If you can’t get into your Chase Bank account right now, you are not crazy, and you are not alone. I want people to understand that this is not isolated. This is something that appears to be a nationwide hack.

IF YOU HAVEN’T NOTICED WE’RE BEING MESSED WITH BY EVIL FORCES — YOU HAVE YOUR HEAD IN THE SAND.

What’s Happening With the Banks

Multiple banks, including Bank of America, Chase, and Wells Fargo, are experiencing widespread technical issues on Monday, November 16, 2026.

Chase has called it a “technical issue.” In a statement, the bank said some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete, but that customers still have access to their accounts and funds, and that it is working to resolve this as quickly as possible. Chase has also said the disturbances are not cyber related. A person familiar with the matter told NBC News it was a “technical bug, not a cyber issue.” I am reporting what they said. I am not treating that as the last word.

That official line does not match what a lot of you are seeing on the screen. Some customers have reported login failures, trouble checking balances, and problems accessing transactions. Downdetector showed more than 4,000 reports on Chase around 12:19 p.m. Central Time, and newsrooms later cited figures in the 4,000 to 4,500 range.

Bank of America and Wells Fargo are in it too. Outlets later reported more than 1,000 Downdetector reports for Bank of America, with Wells Fargo also in the hundreds. Wells Fargo confirmed it was having technical issues with online banking and posted that online banking was not available. Bank of America declined to comment. U.S. Bank said its own systems are not directly impacted, but that clients sending or receiving Zelle payments with another bank may see delays.

Zelle has said this is a Chase issue, that its own network is operating as it should, and that a problem at financial institutions may be affecting broader services, including Zelle payments, for some customers.

Plaid, the middleman a lot of apps use to connect to your bank, posted a service disruption today affecting Chase connections. Plaid said Chase downtime was impacting new connections and API calls through its system.

If You Can’t Get Into Chase Right Now

Do not rush to yank out a pile of cash just because the app is down. A panic withdrawal does not make your money safer, and it can leave you more exposed, not less.

Chase says customers still have access to their accounts and funds. Deposits at FDIC-insured banks, including Chase, are insured up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank, for each account ownership category.

Use Chase’s official channels only: Chase.com, the Chase app when it is working, the phone number on the back of your debit or credit card, or Chase’s official support accounts. Do not trust a text, a pop-up, a DM, or a phone call that says it is Chase, warns that your account is in danger, and asks you to “verify” a password, a code, or a card number. Outages are catnip for scammers. They know you are worried, and they will pretend to be the bank.

If a Zelle payment, a transfer, or a bill pay fails or looks stuck, take a screenshot and keep the confirmation number, the time, the amount, and who it was supposed to go to. Do not assume it vanished, and do not blindly send it again until you can confirm it did not go through. Those records are what you will need if you have to dispute a duplicate or a delay later.

Four Invisible Bridges

When explaining why major banks go down simultaneously — even when there isn’t a single master switch failing — the answer comes down to four invisible bridges that connect every major U.S. bank behind the scenes. This is how disruption spreads. It is not a reason to look away.

1. The “Two-Way Street” of Zelle & Payment Rails

Major banks like Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, Capital One, PNC, and Truist all co-own and run on Zelle (operated by Early Warning Services).

How it spreads: Think of Chase as the biggest highway interchange in the country, serving about 86.6 million consumers, and about 94 million customer relationships when you include small businesses. When Chase’s internal system develops a bug, Zelle can’t complete deliveries to or from Chase.

The result: When a Bank of America or U.S. Bank customer tries to send money to someone with Chase, the transfer stalls or fails. That customer assumes their own bank is broken and reports an outage, creating massive spikes on Downdetector across other banks.

2. Shared Data Aggregators (Like Plaid)

Most people don’t just use their bank’s app — they connect their accounts to Venmo, Cash App, PayPal, Coinbase, or budgeting apps using middleman software like Plaid.

How it spreads: Today, Plaid explicitly flagged disruptions with its Chase connections. When these third-party APIs hit a wall, millions of users trying to check balances or pull funds across any connected app get error messages all at once, making it look like the entire banking sector is offline.

3. Shared Cloud & Core Infrastructure

Even though Chase, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America are fierce competitors, they don’t build all their digital plumbing from scratch. Behind the scenes, the banking industry relies heavily on:

Cloud providers (like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure) to host their mobile apps and login portals.

