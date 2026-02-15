If you’d prefer to read this newsletter in one pass on my website, click here.

General Flynn confirmed in 2025 that 2016 VP-candidate Mike Pence and then House Speaker Paul Ryan were part of the cabal inside the RNC working to sabotage Trump in 2016. They were waiting in the wings to step in after they took him out of the race for President with the so-called “bus tape” hoax on October 7, 2016.

FLYNN: “Mike Pence and Paul Ryan wanted Trump out. They had a plan for when Trump steps down, they would step in.”

In other words, Pence didn’t just decide to become a traitor on J6. He was a traitor from the very beginning working with Paul Ryan and his pals in the Koch-funded Freedom Caucus.

Why is this important? Because many of the same bizarre elements and people involved in the Guthrie case were also involved in the “bus tape” hoax. CONNECT THE DOTS WITH ME.

In 2018, I suggested - in my first blog - that the “infamous” bus tape that was released on Trump right before the 2016 election could have been engineered in the NBC studios at the Today Show and used to smear and set up Trump - to force him to step out of the race.

If the hoax worked and drove out Trump before the 2016 election in November - it’s obvious that Pence would step up and run for President - instead of Trump - and Speaker Paul Ryan would be his VP - line of succession.

Here’s what I wrote back then:

Was The Bus Tape the Insurance Policy To Take Down Trump?

I still remember when NBC “suddenly found” that bus tape audio after 11 years, just one month before the 2016 election. The audio of Trump talking privately to NBC’s Billy Bush on a bus - Jeb Bush and George W. Bush’s cousin. The entire Bush family hated Trump and wanted to take him down.

I also remember Trump’s first reaction to hearing the audio: “That doesn’t sound like something I would say.”

What do I think? NBC engineers conspired with the intelligence community to fake the audio and Billy Bush, NBC’s Today Show star, was the only one who could authenticate it to take down Trump. Billy Bush was the only one there with Trump on the bus. Billy Bush was the ONLY person who could prove Trump actually said what was on the audio tape. It was never officially authenticated by anyone.

Billy Bush later told Tucker that he didn’t even remember Trump saying that! Trump said the same thing!

Billy Bush is the nephew of former President and CIA Director George H.W. Bush. He had a high paying gig on the Today Show on NBC. It was his word against Trump’s.

Today, Paul Ryan is on the Board at Fox - which owns TMZ and Savannah Guthrie works for NBC-Comcast on the Today Show - just like Billy Bush did back then and Jenna Bush does today. The whole thing is way too coincidental for my taste.

Daddy Bush is no stranger to taking down Presidents. He and his CIA posse helped remove JFK and Nixon and tried to remove Reagan.

Was the bus tape the real “insurance policy” released on October 7, 2016 [by Bush, NBC, Ryan & Pence] to ensure Trump wouldn’t win the election or would have to drop out? Audio is easily faked.

[We all know how easy it is to fake images with photoshop or today with AI. It’s just as easy to make fake audio and fake video these days in a studio - all you need are a few spoken words and a few video clips and some editing software. I know - I did it for years in advertising - that was my job. I still believe that the famous “bus tape” they used to frame Trump before the 2016 election was made in a studio by Billy Bush (Jeb’s cousin) and NBC.]

The audio transcript released from the “bus tape” hoax said that Trump told Billy Bush that he could grab women by “the pussy” if he wanted to. That’s the comment that Trump said didn’t sound like him. I agree.

Earlier in the conversation, on the bus, Trump had called Billy Bush a pussy: “Look at you. You are a pussy.”

I believe that the editors at NBC took that word and spliced it into another sentence to make it look like he was saying that about women - and not Billy Bush. You have no idea how easy it is to do that.

Paul Ryan, Mike Pence and the Never Trumpers, were waiting in the wings to push Trump aside right after the tape was released. They even appeared to know about the “bus tape” before he did.

Trump had to accept responsibility for saying those things or be accused of a cover up. What did Trump do? The only thing he could do. He did the only sensible thing and apologized for something he DIDN’T DO to win the election, IMHO.

His wife also went on national TV and accepted his apology and asked America to forgive him. The American people are very forgiving when someone apologizes and seeks redemption. It worked.

On October 8th, 2016, Trump apologized to the American people AND they accepted his apology.

On October 9th, Donald Trump held a press conference with several women who had accused Bill Clinton of sexual misconduct and brought them to the second presidential debate on October 9, 2016. Trump took on Hillary and brought with him women that Bill Clinton had abused, a master stroke.

