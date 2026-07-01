Tierney's Real News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dede Ramella's avatar
Dede Ramella
5h

Often it is shown, as now… the SCOTUS is supposed to interpret law per The Constitution but instead interprets it to satisfy modern day politics and their own interests.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tierney's Real News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture