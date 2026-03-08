Attorney General Bondi’s first year running the DOJ was enormously successful - despite what the doomers and panicans tell you.

SWC: When President Trump was inaugurated, the number of active court cases involving the United States was roughly the same as at the end of the Biden Administration. But behind the scenes, the Department of Justice was in turmoil. Weeks before the inauguration, mass resignations had begun as Obama/Biden-era officials opted not to stay in a DOJ about to shift priorities.

The Civil Rights Division illustrated this upheaval most clearly: Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon publicly noted that the combination of resignations and terminations reduced her Division’s staff by roughly two-thirds—dropping from over 400 attorneys to fewer than 150. Yet, she faced the same caseload as her predecessor, along with new investigations and initiatives to launch.

This pattern played out across nearly every DOJ litigating component. At full strength, the DOJ employs around 7,000 courtroom attorneys—roughly 4,000 in U.S. Attorney’s Offices and 3,000 at Main Justice—plus a few hundred policy-focused staff.

But on Day One of Trump 2.0, AG Bondi inherited a dramatically depleted workforce and had to rebuild it from the ground up. Before hiring attorneys, new mid-level supervisors had to be appointed to lead the recruitment process. Simply getting DOJ staffed with people committed to Trump’s policy agenda took months.

The scale of turnover was unprecedented. In three prior White House transitions—GHW Bush to Clinton, Clinton to George W. Bush, and Bush to Obama—turnover never exceeded 10–15%, mostly predictable changes tied to policy shifts. But the departures in 2025 were massive, leaving Trump’s DOJ to continue representing the government in thousands of civil and criminal cases with far fewer attorneys and supervisors than normal.

On top of staffing challenges, the new administration acted quickly to implement President Trump’s Executive Orders aimed at reshaping government operations and policy. The liberal-progressive administrative state and its NGO allies responded immediately with hundreds of lawsuits seeking to block or slow these changes.

Nationwide Injunctions:

One of the first EOs, signed on January 20, 2025, restricted citizenship documentation for U.S.-born children of non-citizen, non-legal residents. Lawsuits challenging the EO appeared the next day, and courts quickly issued nationwide injunctions. In CASA, Inc. v. Trump, the Supreme Court ultimately limited the use of nationwide injunctions—marking a significant Bondi DOJ win and setting a precedent for handling class-action-like relief more appropriately.

DEI Funding Cuts:

Another immediate priority was halting federal funding for DEI programs and related NGO projects. Many lawsuits sought to prevent the Administration from ending these grants, often obtaining TROs and injunctions from Biden-appointed judges in courts like Massachusetts and Maryland.

Yet the Bondi DOJ scored early victories: in Department of Ed. v. California and NIH v. American Public Health Association, the Supreme Court affirmed the government’s authority to terminate these grants, reinforcing the principle that plaintiffs must bring such claims in the Court of Federal Claims. Lower courts have since followed this guidance, enabling the Administration to continue its DEI-related funding cuts.

Bondi’s DOJ also advanced aggressive enforcement against illegal discrimination tied to DEI policies, including dismissing prior lawsuits that pressured jurisdictions into quota-based hiring for police and firefighters, and redirecting the Civil Rights Division to target unlawful preferences in both public and private sectors receiving federal funds.

These successes built on the core mission of protecting American lives and restoring merit-based governance, all amid unprecedented push back from the left and the RINOs.

Independent Agencies:

Bondi’s DOJ also moved aggressively to assert presidential control over independent agencies—a challenge dating back to Humphrey’s Executor v. United States (1935). The Supreme Court recently heard oral argument in Trump v. Slaughter, concerning the removal of an FTC commissioner, and legal observers widely expect the Court to uphold the Administration’s authority, potentially overturning this 90-year-old precedent.

Immigration Enforcement:

Perhaps the most high-profile battles involve immigration. The Bondi DOJ and DHS have reversed many of the Biden-era policies that allowed millions of illegal immigrants into the country, while also ending or revising Temporary Protected Status for multiple countries. These efforts triggered lawsuits from immigrant rights groups nationwide, including challenges in Seattle and San Francisco, yet Bondi’s DOJ has successfully defended most policy changes.

A key innovation has been the expanded use of “expedited removal.” Previously limited to aliens apprehended within 100 miles of the border, Trump 2.0 extended this to any illegal alien in the country for less than two years, greatly increasing enforcement efficiency. Opponents have sought injunctions, but the Administration continues to prevail in most courts.

Other Major Legal Wins:

Beyond immigration, Bondi DOJ has achieved victories in downsizing the federal workforce, dismantling USAID-supported international NGOs, and ending billions in Green New Deal spending. These fights will resonate for years, reshaping the federal government and its operations long after 2028.

In addition to these landmark achievements, the Bondi DOJ delivered major early wins in combating the fentanyl crisis, seizing over 22 million fentanyl pills and more than 3,400 kilograms in the administration’s first 100 days alone—efforts credited with potentially saving hundreds of millions of lives by disrupting deadly supply chains.

In short, under extraordinary staffing and legal pressures, AG Bondi’s DOJ has managed to execute a sweeping agenda, secure landmark legal victories, and set lasting precedents—all while continuing the day-to-day work of the Department.

Before jumping on the latest headline to bash AG Bondi or the team at DOJ, take a moment to look beyond the spin. Dig into the actual court rulings, the upheld executive actions, and the real-world impacts—like lives saved and policies finally enforced without endless nationwide blocks.

For those who say - but no arrests? 523 arrests have been made public so far by Bondi's DOJ and that's not including the grand juries under seal. More to come.

The record shows remarkable progress under fire; the full picture is far more impressive than what the doomers and panicans want you to believe.

