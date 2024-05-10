Looks like it. How do I know? This is what they always do. They fool conservatives into voting for 3rd party ringers to fracture the conservative vote and help Democrats win. They’ve been doing this for decades.

This is one of the reasons Democrats have so much power. The Koch Libertarians conspire with the Democrats to GIVE them more power.

People think they are “voting their conscience” when they vote Libertarian or 3rd party. NOPE - it’s a total con job to fracture the conservative vote and HELP DEMOCRATS WIN.

So you understand, we need to go back to the beginning.

Did you know that David Koch, of the Koch Brothers, was the Libertarian Party's VP candidate in 1980?

David Koch’s team ran against Ronald Reagan in 1980 to try to fracture the conservative vote and try to help Jimmy Carter win. He took 1 million votes in that election - his first attempt. It wasn’t enough but he didn’t stop trying.

Since then, the Koch Libertarian party has increasingly used ringers & divisive propaganda to try to fracture and defeat Republicans and install Democrats! It’s worked in many states like California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Kentucky & Minnesota! That’s why they are choking blue!

In 2019, the Libertarian Party of Kentucky ADMITTED they purposefully split the conservative vote to help elect a DEMOCRAT Governor and DEFEAT Republican Matt Bevin, Trump's endorsed candidate. THEY ARE PROUD OF IT.

KY LIBERTARIAN PARTY: “We split the vote. We are always happy to split the vote in a way that causes delicious tears. Tonight there are plenty of delicious tears from Bevin supporters.”

Bevin “lost” by 4,500 votes. The Libertarian candidate garnered 28,000 votes and flipped the race to the Democrat! Rand Paul helped! The Libertarian STOLE 28,000 votes from the right in the Governor's race and, as usual, helped to elect a Democrat!

Kentucky elected a Republican Attorney General, a Republican Auditor & Republican SoS. Why? There were NO ringer Libertarians in those races. What does that tell you?

Aren't you tired of being conned by the Libertarian vote splitters in the name of "liberty!?”

Did you know that the original Tea Party was launched in 1984 by the Koch Brothers and that Ron Paul, Libertarian, was the first Chairman? Connect the dots, people. Ron Paul went on to help Jesse Ventura flip Minnesota blue with Koch’s money! Ron Paul’s son - Rand Paul - is carrying on the Koch Libertarian strategy to hurt Republicans!

Koch Industries is the largest Libertarian sponsor in America — including the financing of policy groups like the Cato Institute in Washington and the formation of Americans for Prosperity, the political action group that helped galvanize Tea Party organizations and their causes.

PETER NAVARRO: “The Koch brothers are the biggest anti-MAGA movement in the whole entire Republican Party. They were dedicated, both in 2016 and 2020, to wipe out President Trump because they love the tax breaks, they love the deregulation, but what they don’t love is the deplorables, the fair trade, the secure borders and defense spending…

The last thing the Koch Libertarians want is to pay another dime to the deplorables of this country.”

The Kochs first worked for Rubio, then Pence, then DeSantis, now RFK Jr. Their goal is to block whatever MAGA things that Trump wants to get done.

The Libertarian Party & the Tea Party & AFP & the Freedom Caucus were launched and are funded by the EXACT same people. The Koch Brothers! It's all a divide & conquer scam!

The Kochs hate President Trump! The Kochs hate MAGA. The Kochs are Never Trumpers who want to fracture the conservative base and hand the White House back to the open-borders Democrats!

The Koch Brothers Libertarians are nothing more than socially liberal Globalists who lobby for open borders, legal weed, low corporate taxes and cheap labor. Once you understand that, it all makes sense.

The Tea Party gave birth to the Freedom Caucus - which was started by Ron DeSantis, Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows, Justin Amash & Mick Mulvaney in 2015.

See how this works? DeSantis & Mulvaney were literally responsible for elevating Paul Ryan to House Speaker - who worked AGAINST Trump!

