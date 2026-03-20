BOOM! Former FBI Director James Comey was just subpoenaed by a grand jury in the Southern District of Florida by a Trump-appointed US Attorney, Jason A. Reding Quiñones, who works for AG Pam Bondi at the Department of Justice.

This grand jury operates under U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in Fort Pierce, within that district. Judge Aileen Mercedes Cannon is a U.S. district judge for the Southern District of Florida, appointed in 2020 by President Donald Trump and confirmed by the Senate. She is a Trump‑appointed, conservative judge who has ruled in Trump’s favor in high‑profile cases - like the classified‑documents case against Trump, where she dismissed the indictment on the grounds that Special Counsel Jack Smith’s appointment was unconstitutional

In 2025, Comey was indicted on federal charges (e.g., false statements and obstruction related to congressional testimony), in the Eastern District of Virginia, but a federal judge, appointed by Bill Clinton, later dismissed those cases, ruling the interim U.S. Attorney’s appointment of Lindsey Halligan was invalid.

It’s unlikely that any court will rule that U.S. Attorney Jason Reding Quiñones of Florida is invalid! Unlike Halligan in the 2025 Comey indictment, Quiñones was Senate-confirmed and is actively leading cases as of early 2026.

Bondi said she wouldn’t back down, after the swamp let Comey off the first time. She didn’t!

So, what does this mean? James Comey was subpoenaed by a federal grand jury in the Southern District of Florida as part Bondi’s sprawling “grand conspiracy” investigation into former officials who wrongly persecuted Donald Trump, including those tied to the 2016 Russia Russia hoax. Bondi has empaneled grand juries all over the place to make this happen. This is just one.

The subpoena is a grand‑jury compulsory order - Comey must either appear to testify and/or produce documents, or file a legal motion (like a motion to quash) challenging it. If Comey refuses or limits compliance, the government can move to compel, and the Fort Pierce grand‑jury judge (Aileen Cannon) then decides whether to enforce the subpoena or narrow it.

“Grand conspiracy” in this context does not automatically mean RICO, but in a federal DOJ probe like the Comey one, prosecutors often use RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) to frame large‑scale, long‑running conspiracies involving multiple people and crimes. I’ve written for years about my belief that Team Trump will use RICO to bring down the entire Deep State cabal.

In practice, grand conspiracy probes can rely on general federal conspiracy charges (like 18 U.S.C. § 371) or a RICO conspiracy charge under 18 U.S.C. § 1962(d), depending on whether or not prosecutors allege a “pattern of racketeering activity” tied to an “enterprise.” Because a conspiracy is a continuing offense, the statute of limitations typically begins to run from the date of the last overt act or when the conspiracy's objectives were achieved. In my mind, it’s still going on!

If the government alleges that Comey and others were part of an organized “enterprise” committing at least two predicate crimes (like obstruction, fraud, or bribery) over time, then yes—that’s a RICO‑style “grand conspiracy.”

So the term “grand conspiracy” is consistent with RICO. If you need a refresher on what a RICO case entails, here you go.

I can’t wait to see what’s next!

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