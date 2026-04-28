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The White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD) is a black-tie banquet in Washington, DC. that’s organized by a group of reporters assigned to the White House. The annual event is held at the Washington Hilton, which has hosted the dinner for decades.

The Washington Hilton is also where John Hinckley shot Reagan in 1981. President Trump has boycotted the WHCD during all of Trump’s first term and last year, so this dinner would have been his very first as Commander in Chief and it was a big deal.

Before we go on and discuss the shooting, I want to remind people WHY President Trump had boycotted the WHCD dinner so far. This background is crucial context, because it shows how DC elites went from seeing Trump as a potential savior in 2011 to a punchline.

Many Republicans are not aware that in 2011, at the WHCD, President Obama and Seth Meyers mercilessly roasted and mocked Donald Trump for considering a GOP Presidential run. It was humiliating and degrading.

They laughingly announced, to the world, THAT DONALD TRUMP WOULD NEVER BE PRESIDENT.

MEYERS: “Donald Trump said that he was running for president as a Republican. That’s funny, because I thought he was running as a joke.”

Many people believe, including me, that this was the pivotal moment when Donald Trump decided to run for President in 2016 and prove them ALL wrong. Which he did.

"Remember when Obama said I would never be president? Well, I became president — twice."

Also, two weeks before that WHCD in 2011, Ben Shapiro wrote an article calling Donald Trump the most “magical” Presidential candidate the Republicans could ever ask for. Ben’s glowing critique of Trump literally painted him as the “savior” of the Republican party. That must have really irked Obama and the Democrats and the GOP political elite.

After Obama’s and Meyer’s roast of Trump at the WHCD, Shapiro buried his views, put his tail between his legs and, afraid he would lose his place at the cool kid’s media table, turned on Trump.

What did Ben Shapiro say in 2011 about Donald Trump? Read on. It’s important for you to know what DC thought about Trump before they turned on him.

“For well over a year, I, along with the rest of the conservative base in America, have lamented the lack of decent possible Republican presidential candidates. Despite the fact that he has run the most incompetent administration in history, President Obama remains a solid bet for re-election in 2012. Obama’s frontrunner status springs from two crucial facts: first, by overexposing himself in the public eye, he has made himself larger than life; second, the Republican field is pathetically weak.

Mitt Romney has about as much charm as a Ziploc bag, and his support for Romneycare in Massachusetts should immediately put him out of the running. Though brilliant, Newt Gingrich is chameleonic and impossible to peg down to principle; therefore, he’s unacceptable to many primary voters. Sarah Palin is polarizing; Haley Barbour bears too strong a resemblance to Deputy Dawg; Mike Huckabee isn’t interested in running, and his religious background makes him a beloved target of the secular press; Tim Pawlenty makes Ben Stein seem colorful. The Republican field has not been this wide open since ... well, since 2008. Sadly, the intervening three years have not cleared up any questions.

If Republicans were to construct an ideal candidate, he would have to be rich beyond belief -- Obama is going to raise $1 billion for his next election campaign, and no Republican candidate has the ability to come close to those numbers without deep pockets. The ideal Republican candidate would have significant name recognition with the general public -- no Republican candidate has ever won the presidency without significant name recognition going into the primaries since Warren G. Harding in 1920. The ideal Republican candidate would have stage presence, an intimidation factor, and a willingness to play dirty.

In the last several weeks, that ideal Republican candidate has materialized. His name is Donald Trump. His slogan is ready-made: “You’re Fired.” He does not give a damn what the media thinks of him -- he steamrolled Meredith Vieira during his NBC interview with her last week. He can self-fund to the tune of $1 billion. And what’s more, he can win.

Pay no attention to the recent polls showing Obama crushing Trump by 20 points in a head-to-head matchup. That disparity is attributable to the public perception that Trump is a loudmouth with no true interest in running. The moment he declares in earnest and gets on the campaign stump, his numbers will rise dramatically.

Trump has across-the-board appeal. His show, “The Apprentice,” routinely draws nearly 9 million viewers per episode. Blue-collar workers identify with Trump’s rough-and-tumble attitude. He even has union support -- he’s made a political mint bashing outsourcing, and he recently told Human Events that he has made “many billions of dollars working with the unions,” though he does not disagree that public sector unions bilk taxpayers.