Paul Ryan now runs content at Fox News for Rupert Murdoch and is there to destroy Trump! DeSantis, a protege of Ryan, was here to destroy Trump as well.

Do you see how it all ties together?

The Koch Libertarian Party, the Tea Party, Freedom Caucus & AFP are all KOCH creations - they are all controlled opposition. That means Paul, DeSantis, Ryan, Amash, Jordan, Meadows et all should ALL be considered controlled opposition until they have proven themselves otherwise.

This is Rupert Murdoch - the Australian owner of Fox News - who hired Paul Ryan and framed & fired Roger Ailes - Trump’s friend.

Murdoch & Elon Musk work together.

The Kochs & the Murdochs work together.

The Kochs & Soros work together:

The Kochs and the Bushes work together.

In 2015 - the Kochs even offered to sponsor Jeb Bush! Jeb Bush became the first member of his family to speak at a Koch donor summit, this one held at a luxury resort in Dana Point, California.

The Kochs funded Jeb Bush against Trump. That gambit failed.

They had great plans. Their goal was to install Jeb Bush & Liz Cheney in the White House so the Koch Libertarians could have endless weed, cheap labor and open borders! Now you know why Liz Cheney hates Trump so much. He ruined her chance to be the first VP female!

Now you know why Dick Cheney hates Trump so much! He ruined his chances for forever wars and a daughter in the White House!

Also, not to be ignored, Tucker basically ran the CATO Institute for the Kochs for 7 years and grew up with Liz Cheney. His current business partner worked for Dick Cheney. Tucker’s network is now featured on Elon’s platform (X) - who is tied to Murdoch. Is Tucker still covertly connected to the Cheneys, Kochs and Murdoch or has he had a change of heart? You decide but, in my mind, the jury is still out.

I have a love/hate relationship with Tucker - but I try to see the world as it REALLY IS - not as I wish it would be. He may be friend or foe - but he has a history that needs to be reckoned with.

MARK LEVIN: "Charles Koch jumped the shark years ago. He believes in open borders, slashing our military, criminal rights, and all the rest of the claptrap.

He partnered with Soros to form a foreign policy group that is, in my view, anti-American.

Now, when Biden and the Democrats are literally destroying our country and time and again undermining our constitution, Koch is spending tens of millions of dollars attacking Trump. He's no "conservative," as the corrupt media portray him. He's a disaster who is contributing to the destruction of our country."

Most of the good people I know have been conned to believe they are Libertarians - in the name of freedom.

They are NOT. When you study the actual Libertarian platform, and their actions, you find there is NOTHING conservative about Libertarians other than their support for 2A.

The actual Libertarian official platform is pro-abortion, pro-censorship, anti-American sovereignty, pro-multiple gender ideology, pro-gay marriage, anti-death penalty, pro-open borders, anti-flag, anti-anthem, anti-Constitution, anti-religion, pro-prostitution, pro-legalized street drugs, anti-police, anti-law & order, anti-military, pro-Chamber of Commerce cheap labor (Koch Brothers.)

The Koch Libertarians even support the right of Sharia Law to exist in America because of LIBERTY. The believe borders should be WIDE OPEN…their goal is anarchy & the wild wild west.

Does that sound “conservative” to you?

Many people say that Ayn Rand was a Libertarian, so that’s why they are. LIES. Ayn Rand HATED Libertarians. She sums it up:

AYN RAND: “All kinds of people today call themselves “libertarians,” especially something calling itself the New Right, which consists of hippies who are anarchists instead of leftist collectivists; but anarchists are collectivists. Capitalism is the one system that requires absolute objective law, yet libertarians combine capitalism and anarchism. That’s worse than anything the New Left has proposed. It’s a mockery of philosophy and ideology.

