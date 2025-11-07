New York City just elected an Islamo-Communist Mayor, Zohran Mamdani, over a traditional Democrat, Andrew Cuomo. How did that happen?

In other words, the Democrat party has been officially taken over by the Communist party, a movement that began in 1913 and escalated after they murdered JFK.

The fake news is going on and on about how this is a failure of Trump - NO, it is not. It’s a failure of the Democrats, Koch Libertarians and establishment RINOs for allowing 60 years of open borders, illegal chain migration, cheat-by-mail and the infiltration of Islamo-Communists in all facets of American life.

What is the real reason that all this happened and the real reason that no laws have been put in place by Congress to stop it? The filibuster! I wrote about that in-depth yesterday.

Let’s look at some facts about what happened in New York City. Nobody is reporting this truth.

Mamdani, the Communist, got approximately 1 MILLION votes in New York City out of 2 MILLION cast. Cuomo, the mainstream Democrat, got about 855,000.

The “Republican” candidates (Sliwa, Estrada) only got about 150,000 votes. Trump did NOT endorse Sliwa - in fact Trump said Sliwa wasn’t even really a conservative!

What nobody is telling you is that President Trump got 840,000 votes in New York City in 2024 when he ran for President out of 2.7 million cast (compared to 150,000 that Republicans NOT NAMED TRUMP) just got. That’s about how many Cuomo (a Democrat) just got in the Mayoral election. So Trump outperformed the establishment GOP by 6-1 in New York City!

Mamdani - the Communist Shia Muslim - won the Democrat primary in New York with only 44% of the vote against three other Democrat challengers. His votes came primarily from white and Asian (meaning Muslim) Democrats - NOT from American black or Hispanic voters.

Here’s a breakdown of the initial first-round votes:

Zohran Mamdani: 432,305 votes (43.5%)

Andrew Cuomo: 361,840 votes (36.4%)

Brad Lander: 112,349 votes (11.3%)

Adrienne Adams: 40,953 votes (4.1%)

If it weren’t for the large Muslim base in New York City, and the Democrat ringers who ran against him, Mamdani would have never even won the Democrat primary!

Zohran Mamdani said that his city-run grocery stores will not be allowed to sell cigarettes, tobacco, lottery tickets or alcohol.

These items are forbidden (haram) under traditional Islamic law (Sharia) - which prohibits alcohol and tobacco consumption and gambling, including lotteries.

What else is haram (forbidden) under Sharia law?

Pork and its by-products (like ham, bacon, and lard).

Carnivorous animals, shellfish, birds of prey and amphibians.

Alcohol and other intoxicating drinks.

Meat that has not been slaughtered according to Islamic rites.

Certain animal fats and ingredients like gelatin from non-halal sources.

Kosher and halal standards differ significantly in slaughter methods, preparation, and supervision. Will both be offered? Will Zohran be offering free FGM in the back kitchen?

So, basically Mamdani offered to build Government run grocery stores in New York City to appease the Muslim population living under Sharia Law! I think Sharia Law should be outlawed in America!

There are 1.5 MILLION Muslims (legal and illegal) now living in New York City and I guarantee they almost all voted for Mamdani - the same way the Somali Muslim population in Minneapolis votes for Ilhan Omar.

Mamdani wants to build a new kind of politics based on Marxism and Islam. What does that mean?

People wonder what being ruled by Islamo-Communists really means? Is it really all that bad? We all hear stories about how Communism never works but who authored Communism and what was his life like and what was his purpose? Let’s review:

Karl Marx, the father of Communism, had seven children with his wife Jenny von Westphalen, but only three survived to adulthood.

Their children died young due to poverty and starvation because Marx was such a horrible husband and provider that he could not provide for them. Additionally, two of his daughters died by suicide later in life. The family maid also bore him an illegitimate son and Marx made the boy enter through the kitchen door in the back - he was too embarrassed to allow him to come through the front.

Karl Marx was basically an alcoholic who suffered from numerous ailments and could not hold a job and basically did not provide for his family. His home and body were filthy and Marx was known for his foul mouth.

