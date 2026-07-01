You’ve all heard by now that SCOTUS upheld birthright citizenship in America and basically left the law unchanged.

The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 against President Trump’s executive order that sought to end automatic birthright citizenship for children born in the United States to illegal aliens and temporary visitors. The fake news media is celebrating as if this settles the issue forever, but that could not be further from the truth. This decision does not end the fight. It actually clarifies and strengthens the path forward.

What the fake news is not reporting is how we got here, where birthright citizenship came from to begin with, what prompted Trump’s EO against it, what the arguments were for and against, how honest leaders in America are reacting, what a doable workaround is, what are the next steps and if this means the fight is over or not.

So, let’s not join with the panicans and doomers who say the sky is falling - let’s look at the facts and make an informed decision. This is a complicated argument and there is no magic bullet.

I’m sure I’ll hear from some people who will tell me this newsletter is too long and they want me to cut it down to two paragraphs. Well, I can’t report all the facts in two paragraphs - that’s why the fake news is fake news. The TRUTH takes a little longer. So stay with me, please.

The SCOTUS Ruling Details

In a 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against President Trump’s executive order that sought to end automatic birthright citizenship for children born in the U.S. to illegal aliens - particularly those born to people from countries that hate us.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion, stating that he believes the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment broadly grants citizenship to anyone born on U.S. soil. The liberal wing of Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson joined Roberts majority opinion. Justice Amy Coney Barrett also joined with the liberals. Thomas, Alito, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh dissented.

Roberts said “children born of parents unlawfully or temporarily present in the United States satisfy both elements of the Citizenship Clause. Under the Constitution, they are citizens at birth.” Remember that for later.

Justice Kavanaugh agreed that Trump’s EO was invalid, but only because it conflicts with federal statute 8 U.S.C. § 1401, which codifies birthright citizenship.

Federal statute 8 U.S.C. § 1401 defines who automatically becomes a U.S. citizen at birth.

Born in the U.S. Automatically a citizen (except children of foreign diplomats).

Born Abroad to Two U.S. Parents: Automatically a citizen if at least one parent previously resided in the U.S.

Born Abroad to One U.S. Parent: Automatically a citizen if the U.S. parent lived in the U.S. for a specific number of years before the birth.

Foundlings: Abandoned babies found in the U.S. under age 5 are granted citizenship.

This specific statute was created on June 27, 1952, as part of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA.)

President Trump’s Executive Order 14160, titled Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship, directed federal agencies to deny automatic birthright citizenship to U.S.-born children whose parents lack legal permanent residence or citizenship.

In Kavanaugh’s view, Trump’s EO does not violate the Constitution itself. He explicitly noted that Congress could amend the statute (or pass new legislation) to create exceptions for children of illegal aliens or temporary visitors—consistent with the 14th Amendment.

The majority tried to constitutionalize unlimited birthright citizenship. But Justice Kavanaugh MAY have left Congress a door.

Kavanaugh agreed Trump’s executive order could not stand because it conflicted with the current federal statute that codifies broad birthright citizenship. However, that same opinion made clear that the Constitution itself does not lock this policy in place. Congress retains the power to change the statute and create exceptions for children of illegal aliens and temporary visitors. This is the key opening that makes legislative victory achievable.

President Trump basically blamed the CCP for the SCOTUS ruling

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “I would like to congratulate President Xi, and the Great Country of China, on their massive Birthright Citizenship WIN!

The Supreme Court upheld Birthright Citizenship, which is too bad for our Country, but we can easily make it up in Congress through Legislation, with the support of the President, that has now been determined during this process. No long and unwieldy Constitutional Amendment is necessary! Congress should start TODAY to work on ending expensive and unfair to our Country, Birthright Citizenship. They will have my Complete and Total Support!”

Why did Trump congratulate China on the Birthright Citizenship question? Because the CCP uses birth tourism to plant and groom Communists to take over America. Did you know that even if a child to illegal aliens from Communist China is born in America they are still NOT considered an American citizen by Communist China? NOPE, Communist China does NOT recognize dual-citizenship - that child will ALWAYS be a citizen of Communist China!

I believe that the CCP somehow has control over Justice Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett.