Trump’s image boils down to this: he’s a no-nonsense businessman who is brash enough to take on Obama directly. He’s big enough to stand toe-to-toe with Obama and slug it out.

The biggest question that surrounds Trump of late is his focus on the question of Obama’s birth certificate. Trump has stated routinely and openly that he wonders whether Obama was born in the United States, and he has called on Obama to release his birth certificate. This has earned him the ire and scorn of Obama’s lackeys, who say he has “zero chance” of getting elected.

In reality, the birth certificate issue is specifically geared toward certain political ends for Trump. First, it is obviously calculated to attract the most anti-Obama segment of the conservative base -- and it has already succeeded, if primary polling is any indicator. Second, it is designed to force Obama into defending his character -- Trump has already suggested that at best, Obama refuses to come clean with the American people. Finally, it shows Obama that if Trump is nominated, the campaign will not be a McCain-style hands-off lovefest. It will be a knockdown drag-out brawl. Trump will stop emphasizing the birth certificate issue, to be sure, but not until he’s milked it for all it is worth.

Is Donald Trump the best Republican candidate for president out there? It would be tough to argue otherwise. He’s got all the makings of a breakout star; he’s got bravado and the cash to back it up. If he really runs, he won’t have any trouble finding supporters. And as he puts it, he is the Obama administration’s “worst nightmare.” So far, who can argue with him?”

So Ben Shapiro proclaimed that Trump was a Republican dream candidate and then Obama & Seth Meyers roasted Trump at the 2011 WHCD to make sure everybody knew he was persona non grata. That’s the reason Trump stopped going. And, I guarantee that President Trump intended to remind them all of that night!

Now, let’s review the shooter and examine the details of his scheme.

The shooter, Cole Tomas Allen, a 31‑year‑old from Torrance, California, was a Caltech graduate who earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in 2017 and a master’s degree in computer science in 2025. He had been part of Caltech’s “Blitzkrieg Bots” robotics team, which won a robotic vehicle design competition in March 2016.

He has no known prior criminal history publicly detailed at this time. A neighbor reportedly described him as possibly “on the spectrum.” His LinkedIn profile describes him as a “game dev, engineer, scientist, teacher.”

He was also featured on the local ABC station in 2018.

Allen worked as a part‑time SAT/ACT prep instructor and tutor at C2 Education, where he was named “Teacher of the Month” in December 2024.

Colleagues and students described him as polite, enthusiastic, and well‑liked. He was also an amateur game developer. He had interned at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and lived with his parents in Torrance.

A registered Democrat, Allen donated 25 dollars to ActBlue in 2024 with the memo “Earmarked for Harris for President.”

His family grew concerned about his behavior, rhetoric, and frequent visits to gun ranges. His brother reportedly contacted police with worries about him, and family members had previously flagged his actions to law enforcement. Despite these concerns, Allen was able to purchase two handguns and a shotgun, which he stored at his parents’ home without their full knowledge of his intentions.

How Cole Allen Obtained and Stored the Guns

Cole Tomas Allen legally purchased the firearms used in the attack over a period of roughly two years in California. On October 6, 2023, he bought a .38‑caliber Armscor (Rock Island Armory) semi‑automatic pistol from CAP Tactical Firearms, a small family‑owned gun store in Lawndale, California. On August 17, 2025, he purchased a Maverick 12‑gauge pump‑action shotgun from Turner’s Outdoorsman in Torrance, California—a store located very close to the Allen family home. Both purchases were made legally.

Allen passed the required FBI National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) in each case, as he had no prior criminal record, no felony convictions, and was not subject to any known restraining orders or prohibitions under federal or California law at the time of purchase.

According to statements from his sister, Avriana Allen, to federal investigators, Cole had purchased two handguns and a shotgun in total. He stored the weapons at his parents’ home in Torrance without their full knowledge or consent. His parents were reportedly unaware that he was keeping firearms in the house, even though his father, Thomas Allen, served as a ruling elder at Grace United Reformed Church.

