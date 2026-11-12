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HouTexan's avatar
HouTexan
18h

Now you know why Thune worked so hard to *not* pass the SAVE Act.

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John H.
17h

I think you're onto something. The results look almost too perfect for Democrats. And lifelong Republicans (even if they're pissed at their own party - and many of us are) DO NOT swing and vote Democrat (because the other side is so much worse). So, they've somehow manufactured votes out of thin air. Its not like I have a problem with Democrats winning - they've been doing that my whole life. I just don't believe the numbers and the races I'm seeing so conveniently decided for them.

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