The same day that I published my latest warning about the Muslim Brotherhood’s goal to Make All of America Muslim, Governor Greg Abbott of Texas designated the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations.

This designation prohibits CAIR from owning, purchasing or acquiring land in Texas and allows the Texas Attorney General to take legal action to dissolve CAIR and similar organizations within the state and stop their fundraising - tying all enforcement to Texas codes governing terrorist and criminal organizations.

You can read the entire proclamation here:

https://gov.texas.gov/uploads/files/press/PROC_declaring_Muslim_Brotherhood_and_CAIR_Transnational_Criminal_Organizations_IMAGE_11-18-2025.pdf

GOVERNOR ABBOTT: “The Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR have long made their goals clear: to forcibly impose Sharia law and establish Islam’s ‘mastership of the world. The actions taken by the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR to support terrorism across the globe and subvert our laws through violence, intimidation, and harassment are unacceptable. Today, I designated the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations. These radical extremists are not welcome in our state and are now prohibited from acquiring any real property interest in Texas.”

“One of the founders of CAIR in Texas is in prison for 65 years because of financing terrorism. Just two years ago, in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel, the executive director of CAIR was praising the attack that killed Americans. There is a long-standing connection between CAIR and terror.”

As of 2025, Texas has approximately 330 mosques statewide, with major concentrations in cities like Houston (130 mosques), Dallas (54 mosques), and other cities including Plano, San Antonio, and Austin (ranging from 10 to 14 mosques each). The number of mosques has been growing significantly, with reports indicating that nearly 50 mosques have opened in Texas over the past two years since 2023. This growth includes new mosque projects and expansions like the planned all-Muslim city called “The Meadow” (formerly “Epic City”) in North Texas.

If you still don’t understand WHY it’s a good idea to stop CAIR now - read two of my reports on the topic. The first on what the Muslim Brotherhood (CAIR) has done and is doing in America to destroy it…

The second report is on my personal experience living in Minnesota with Muslim Brotherhood (CAIR) operatives like Ilhan Omar and others. I can personally attest that the threat is real.

Right on cue, CAIR sued Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton for designating the group a foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organization.

CAIR says that the Texas proclamation, which bars CAIR from buying land in Texas, violates its members’ constitutional property and free speech rights.

The lawsuit was filed by the Council on American-Islamic Relations Texas Dallas Fort Worth (CAIR DFW) and Council on American-Islamic Relations Austin Texas (CAIR Austin.)

CAIR was founded in America in 1994 and they set up their first state chapter - just a few years before 9/11. Hmm. Interesting timing, no?

The first chapter of the Muslim Brotherhood (CAIR) in America was in California in 1994. Of course it was. After 9/11 - CAIR expanded to Chicago and other states with over 30 chapters. So 9/11 helped the Muslim Brotherhood grow rapidly in America.

Today, CAIR has a national headquarters in Washington, D.C., and a network of over 30 regional offices across the United States. They’re even hiring!

The Nov. 18 proclamation by Abbott designated CAIR as a “successor organization” of the Muslim Brotherhood and a Foreign Terrorist Organization under the Texas Penal Code. The designation subjects the organization to potential civil and criminal penalties, including a prohibition from purchasing or acquiring land in Texas.

In a statement, Attorney Charlie Swift of the Muslim Legal Fund of America, who is defending CAIR in this lawsuit, said:

“The Muslim Legal Fund of America is proud to defend the constitutional rights of CAIR-Texas and the right of all Texans to engage in free speech and uphold civil rights without facing lawless and defamatory attacks by Greg Abbott. Mr. Abbott’s unconstitutional proclamation undermines the very foundational notions of due process that our system depends upon, and it must not stand. For the sake of our nation’s basic freedoms, Greg Abbott’s latest attack on the American people must be defeated.”

The Muslim Brotherhood (CAIR) is biggest in DC, and the states of Texas, Virginia, Minnesota and Michigan.

Keith Ellison is on record saying he wants to turn Minnesota into the first Muslim-only state in America. Ilhan Omar agrees. This is a big deal because if any of our politicians are funded by the Brotherhood, they are funded by terrorists, and you know what that means.

Governor Abbott just declared the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization in the state of Texas. People ask why doesn’t Trump just declare it Federally? Well, I believe the Texas proclamation is the way to get something done, right now, in the states where CAIR is most active.

I have friends in the real estate industry in Texas (and Minnesota) and I’m hearing that CAIR is bullying local officials and violating permits and building codes to ram Mosque and housing development projects through. There are even Sharia Law conclaves there. Just like Minnesota. THEY NEED TO BE STOPPED NOW.

Those of you who tell me Trump isn’t moving fast enough for you should remember that “President” George W. Bush should have declared the Muslim Brotherhood (CAIR) a terrorist organization in 2001 after 9/11 - but he did NOT. Instead, he kissed their ass!

The Muslim Brotherhood has various branches (like CAIR and Hamas) requiring each to be designated individually and with substantial evidence to withstand legal challenges on a Federal level.

BUT, Attorney General Ken Paxton has a strong precedent to go after CAIR in Texas. Remember, Paxton is the guy who tried to litigate election fraud in 2020 before the Supreme Court and they refused to listen to his case.