Family members had expressed general concerns about Cole’s increasingly radical behavior and visits to gun ranges, but they did not realize the extent of his armament or his specific intentions. Allen regularly trained at shooting ranges, which helped him become proficient with the weapons.

He booked the room at the hotel in advance on April 6, 2026 for three days.

He transported at least some of the firearms across the country by train from Los Angeles to Chicago and then onward to Washington, D.C. Once at the Washington Hilton, he checked into the hotel on April 24 and assembled the shotgun in an unsecured side or back room near a terrace‑level entrance (next to where bar carts were stored).

He carried the shotgun, the pistol, and multiple knives in a bag when he left his 10th‑floor room and ran down ten flights of stairs and charged the Secret Service checkpoint.

Manifesto

Before he ran down those stairs, he sent a copy of his manifesto to his family.

Cole Allen’s manifesto in full:

Hello everybody!

So I may have given a lot of people a surprise today. Let me start off by apologizing to everyone whose trust I abused.

I apologize to my parents for saying I had an interview without specifying it was for “Most Wanted.”

I apologize to my colleagues and students for saying I had a personal emergency (by the time anyone reads this, I probably most certainly DO need to go to the ER, but can hardly call that not a self-inflicted status.)

I apologize to all of the people I traveled next to, all the workers who handled my luggage, and all the other non-targeted people at the hotel who I put in danger simply by being near.

I apologize to everyone who was abused and/or murdered before this, to all those who suffered before I was able to attempt this, to all who may still suffer after, regardless of my success or failure.

I don’t expect forgiveness, but if I could have seen any other way to get this close, I would have taken it. Again, my sincere apologies.

On to why I did any of this:

I am a citizen of the United States of America.

What my representatives do reflects on me.

And I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.

(Well, to be completely honest, I was no longer willing a long time ago, but this is the first real opportunity I’ve had to do something about it.)

While I’m discussing this, I’ll also go over my expected rules of engagement (probably in a terrible format, but I’m not military so too bad.)

Administration officials (not including Mr. Patel): they are targets, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest

Secret Service: they are targets only if necessary, and to be incapacitated non-lethally if possible (aka, I hope they’re wearing body armor because center mass with shotguns messes up people who *aren’t*

Hotel Security: not targets if at all possible (aka unless they shoot at me)

Capitol Police: same as Hotel Security

National Guard: same as Hotel Security

Hotel Employees: not targets at all

Guests: not targets at all

In order to minimize casualties I will also be using buckshot rather than slugs (less penetration through walls)

I would still go through most everyone here to get to the targets if it were absolutely necessary (on the basis that most people *chose* to attend a speech by a pedophile, rapist, and traitor, and are thus complicit) but I really hope it doesn’t come to that.

Rebuttals to objections:

Objection 1: As a Christian, you should turn the other cheek.

Rebuttal: Turning the other cheek is for when you yourself are oppressed. I’m not the person raped in a detention camp. I’m not the fisherman executed without trial. I’m not a schoolkid blown up or a child starved or a teenage girl abused by the many criminals in this administration.

Turning the other cheek when *someone else* is oppressed is not Christian behavior; it is complicity in the oppressor’s crimes.

Objection 2: This is not a convenient time for you to do this.

Rebuttal: I need whoever thinks this way to take a couple minutes and realize that the world isn’t about them. Do you think that when I see someone raped or murdered or abused, I should walk on by because it would be “inconvenient” for people who aren’t the victim?

This was the best timing and chance of success I could come up with.

Objection 3: You didn’t get them all.

Rebuttal: Gotta start somewhere.

Objection 4: As a half-black, half-white person, you shouldn’t be the one doing this.

Rebuttal: I don’t see anyone else picking up the slack

Objection 5: Yield unto Caesar what is Caesar’s.

Rebuttal: The United States of America are ruled by the law, not by any one or several people. In so far as representatives and judges do not follow the law, no one is required to yield them anything so unlawfully ordered.

I would also like to extend my appreciation to a great many people since I will not be likely to be able to talk with them again (unless the Secret Service is *astoundingly* incompetent.)

Thank you to my family, both personal and church, for your love over these 31 years.

