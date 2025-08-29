I am vetting and compiling all relevant information as it comes out about the latest school shooting in Minneapolis by a so-called “transgender” - who admitted he was “tired of being trans and brainwashed” and I will post a newsletter when that is complete.

The story changes minute by minute so there’s no point in reporting it to you in bits and pieces - which only serves to further confuse the issue. I’ll wait a few more days until all the truth comes out to issue my in-depth report.

What I’m learning about the shooter’s background is horrifying - yet predictable in the Communist hellhole of Minnesota - where chaos seems to be the norm. My research is showing that the Democrat Minnesota authorities KNEW this family and their history and either ignored what he was about to do - or facilitated it.

BTW - Facebook is already removing my posts on this issue - which means a cover-up is in place.

Until then, please read my recent post on the massive school shooting in the UK that convinced the British people to turn over their weapons to the Government. That’s a good base of information to start with. Also, read my series on the MK ULTRA mind control program and gun control - it shows the playbook. This isn’t a conspiracy - it’s very very real.

Secondly, Michele Bachmann, a respected conservative former legislator from Minnesota, who was literally DRIVEN out of office by the Koch Libertarians there who are in bed with the Democrats, wrote a guest post about the shooting. It’s worth your time.

The Lord could not have made this more obvious.

The DNC met in Minneapolis this week trying to figure out why the voters rejected them.

On Monday, Governor Tim Walz took to the podium and bragged Minnesota is the number one trans state in America.

The MN Lt. Gov. bragged about Minnesota trans kids and how we need to affirm their sexual self-discovery, as did Attorney General Keith Ellison as he bragged about suing the Trump administration to retain the state’s power over a child’s sexuality.

The irrelevant but risible US Representative Ilhan Omar did the same. Policy-wise they’ve proven they all hate kids. Utter fools.

Then they had to cut short their DNC meeting to scramble to stand before a microphone to comment on the 4th shooting event in Minnesota in 24 hours! Only this shooting garnered national notice and cameras. And this mass shooting was at the hands of a gender-affirmed trans!

Everything the murderer wrote on his gun reflected Democrat talking points:

Hate/kill Trump;

Rejection/mocking God;

Free Palestine;

Jew hatred/kill the Jews;

A photo of Jesus Christ shot for target practice.

The trans murderer’s final statements summarized what Dems have spouted for years.

He learned from them well. The Democrat politicians gave us this mess because they’ve run the state of Minnesota unimpeded for so long. They looked clueless and ignorant at the press conference outside the Catholic sanctuary.

Sen. Klobuchar blanched at the microphone and blamed other politicians who wouldn’t ban guns.

Mayor Jacob Frey lectured viewers not to blame trans people for the murder of praying children, when it was a gender affirmed trans murderer who pulled the trigger to kill as many kids as he could.

You bet it was the trans who pulled the triggers that killed these kids —and we had better say it!

Responsibility lies with the Democrat politicians who ignorantly went along with the crowd, willing to sacrifice kids lives rather than stand up to the lying sexual confusion community.

These Democratic politicians bear a lion’s share of the blame for the murder of those kids because they voted to mandate that ALL MN kids must be taught that sexual dysphoria is normative.

That’s Democrat controlled Minnesota classrooms today. How stupid and harmful are these Dem politicians? We needed a strong, masculine Mayor at the microphone after the Minneapolis mass shootings.

Instead, we got Mayor Frey doing his best impersonation of an emotionally flailing 14-year-old girl trying to channel how much he feels the affected family’s pain. He wasn’t effective, nor did we need Mayor Frey to feel the families’ pain; we needed him to stop trans criminals in Minneapolis from killing innocent kid’s during a Catholic school mass!

Mayor Frey is another fraud as all these MN Dem politicians are frauds. They steal their power base, (see the recent Minneapolis Mayor election disaster with Omar Fateh), they bankrupt the state, they force taxpayers to pay for a middle-class lifestyle for illegal aliens, they destroy Minnesota’s once vaunted education system, and they mandate Marxism and sexual confusion as Minnesota’s new core curriculum.

Christianity is out in Minnesota, Islamism is in. The Dem politicians gave us the trans mandates. These mandates are creating how many new trans kids who may be ticking time-bombs waiting to vent their anger and confusion at yet another innocent target.

The Dems remove MN kids from MN homes if parents reject a teacher’s or social worker’s wishes to rush a child into chemical castration and bodily mutilation.

The destruction Dems gave Minnesotans is on a forward march, and only sane Minnesotans can stop this hell from further advance. May God be merciful to innocent Minnesota citizens. May we be saved from this Dem-imposed tyranny!

Michele Bachmann, J.D., LL.M., was the first Republican woman from Minnesota elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. She served as a United States Congresswoman representing Minnesota’s 6th District from 2007 to 2015. She is a founding member of the congressional Tea Party Caucus. She is currently the Dean of the Robertson School of Government at Regent University.