Roberts, who allowed Obamacare, has close ties with the attorney (Norm Eisen) who was the architect of the opposition, and Barrett appears to follow Roberts on every lead and has recently been intimidated and swatted. I can’t prove they are conflicted but their rulings appear to reflect that.

JUSTICE ALITO: “The Fourteenth Amendment confers citizenship on only those children who, at birth, owe allegiance solely to this country. Suppose that a person’s only connection to this country is that he was born here to a mother who was present just long enough to give birth and then quickly return to her native country. Suppose that country is a strategic adversary or enemy of the United States.

Suppose the child NEVER visited the United States while grow and was inculcated with hatred of this country. According to this court, now, that person is a citizen of the United States. He can enter and leave the country as he pleases. He can travel the world on a United States passport. Even if he plots to harm this country, he cannot be deprived of his status as a citizen, at least under current precedent.”

JUSTICE THOMAS: “In my judgment, the court has made a mistake that will seriously affect the country’s future. The Court today takes the extraordinary step of holding facially unconstitutional the President’s Order excluding from citizenship the children of foreign temporary visitors and illegal aliens. In doing so, the Court adds to the sad history of the Fourteenth Amendment, which was designed and understood to secure equal rights for the freed blacks but has instead been repurposed for political projects that the Reconstruction Congress did not support.”

The Original Meaning of the 14th Amendment

The 14th Amendment was written and ratified after the Civil War to secure citizenship for freed Black slaves and overturn the Dred Scott decision. Its principal author explained during Senate debates in 1866 that the clause applies to those born in the United States and subject to its jurisdiction. He explicitly stated that this would not include children of foreigners, aliens, or families of ambassadors. The critical phrase “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” demands full allegiance to the United States, not mere physical presence on the soil. Illegal aliens and temporary visitors owe primary allegiance to their home countries, so their children do not qualify for automatic citizenship under the original understanding.

The policy we have today is a later expansion that the amendment’s own framers would not recognize. It was never intended as a blank check for global birth tourism or rewards for illegal invasion.

When the Republican Congress drafted this amendment after the Civil War to protect freed slaves from the Democrat Party’s terror campaign, they inserted that phrase for a definitive reason.

It was meant to cover people who owed FULL ALLEGIANCE to this country. It was never written to create automatic citizenship for children born to people who enter our country illegally, or who come here on tourist visas just to give birth, or are part of a mass surrogate campaign run by the Chinese Communist Party to increase its influence over America. The authors of the 14th Amendment would never recognize what the Court did today. They have taken our constitutional compassion, born of justice and mercy, and twisted it into a weapon against us. It makes absolutely no sense.”

JONATHAN TURLEY: “Foreign countries think we are fools for allowing them to exploit the US through birthright citizenship. We are a global laughingstock: “I don’t know anyone who believes that the framers would have embraced what we have today. We have become the world’s ship of fools. I mean, you have China that is virtually mocking us. They have hundreds of these companies that solely arrange for Chinese citizens to give birth in the United States.”

The principal author of the 14th amendment, Senator Jacob M. Howard of Michigan , during the Senate debate in 1866 specifically said illegal foreigners were NOT included: “Every person born within the limits of the United States, and subject to their jurisdiction, is by virtue of natural law and national law a citizen of the United States. This will not, of course, include persons born in the United States who are foreigners, aliens, who belong to the families of ambassadors or foreign ministers accredited to the Government of the United States, but will include every other class of persons.”

The phrase “ subject to the jurisdiction thereof ” was intended to exclude American-born persons from automatic citizenship whose allegiance to the United States was NOT complete. With illegal aliens who are unlawfully in the United States, their native country has a claim of allegiance on the child. Thus, the completeness of their allegiance to the United States is impaired, which therefore precludes automatic citizenship.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Birthright Citizenship should not be about rich people from China, and the rest of the World, who want their children, and hundreds of thousands more, FOR PAY, to ridiculously become citizens of the United States of America. The World is getting rich selling citizenships to our Country.”

Birthright citizenship was never meant to let the world “sell citizenships” via birth tourism so that hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens could give birth for free in U.S. emergency rooms. No European country offers unconditional birthright citizenship today; most require at least one parent to be a citizen or long-term resident. Yet the U.S. has become the outlier, subsidizing chain migration and welfare for the entire world.