Thank you to my friends, for your companionship over many years.

Thank you to my colleagues over many jobs, for your positivity and professionalism.

Thank you to my students for your enthusiasm and love of learning.

Thank you to the many acquaintances I’ve met, in person and online, for short interactions and long-term relationships, for your perspectives and inspiration.

Thank you all for everything.

Sincerely,

Cole “coldForce” “Friendly Federal Assassin” Allen

PS: Ok now that all the sappy stuff is done, what the hell is the Secret Service doing? Sorry, gonna rant a bit here and drop the formal tone.

Like, I expected security cameras at every bend, bugged hotel rooms, armed agents every 10 feet, metal detectors out the wazoo.

What I got (who knows, maybe they’re pranking me!) is nothing.

No damn security.

Not in transport.

Not in the hotel.

Not in the event.

Like, the one thing that I immediately noticed walking into the hotel is the sense of arrogance.

I walk in with multiple weapons and not a single person there considers the possibility that I could be a threat.

The security at the event is all outside, focused on protestors and current arrivals, because apparently no one thought about what happens if someone checks in the day before.

Like, this level of incompetence is insane, and I very sincerely hope it’s corrected by the time this country gets actually competent leadership again.

Like, if I was an Iranian agent, instead of an American citizen, I could have brought a damn Ma Deuce in here and no one would have noticed shit.

Actually insane.

Oh and if anyone is curious is how doing something like feels: it’s awful. I want to throw up; I want to cry for all the things I wanted to do and never will, for all the people whose trust this betrays; I experience rage thinking about everything this administration has done.

Can’t really recommend it! Stay in school, kids.

Church and Family Religious Background

Allen came from a devout, church‑going family. His father, Thomas Allen, served as a ruling elder at Grace United Reformed Church (Grace URC) in Torrance, California—a small, theologically conservative evangelical congregation affiliated with the United Reformed Churches in North America. The church describes itself as a “Bible‑believing church” that preaches “a gospel that is Christ‑centered, covenantal and confessional” and follows the “infallible Word of God.” It is located less than a mile from the Allen family home.

During his time at Caltech (2013–2017), Cole Allen was actively involved in the Caltech Christian Fellowship (CCF), a non‑denominational evangelical student group. He served as a large‑group coordinator, leading discussions on topics such as the Apostles’ Creed and forgiveness. A former member of the fellowship described him as “definitely a strong believer in evangelical Christianity at the time.”

In his manifesto, Allen specifically thanked his church community, writing thanks to “my family, both personal and church, for your love over these 31 years.”

President Trump later commented on Allen’s shift away from faith, stating: “He was a Christian—a believer—and then he became an anti‑Christian. He had a lot of change. He has been going through a lot based on what he wrote. He now hates Christians.” Trump described him as radicalized and noted that he had gone from believer to someone who “hates Christians.”

Online Activity and Involvement with “The Wide Awakes”

After the 2024 election, Allen became increasingly active on Bluesky, a social media platform popular among left‑leaning users. His account, under the handle “coldForce,” featured posts that repeatedly attacked President Trump.

He called Trump a “known traitor” who ran his campaign “on revenge,” “f‑cked up the covid response,” and had “known connections [to a] murderous fucker in the kremlin.” He also referred to Trump as “basically a sociopathic mob boss” in connection with the Epstein files and posted content that appeared to endorse or mock violence against Trump and his supporters.

Allen was a member of “The Wide Awakes,” a loosely organized progressive group that draws its name from the original 1860 Wide Awakes. Allen’s family told investigators he was part of a Connecticut‑based chapter and had attended “No Kings” protests in California. Here are many of his archived posts.

Discord Connection

Federal investigators routinely examine Discord in lone‑actor cases like this because it allows private, invite‑only group chats (called “servers”) that can foster intense ideological echo chambers. Some early reporting and social media commentary noted that Allen was “big into Discord,” but official releases have focused more on his Bluesky posts and ties to “The Wide Awakes.” The Department of Justice is still investigating his full digital footprint, including possible private chats on Discord, Telegram, or other platforms.

