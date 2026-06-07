This post got 500,000 views on Facebook so it’s information that people want to know.

SUNDANCE: “Here’s a 2012 Cape Coral, FL mugshot of Sean Palmisano (aka Shawn Ryan).

He is an ex-military drug trafficker with multiple overdoses. He ran full networks in South America and then “got clean,” rebranded himself as a podcaster to sell himself to MAGA and then immediately turned on Trump.

The dude went from trafficking hard drugs to trafficking anti-Trump BS and betrayal.

No redemption arc. Just a snake with a new skin. Same grifter energy — now selling out the movement that gave him a platform.

Leopards don’t change their spots. He never did.”

That’s another reason this guy is on my list of fake influencers. I didn’t know any of this but I did know he was a flip flopping snake from the get go.

If you don’t know who the flip-flopping MAGA influencers are by now - here’s a starter list:

Who is Shawn Ryan and why does it matter?

AI: The host of the Shawn Ryan Show was born Sean Ryan Palmisano. “Shawn Ryan” is a pseudonym combining his middle and first names, which he uses publicly. After leaving his role as a Navy SEAL and CIA contractor, Ryan went through a severe personal downward spiral. He has admitted to traveling to Colombia, getting heavily involved in illicit drug networks, dealing cocaine, and experiencing near-fatal drug overdoses.

On the June 1, 2026, episode of The Shawn Ryan Show, Shawn Ryan and Megyn Kelly did sharply criticize President Trump and his administration. Ryan stated that he sees “zero positivity coming out of this administration” and labeled Trump’s second term as “very self-serving.”

SHAWN RYAN: “I don’t see any positivity coming out of this administration. He has Todd Blanche doing dirty work for him. Does this shit look like he’s serving the people? No.”

Shawn Ryan’s meteoric rise was heavily fueled by his open support for Donald Trump, making his recent public break a complete 180-degree turn. Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, Ryan formally endorsed Trump. He openly told Trump he was “behind” him and frequently praised the administration for its policies.

In August 2024, Ryan landed what he called the “biggest interview of my career”—a massive, long-form, multi-million-view sit-down with Donald Trump himself. This single interview catapulted Ryan straight into the inner circle of the MAGA media sphere, cementing his status as a major conservative star.

Thanks to Trump, the Shawn Ryan Show just surpassed 2 billion views on YouTube.

Now all he does is bash him!

Guys like Shawn Ryan epitomize what it means to be an opportunistic bait and switch grifter. They built their careers off Trump and MAGA and then when the “time is right” they switch and start telling people to walk away from Trump. It’s 4 months before mid-terms and suddenly Shawn Ryan decides to hate on Trump with another anti-Trump grifter named Megyn Kelly? Are these “influencers” paid to do this? You tell me. Because it sure happens way too often for my taste!

Believe me, don’t believe me, but before you put all your eggs in the basket of one “MAGA influencer” make sure you know who that person is, their history and motives.

Yes, people can change. Yes, people can grow. But when they have a history of deceit and flip flopping - like many on my bait & switch influencer list - typically those stripes are good to know. Listen to everybody and read everything - but use your God given discernment to separate the wheat from the chaff. That’s why God gave us brains!

AI REVIEW: This newsletter is partisan but the underlying facts are true. Listen to Ryan’s own admissions and the recent episodes, check records, and judge motives/results for yourself. No one should be anyone’s sole info source — especially influencers.

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