7. Trump’s EO and Campaign Promise

Shortly after being sworn into office on Jan. 20 for a second term, President Donald Trump issued an executive order ending birthright citizenship. Three days later, a federal judge in Seattle temporarily barred the Trump administration from enforcing the order.

This is what President Trump campaigned on in 2023. He kept him promise. Now SCOTUS is trying to stop him:

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “On Day One of My New Term in Office — I Will Sign an Executive Order Ending Automatic Citizenship Children of Illegal Aliens.

“Joe Biden has launched an illegal foreign invasion of our country, allowing a record number of illegal aliens to storm across our borders from all over the world, they came. Under Biden‘s current policies even though these millions of illegal border crossers have entered the country unlawfully, all of their future children will become automatic US citizens… can you imagine?

They’ll be eligible for welfare, taxpayer funded healthcare, the right to vote, chain migration and countless other government benefits, many of which will also profit the illegal alien parents. This policy is a reward for breaking the laws of the United States and is obviously a magnet helping draw the flood of illegals across our borders. They come by the millions and millions, and millions. They come from mental institutions, they come from jails… prisoners….some of the toughest, meanest people you’ll ever see.

The United States is among the only countries in the world that says that, even if neither parent is a citizen or even lawfully in the country, their future children are automatic citizens the moment the parents trespass onto our soil. As has been laid out by many scholars, this current policy is based on a historical myth and a willful misinterpretation of the law by the open borders advocates…there aren’t that many of them around….it’s amazing ….who wants this? Who wants to have prisoners coming into our country? Who wants to have people who are very sick coming into our country? People from mental institutions coming into our county. And come they will…..they’re coming by the thousands, by the tens of thousands.

As part of my plan to secure the border, on Day One of my new term in office, I will sign an executive order, making clear to federal agencies that under the correct interpretation of the law going forward the future children of illegal aliens will not receive automatic US citizenship. It’s things like this, that bring millions of people to our country and they enter our country illegally. My policy will choke off a major incentive for continued illegal immigration, deter more migrants from coming and encourage many of the aliens Joe Biden has unlawfully let into our country to go back to their home countries …they must go back. Nobody could afford this. Nobody could do this and even morally it’s so wrong.

My order will also end their unfair practice known as “birth tourism” where hundreds of thousands of people from all over the planet squat in hotels for their last few weeks of pregnancy to illegitimately and illegally obtain US citizenship for the child, often to later exploit chain migration to jump the line and get green cards for themselves and their family members. It’s a practice that’s so horrible and so is egregious… but we let it go forward. At least one parent will have to be a citizen or a legal resident in order to qualify. We will secure our borders, and we will restore sovereignty starting on day one. Our country will be great again, our country will be a country again. We’ll have borders. We’ll have proper education and we’ll put America first. Thank you.”

President Trump campaigned on this and we elected him to do this and SCOTUS just tried to shut the door on it. Kavanaugh showed us a way out.

John Sauer, the U.S. Solicitor General, who rarely loses a case, represented Donald Trump and the federal government in the Supreme Court case on Birthright Citizenship. That tells me that it was rigged against Trump even before it was heard.

Sauer argued that the Fourteenth Amendment’s Citizenship Clause requires parents to have “domicile” (lawful presence with intent to remain permanently) to confer birthright citizenship, asserting that illegal aliens and temporary visa holders lack the necessary allegiance to the United States. His oral argument took place on April 1, 2026, during which President Trump attended the session, marking the first time a sitting president has been present for Supreme Court oral arguments in official records. As of June 2026, D. John Sauer has argued five merits cases before the Supreme Court of the United States, securing four victories and suffering one loss.

Norm Eisen’s organization, the Democracy Defenders Fund, teamed up with the ACLU to argue the case before the Supreme Court justices. Norm Eisen was the chief architect behind the scenes and bragged about it openly on MSNBC. As I said earlier, Norm Eisen is best friends with John Roberts, Chief Justice of SCOTUS. See the problem?

8. Statistics, Impacts, and Birth Tourism

Women from Communist China pay “birth tourism” operators from $40,000 to $80,000 to come to the US to deliver their made-in-America babies. Birth tourism is a huge industry in New York and California to breed future Democrat voters through tourist visa fraud and chain migration. Pregnant women travel to the United States, usually on tourist visas, so that their children will be born US citizens. At least 500 companies offer “birth tourism” services in China.