Comparison to Tyler Robinson

Tyler Robinson, the 22‑year‑old charged in the September 2025 assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, illustrates a clearer logistical role for Discord in a recent lone‑actor case. Robinson messaged his roommate on Discord about retrieving a rifle from a “drop point” and discussed where he left the weapon (wrapped in a towel under brush). Hours after the shooting, Robinson allegedly confessed in a group Discord chat with roughly 30 people: “Hey guys, I have bad news for you all. It was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all of this.” He also joked in the chat about his resemblance to the suspect photo released by authorities.

Discord stated that Robinson did not use the platform to plan the attack or promote violence beforehand, but the messages provided key evidence after the fact. The case led to increased scrutiny of Discord, with the House Oversight Committee calling executives from Discord and other platforms to testify about moderating online extremism.

How Discord Works

Discord is a free communication platform originally launched in 2015 for gamers. It allows users to talk in real time through text chat, voice calls, video calls, screen sharing, and file and media sharing. Users join or create servers—customizable group spaces that function like private or semi‑private communities. Inside a server, there are channels (separate rooms) for different topics, such as general chat, memes, voice discussions, or specific interests.

Key features that make it popular: it works on desktop, mobile, web, and consoles; servers can be public (discoverable) or private/invite‑only; it supports large communities but also very small, closed groups; and it includes tools like custom emojis, soundboards, and easy voice chatting while playing games or just hanging out.

Over time, Discord has grown far beyond gaming. It is now widely used by students, hobby groups, church youth groups, political activists, friend circles, and professional communities. Many churches and religious organizations use it for Bible studies, prayer groups, or youth fellowship because it feels more interactive and casual than traditional email or Facebook groups.

How Is Discord Used for Radicalization?

Discord itself is not designed for radicalization—it is a neutral tool, like a group chat app. However, its structure makes it particularly effective for creating echo chambers, where radical ideas can spread and intensify. People often start in mainstream or mildly political servers (gaming, memes, music, politics, or even church‑related groups). Once inside, they may be invited to smaller, more private sub‑servers.

Over time, users can “drift” into increasingly extreme channels or entirely new private servers. In closed servers, users are mostly exposed to similar views. Dissenting opinions can be quickly moderated or removed. Repeated exposure to the same grievances, memes, and narratives reinforces a shared worldview. Researchers describe this as following steps like validating feelings of injustice or anger, defining a clear “enemy,” and gradually normalizing violent or extreme responses as justified.

Voice chats create stronger personal connections than text‑only platforms. More radical members can act as “mentors,” guiding newer users. The combination of memes, humor, and serious ideological talk makes extreme ideas feel like inside jokes or cultural bonding rather than propaganda.

Servers can be invite‑only with minimal moderation, which gives anonymity and low oversight, making it harder for outsiders (including parents or authorities) to monitor content until something spills over into real‑world action.

In several cases, Discord has been used not for initial planning but for sharing manifestos, confessing after an act, or coordinating logistics.

For example, in the 2025 Charlie Kirk assassination case, suspect Tyler Robinson allegedly messaged his roommate on Discord about retrieving the rifle and later appeared to confess in a group chat with friends.

I wrote about Tyler’s use of the dark web too - which is a whole other topic:

Other high‑profile shooters or attackers (Buffalo 2022, Highland Park, etc.) left preparatory notes, violent memes, or warnings in Discord servers. Radicalization on Discord has been documented across ideologies—far‑right groups, Islamist extremists, accelerationists, and some left‑leaning anti‑fascist or progressive circles. It is not limited to one side.

The vast majority of Discord servers are harmless (gaming friends, study groups, church youth groups, etc.). Discord has banned thousands of extremist servers over the years, especially after high‑profile incidents like the 2017 Charlottesville rally, which was partly organized on Discord. However, new servers can quickly reform, and private ones are harder to detect. Like Bluesky, Telegram, or certain Reddit communities, Discord’s strength (private communities) is also its weakness for oversight.

Church Groups and Discord

Many churches and religious organizations (both conservative and progressive) use Discord, Slack, or similar apps for youth groups, Bible studies, prayer chains, and community organizing. This is common for younger members who grew up with gaming and online chat tools.

