I’m working on an in-depth summary of the Fauci files and a history of bioweaponry in America - but until I get that done - let’s review what’s happening in Spain right now. Spain is being invaded by Muslim barbarians right before our eyes:

Some 80,000 fighting age men from North Africa are overwhelming Spain’s border forces and flooding into a Spanish terrority called Ceuta, RIGHT NOW. You won’t believe the pictures and video I found below. Is this what you want for your neighborhood?

Ceuta is considered part of Spain and the EU and is only 10 miles from the mainland of Spain and is reached by ferry.

Spain can thank the RULING Communist Party of Spain and Pedro Sanchez (and his pal Alex Soros) for allowing this to happen. What do you want to bet that the recent wildfires in Spain were SET to distract the people while this was launched?

Sanchez just offered amnesty to 1 MILLION illegals and now millions more barbarians are storming the gates. The invasion of Spain is happening right before our eyes. Goodbye Spain. This is what the Communists do.

Citizens in Barcelona are putting barbed wire on their balconies to protect their apartments from invaders!

The Trump White House just said Spain must “IMMEDIATELY” shut the border, reverse course and expel the 3rd world migrants — or the country will COLLAPSE

The king of Morocco pardoned almost 3,000 criminals just yesterday, including convicted terrorists, to mark “Throne Day” and then he set them free to invade Spain!

And they’re now forcing their way into Spain. This is the same thing that Maduro did in Venezuela before they swarmed into the US under Biden.

After Trump’s warning, Spain has reportedly decided to “SEND IN THE MILITARY” to FINALLY address the invasion by thousands of men...

...after HOURS AND HOURS of refusing to do anything!!

The invasion is being organized on Facebook! Groups with tens of thousands of members are sharing routes, maps, equipment tips, and phone numbers to coordinate the mass crossing. They call it a “liberation.” Their plan is clear: get to the mainland, register for asylum, and immediately gain the right to work and social benefits.

This is not organic migration, but a coordinated surge exploiting Spain’s own policies.

The average person in Spain can NOT own a handgun for protection - requiring strict, documented proof of a specific safety threat, making it very rare for regular civilians.

King Philip saved Spain by expelling the Muslims (Expulsion of the Moriscos) in the 1600’s. The only way to save Europe now is to do the same. If not, Europe will be lost.

BRANDON GILL: “What's happening in Spain should be a warning to every American who may have forgotten about what our borders looked like the last time Democrats were in power: All it takes is one election for your nation to become unrecognizable.”

ELON MUSK: “Spain’s entire budget will be destroyed by illegal migrants. It’s basic math: if Spain offers free stuff to migrants that is above 90% of the living standard of Earth, they create a forcing function for 90% of Earth to move to Spain, which is around 7 billion people!”

ABASCAL: "The Iranian regime and Maduro’s regime have been behind the financing of the far left Communists in Spain over the last 15 years; that's why Pedro Sánchez is the Ayatollahs' best friend in Europe and Maduro's best friend."

Italy is already sounding the alarm about what the invasion of Spain means for the rest of Europe.

MELONI: “The images coming from Spain are striking and demonstrate, once again, that uncontrolled illegal immigration poses a concrete threat to the security of Europe's borders. Italy will not stand by and watch. We are convening the relevant bodies, and following these meetings, we are prepared to intervene with extraordinary measures to defend the borders and the safety of citizens, including the suspension of the Schengen Area with Spain.”

BISHOP: "They are not refugees, they're invaders who want to Islamize Europe. They want to destroy Europe's religion and culture."



REMEMBER: Europe is being destroyed by Muslim invasion. Today, about 25% of Paris residents are foreign-born and come from Muslim-majority countries in North Africa and the Middle East.

Paris will soon become a Muslim majority city - just like London. All of the churches and synagogues will be replaced with Mosques. This is Mamdani’s plan for New York City as well.

Even Google AI agrees that Paris will be 52% Muslim by 2050 and 87% Muslim by 2075 at the current birth rates and immigration rates. Demographics are destiny and the numbers don’t lie.

If you want to live in a Communist country, vote Democrat. If you want to live in a Muslim majority country, vote Democrat. If you want to live in a country ruled by Satan’s minions and the atheists, vote Democrat.

I do not. I am a Christian and I want to live in the FREE Republic of the United States of America. That’s why I vote MAGA. This is not rocket science. It’s our future.

I put a few links so you can view the nightmare yourself. If you can’t access these - that means somebody is censoring the truth so go and find it yourself.