They sling slogans and try to ride on two bandwagons. They want to be hippies, but don’t want to preach collectivism because those jobs are already taken. But anarchism is a logical outgrowth of the anti-intellectual side of collectivism. I could deal with a Marxist with a greater chance of reaching some kind of understanding, and with much greater respect. Anarchists are the scum of the intellectual world of the Left, which has given them up. So the Right picks up another leftist discard. That’s the libertarian movement.

[Collectivists are libertarians, socialists, communists & fascists and the opposite of Capitalists. Collectivists are about groupthink, Capitalists are about individual liberty.]

Libertarians are NOT defenders of capitalism. They’re a group of publicity seekers who rush into politics prematurely, because they allegedly want to educate people through a political campaign, which can’t be done. Further, their leadership consists of men of every persuasion, from religious conservatives to anarchists.

Most Libertarian leaders are my enemies: they spend their time denouncing me, while plagiarizing my ideas. Libertarians are a monstrous, disgusting bunch of people: they plagiarize my ideas when that fits their purpose, and denounce me in a more vicious manner than any communist publication when that fits their purpose.”

Libertarians are also against free speech! In fact, Facebook invited Koch Libertarians to a meeting with Republicans in 2015 on social media censorship to con them into accepting it! And, they did! That’s why Facebook and Twitter are allowed to censor us! Because the Libertarians convinced Congress to allow it in the name of freedom. Joke.

Here's what the HEAD of the current Libertarian Party Platform wrote for the CATO Institute. He said: "Forget the wall. It's time for America to have open borders!"

Remember - Tucker ran the CATO Institute for the Kochs. Seems odd, doesn’t it?

Finally, as I said earlier - Jim Jordan was one of the original founders of the Freedom Caucus - along with Mulvaney, DeSantis, Meadows and Amash. Trump knows that the Freedom Caucus is a KOCH CREATION and will ruin the Republican party if it’s not controlled. He even said that! Why does he hire people from the Freedom Caucus? Keep your friends close and your enemies closer!

Freedom Caucus members have included Jim Jordan, Ron DeSantis, Devin Nunes, Lauren Boebert, Ronnie Jackson, Mark Meadows, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ron DeSantis, Mick Mulvaney, Chip Roy, Justin Amash, Thomas Massie and more.

There are currently 41 members in the 2024 House Freedom Caucus. The trick is - how many have been converted to MAGA and how many are still with the Kochs?

Jim Jordan has endorsed President Trump and appears to stand with him. So has Ronnie Jackson. Nunes works for Trump at Truth Social.

BUT - Mulvaney, DeSantis, Roy, Massie & Amash have all proven to be saboteurs.

Hopefully you’ve read this entire newsletter and connected the dots of the Libertarian Party and the Freedom Caucus to the Democrat party. NOW, let’s get to the situation at hand - some 6 months before the election. How will this impact the election? Who are the saboteurs TODAY?

Laura Loomer just revealed that Rand Paul (a Koch Libertarian) is working with RFK Jr (3rd party ringer) to hurt Trump. She has the receipts. She has also uncovered that a Vivek staffer is working with RFK Jr to hurt Trump as well.

It also came out through a leaked memo that RFK Jr is paying “conservative influencers” money to convince Republicans to vote for RFK Jr. I’ve known that for over a year - but now so do many others.

In fact, this revelation prompted the Trump campaign to issue a statement that if you work for RFK Jr you will be blacklisted from the Trump campaign. Good!

I am working on an in-depth newsletter about RFK Jr - and how he is sabotaging MAGA and the Trump campaign - so my readers will have ALL the information they need to make good decisions. My goal is to connect the dots and put together a list of people that RFK Jr is working with or through - knowingly or unknowingly. That should be out in a couple of days.

In the meantime - please digest this newsletter and share it. It will set the stage for my next newsletter called RFK Revealed!

Sundance has a great nickname for the swamp - he calls them DECEPTICONS. In other words, they are masters at deception. They are masters at conning people. Let’s put an end to that!

If you have questions or comments you can reply to this newsletter or send me an email at peggy16280@gmail.com. Thanks!