When it became obvious that Trump would win anyway, Speaker Paul Ryan quietly told his House Republican colleagues on a call that he would never back Trump. “I am not going to defend Donald Trump - not now, not ever.”

I knew then that it was a set-up from the start. Trump won anyway in spite of the “bus tape” hoax.

BTW - Ron DeSantis of the Koch Libertarian-funded Freedom Caucus (along with Mulvaney, Gaetz, Massie, Paul, Amash) is the reason Paul Ryan became Speaker. Nobody realizes that. It’s ALL connected. Now that same Freedom Caucus is working with Massie and MTG to take out Trump AGAIN.

Remember I said in my reporting on the Guthrie case that it could be about ratings for the Today Show and somebody at Comcast-NBC might be behind it? They could have hired someone to take her (cartel or gang) and pretend it was a kidnapping.

Remember, the Today Show featured Nancy Guthrie on the Today Show with Savannah and Jenna Bush in November 2025 - and then two months later Nancy was abducted. Coincidence? Chew on this.

CHADWICK: “Eleven days before Savannah Guthrie’s mother Nancy disappeared, NBC co-workers and execs said Savannah was “in full panic mode” and “fighting to save her job.”

While Savannah was on a leave of absence, the show’s ratings shot up--12 percent more viewers compared to the previous year.

She had taken time off in late December to recover from vocal cord surgery and the show got 2.86 million viewers with her off-screen, beating ABC rival Good Morning America, according to Neilson.

“Savannah is in full panic mode. While she’s been away with the vocal issue, the ratings went UP!’ a source told the Daily Mail on Jan. 20, eleven days before mom Nancy went missing.

According to the Mail, the source also said Savannah was, “pushing her doctors to get her back to work as soon as possible. And so that the audience doesn’t forget her, she’s insisting the show tape a piece on her at home recovering.”

The source added of the ratings: “She keeps asking, ‘Is this a fluke?’ But no one’s giving her a straight answer, which is making it worse.”

“Savannah always believed she was the glue holding the show together. The numbers going up while she’s gone has seriously rattled that belief. She feels blindsided.”

Other sources told the outlet that Savannah was obsessively checking the ratings while she was on leave.

“She’s refreshing the ratings reports like it’s her full-time job right now. It’s consuming her.”

“Her biggest fear is that this changes how NBC sees her leverage. That thought alone is keeping her up at night.”

The outlet also reported on Jan. 20 that those who worked on the show reported a more relaxed, organic, warmer environment on set.

“Without Savannah, the vibe shifted immediately. It stopped feeling like a classroom and started feeling like a group of equals,” another source told the outlet.

“There’s less tension on set now. No one’s worried about stepping out of line or getting corrected mid-conversation.”

Savannah makes a reported $8 million a year co-hosting the Today Show and her contract appears to be up soon--it was last renewed in 2020 and 2016.

All in all, the story of Nancy’s disappearance keeps getting stranger. And Savannah is now at the center of the greatest drama in the country.”

What a way to end Savannah’s contract, push her out and boost the Today Show ratings at the same time, huh? The fake news is sick enough to do something evil like this.

There’s one other piece that ties the Guthrie case to NBC-Comcast, Paul Ryan at Fox/TMZ and the Today Show. Remember, Fox now owns TMZ as well as Fox News, the New York Post and the WSJ.

The Today Show had a weird episode AFTER Nancy was abducted and Savannah was off the air that adds fuel to my speculation that NBC-Comcast and the Today Show are somehow involved or have some kind of ulterior motive against Savannah.

The person who’s taking Savannah’s place along with Jenna Bush did a segment on the Today Show on how important it was to have a mother’s hug - while Savannah’s mother is missing!

“Nothing beats a mother’s hug!”

Many took that as a direct slap in the face to Savannah Guthrie - mocking the fact that her mother has been abducted - and even Megyn Kelly picked up on it and wasn’t happy about it.

I can’t believe her co-workers would be that brain-dead. It seems like intentional cruelty, IMHO. You decide.

At the same time, Savannah Guthrie openly told Sheriff Nanos that he has bungled the case so badly that she does not want his help anymore - and she’s hired her own detectives!

Nanos is withholding evidence from the FBI and Trump said he’s trying to keep the case to himself. Why? Looking for a patsy?

NBC-Comcast were the ones who wanted Savannah to profile her mother Nancy Guthrie in November 2025 during ratings month on the Today Show - which I found odd to begin with. What was the purpose of that?

Not only that, but Jenna Bush - GW Bush’s daughter - who is the Godmother of Savannah’s daughter - was also profiled with Nancy Guthrie on NBC’s Today Show in November 2025 as well.