Jenny von Westphalen, Karl Marx’s wife, did writing and translation work to make money to support the family, when her husband couldn’t, and she received an inheritance from her mother which put a roof over their heads.

Karl Marx was known to be a heavy drinker and had a reputation as a turbulent drinker from his youth in Bonn and Berlin. He frequented taverns and biergartens, engaging in drinking episodes that sometimes led to disruptive behavior, such as a famous incident where he was found naked in the Spree River after excessive drinking. Over his life, Marx developed health problems related to liver disease, and exacerbated by drinking.

Karl Marx suffered from chronic health problems related to his liver. His biographer, Werner Blumenberg, attributed Marx’s health issues to liver and gall problems he developed in 1849, which persisted for the rest of his life. These liver issues caused him frequent headaches, eye inflammation, neuralgia, rheumatic pains, boils, and abscesses so severe that he could often neither sit nor work upright. The illness was aggravated by his lifestyle, including a poor diet with highly seasoned foods and pickled items that are harmful to liver patients, along with heavy consumption of wine, liqueurs, and large amounts of smoking, often with low-quality cigars due to financial constraints. He also suffered from a nervous disorder and insomnia, which he treated with narcotics. Marx’s irritability was also noted as a common symptom in liver disease patients.

Marx called himself a “journalist” for 10 years, writing articles here and there for a variety of newspapers, and that was how he met Engels and where he became acquainted with French socialist ideas.

Friedrich Engels, his wealthy partner in Communism, provided almost all the financial support for Karl Marx throughout much of Marx’s life. Engels, coming from a wealthy textile industrialist family, worked in the family business in Manchester, England, and used the income he earned there to constantly send money to Marx. This financial aid helped Marx focus on his writing and political work without the burden of earning a living. Engels’ support included regular monetary allowances and larger sums, especially after he sold his partnership in the family business in 1869, which enabled him to provide Marx with an annual grant of about £350 and additional funds for contingencies.

The first clinical study on Marx’s illnesses, published in 1933, concluded that he suffered from boils and liver disease and died from pulmonary tuberculosis.

This is the man who Zohran Mamdani idolizes. Karl Marx couldn’t support himself or his family and he was taken care of by his wife and wealthy friend.

When Karl Marx died in March 1883, only about a dozen people attended his funeral at a cemetery in London, England, including family members. At an early age he rejected all belief in God.

BIOGRAPHER: “Marx does not believe in God, but he believes much in himself and makes everyone serve himself. His heart is not full of love but of bitterness and he has little sympathy for the human race. His lifestyle was abhorrent: He smoked and drank heavily. He seldom bathed or washed. He was totally incompetent at handling money. He never seriously tried to get a job but lived off loans from family and friends that were never repaid. Without his patron Friedrich Engels, he and his family would have starved.

The family’s silver service was often in the pawn shop, as were their clothes. At one point only Marx had enough clothing to leave the house, and he was down to his last pair of pants.

His family life was a complete tragedy: One of his daughters died of an opium overdose and another of a suicide pact. When Franzisca, aged 1, died, they lacked the money to buy a coffin. His son, Edgar, got gastro-enteritis due to the squalid conditions of the home and died in 1855.

The family employed a servant, Helen Demuth, from 1845-1890. She never received a cent in wages from Marx, only room and board. Helen was Marx’s mistress, who fathered a son, Freddy, by her. Freddy was permitted to visit his mother only by coming in the back door. Marx only met his illegitimate son once. When Jenny discovered his infidelity, she was devastated.

Karl Marx was born on May 5, 1818, in Trier, then part of the Kingdom of Prussia (modern-day Germany). He was the third child of his Jewish parents, Heinrich Marx, a lawyer, and Henriette Pressburg. His father came from a long line of Rabbis but had converted to Christianity before Karl’s birth.

Marx was baptized Christian at the age of six. He was brought up in a well-off, middle-class family that owned vineyards, and his father was influenced by Enlightenment thinkers such as Immanuel Kant and Voltaire. Marx attended the Friedrich-Wilhelm Gymnasium in Trier and later studied law and philosophy at the universities of Bonn and Berlin.