Al-Andalus and the Reconquista

Right now, tens of thousands of Muslim migrants are invading Ceuta, Spain’s fenced enclave on the North African coast. The Spanish military has been deployed and the locals are overwhelmed. Taken on its own, it reads like dozens of other migration crises this decade in Europe and around the world. What makes this different?

But Ceuta isn’t just any border. It sits at the exact gateway through which Muslim armies first crossed into Iberia in 711, launching nearly 800 years of Islamic rule over what they called Al-Andalus — rule that Christian Iberia spent the next eight centuries fighting to reverse, in a campaign later named the Reconquista.

Is what’s happening today a repeat of what the Muslims did in 711? To determine that, it’s worth going back to the beginning: who was in Iberia first, why the Muslims invaded once before to conquer the Christians and Jews in 711, what Muslim rule over Christians and Jews actually looked like and how and why it ended.

Who Was There First

Jews came first. The earliest solid evidence places Jewish communities on the Iberian Peninsula in the Roman period — arriving with Roman trade and settlement from around the 1st century BC/AD, with a documented surge after Rome destroyed the Second Temple in Jerusalem in 70 AD and scattered much of Judea’s population. Iberia’s Jewish communities gave the peninsula its Hebrew name, Sepharad, and form the root of Sephardic Jewish identity.

By the time Rome itself turned Christian, Jews had already been established in Iberia for centuries.

Christians came second — as the empire’s new religion, not as a separate migration. Christianity spread through the Roman world from the 1st century AD and became Rome’s official religion under Theodosius in 380. When the Visigoths — Germanic invaders — took Iberia from a collapsing Rome in the early 5th century, they arrived as Arian Christians and converted to Catholic Christianity in 587 under King Reccared. From that point Visigothic Spain was a Catholic kingdom.

Its record toward the older Jewish communities was harsh: repeated forced conversions, a 613 decree ordering Jews to convert or leave, and by 694 measures aimed at enslaving those who had not converted. That history helps explain why some Jewish communities offered little resistance to, or even welcomed, the Muslim armies that arrived next — the new rulers at least offered a different set of rules rather than the Visigothic program of erasure.

Muslims came third, arriving in 711 — by which point Jews had been in Iberia for roughly 700–800 years and Christians, as the ruling religion, for about 300.

Where the Conquerors Came From, and Why the Conquests Went So Far

The armies that crossed into Spain in 711 were the far edge of an expansion that began in Arabia under Muhammad himself. Muhammad was born around 570 AD in Mecca. He began claiming revelations around 610 and died in 632 — roughly 600 years after Jesus. He was not a purely spiritual figure. He was a political and military leader who built power through a combination of preaching, alliance-making, raiding, treaty-breaking when convenient, and open warfare. His career in Medina after the Hijra was defined by campaigns against rival Arabian tribes and, repeatedly, against the Jewish tribes of the oasis. He expelled or destroyed Banu Qaynuqa and Banu Nadir; after the Banu Qurayza were accused of treachery during the Battle of the Trench, the adult males were executed and the women and children enslaved. These were not peripheral incidents — they were central to consolidating his authority and eliminating independent non-Muslim power centers in Arabia.

Muhammad’s explicit aim was political and religious supremacy. The Quranic material and the earliest biographical traditions present him as calling for the subordination or displacement of those who rejected his message, particularly Jews and Christians once they refused to accept him as the final prophet. His return to Mecca in 630 and the subsequent consolidation of the peninsula under his rule were military and political achievements first. He died in 632 before the great external conquests began, but the project he launched — a unified Arabian polity oriented toward expansion under the banner of Islam — did not die with him. His successors, the Rashidun and then Umayyad caliphs, carried that project outward in the decades that followed, treating the subordination of Christian and Jewish lands as the natural continuation of what Muhammad had begun at home.Several factors explain why the expansion went as far and as fast as it did:

A power vacuum next door. The Byzantine and Sasanian Persian empires had just exhausted each other in a long, ruinous war (602–628), followed by Sasanian civil war. Both were drained and vulnerable exactly when a newly unified Arabian force appeared.

A newly unified Arabia with military energy to expend. Pre-Islamic tribal raiding was endemic. Muhammad’s movement welded the tribes together under one leadership; the Ridda Wars after his death forcibly prevented that unity from collapsing. Once consolidated, the energy was directed outward.

Economic incentive. War booty (ghanima) is explicitly addressed and sanctioned in the Quran. Conquest also produced new tax bases — especially the jizya on non-Muslims — that funded the expanding state.