While there are no official statistics, the number of Communist Chinese citizens heading to the USA to give birth is over 100,000 each year. Each year, over 200,000 babies are born and naturalized in America through “birth tourism” - an organized operation to subvert US law. That doesn’t include the hundreds of thousands born to illegal aliens, in our emergency rooms, free of charge.

The numbers are staggering. As I mentioned earlier, one in four U.S. children (20 million) had at least one foreign-born parent; half lived in California, New York, Texas, and Florida. Eighty-nine percent of those children are now citizens. One-third rely on Medicaid or CHIP; families receive housing, food stamps, and cash assistance—costs to taxpayers estimated at $300 billion annually.

Birth tourism breeds future Communist voters and replaces Americans that are aborted. As one analysis put it, we’ve been “conned for decades by fake news on the meaning of the 14th Amendment.”

The Chinese Communist Party alone has over half a million U.S. citizens (10,000+ per year just from birth tourism) thanks to our insane, archaic birthright citizenship laws. When you add in the drug cartels, Russians, Iranians, Syrians, Cubans, Chileans, Venezuelans, Afghans (under the Taliban), Pakistan, etc., etc., anyone with any common sense can read the writing on the wall.

FOX NEWS MELUGIN: “During border coverage, we saw a lot of women who were very obviously in late term pregnancies who were crossing the river illegally, likely knowing that giving birth on US soil would immediately give their child US citizenship. There have been instances where women have given birth at Border Patrol stations immediately after being apprehended.

To discourage birth tourism, Australia, France, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, and the United Kingdom grant citizenship by birth ONLY if at least one parent is a citizen of the country or a legal permanent resident who has lived in the country for several years. Germany softened its citizenship requirement and doesn’t require one parent be a citizen anymore. Thus, the reason they have such a large incoming migration.”

Communist China doesn’t honor birthright citizenship but they send people to America to give birth here because we stupidly do.

FOX NEWS: “There are more than 500 firms in China that facilitate people coming from the China to give birth here in the United States — Obama enabled this through loopholes dating back to 2009 — that could mean 1 million new voters by 2030. Imagine that. Communist Party voters.”

Workarounds, Practical Steps, and Enforcement Ideas

SCOTUS recently ruled that illegals who claim asylum in America aren’t officially in our country until they step foot on our soil. Seen in context of that ruling the conclusion is if you let the people in, then the people that are in, if they have kids, those kids are citizens. If we don’t want our enemies to abuse birth tourism, then we have to stop giving visas to people to come here and have a baby. And we can’t allow pregnant migrants in. That’s the harsh reality of these rulings viewed in concert with each other.

The executive branch and Congress can still utilize statutory, regulatory, and enforcement tools to crack down on birth tourism without altering the Constitution. The practice of short-term visitors timing pregnancies for a U.S. birth can be curbed significantly by expanding existing mechanisms: At the visa stage, the State Department can require more rigorous consular interviews, add mandatory pregnancy disclosure questions on application forms, and apply higher scrutiny to applicants from known high-birth-tourism countries like China, Russia, Nigeria, and Turkey.

This would build upon policies established during the first Trump term that bar B-1/B-2 tourist visas when the primary purpose is giving birth. Furthermore, enhanced data-sharing between the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security regarding prior travel patterns would help identify bad actors before they arrive. At ports of entry, Customs and Border Protection officers can expand their use of secondary inspections and enforce stricter financial requirements to ensure foreign visitors can cover expensive U.S. medical costs without relying on public funding.

The administration could implement regulatory changes that establish an explicit presumption against entry for late-term pregnant women on short-term visas unless a non-tourism reason is proven. Additionally, agencies can limit visa validity periods or restrict multiple-entry allowances for specific demographics while using social media, travel histories, and investigations into third-party agencies to vet travelers more thoroughly. Congress can also introduce legislative solutions to codify and strengthen the ban on birth tourism as a visa purpose.

Lawmakers could introduce severe penalties for facilitators—such as hospitals, brokers, and lawyers who market birth tourism packages—and implement reporting requirements for medical facilities regarding births to non-resident aliens. Parents found violating these rules could face 5 to 10-year re-entry bars, mirroring other major immigration violations. To reinforce deterrence, Immigration and Customs Enforcement can track and publicize birth tourism volume data while actively following up on visa overstays linked to recent births.