Marx encountered the philosophy of G.W.F. Hegel and became involved with the Young Hegelians, a rebellious student group.

In the end, one can only reach one conclusion about Marx: He was a man of immense selfishness and self-indulgence. He despised God and wanted to be God. He never personally knew any working class members and the one he had as his family servant he did not pay and he used her as his mistress.

While Communism portrays itself as a noble endeavor for the good of mankind, Karl Marx and the fathers of the modern Communist movement were inspired by the powers of darkness and the claim there is no God and no hope.

Communism often cloaks itself in noble language, promising equality, justice, and the uplift of humanity. That’s why it’s so compelling to naive young people with no foundation in truth.

Yet behind this facade lies a philosophy built on rebellion against God and the moral order that God established. Karl Marx, born in Germany and later exiled to London, dedicated his life to shaping a worldview that rejected divine truth. Working closely with Friedrich Engels, Marx produced writings such as The Condition of the Working Class in England (1845) and the notorious Communist Manifesto (1848). Engels’s financial support enabled Marx to write Das Kapital, the cornerstone of Marxist ideology—a system that would go on to shape revolutions and totalitarian regimes steeped in bloodshed and atheism.

Marx was not merely a critic of capitalism; he was a man consumed by spiritual darkness. His writings often reveal a hostility not just toward religion, but toward God Himself. He promoted a life devoid of faith, hope, or moral accountability, fostering despair rather than liberation. Some accounts suggest that Engels repented before his death, but Marx reportedly remained hardened until the end—a man who devoted his life to opposing the very Creator.

The legacy of Marx’s teachings has brought untold suffering. Where his ideas have taken root, faith has been suppressed, families torn apart, and nations plunged into turmoil. Communism promised paradise on earth, yet without God, it has only delivered emptiness and oppression. True freedom and justice can never come from rejecting the Lord but only through the redemption offered by Him.

He was a terrible role model and his mindset was horrendous. He preached living your life as a LOSER and led by example. Marx devoted his life to darkness. Unlike Engels who repented on his death bed, Marx was a true devotee, and sadly his family and the world suffered (is suffering) for it.

Now you know why Communism has NEVER worked anywhere it has been tried. It was invented by a DEMONIC failure as a provider, a father, a husband and a man.

Even the Pilgrims tried Communism when they came to America. What happened? They starved to death.

The Pilgrims initially tried a form of Communism by holding property and resources in common, sharing everything equally to benefit the whole group. This arrangement was partly an effort to meet the financial expectations of their investors back in England. However, this “common course” system quickly showed practical problems. The lack of personal incentives caused many to contribute less effort because food and goods were shared irrespective of individual work. This led to confusion, discontent, poor productivity, and even near starvation.

Governor William Bradford, a key leader of the Pilgrims, described this system as a failure because it bred “much confusion and discontent” and made people less industrious. After two years near starvation, the colony’s leaders abandoned Communism and adopted capitalism by dividing land into private farms for each family. This motivated people to work harder since they directly benefited from their own labor. Productivity soared; crop yields increased greatly, and the colony survived and prospered. Bradford celebrated the turnaround, emphasizing that private property made all industrious and brought “very good success.” This change also allowed the Pilgrims to hold a joyful harvest feast—the first Thanksgiving—to give thanks to God for His provision.

This story demonstrates that socialism as practiced by the Pilgrims failed because it ignored human nature and lacked incentives, resulting in hunger and death. Capitalism, grounded in private property and personal responsibility, not only saved the colony physically but aligned with biblical principles valuing work, stewardship, and gratitude to God. The Pilgrims’ experience remains a powerful lesson on the dangers of collectivism and the blessings of freedom under God. the Pilgrims abandoned communal living and began assigning land to individual families, allowing them to keep what they produced. This shift to private property restored incentives, increased productivity, and brought a much better harvest. Bradford reported that this change led to “very good success” because it made all hands very industrious.

From a faith-based perspective, the failure of socialism here aligns with the biblical understanding of human nature and work ethic. Private ownership and individual responsibility reflect principles found in Scripture, where diligent work and the fruit of one’s labor are honored.

Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov “Lenin” led the overthrow of Russia in 1917 - the Bolshevik revolution - and became the first leader of the first Communist country in the world - what became known as the Soviet Union - the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) - the first modern totalitarian state.

Lenin was a student of Marxism - and believed Communism should replace capitalism worldwide - and that it should be done through violence and result in a Global and permanent NWO dictatorship. That’s what we are dealing with today.

The Bolsheviks were a far-left faction of the Russia’s Marxist Social Democratic Labor Party. They would be analogous to the Progressive SQUAD of the Democrat party today comprised of AOC, Omar, Sanders & Tlaib and now Mamdani in New York City. The Bolsheviks believed that the success of their Communist revolution in Russia was predicated upon a simultaneous Communist revolution in Germany.

Unbeknownst to many, the Bolshevik government of Russia was in secret negotiations with the Weimar Government of Germany regarding trade and the rearmament of Russia. The two pariahs of Europe – Germany and Russia – had thus come together - just like Russia & China are doing today. The NAZIS and the COMMUNISTS united.

The Bolshevik-Communist movement had always propagated the view that the Communist revolution would be global – “workers of all countries unite’’ was the rally cry. The Bolshevik leadership was committed to the idea that the revolution in Russia would not be and could not be an isolated historical phenomenon. It would be the first step to revolutions that would sweep aside capitalism and all its manifestations – empire and colonies – in every part of the world.

So, Lenin basically led the first attempt at a NEW WORLD ORDER. Through violent means, Lenin established a system of Marxist socialism called Communism in the former Russian Empire, which attempted to impose collective control over the means of production, redistribute wealth, abolish the aristocracy, and create a more equitable society for the masses.

The Soviet Union had its origins in the Russian Revolution of 1917. Radical leftist revolutionaries overthrew Russia’s czar Nicholas II, ending centuries of Romanov rule. The Bolsheviks established a Socialist state in the territory that was once the Russian Empire.

A long and bloody civil war followed. The Red Army, backed by the Bolshevik government, defeated the White Army, a large group of monarchists and capitalists. In a period known as the Red Terror, Bolshevik secret police, known as Cheka, carried out a campaign of mass executions against supporters of the czarist regime and against Russia’s upper classes.

Lenin consequently became the head of the government of Soviet Russia and later the Soviet Union (Chairman of the Council of People’s Commissars) until he died in 1924.

Lenin and the Bolsheviks are behind all the brainwashing and mind control of the population you see perfected through censorship today.

How did brainwashing become perfected and used against the people? It started in the Communist Soviet Union and was perfected by the Communists and NAZIs and later taught to the CIA.

The Russian physiologist and Nobel Laureate Ivan Pavlov could be called the father of coercive persuasion science or mind control. You’ve all heard of Pavlov’s dogs. Well, in the early 1900’s, Pavlov showed that he could make dogs salivate by simply ringing a bell. He believed that men could deliberately be made to think and behave any way he wanted.

Lenin was enchanted by the potential for Pavlov’s approach to be used to influence the Russian people - and control the workers of the world. The Soviet government provided financial support for Pavlov’s research institute with hundreds of staff. Pavlov found that stress, sleep deprivation, isolation and repetition all led to mind control.

Lenin understood the importance of Pavlov’s work and issued a decree in 1921 saying “Pavlov is of enormous significance to the working class of the whole world.”

Lenin was admired, not only by Bolsheviks in the former Communist Soviet Union but also among the leaders of Communist parties around the world, such as Mao Tse Tung of China and Fidel Castro of Cuba. Lenin’s idea was that the Russian revolution led by the Bolsheviks would be paralleled in western Europe and brought to America and around the world.

The scientific management of labor was the prelude to the attempts to manage and control thoughts. Just as the New Man’s actions could be perfected, so could his thoughts — or so a number of Soviet scientists believed. The assumption was that thoughts can be monitored and controlled just as physical actions.

A 1922 treaty between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and modern Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan formed the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR). The newly established Communist Party, led by Marxist Vladimir Lenin, took control of the government.