Religious ideology. Expanding the domain of Islamic rule was understood by the early conquerors as a religious duty continuous with Muhammad’s own campaigns. The goal was not abstract spiritual conversion of every individual on day one; it was political control, the imposition of Muslim supremacy, and the extraction of resources from the conquered — precisely the pattern Muhammad had established with the Jewish tribes of Medina and the Arabian polytheists.

Speed and mobility. Lightly provisioned Arab cavalry could move across terrain Byzantine and Sasanian defenses treated as impassable.

The immediate goal of these conquests was overwhelmingly political and fiscal control rather than instantaneous mass conversion at sword-point. Conquered Jews and Christians were generally folded into the dhimma system — taxed, subordinated, and allowed to retain their religion under restrictions — because a non-Muslim taxpaying population was more useful to the new state than a converted one that no longer paid jizya. Mass conversion occurred gradually over generations for social, economic, and pressure reasons. That distinction does not soften the core reality: the enterprise was expansionist conquest aimed at seizing and holding the lands of Christians and Jews under Muslim rule.

The Conquest (711–718)

In July 711 a force under the Berber general Tariq ibn Ziyad — roughly 7,000 to 12,000 men, mostly recent Berber converts serving the Umayyad Caliphate — crossed from North Africa and met the Visigothic king Roderic near the Guadalete or Barbate River. Roderic’s army, already weakened by internal succession conflict, was routed.

The following year the Umayyad governor Musa ibn Nusayr arrived with a larger force. Between them they took most of the peninsula in under seven years, stopping short of the mountainous northwest (Asturias and Galicia), where resistance held and later became the base of the Reconquista.

Much of the takeover was negotiated rather than fought to the last man. The 713 Treaty of Orihuela (Pact of Tudmir) is the best-documented example: the Visigothic noble Theodemir retained local authority and his people kept their law in exchange for tribute and recognition of Umayyad overlordship. Similar arrangements were repeated elsewhere. Local elites often preferred submission and tax to annihilation. This was efficient imperialism, not gentle invitation. The advance north of the Pyrenees was finally checked at Tours in 732 by Charles Martel’s Franks — the high-water mark of that particular wave of expansion into Western Europe.

Life Under Islamic Rule: The Dhimma System

Christians and Jews in al-Andalus lived under the dhimma — a legal status rooted in classical Islamic jurisprudence that granted “People of the Book” protection of life, property, and limited religious practice in exchange for the jizya (a per-capita tax on non-Muslim adult men) and general submission to Muslim political authority. This was the system that followed from the conquest model Muhammad’s successors inherited and applied.

Dhimmi status was a middle category, not equality and not immediate death. Classical law offered conquered Jews and Christians conversion, dhimmi status, or continued war. Dhimmi status was the alternative to death or enslavement for those who submitted. Legal subordination was built in: restrictions on building or repairing churches and synagogues, limits on public religious display, lower weight given to dhimmi testimony in court, and exclusion from certain positions of authority over Muslims. The jizya rates and enforcement varied by time and place; classical rules often exempted the poor, women, children, the elderly, and the disabled, though local governors sometimes ignored those exemptions when revenue was needed.

Conditions were not uniform across nearly 800 years. The relatively pragmatic atmosphere under the Umayyad emirate and caliphate of Córdoba — the period most associated with cultural and intellectual activity — differed sharply from the stricter, more coercive policies of the later Almoravid and especially Almohad dynasties. The Almohads in particular pushed conversion or expulsion in some periods. Claims that dhimmis routinely had wives and children seized as slaves for unpaid jizya, or were systematically beheaded simply for refusing conversion, overstate what the sources show as standard procedure. Violence, coercion, and enslavement occurred in conquest, in putting down rebellions, and in the wider slave trades of the era. The dhimma itself was a durable framework of formal second-class status under Muslim political supremacy — exactly the hierarchical outcome Muhammad’s own campaigns against Jewish tribes had prefigured.

The conversion of the great Visigothic church of Córdoba into the city’s central mosque (today’s Mezquita-Catedral) remains the clearest physical symbol of the new order.

The Long Contraction: Reconquista, 718–1492

The Reconquista is conventionally dated from the Battle of Covadonga (c. 718–722) to 1492. Those roughly 770 years were not a single continuous crusade. Christian and Muslim polities fought each other, allied with each other, and fought their own co-religionists as circumstances dictated. After the collapse of the Córdoban caliphate in 1031, the taifa kingdoms frequently paid tribute to Christian rulers and hired Christian mercenaries; Christian kings did the reverse. El Cid himself fought for a Muslim ruler at one point.

