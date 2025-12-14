I was right. Rhode Island (Brown University) was likely another Jihadi attack. Just like the DC attack on the National Guard. Just like the Savannah acid attack. Just like Charlie and the Iranian transgender Jihadis of the Armed Queers of Utah behind his execution! Just like Vegas and the Brotherhood. Just like the Pulse Massacre and Hillary’s Jihadi pals from Afghanistan. Just like 9/11!

EVERYBODY IS CALLING BROWN ANOTHER JIHADI COVERUP. WAKE UP.

Brown University has 800 cameras and they didn’t catch his face on video anywhere???

The local Democrat authorities at Brown University in Rhode Island told Kash Patel of the FBI that they had the Brown University shooter in custody right after it happened. It was all over the news and reported EVERYWHERE, even by President Trump. Then they reversed their statement and said NO they didn’t have him in custody. HOW COULD THAT HAPPEN?

EVEN MORE CONCERNING, this is the second time this has happened in just the last 3 months!

Remember when the Utah University authorities told Kash that they had Charlie’s shooter in custody after he was murdered at UVU. Kash even announced it!

And then we found out the next day that wasn’t true? The local Utah authorities (Democrats and the RINO Governor) reversed their statement and did not have him in custody. I remember watching Kash Patel have to backtrack at a press conference out in Utah (after he flew in for it) because he was LIED TO the day before by the Utah SBI, the Utah Governor and the SLC police.

This tells me that DEMOCRAT OR RINO local LEO and University operatives are in place for these false flags and they feed BAD information to the White House to delay and confuse. Just like they did in Minneapolis on George Floyd where they set up their own officers for the fall!

Why would they do that? ON PURPOSE. To give them more time to set up a crime scene or frame a patsy!

This is the Mayor of Providence Brett Smiley and HIS husband with smiley hearts and waving the rainbow flag!

Does the total ineptitude or false flag-like handling of the search for the Brown University shooter make sense now? The President of the University is even worse!

You realize they “lost” the suspect after he was allegedly in custody and now he’s some vague guy on the loose wearing “all black?”

IT’S OBVIOUS THAT THIS IS ANOTHER FALSE FLAG BY THE GUN GRABBERS CARRIED OUT BY SOME JIHADI OPERATIVE.

If you read my newsletter called “Slash and Burn” yesterday, about the likely Jihadi acid attack in Georgia, you’ll know that I basically predicted the “mass shooting” that afternoon at Brown University in Rhode Island.

Slash and burn Tierney's Real News · Dec 13 I’m sorry to disturb your weekend with this - but this just happened in America and it really really bothers me - her story must be told! Read full story

The local liberal police even “reversed” their position that they had the shooter in custody and then said it was someone all dressed in black and “on the loose.” That’s your first clue it is a false flag by the gun grabbers.

The Mayor of the town and the University President are more concerned about the rainbow flag than they are about finding the shooter!

A Brown University professor was deported earlier this year for supporting Hezbollah! Jihadis are all over that Communist campus! Meanwhile, in Europe the Jihadis are attacking Christmas events and in Australia they are attacking Jews.

I am sick of hearing from weak-kneed conservatives who tell me to shut up and not report on “disturbing” things like this or question false flags like this because they say “everything is not a conspiracy.”

Well, almost everything that has happened in the last decade is most definitely an engineered demonic scheme against GOD and Trump and MAGA. If you don’t see that yet - you are not paying or attention, not operating with a full deck or willfully ignorant!

BE ALERT AND OF SOBER MIND. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour. The scriptures warn us for a reason!

If you enjoy my articles, please consider making a donation.

My work is free for all but supported by donations from many generous readers like yourself. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate you!

Donate

How can you donate? In many ways: You can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit or debit card here or by Cash App at $TierneyRealNews, send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.

You do not need the Substack app to read my newsletters - you can find them all at my website at TIERNEYREALNEWSNETWORK.SUBSTACK.COM.

Many people still don’t realize that I have a website where you can find ALL my posts (hundreds of them from 2022) and an archive that you can search by keyword.

You do NOT need a Substack account to read my posts on my website or share them with others. My website looks like this. Just click on the link above to find it.

If you use the Substack app to read my newsletters - please make sure you check your settings so that you receive it BOTH by email and in the app. I don’t want you to miss a newsletter!

You can always email me at peggy@TierneyRealNewsNetwork.com. Please follow me on Telegram at t.me/TierneyRealNews. Follow me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079025148615. Or you can find me on Truth Social @MaggiePeggy123.