Lenin died in 1924, and Georgian-born Joseph Stalin rose to power.

Stalin ruled by terror and left millions of his own citizens dead. During his reign, which lasted until his death in 1953, Stalin enforced the collectivization of the agricultural sector. Rural peasants were forced to join collective farms. Those that owned land or livestock were stripped of their holdings. Hundreds of thousands of higher-income farmers, called kulaks, were rounded up and executed, their property confiscated.

The Communists believed that consolidating individually owned farms into a series of large state-run collective farms would increase agricultural productivity. The opposite proved to be true. Agricultural productivity dropped. This led to devastating food shortages and millions died during the Great Famine of 1932-1933. For many years the USSR denied the Great Famine and hid the truth about millions dying from mass starvation due to failed Communist collectivism policies.

Stalin eliminated all likely opposition to his leadership through his secret police. During the height of Stalin’s terror campaign the Great Purge of 1936-1938, an estimated 600,000 Soviet citizens were executed. Millions more were deported, or imprisoned in forced labor camps known as Gulags.

Stalin also made impossible any alliance between the German Communist Party and the social democrats by dubbing the latter “social fascists.”

Stalin’s division of the left had ominous consequences and actually gave rise to the competing socialist NAZI party - thus paving the way for Hitler’s accession to power and its outcome.

British policymakers were faced with a paradox. On the one hand, there was Soviet Russia, “a country with demonstrably weak offensive military capabilities” and on the other Nazi Germany, “a state armed to the teeth and bellicose in rhetoric”.

British policymakers preferred the Nazis over the Soviet Union because the British ruling classes feared Communism more. One immediate consequence of Hitler’s complete control was the annihilation of the Communist movement and countless Communists in Germany.

The news of the Nazi-Soviet pact signed in August 1939 only intensified the anti-Bolshevism of the appeasers.

“Communism is now the great danger, greater even than Nazi Germany.”

Following the surrender of Nazi Germany at the end of World War II, the uncomfortable wartime alliance between the Soviet Union and the United States and Great Britain began to crumble.

The Soviet Union by 1948 had installed Communist-leaning governments in Eastern European countries that the USSR had liberated from Nazi control during the war. The Americans and British feared the spread of Communism into Western Europe and worldwide. In 1949, the U.S., Canada and its European allies formed the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The alliance between countries of the Western bloc was a political show of force against the USSR and its allies.

In response to NATO, the Soviet Union in 1955 consolidated power among Eastern bloc countries under a rival alliance called the Warsaw Pact, setting off the Cold War. The Cold War power struggle—waged between the Eastern and Western blocs—would persist in various forms until the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.

PROJECT ARTICHOKE

During the early 1940s, Nazi scientists working in the death camps of Auschwitz and Dachau conducted interrogation experiments on human subjects.

Substances such as barbiturates, morphine derivatives, and hallucinogens such as mescaline were employed in experiments conducted on Jews and Russian prisoners of war which aimed to develop a truth serum which would, in the words of one laboratory assistant to Dachau scientist Kurt Plötner, “eliminate the will of the person examined.”

American interest in drug-related interrogation experiments began in 1943, when the Office of Strategic Services began developing a “truth drug” that would produce “uninhibited truthfulness” in an interrogated person. In 1947, the United States Navy initiated Project CHATTER, an interrogation program which saw the first testing of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD-25) on human subjects.

The CIA mind control project, MK-ULTRA, was essentially a continuation of work that began by Lenin & Pavlov, and in Japanese and Nazi concentration camps. Not only was it roughly based on those experiments, but the CIA actually hired the vivisectionists and the torturers who had worked in Japan and in the Soviet Union and at Nazi concentration camps to come and explain what they had found out so that they could build on their research.

For example, Nazi doctors had conducted extensive experiments with mescaline at the Dachau concentration camp, and the CIA was very interested in figuring out whether mescaline could be the key to mind control that was one of their big avenues of investigation. So they hired the Nazi doctors who had been involved in that project to advise them.

Another thing the Nazis provided was information about poison gases like sarin, which is still being used. Nazi doctors came to America to Fort Detrick in Maryland, which was the center of this project, to lecture to CIA officers to tell them how long it took for people to die from sarin.