The government can also apply diplomatic pressure, launch international information campaigns, and coordinate with insurance providers to close coverage loopholes. This aggressive approach fits into a broader strategy of tightening temporary legal entries, maintaining strict border metering, and ending Temporary Protected Status extensions, all of which naturally reduce the opportunities for non-citizens to give birth on U.S. soil. These combined measures can sharply reduce deliberate birth tourism without redefining the 14th Amendment’s jurisdiction clause. However, practical limits remain. These tactics will not eliminate incidental births from individuals traveling for legitimate business or medical reasons, and overly broad rules risk triggering diplomatic friction, discrimination lawsuits, and negative impacts on authorized travel.

The bottom line is, as I’ve explained, there ARE some tools to stop foreign countries from using America as a birthing center but it’s messy and complicated. It would be much preferred if SCOTUS had just outlawed the process altogether! Birth tourism is NOT what our founders intended! We are the only country in the world that allows unconditional use of this foolish process! Americans deserve an immigration system that serves our national interest — not one that incentivizes strategic birthing trips by our enemies. This practice needs to end, one way or another.

SHIPWRECK: “The Trump Administration and all future Administrations will have full justification to turn around and send back to their home countries any pregnant female who seeks to enter the U.S. at Ports of Entry. Maybe we should set up medical clinics at U.S. Embassies around the world, and make it mandatory for females seeking a visa to undergo a pregnancy test, and then only allow a visa to be valid for entry into the U.S. for 72 hours after the date of the test. Why would this not be considered a valid alternative to the EO in order to address the problem of birther tourism?

Also, the full Constitution—including the 14th Amendment’s Citizenship Clause—does not apply automatically to unincorporated U.S. territories. Citizenship there is statutory, not constitutional birthright. For example, American Samoa-born people are U.S. nationals, not citizens. Multiple administrations have taken this position, giving Congress broader authority over territorial citizenship rules than in the states.”

DOJ: “Birth tourism schemes exploit our immigration laws and often violate our criminal laws. The Department of Justice will prioritize the prosecutions of birth tourism schemes across the country. Actors seeking to exploit loopholes to obtain automatic citizenship for their children pose a national security threat and will be brought to justice.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is tackling the illegality of birth tourism in Texas. Paxton is moving to shut down what he describes as a network of “birth tourism” centers accused of encouraging foreign nationals, including Chinese citizens, to travel to the U.S. to give birth and secure American citizenship for their children.

Birth tourism itself isn’t a standalone crime, but facilitating it through visa fraud or state violations makes it illegal, as seen in Texas AG Paxton’s lawsuit against a Houston center. Tourist visas prohibit entry primarily for childbirth to gain citizenship, treating it as misrepresentation—a federal crime punishable by visa revocation, fines, or jail.

Birth tourism is how our enemies are invading us without firing a shot.

SERUGA: “There was no way the Bolshevik, Jihadist, Marxist Demons were going to allow SCOTUS to take down their golden goose. A Chinese, Iranian or Russian foreigner can have a child in America, and that “US citizen” now allegedly owes MILITARY ALLEGIANCE to our enemies: “They have the duty of military service. It seems that makes them subject to a FOREIGN POWER!”

“Not subject to any foreign power is pretty straightforward. So let me give you these examples. A boy is born here to an Iranian father who has entered the country illegally.”

“That boy is automatically an Iranian national at birth and he has a duty to provide military service to the Iranian government, is he not subject to any foreign power?”

“What I said about a boy born to an Iranian father is true of children born here to parents who were nationals of other countries. It’s true to a child who’s born here to Russian parents. You can’t establish a legal permanent domicile somewhere you are illegally present and subject to removal at any time.”

MORSE: “The Iranian regime is a proxy force of the Chinese Communist Party - or CCP. Who taught the Iranian regime how to manufacture ballistic missiles? China. Who provided the Iranian regime with the knowledge and intelligence to propel their nuclear weapons program? China. Who’s been providing the Iranian regime with real-time satellite imagery and other forms of sensitive intelligence? China. Who’s been financially propping up the Iranian regime by purchasing all of their sanctioned, black-market oil? China. Okay — but why has China been doing this? The answer is simple: China wants to keep the United States of America bogged down in the Middle East — wasting time, money, and energy — while they expand their sphere of influence and creep toward toppling the USA as the #1 global superpower.

