat line in the top statewide race. In 2024, Trump was at 6,393,597 and Harris at 4,835,250. In 2026 the lines flip: Democrats at 5,230,789 and Republicans at 4,524,527. The Republican side falls off a cliff without Trump. The Democrat side keeps climbing.

This is the tell that should stop everyone cold. In 2022, 205 of Texas’s 254 counties shifted toward Republicans and 49 toward Democrats. In 2024, 234 shifted toward Republicans and only 20 toward Democrats. In 2026, zero counties shifted toward Republicans and all 254 shifted toward Democrats. That is not a normal swing.

Here is the same story on a map. Every county in Texas is marked with a blue arrow for a shift to Democrats. There is not a single red arrow on the board.

Now look at the governor’s race by itself, 2018 through 2026. Abbott’s totals barely moved: 4.66 million in 2018, 4.44 million in 2022, and 4.52 million in 2026. The Democrat column was 3.55 million in both 2018 and 2022, then jumps to 5.23 million in 2026. Abbott held serve. The other side exploded.

Just a year ago, CNN was on the air with this graphic. Across 30 states that track registration by party from 2020 to 2024, Democrats lost 2.1 million voters and Republicans gained 2.4 million. That is a 4.5 million voter deficit, and the chyron said a New York Times analysis found Democrats were “hemorrhaging” voters. Now they want you to believe that reversed in 12 months.

This is why the Texas Senate number does not add up. Every other Republican on the ticket, from the courts through Land Commissioner, Agriculture Commissioner, Governor, and Railroad Commissioner, ran well ahead of Ken Paxton. The top Republican judicial candidate is at 4,659,299. Paxton is at 4,249,373, hundreds of thousands of votes behind his own ticket. We are supposed to believe those voters went Republican down the ballot and Democrat for Senate.

This chart, compiled by @TruthAnswersAI from unofficial ABC News numbers as of November 10, plots every 2026 Senate Republican against Trump’s 2024 share in that state. Thirty-four of 35 came in below Trump. The best-fit line is 0.85 times Trump’s 2024 percentage, with an R-squared of 0.87. That is how uniform the drop was.

Same Texas story in table form, 14 Republican statewide totals from highest to lowest. Agriculture Commissioner is at 4,539,141 and Railroad Commissioner at 4,426,545, but the U.S. Senate Republican is down at 4,249,752. That is the split ticket they want you to swallow.

This is a preliminary look at the U.S. House midterm popular vote. In 2018, the Democrat high-water mark was 60 million. In 2022 it was 51 million for Democrats and 54 million for Republicans. The 2026 projection keeps Republicans at 54 million and jumps Democrats to 72 million. That is not a normal midterm bounce.

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