Since then, approximately 90 to 100 million people are estimated to have died under Communist regimes worldwide, although these figures vary depending on methodology and definitions. These deaths include executions, famines (sometimes man-made), forced labor, deportations, and other forms of repression.

Key leaders and regimes responsible for these deaths include:

Mao Zedong in the People’s Republic of China (approximately 87.6 million deaths attributed to his regime, including famines like the Great Leap Forward)

Joseph Stalin in the Soviet Union (approximately 61.9 million deaths)

Pol Pot in Cambodia with the Khmer Rouge regime (approximately 1.5 million deaths)

Kim Il-sung in North Korea (estimated around 1.7 million deaths)

Other leaders such as those of Vietnam, Yugoslavia (Josip Broz Tito), Albania (Enver Hoxha), Romania, and various Eastern European and African communist regimes also contributed to millions of deaths.

The infamous book The Black Book of Communism estimates over 94 million deaths caused by communist governments worldwide, including genocide, war, forced labor, and famine-related deaths. Some scholars estimate upward of 100 million deaths if counting broader effects of communist policies and regimes.

How do Communists and tyrants take over a country? They boil the frog slowly. The premise is that if you put a frog into boiling water - he will jump out. But if you put him in tepid water and heat it slowly - he will happily boil to death. He will not realize he is in danger until it’s too late.

In retrospect, Joe McCarthy, JFK, RFK, MLK, Malcolm X, Nixon & Billy Graham ALL had it right: 70 years ago - the Communists WERE coming. Nobody listened. America chose to avert its eyes and immerse itself cluelessly in hot water. We are like frogs being slowly boiled to death. Now the Communists are here. That’s what the Deep State really is.

In 1950, Joseph McCarthy, a Republican Senator from Wisconsin, warned America that the Communists were infiltrating our Government and Hollywood. He warned that Communist atheism sought to destroy Christianity and freedom of religion in America and around the world.

He was vilified by the media and censored by the Senate and died 7 years later.

JFK, RFK and MLK would all agree with McCarthy’s assessment.

JFK warned of a “vast conspiracy” by hidden forces (swamp) to take over the US in a speech to the press - before he was assassinated by the CIA, HW Bush, the mob and LBJ.

The assassinations of RFK, MLK and Malcolm X followed. This was NO coincidence.

A 1964 SCOTUS ruling, New York Times vs Sullivan, gave the media free rein to lie with impunity. That’s how the media truly became the FAKE NEWS. The New York Times Co. vs Sullivan began as a lawsuit against the newspaper because they lied in a full-page civil rights fundraising editorial advertisement in 1960 entitled “Heed Their Rising Voices.”

The Supreme Court said it was OK for the fake news to lie about anything they wanted to if the victim of their lies could NOT prove they did so with “malice.” That ridiculous “standard” has destroyed the free press and has given them a license to lie about and destroy whoever and whatever they want!

Paul Harvey broadcast his famous IF I WERE THE DEVIL in 1965 which foreshadowed where we are today!

Then, Time Magazine declared GOD IS DEAD in 1966. The publication of this article immediately led to a public backlash. Editorial pages of newspapers received numerous letters from angry readers, and clergymen vehemently protested the content of the article…but it was the official start of the ATHEIST & SATANIST movement in America.

Billy Graham warned America of the coming Godless Communism.

LBJ and his CIA pals got rid of JFK and created a new GREAT SOCIETY dependent on the socialist welfare state. He opened the borders wide and his chain migration immigration plan ensured a permanent underclass dependent on the Democrat Party.

Then they removed Nixon through a coup - just like they did to President Trump. The coup against Trump was a repeat of the coup against Nixon by many of the same players. Who helped? George HW Bush, the CIA, Stephan Halper, the FBI, the Washington Post and White House Counsel John Dean.

In 1984, a KGB defector warned that the Communists were slowly “brainwashing” America into compliance. Nobody listened.

