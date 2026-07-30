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Jan's avatar
Jan
15hEdited

The French are actually pushing and helping migrants into getting to the UK. My sister lives in Ireland. She seems unaware of the thousands of muslin military age men put all around the country. For such a time as this. Frightening. This will only embolden these barbarians to keep coming.

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Nonu TuiSamoa's avatar
Nonu TuiSamoa
13h

This is unsustainable for any nation; it is also unsafe and unstable for all citizens of Christian countries but their Islamic communist leaders don't give a shit. While America is watching these barbaric live on TV, Trump and Congress should start deporting fake refugees from Somali, Africa, Pakistan and all other Islamo Muslims back to their shithole countries.

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