Let’s go through the details: What’s the explicitly stated purpose of BRICS? To replace the U.S. dollar as the world’s reserve currency with the Chinese yuan. Why has China been shipping fentanyl precursor chemicals to Latin America? To weaken America. Why has China been spending tens of millions of dollars each year abusing “birthright citizenship” to purchase citizenship for Chinese babies? To weaken America. Why has China been leveraging lopsided and predatory trade deals and tariffs against the United States? To weaken America.

Why has China been strengthening its diplomatic ties with various Latin American countries like Colombia, Venezuela, and Panama? To ultimately weaken America. It must be clearly stated and thoroughly understood — yes, right now the conflict at hand is with the Iranian regime, but the war is against China.”

Birth tourism has become a full-blown industry for Communist China. Hundreds of thousands more babies are born to illegal aliens in American emergency rooms at public expense.

Through birth tourism, and birthright citizenship, America subsidizes chain migration and hands influence to foreign adversaries, including organized efforts that create hundreds of thousands of future citizens aligned with regimes hostile to our interests. The numbers continue to grow, and the long-term impact on voting, welfare, and national identity is profound.

Childers, an attorney, explained what Congress can do:

CHILDERS: “The entire argument revolved around the meaning of simple dictionary words, in this case the 14th Amendment’s phrase “subject to the jurisdiction thereof.” Even more specifically, the word jurisdiction. Though they all delved into the ancient argument’s storied history, the conservatives mostly argued about that definition (with the three female liberal justices cheering on whoever supported automatic citizenship).

Dissenting Justices Thomas and Alito argued that the majority defined the word “jurisdiction” too broadly, erroneously treating it as a synonym for “within our borders.” Roberts shot back that the dissenters were adding requirements into the word —like domicile and allegiance— that aren’t explicitly there.

The Constitution gives one particular branch of the Federal government the authority to define jurisdictional limits in nearly every situation. Guess which branch? Congress.

Congress holds the primary power to define the scope of U.S. jurisdiction in nearly every domain. In a special concurrence, Justice Kavanaugh joined the majority— but for his different reasons. His reason was a blueprint. A strategic, clever blueprint for Congress. Here’s Kavanaugh’s nut graf:

“The Constitution’s Citizenship Clause may well be ambiguous on this precise question. But Congress resolved that ambiguity by codifying birthright citizenship broadly in 8 U.S.C. §1401(a). The executive order doesn’t violate the Constitution — it violates Congress’s statute. And Congress can change that statute.”

While Roberts’ majority opinion was a constitutional argument, Kavanaugh said no, there’s a deeper issue, one that relies on a statute. Get that? President Trump did. He practically heard Kavanaugh yelling through a bullhorn.

This time, legislators can’t drag their feet claiming that Trump is asking them to do something unconstitutional, because Kavanaugh just green-lit it. They can’t complain it isn’t urgent, because Alito, Thomas, and Gorsuch called it critically important in their dissents. Half of the conservative justices would have supported Trump’s order, with one explaining how Congress can fix it.

Also in 2018, corporate media was able to remember how Senate Majority Leader “Dingy Harry” Reid (D-NV) had in 1993 advanced a bill to outlaw birthright citizenship. Washington Post, October 2018:

Reid’s bill’s language was precise, legally sophisticated, and absolutely damning. It tracked the exact same jurisdictional argument that Thomas and Alito would make 33 years later, and is basically everything Kavanaugh suggested Congress could legally apply.

Here’s what the Democrats’ own bill said, back in 1993:

“Any person born after the date of enactment of this title to a mother who is neither a citizen of the United States nor admitted to the United States as a lawful permanent resident… shall be considered as born subject to the jurisdiction of that foreign country and not subject to the jurisdiction of the United States within the meaning of Section 1 of the 14th Amendment and shall therefore not be a citizen of the United States.”

All Republicans need to do now is reintroduce the same Democrat-written bill that was never defeated but quietly expired in committee in 1993.

🔥 Well, guess what happened late yesterday? Senator Bernie Moreno (R-OH) said he will reintroduce Reid’s 1993 bill:

Colin McDonald, a senior DOJ official, reminded agency employees in a directive that people who come to the United States under “false pretenses” to give birth and secure ⁠citizenship for their child could be criminally charged under laws barring visa fraud, money laundering, identity theft and wire fraud.