In the 1980’s, Big Pharma flooded America with anti-depressants, benzos and pain meds to medicate away resistance and ensure ambivalence and compliance. Today, one out of every four Americans is taking psych medication.

All that’s left is taking away our guns like they did in Europe.

Today, Satanism and atheist Communism have spawned a global Christian genocide around the world that threatens our Judeo-Christian roots here at home. Christianity is the world’s most persecuted religion. Over one million Christians have been executed in the past decade and the media says nothing.

Atheist groups infiltrate our schools, our churches and our town squares and poison our children.

Drag Queens dance half naked for our children. Satanism is the fastest growing religion in American and they thrive on child sacrifice through abortion and castration.

The Communists & their allies in the Muslim Brotherhood have been working to overthrow America since the 1920s. Just like Hitler of the National SOCIALIST German Worker’s Party (NAZI) worked with the Muslim Brotherhood during the Holocaust. They’ve infiltrated every facet of American life.

Today, Hollywood is owned by Communist China and conservatives like James Woods are blacklisted. The media is owned by the wealthy Muslim Brotherhood in Qatar and Iran who censor our news and silence our voices - and the Globalist hedge funds that want to create a New World Order using totalitarian Communist China as their model!

The Washington Post calls Prince, the singer who died of a drug overdose at 57, a hero, and calls Reverend Billy Graham, a Christian who died a natural death at 99, a druggie.

In retrospect, it looks like Joseph McCarthy, JFK, Nixon, MLK and Billy Graham were correct. No wonder the Communist party got angry in the 1960’s when the Democrats stole their platform. It’s time to take it back.

What is in store for America if we don’t stop the Communist takeover? What happens when tyrants take over a country, remove legal guns & fair elections & good people are no longer able to defend themselves or vote OUT bad leaders. This is what happened to Cuba and Argentina. If America isn’t careful, we’re next.

Che Guevara is a great example of a murderous Communist tyrant who has been “reimagined” by the fake news as a saint to fool the world.

It is a sad reflection of our time that Che Guevara, the squalid Communist killer, terrorist and totalitarian tyrant, who was chief jailer and executioner for Fidel Castro’s Cuban dictatorship, remains an iconic emblem of ignorant idealists the world over. His 1960 beret-and-curls photograph still stares swooningly from thousands of dorm room walls and millions of T-shirts.

The liberal re-engineering of the Che Guevara story is an excellent example of how Communist propaganda infiltrates organizations and brainwashes nations to unwittingly accept Communist rule.

Che Guevara was born Ernesto Guevara de la Serna on June 14, 1928, in Rosario, Argentina to a middle class family. He had severe asthma which kept him out of the military.

After graduating from medical school in Argentina, Guevara toured South America on a motorcycle. Finally, he was stuck in Mexico with no money and not much of a purpose. While living in Mexico City, Guevara was supporting himself, his wife & daughter and working as a nurse and a physician.

Through some friends, he met first Raúl Castro, then Fidel. After talking with them, Guevara decided the Cuban cause was the one he had been searching for. This would be his claim to fame. He was certain Communism would take over the world. He left his wife and daughter in Mexico.

Guevara became part of Fidel Castro’s efforts to overthrow the Batista government in Cuba and install Communism. He served as a military advisor to Castro and led guerrilla troops in battles against Batista forces. When Castro took power in 1959, Guevara became in charge of the La Cabaña Fortress prison.

One week after Castro took over Cuba, and installed Communism, he called for the people to turn over their weapons. He said the new “revolutionary Government” was a FRIEND to the people and they needed no protection. The people cheered and complied. Then they were executed.

As boss of the notorious La Cabaña prison in Havana, at just 31 years old, Che Guevara personally supervised the detention, interrogation, summary trials and execution of hundreds. It is estimated that 550 people, opposed to Communist rule, were executed on Guevara’s orders during this time.

Ernest Hemingway – then a Cuban resident – documented the horrors of the Castro regime & Che Guevara’s reign.

Hemingway invited his friend George Plimpton, editor of the Paris Review, to witness the shootings of prisoners condemned by the tribunals under Guevara’s control. They watched as the men were trucked in, unloaded, shot, and taken away.