Core banking vendors (like Fiserv or FIS) that process card swipes, ACH transfers, and account ledgers in the background.

If a single data center, authentication server, or routing update hiccups at one of these shared vendors, every bank using that pipe feels the tremor simultaneously.

4. The “Panic Check” Traffic Jam

When news breaks that a major bank is having trouble — especially right after high-profile tech failures like last week’s Microsoft outage and the FAA ground stop — millions of customers at other banks immediately open their apps to check if their money is safe. That sudden, unnatural wave of simultaneous logins can temporarily overwhelm login servers.

Look at the Week Around It

U.S. embassies across Europe warned Americans today that terrorists, including lone actors, may attack holiday markets, transport hubs, and places of worship “with little or no warning.”

Other recent disruptions include a two-day global Microsoft 365 blackout, a more than four-hour FAA ground stop that caused widespread flight chaos, and a tanker colliding with a docked riverboat in New Orleans. Additionally, there were Workday payroll outages, a weeklong cyberattack on Vanderbilt University, an explosive device found near an Illinois ethanol plant, National Weather Service communications issues, a United Airlines system outage and suspected drones spotted over a U.S. base in England.

Microsoft Outlook, Teams, and other Microsoft 365 services went down across Thursday and Friday, November 12 and 13. Microsoft has said a latent software bug, not malicious activity, caused the outage.

On Friday, November 13, the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop from about 2:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Central Time, after data flooded its air traffic network during router work. The FAA has said that, based on all available evidence, it has no indication this was a cyberattack or an outside nefarious actor.

That same day, the tanker Atlantic Asphalt collided with the docked American Heritage riverboat on the Mississippi River in New Orleans, around 12:28 p.m. Central Time. The NTSB is investigating what it has described as a steering failure. The Coast Guard has said it does not have any indication the collision was terrorism-related.

Workday, the payroll and HR platform used by thousands of employers, went down on Friday, November 13, and was restored for most customers on Saturday. Workday has said the disruption was not a cybersecurity incident and that it began during testing of backup systems.

Vanderbilt University confirmed an active cybersecurity incident on November 9 and later said it could take multiple weeks to fully restore normal operations. A week later, the school was still working through the attack.

An explosive device was found Friday near the BioUrja Renewables ethanol plant in Peoria, Illinois, after a bomb threat. Authorities said the device was a credible threat and was rendered safe. As of Monday, officials said a suspect was in custody, and the FBI is leading the investigation.

The National Weather Service reported internet and communications problems around the same stretch of days, including trouble with some of its public webpages, while later saying its radar systems were operating normally.

And the U.S. Air Force said it responded to suspected unauthorized drone activity over RAF Lakenheath, a U.S. air base in England, on November 13.

I am not walking through this list so anyone can tell you it’s just a busy news week. I am walking through it because it is all happening at once, and I think it is connected and is being engineered against us for a reason.

In addition, European media are reporting that Iran is hacking refrigeration systems. El País described cyberattacks that drove supermarket refrigerator temperatures up in France and then in other European countries. France has blamed Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and summoned Iran’s ambassador. Iran is one of the most prolific hackers in the world. There are also reports — including an Israeli media account of a warning about possible Iranian drone attacks, which Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin addressed on television, saying authorities were prepared and that President Trump and his family are “target number one” — of Iran using drones or a dirty bomb against the Trump administration.

At the same time, the Islamo-Communist Mayor Mamdani of New York is ABOLISHING the anti-riot control NYPD unit, the Strategic Response Group. Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced the disbanding of the SRG today.

And the newly elected Democrat governors of Texas and Minnesota, Gina Hinojosa and Amy Klobuchar, who take office in January, want to expand gun control to take all YOUR weapons so you can’t defend yourself. Hinojosa has also talked about changing course on Texas’s border approach, and I believe that is heading toward opening the border and letting in the caravans. She has pledged to reverse Republican Governor Greg Abbott’s terrorist designation of CAIR. Abbott, who is still governor until January, issued a proclamation in November 2025 designating CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations under Texas law. I believe she is heading toward undoing that declaration. In response, President Trump is about to declare that both CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood are terrorist organizations.

Only a fool would not see where this is going

Remember when Obama’s company made that movie on Netflix and told us exactly what was gonna happen? Well, this is what’s happening. I wrote about it in December 2023, when Higher Ground Productions, Barack and Michelle Obama’s company, released Leave the World Behind.