The Practical Path Forward: Amending the Statute

As Childers said, the good news is that Congress has a clear and straightforward process to correct this while the Trump administration locks down the border and prosecutes birth tourism cases.

Because the definition was codified in federal statute, lawmakers can amend it with simple majorities rather than a constitutional change.

Here is exactly how it works.

A senator or representative introduces a bill that adds specific exceptions to the citizenship statute.

The bill moves to the Judiciary Committees in both the House and Senate for hearings and debate.

Expert testimony on costs, security risks, birth tourism, and original constitutional meaning helps build the public case.

Once approved in committee, the bill goes to the full House and Senate floors for debate and votes.

A simple majority in the House (218 votes) and Senate (51 votes, potentially with procedural tools to overcome delays) is required. If the two chambers pass slightly different versions, a conference committee reconciles them, and both chambers approve the final text. The bill then goes to the president, who signs it into law.

This process can be completed in months when there is unity and urgency. It directly addresses the current statutory framework while respecting the Constitution. Additional enforcement tools can be included, such as stricter visa screening, penalties for facilitators of birth tourism, enhanced border measures, and requirements for at least one parent to be a citizen or lawful permanent resident. Immediate follow-up actions include prioritizing prosecutions for visa fraud in birth tourism cases and tightening entry rules for high-risk travelers.

At the end of the day, this ruling revealed a deeper truth. America remains the most free, prosperous, and generous nation on earth—the shining city on a hill that draws people from every corner of the globe. We abolished slavery at staggering human cost. We defeated fascism and communism. We offer opportunity unmatched anywhere. Yet precisely because we are free and open, others take ruthless advantage: birth tourism operators, human traffickers, cartels, and hostile governments that export their citizens and their criminals to our hospitals, schools, and welfare rolls.

There’s one other issue that I think needs to be covered before I let you go. That’s how abortion and birth tourism work together. Over 60 million babies have been aborted in America since Roe vs Wade, some six million of them that could have lived outside the womb. Meanwhile, we’ve imported 65 million immigrants to America to replace them. We subsidize our own demographic replacement while American women abort 700,000+ babies yearly and taxpayers foot $300 billion for families here illegally.

I know many people don’t want to hear this but if we hadn’t imported all those illegal aliens (due to rampant abortion in America) our population would have declined by 20% and we probably would not be the leader of the free world. That’s another side of the argument nobody likes to talk about. The key is we need to allow immigrants (and their children) into our country who love God, love our country, salute our flag, honor our Constitution and love our people. So, we need balance and a way to eliminate the fraudsters, the criminals and our enemies from invading - but we still need incentives for birth to keep America First, unless you want your children and grandchildren speaking Mandarin.

The Supreme Court’s ruling did not kill the effort to reform birthright citizenship—it redirected it. By highlighting the distinction between constitutional text and statutory codification, and with Justice Kavanaugh explicitly pointing to Congress’s authority to act, the decision has handed lawmakers both a clear mandate and a practical roadmap.

The fight is far from over; it has simply moved to other arenas. Now is the time for the DOJ and Congress to act quickly and decisively—ending the exploitation of our laws while preserving the true intent of the 14th Amendment.

As JD Vance said, we have just begun to fight:

JD VANCE: “People to come here quite literally on a vacation, give birth, then all of a sudden the child and family have the full benefits of an American citizenship it’s just a preposterous ruling. The fact that this case was a 5-4 decision, effectively, means that the concept of birthright citizenship, which is an absurdity to the 14th Amendment, that concept is hanging by a thread.”

“We’re obviously disappointed in the birthright citizenship ruling - SCOTUS got it wrong. The good news is that we will tighten up our immigration policies even more to stop birth tourism in our country.”

“Also, many predicted that SCOTUS would rule 8-1 on this but it came down to 5-4. The public sentiment against birthright citizenship is on our side.”

“We have to keep fighting because we actually have an opportunity to reverse this decision, just as we’ve reversed so many bad decisions throughout the generations.”

In the end, I believe that Justice Roberts will regret this ruling. When people complain, Trump will point to him and say “HE MADE ME DO IT THIS WAY.”

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