As a result, Plimpton later refused to publish Guevara’s memoir, The Motorcycle Diaries, which has been used to rewrite history and paint Guevara as a romantic, revolutionary Socialist hero.

There have over 200,000 such executions since the Castro brothers, Guevara and their merry men swept into Havana, Cuba in January 1959 and called for the people to disarm.

About 100,000 Cubans who have fallen foul of the regime have been jailed. Two million others have succeeded in escaping Castro’s Communist nightmare, and lost everything, while an estimated 30,000 have died in the attempt. Che Guevara made no secret of his bloodlust: “It is hatred that makes our soldiers into violent and cold-blooded killing machines,” he wrote.

Later, Guevara became president of the Cuban National Bank and helped to shift the country’s trade relations from the United States to the Communist Soviet Union. Then Castro appointed Guevara as the minister of industry. After helping to ruin Cuba’s economy (sound familiar) as the minister of industry and president of the Cuban National Bank, Guevara left his post in 1965 to export the ideas of Cuba’s Communist revolution to other parts of the world.

In 1966, Guevara began to try to incite the people of Bolivia to rebel against their government and install Communism too, but he had little success. Not impressed, Bolivia’s peasantry turned him over to the army. With only a small guerrilla force to support his efforts, Guevara was captured and executed by machine gun by the Bolivian army on October 9, 1967.

After his execution, Guevara’s body was lashed to the landing skids of a helicopter and flown to a nearby city where photographs were taken of him lying on a concrete slab in a laundry room. Later, they cut off his hands and buried him in an unmarked grave.

This is the kind of murderous tyrant that American millennials glorify and choose to adorn their T-shirts. Why? They’ve been lied to and brainwashed by Communist propaganda. Shows you the power of Communist mainstream media indoctrination. The power of Hollywood social engineering. The power of an academic elite hell bent on teaching revisionist history. The power of fake news.

Is John Rich right? Do Americans need to suffer the horror of another 9/11 in order to learn the lesson of the fall of Rome and remove the barbarians at the gate before they destroy us all?

REMEMBER THE BARBARIANS AT THE GATE IN ROME? THE INVASION AND TAKE OVER OF AMERICA TODAY BY THE ISLAMO-COMMUNISTS IS JUST LIKE THE INVASION OF ROME. WILL AMERICA FALL - LIKE ROME - OR WILL WE LEARN OUR LESSON, REMOVE THE INFILTRATORS AND SHORE UP OUR DEFENSES? WE SHALL SEE.

As the Roman Empire weakened, Germanic tribes began to systemically attack the Roman empire. From 376 to 476 AD, huge numbers of German barbarians poured into Roman territory. As a result, they overwhelmed and decimated Roman society. Look familiar?

The main reason for the Germanic invasions of the Roman Empire was the movement into Europe of the Huns - led by Attilla the Hun. The Huns were fierce Mongolian nomads from central Asia & they destroyed all in their path. Many Germans were running away from the Huns and sought refuge in Roman lands.

They burned buildings and took valuable things and many even held high government positions in Rome. They were the DEEP STATE of the age.

The city of Rome became so weak it was vulnerable to attack. When a Germanic tribe called the Visigoths asked Rome for protection from the big bad Huns, the Romans let them live just inside the empire’s border. This is exactly the concept behind “sanctuary cities” in America: giving sanctuary to our enemies so they can turn and destroy us.

BAD MISTAKE. Later, 410 hordes of Visigoths turned on Rome and stormed Rome and plundered it for three days. IT WAS OVER. Do you think that can’t happen again - right here in America?

Famine struck, and Rome’s population was wiped out.

Historians link the beginning of Europe’s Middle Ages - sometimes referred to as the “Dark Ages” - to the fall of Rome in 476. The Middle Ages lasted for almost one thousand years!

Those who ignore history are doomed to repeat it.

It’s time to STOP listening to the liars and thieves who have come to “steal, kill, and destroy.” It’s time to take our country back from the God-less Islamo-Communists.

How do we do that? WE TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER and codify the America First agenda so they can NEVER take our country away from us!