Nancy Guthrie wasn’t famous in her own right and didn’t even have an interesting “life story” to tell from a human interest standpoint - so what was the point of Comcast-NBC choosing to put the spotlight on 84-year old Nancy two months ago on the Today Show? That makes no sense.

Two months later her mother is abducted at the beginning of the February ratings sweep and Savannah has to give up her gig leading reporting at the Winter Olympics to stay home and her anchor position on the Today Show to look for her mother? Very strange.

Even if you’re a liberal you have to admit this is all very very strange and the timing is suspect.

Then, somehow Mark Kelly, the Democrat Senator from Arizona, was the first to be called by Savannah and he immediately hooked up with the Pima County Sheriff’s office and brought donuts while they did everything they could to obstruct progress in the case during the first few days and keep OUT the FBI.

Nanos said the Guthrie case could go on for years and it’s only been two weeks!

The longest most intense media coverage of an abduction is the 1932 kidnapping of the Lindbergh baby, lasting for 2.5 years! So, the time we’ve spent on Nancy Guthrie’s mysterious abduction is nothing compared to that.

Charles Augustus Lindbergh, Jr., the 20-month-old son of the famous aviator and Anne Morrow Lindbergh, was kidnapped about 9:00 p.m., on March 1, 1932, from the nursery on the second floor of the Lindbergh home near Hopewell, New Jersey.

The child’s absence was discovered and reported to his parents, who were then at home, at approximately 10:00 p.m. by the child’s nurse, Betty Gow. A search of the premises was immediately made and a ransom note demanding $50,000 was found on the nursery window sill. After the Hopewell police were notified, the report was telephoned to the New Jersey State Police, who assumed charge of the investigation. All of the help were questioned and there were several people close to the family who were suspected.

During the search at the kidnapping scene, traces of mud were found on the floor of the nursery. Footprints, impossible to measure, were found under the nursery window. Two sections of the ladder had been used in reaching the window, one of the two sections was split or broken where it joined the other, indicating that the ladder had broken during the ascent or descent. There were no blood stains in or about the nursery, nor were there any fingerprints.

A second ransom note was received by Colonel Lindbergh on March 6, 1932, (postmarked Brooklyn, New York, March 4), in which the ransom demand was increased to $70,000.

A total of 5 ransom notes were sent.

Local authorities were in charge of the case but President Hoover directed that all governmental investigative agencies should place themselves at the disposal of the state of New Jersey and that the FBI should serve as a clearinghouse and coordinating agency for all investigations in this case conducted by federal investigative units.

On May 12, 1932, the body of the kidnapped baby was accidentally found by a truck driver, partly buried, and badly decomposed, about four and a half miles southeast of the Lindbergh home.

In September, 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt stated in a meeting with Director Hoover that all work on the case be centralized in the Department of Justice.

It took authorities over two and a half years to identify and arrest the kidnapper of the Lindbergh baby. While the child was kidnapped on March 1, 1932, and his body found shortly after, suspect Bruno Richard Hauptmann was not arrested until September 19, 1934, following the discovery of ransom money.

The breakthrough came when a marked bill from the $50,000 ransom was traced to a gas station attendant, who noted the license plate of the driver. Subsequent investigation led to Hauptmann, a German immigrant and carpenter, in whose home detectives found a significant portion of the ransom money.

Hauptmann was allegedly found with over $14,000 of the ransom money hidden in his garage, and he had been spending it, suggesting he was motivated by profit but was part of a larger conspiracy.

After a trial that lasted from January 2 to February 13, 1935, he was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to death.

The case against him was based on circumstantial evidence. Tool marks on the ladder matched tools owned by Hauptmann. Wood in the ladder was found to match wood used as flooring in his attic. Handwriting on the ransom notes matched samples of Hauptmann’s handwriting.

Despite his conviction, Hauptmann continued to profess his innocence, but all appeals failed and he was executed in the electric chair at the New Jersey State Prison on April 3, 1936. Hauptmann’s guilt or lack thereof continues to be debated today.

The Guthrie case also has similarities to the Lindbergh kidnapping - IMHO - whether intentional or accidental. Whatever you think about the Guthrie case, NONE of it makes sense - just like the “bus tape” didn’t make sense in 2016. I don’t believe in coincidences!

DR PHIL: I’m a forensic scientist and a profiler and in all my years I’ve never encountered a bizarre case like the Guthrie abduction. It’s disturbing, unusual and doesn’t fit any mold.