The military balance shifted decisively after the Christian victory at Las Navas de Tolosa in 1212 broke Almohad power. Castile, Aragón, and Portugal steadily absorbed Muslim territory until only the Emirate of Granada remained as a tributary state. Granada fell on 2 January 1492 when Muhammad XII (Boabdil) surrendered to Ferdinand of Aragón and Isabella of Castile — the same year Spain expelled its Jews and funded Columbus. The surrender terms initially promised toleration for Granada’s Muslims; those terms collapsed within a decade, leading to forced conversions and, ultimately, the 1609–1614 expulsion of the moriscos.

What “Waqf” and Reconquest Rhetoric Actually Refer To

Waqf is a real institution in Islamic law: an endowment of land or property dedicated in perpetuity to a religious or charitable purpose and treated as inalienable. The broader ideological claim — that any land once under Muslim rule remains permanently part of the dar al-Islam and carries an obligation to be recovered — is a genuine strand of Islamist and jihadist thought. Al-Andalus and Spain function as potent symbols within it. Figures such as Yusuf al-Qaradawi have spoken of the eventual “conquest” of Europe through da’wah, demography, and ideology rather than solely the sword. That rhetoric exists and should be taken seriously as the political expression of a particular current.

It is not a unanimous theological consensus among the world’s Muslims, nor a single coordinated operational plan executed by every migrant. It is, however, continuous with the expansionist logic that began with Muhammad’s campaigns to eliminate independent Jewish power in Arabia and to establish Muslim political supremacy, and that his successors applied on a continental scale.

The Takeaway

The historical sequence is clear. Jews were present in Iberia centuries before Christians became the ruling faith; Christians ruled for roughly three centuries before Muslim armies arrived in 711. Those armies were the western extension of a conquest project launched by Muhammad — a warrior-prophet who unified Arabia by force, destroyed or subordinated Jewish tribes that stood in his way, and left his successors a model and an ideology oriented toward expanding Muslim rule over the lands of Christians and Jews. The dhimma and jizya systems institutionalized second-class status under that rule. Conditions varied by dynasty, but the underlying hierarchy did not. Nearly 800 years of Muslim political control in Iberia ended in 1492. The memory of that control, and the claim that it remains unfinished business, still circulates in certain Islamist circles today.

AMY MEK: “Islam will enter every country, every city, every village, every home - by hook or by crook. Every house will have a Muslim inside. Islam will honor those who submit and humiliate those who disbelieve.”



This is the battle plan.



In 711 AD, Muslim armies crossed from North Africa and conquered nearly the entire Iberian Peninsula. For almost 800 years they ruled what they called Al-Andalus.



Churches were turned into mosques.



Christians and Jews lived as dhimmis - second-class subjects paying the jizya tax under Islamic law.



The Reconquista, completed in 1492 with the fall of Granada, was the Christian recovery of those lands after centuries of blood and sacrifice.



Islamic doctrine never accepted that loss.



Under the concept of waqf, any territory that was once under Muslim rule remains Islamic forever - the property of Allah. (This is HAPPENING NOW in AMERICA)



Many Muslim scholars and activists still teach that Spain must be reclaimed.



That is not some fringe rhetoric America!



It is the stated position that I documented for years: the lands lost in the Reconquista still belong to Islam, and Muslims have an Islamic right to return and re-establish rule.



Today that claim is being executed in real time.



Thousands of migrants are swimming and storming into Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta from Morocco.



Reception centers have collapsed.



Local leaders call it a full humanitarian and security emergency.



The Spanish military is being deployed.



This is not “seeking a better life.”



This is the physical return to the gateway of the old Al-Andalus.



Hijrah is the sacred command.



Muhammad fled Mecca, built power in Medina, then returned and conquered.



The Quran (4:100) promises rich rewards for those who emigrate in the cause of Allah.



Modern Brotherhood leaders such as Yusuf al-Qaradawi said the quiet part out loud: Europe and America would be taken not only by the sword, but through da’wah and Hijrah — migration, settlement, demographic growth, and institutional takeover.



Spain is the historic prize.



The rest of the West is already in motion.



Look at Europe: parallel societies, no-go zones, soaring mosque construction, higher migrant birth rates, and political demands for Sharia accommodations.



Look at the United States: the same pattern of mosque-school-housing complexes, permanent waqf endowments, and open declarations that Islam will enter every house.



The method is identical - settle, expand, demand, replace.



They told us the goal and the method.



They are executing it on Spain’s border right now while the same process advances across the West.



This is not immigration. This is the reconquest they never abandoned.



Believe them. Close the borders. Send them back.



Or watch the lands our ancestors fought to free become Islamic again - exactly as they promised.”

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