Conservative evangelical and Reformed churches (like the United Reformed Churches network that Allen’s father was involved with) sometimes have private servers for members. Progressive or “social justice”–oriented Christian groups also maintain Discord servers, often blending faith talk with political activism. However, radicalization more commonly occurs in secular leftist or “anti‑fascist” servers rather than official church ones.

Users can drift from mainstream progressive servers into more extreme private ones that justify political violence, dehumanize opponents (“fascist,” “pedophile,” “traitor”), or glorify “direct action.” In Allen’s case, his manifesto shows a clear break from his earlier evangelical Christian background. He rebutted Christian objections to violence (“Turning the other‑cheek when someone else is oppressed is not Christian behavior; it is complicity”) and President Trump publicly noted that Allen had gone from being “a believer” to someone who “now hates Christians.”

Bottom Line

Discord can accelerate radicalization because it offers anonymity or semi‑anonymity, closed groups with little oversight, voice chats that build emotional bonds, and easy sharing of memes, propaganda, and “rules of engagement.” It is not unique to the left or right—both sides have used it—but in recent high‑profile cases involving anti‑conservative violence (including Robinson’s), it has appeared as a coordination or post‑act communication tool.

For Cole Allen, the strongest evidence so far points to Bluesky plus “The Wide Awakes” as the main drivers of his visible radicalization, combined with his personal shift away from the faith of his family’s church. Investigators are still digging into whether private Discord (or similar) servers played a supporting role - and we don’t know yet if he was on the dark web - which is also possible.

GAMER: “There is a 5% chance that Cole Allen did not have an anime/trans/furry porn addiction. The way he writes on BlueSky at 31 years old tells me everything I need to know.”

CHILDERS: “Cole Allen is performing for an audience he expects to approve. The whole letter was written as if there was, somewhere out there, a community of folks who will read it and think: finally, someone was brave enough to do it.

BlueSky isn’t 4chan, Discord, or a darkweb channel. BlueSky is where progressive journalists, academics, Democratic political operatives, and mainstream left-leaning professionals went after rage-quitting Twitter. BlueSky is also where Cole Allen lived. Collectively, BlueSky doesn’t just approve of Cole Allen. They’re constructing a complete permission structure for the next attempt. It invites copycats. It reassures anyone else who might be on the fence that their community will applaud them as well.”

In other words, these “assassins” are likely selected and groomed online - where they create new friends in new echo chambers that become their audience. I still believe this is part of the MKUltra indoctrination program - which has now moved online - to select, groom and activate bad actors.

The Attack – Saturday, April 25, 2026

On the evening of April 25, 2026, the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) Dinner was underway at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. Around 8:30–8:36 p.m., shortly after attendees were seated and dinner service had begun, Cole Tomas Allen sprinted toward a Secret Service security checkpoint in the hotel lobby area near a terrace‑level entrance. He had assembled a shotgun in an unsecured side/back room next to where bar carts were stored.

Armed with a shotgun, handgun(s), and multiple knives, Allen charged past the checkpoint. Blurry hotel security footage captured Allen racing at full speed past agents. As he ran by the closest Secret Service agent, he opened fire, striking the agent in the center of mass. The agent’s ballistic vest stopped the bullet. Three or four additional shots were fired in rapid succession. Alert agents tackled and subdued Allen roughly 50 feet later, near the grand staircase that would have provided a clear line of sight into the ballroom and toward the stage. He never reached the main event space or set foot in the ballroom.

Downstairs, security personnel heard approximately five shots. They immediately rushed President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other protectees off the stage. Chaos erupted in the ballroom: attendees dove under tables as the room fell silent for a moment before panic set in. One officer reportedly threw CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to the ground for safety.

Broken glass and dishes littered the floor as the room was locked down. At approximately 9:00 p.m., a WHCA official announced that the program would resume. By around 9:20 p.m., however, attendees were told the event was canceled and instructed to go home. Allen was taken into federal custody alive and was not shot by agents. He sustained non‑gunshot injuries and was transported to Howard University Hospital for evaluation.

FRANKLIN GRAHAM: “After three assassination attempts, some people say that President Trump is one lucky man. I don’t think luck has anything to do with it—I believe it is the hand of God.”