He even predicted planes falling out of the sky and boats running into each other. The film shows a cyberattack that shuts down communications, planes going down, and a ship running into trouble, and I said then that they tell us what they have planned. Just like I said he predicted the pandemic. You know how he knows all this stuff? Because he’s likely part of the chaos group behind it.

Hillary and Rachel Maddow, part of the same cabal, basically confirmed that yesterday when they called for Trump to be removed and for the New World Order and the EU to take over the free world!

Tomorrow’s Emergency Alert System Test

There’s also a test of the emergency broadcast system tomorrow afternoon. Don’t let that sneak up on you either. The November 17, 2026 Emergency Alert System (EAS) test is scheduled for 1:20 p.m. Central Time (2:20 p.m. Eastern). It applies specifically to FCC-regulated broadcast, cable, satellite, and wireline video providers. The test should last about one minute.

The official message is: “This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 2:20 to 2:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.” You may hear that 2:20 to 2:50 window in the message. The interruption itself is expected to run about a minute, then regular programming resumes. If the test cannot go forward as scheduled, the backup date is Thursday, December 3, 2026.

Where You Will See or Hear It

Live TV Streaming Services. Platforms that carry live local and cable channels (such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream) pass through the live feed of the participating broadcasters, meaning your programming may be interrupted for about one minute.

Live TV Streaming Apps: If you watch CNN or MS NOW, the former MSNBC, through a cable-replacement app like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or DirecTV Stream, you are watching a direct live feed of the cable network. These feeds typically pass through the one-minute test alert.

Cable Provider Apps: If you use an app from a traditional provider — like the Spectrum TV or Xfinity Stream app on Roku — your stream mirrors a standard cable box feed and will typically be interrupted.

Live Radio Streams. If you are streaming a live AM/FM station through an app like iHeartRadio, TuneIn, or Audacy, you may hear the test message because it is a direct simulcast of the over-the-air broadcast.

Satellite Radio. Services like SiriusXM are required to participate and will relay the alert.

Where You Will Not See or Hear It

On-Demand Streaming. Services like Netflix, Disney+, Max, Prime Video, and standard Hulu do not carry live broadcast feeds and are not part of the EAS network.

Standalone Apps & Free Channels: Streaming apps are not legally required to carry the EAS test. If you watch CNN Max (inside the Max app), the standalone CNN or MS NOW apps, or free FAST-news channels on The Roku Channel or Pluto TV, these are internet-only streams and will almost certainly play uninterrupted.

Music & Podcast Apps. On-demand audio streams on Spotify, Apple Music, or podcast players will play without interruption.

Cell Phones. Unlike the 2023 test, FEMA is not testing Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on mobile devices during this exercise. The October 4, 2023 nationwide test did go to cell phones. You should not get a Wireless Emergency Alert on your phone for tomorrow’s test.

No action is required by the public. When the tones start, that is the test you were told about. Then it should end, and the program comes back.

So What’s Really Going On?

Here’s what I think. With the Democrats taking over Congress, they want to make sure you’re so scared and so rattled by banks freezing, planes grounded, and alerts blaring, that you’ll beg them to step in. And their fix? Impeach Trump and allow the Democrats to control and regulate all Super Intelligence in America. Period.

I didn’t just make this up. Congressional committees are already competing for primary control over SI and Big Tech oversight. This is a classic turf war that has intensified after the 2026 midterms. Key Democrats in the new House and the Senate ALL want to form their own “select” committees to rule over us all using SI.



Expect more hoaxes, hearings, document requests, and subpoenas from all these Democrat-led “select committees” focused on SI and taking down Trump. It’s a repeat of the Russia Russia Russia hoax but this time it’s based on SI.

That’s the last thing we need. Don’t let fear make the decision for you.

As I mentioned in my report on the midterms, I believe Democrats used SI to create over 20 million “virtual voters” to steal the midterm elections. Once they gain total control over SI, they will use it to create millions of “virtual residents” for the 2030 census and the electoral college - ensuring that Democrats will have total one-party Communist control of America for the next 100 years. If you don’t believe Democrats are evil enough to do this - you haven’t been paying attention.

I will keep updating this newsletter as more is confirmed. In the meantime, don’t let a down app, or a stranger pretending to be your bank, talk you into a bad decision. And don’t let anyone tell you to look away.

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