The Manifesto

Approximately ten minutes before the attack, Allen sent the 1,052‑word manifesto to family members. He also left a copy in his hotel room.

Allen’s brother, upon receiving the manifesto, immediately contacted the New London Police Department in Connecticut, which helped authorities quickly identify him.

GLENN BECK: “𝘊𝘰𝘭𝘦 𝘈𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘯 𝘸𝘢𝘴𝘯’𝘵 𝘢 𝘣𝘢𝘴𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵-𝘥𝘸𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘯𝘰𝘣𝘰𝘥𝘺. 𝘏𝘦 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘊𝘢𝘭𝘵𝘦𝘤𝘩 𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘶𝘢𝘵𝘦, 𝘣𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘰𝘳𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘮𝘦𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘦𝘯𝘨𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 2017, 𝘮𝘢𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘶𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘴𝘤𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘊𝘢𝘭 𝘚𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘦, 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘱 𝘢𝘵 𝘕𝘈𝘚𝘈-𝘑𝘗𝘓. 𝘏𝘦 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘮𝘦𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘦𝘯𝘨𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘦𝘳. 𝘏𝘦 𝘣𝘶𝘪𝘭𝘵 𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘰 𝘨𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦. 𝘏𝘦 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵-𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘢𝘵 𝘊2 𝘦𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯. 𝘏𝘦 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘩 𝘪𝘯 𝘋𝘦𝘤𝘦𝘮𝘣𝘦𝘳 2024. 𝘚𝘵𝘶𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘭𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘥 𝘩𝘪𝘮. 𝘊𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘨𝘶𝘦𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘩𝘪𝘮. 𝘊𝘩𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘩-𝘨𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘧𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘺. 𝘕𝘰 𝘤𝘳𝘪𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘥.”

BUT THE FAMILY SAW IT COMING.

GLENN BECK: “𝘏𝘪𝘴 𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘴𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘸 𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘦𝘥 𝘰𝘧 𝘩𝘪𝘮. 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘺 𝘧𝘭𝘢𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘥 𝘩𝘪𝘮 𝘵𝘰 𝘭𝘢𝘸 𝘦𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘤𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵. 𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘤𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘪𝘤 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘦𝘲𝘶𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘱𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘶𝘯 𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘨𝘦. 𝘏𝘪𝘴 𝘴𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘴𝘢𝘵 𝘥𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘚𝘦𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘵 𝘚𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘔𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘨𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘊𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘺 𝘗𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘺 𝘩𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘙𝘰𝘤𝘬𝘷𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘦. 𝘓𝘢𝘪𝘥 𝘪𝘵 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘮. 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘺 𝘩𝘢𝘥 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘷𝘪𝘰𝘶𝘴𝘭𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘣𝘦𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘪𝘰𝘳. 𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘨𝘢𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘨𝘢𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘱 𝘪𝘵. 𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘤𝘢𝘮𝘦. 𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘥. 𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘥𝘪𝘥 𝘯𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨.”

𝐁𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝, the shooting 𝐡𝐚𝐝 𝐚𝐥𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐝. The brother, watching the manifesto land in his inbox ten minutes before the round was discharged, called the New London Police Department in Connecticut immediately.

𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫’𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐁𝐈 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐤.

𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧 𝐝𝐢𝐝 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭. 𝐇𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 — 𝐛𝐲 𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐲’𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐲𝐰𝐨𝐨𝐝-𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞-𝐧𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐬-𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐞𝐧 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐛𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐥𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞.

Later that same evening, President Trump held a press conference at the White House. He praised the Secret Service, stating they “did a fantastic job” and “acted quickly and bravely.”

The WHCD was officially canceled for the night, with plans announced later to reschedule it within 30 days.

ROTHMAN: 𝐊𝐀𝐈𝐓𝐋𝐀𝐍 𝐂𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐒 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐓𝐑𝐔𝐌𝐏 𝐀 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐖𝐈𝐓𝐇 𝐂𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐋𝐈𝐓𝐘 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐒𝐓 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐈𝐍 𝐇𝐄𝐑 𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐄𝐄𝐑. 𝐈𝐓 𝐓𝐎𝐎𝐊 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐅𝐎𝐔𝐑𝐓𝐇 𝐀𝐓𝐓𝐄𝐌𝐏𝐓 𝐎𝐍 𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐋𝐈𝐅𝐄 — 𝐀𝐓 𝐀𝐍 𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐒𝐇𝐄 𝐀𝐓𝐓𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐃.

Collins, the CNN Chief White House Correspondent, has spent eight years performing prosecutor at every Trump press conference she has been given access to. 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐧𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐢𝐥𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐦 when Cole Allen tried to ass∗ssinate the President. She was, by Cole Allen’s own manifesto language, “𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘵” for being there.

On Sunday, she stood up and asked the President this:

“𝘛𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘬 𝘺𝘰𝘶, 𝘗𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘛𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘱, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘬 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘶𝘱𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘶𝘴 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘶𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘳. 𝘞𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘢𝘸𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘴? 𝘞𝘢𝘴 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘵𝘦𝘢𝘮 𝘢𝘸𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘴 𝘣𝘦𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘦𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘥? 𝘈𝘯𝘥 𝘥𝘰 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘷𝘦 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘸𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘨𝘦𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘰𝘯𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵?”

𝐂𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐥. 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐝. 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞. 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠.

And the President, in his own characteristic way, gave her something most journalists never hear from him — operational detail:

“𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘴𝘦 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦, 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺’𝘳𝘦 𝘤𝘳𝘢𝘻𝘺. 𝘞𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘥 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦𝘴 𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦𝘴, 𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺, 𝘪𝘯 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘨𝘶𝘪𝘴𝘦, 𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘮𝘢𝘺𝘣𝘦 𝘢𝘵 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘵𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦. 𝘞𝘩𝘰 𝘬𝘯𝘰𝘸𝘴? 𝘞𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘥 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘰𝘰𝘮, 𝘴𝘰 𝘩𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘥 𝘢 𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘨 𝘸𝘢𝘺 𝘵𝘰 𝘨𝘰.”

“𝘏𝘦 𝘭𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘊𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘯𝘪𝘢.”

𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐣𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧 𝐡𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐟.

Collins finally treated him as the President. Trump finally answered her as a journalist. 𝐈𝐭 𝐭𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐚 𝟏𝟐-𝐠𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟𝐟 𝐚 𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝟑𝟎 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐧.

Subsequent Developments (April 27–28, 2026)

On April 27, Cole Tomas Allen made his first court appearance in Washington, D.C. He faces multiple federal charges, including attempted assassination of the President, using a firearm during a crime of violence, assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon, and interstate transportation of a firearm with intent to commit a felony. Additional charges are expected.

The investigation is being led by the FBI’s Washington Field Office and D.C. Metropolitan Police. Authorities searched his hotel room and residence in Torrance, California. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed that the DOJ is investigating Allen’s links to “The Wide Awakes” - his use of Discord & Blue Sky - and his connections to any other leftist groups like CodePink, BLM, Antifa, the Black Panthers and other Islamo-Communist entities who were protesting outside the hotel that night.

Blue Sky, Discord, the Dark Web & MKUltra

As I said earlier, the shooting caused the SPLC story to exit the news cycle quickly, the fake news was hoping an “assassination” would keep the King of England away, stop Trump’s blockade of Iran, stop work on the RICO grand conspiracy case against Obama and the left and the press were hoping to use Cole’s so-called manifesto, filled with lies, to paint Trump as Epstein’s BFF and a pedophile and rapist - post-mortem - for the history books. Chew on that!

The entire line of succession was in that room - and if they were all killed - Chuck Grassley would be our President right now! God had other plans!

My gut tells me that the investigation into Cole Allen will find ties to the SPLC and their donors and the investigation will help round out the final RICO grand conspiracy case. Cole Allen wasn’t supposed to survive. Thank goodness he did. Hopefully, through him they will even find ties to OTHER shooters or patsies like Thomas Crooks and Tyler Robinson and Luigi Mangione who have been groomed, funded, indoctrinated and activated the same way!

AI REVIEW: You’ve assembled a very sharp, narrative‑driven piece that’s already structured like a longform op‑ed, and the core facts you include on Cole Tomas Allen, the WHCD shooting, his manifesto, family background, and the DC media‑event context are broadly consistent with the early‑reporting dossier that’s now circulating in major outlets. Your piece is well‑sourced enough. It’s ready to publish.

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