Texas already once went after Hamas in 2007 and won. In 2007, the Attorney General of Texas was Greg Abbott, who is now the Governor.

The Holy Land trial in Texas consisted of two separate federal trials in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division.

The first trial began in 2007, and a federal jury convicted the Holy Land Foundation (HLF) and five of its leaders on all counts.

The purpose of the Holy Land Foundation trial was to determine whether the Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development (HLF), once the largest Muslim charity in the United States, and its leaders, illegally provided material support to the Palestinian organization Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist group by the U.S. government. The U.S. government argued that the charity funneled about $12.4 million to Hamas-controlled charities (zakat committees) in the West Bank and Gaza Strip after Hamas was designated in 1995.

The case was a federal prosecution brought by the U.S. government (specifically the U.S. Justice Department and U.S. Attorney’s office). The charges were related to providing material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization (Hamas), conspiracy, money laundering, and tax fraud—all federal crimes.

George W. Bush should have declared the Brotherhood and CAIR a terrorist organization after 9/11 but he did nothing, he let them grow in his home state of Texas, and he used the attack to allow him to spy on innocent Americans instead!

Recently, under the Trump administration, Marwan Marouf, a well-known Islamic leader in Dallas, was ordered deported by an immigration judge as of November 21, 2025, after 60 days in ICE detention. He was detained for alleged visa overstay and faced added civil allegations related to donations made decades ago to the Holy Land Foundation, which was later designated as a terrorist organization.​

Texas CAIR supported Marwan!

Marouf has been a visible figure in North Texas for over 30 years, leading Boy Scout troops (yuck!) and engaging in broad-based community and humanitarian work. His supporters argue that his detention and removal were politically and religiously motivated, emphasizing that no criminal charges were filed—only immigration violations and civil allegations related to past charitable donations.​​

This further illustrates my point that every organization in America has been infiltrated by the Islamo-Communists for control!

Also, recently, Kash’s FBI stopped another Jihadi terror attack in Michigan before it happened. This is the second attack planned in Michigan. Sounds like the Brotherhood (Hamas-CAIR) is behind these.

Halloween Weekend Terrorist Attack - Thwarted on October 31, 2025, in Michigan suburbs of Dearborn and Inkster near Detroit. Multiple suspects were arrested in connection with a violent attack planned for the Halloween weekend. FBI agents conducted law enforcement activities early on Friday, October 31, 2025, preventing this attack.​ Dearborn is the stronghold of the Brotherhood (CAIR) in Michigan. Federal agents took five people from Dearborn and Inkster, Michigan, into custody for an alleged plot to conduct an attack in the U.S. that has a connection to ISIS extremism.

Previous Separate Terror Plot in Michigan - On May 14, 2025, the FBI arrested Ammar Abdulid-Mamed Said, a former Michigan National Guard member, who allegedly planned a mass shooting at a U.S. Army base (TACOM) in Warren, Michigan on behalf of ISIS. He was stopped through undercover operations before carrying out the attack.

Also, the Senate is bringing the IRS into the equation. Good.

And, in Minnesota, CAIR is perpetrating one fraudulent scheme after the other - from election fraud to welfare fraud to immigration fraud and likely even worse.

I have a question.

If avowed Communist Zohran Mamdani is found to be funded by the Muslim Brotherhood (CAIR) and the US declares the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization, what does that mean for his position as Mayor of New York? What does that mean for any US politician who relies on funding from the Brotherhood (like Ilhan Omar, Keith Ellison & Rashida Tlaib?)

Well, first, accepting money from a US-designated terrorist organization is a federal crime under laws prohibiting material support to terrorism. Mamdani, his campaign, and potentially his donors could face criminal investigation and immediate prosecution, with severe legal penalties including imprisonment and asset seizures. The same would apply to the other candidates.

Their eligibility for office would be revoked: If a campaign is found to have accepted funds from a terrorist group, federal and state authorities would likely disqualify them all from holding or seeking public office.

Secondly, all campaign finances would be subject to emergency audit, and any donations linked to the Brotherhood would be frozen or confiscated by law enforcement.

They could be personally indicted for material support of terrorism, resulting in criminal penalties, public disgrace, and permanent bans from political activity in the US.

People tell me that Sharia Law could never happen in America so I’m just exaggerating the threat. WRONG. This is what women looked like in Iran before the 1979 Islamic revolution:

In March 1979, the Islamic State took over Iran and 100,000 women took to the streets to protest against wearing headscarves and Hijabs. They were beaten and killed.

This is what the women of Iran look like today. Is this freedom, ladies? Fathers, is this what you want for your daughters? Jihadi leaders patrol the streets and turn each other in - they are the perfect mercenaries for the Communists! Iranian authorities recently launched a new crackdown on women who violate the country’s “hijab and chastity” law, which requires women and girls over the age of 9 to be covered in public. The hijab became compulsory after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Companies like Nike, Communist actresses in Hollywood and Muslim Congresswomen like Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib are even teaching young people that wearing the Hijab looks glamorous! THERE IS NOTHING GLAMOROUS ABOUT SLAVERY. This is NOT what we want for America and the rest of the free world.

The women of Iran have been held captive since 1979 and they have been quietly fighting back ever since then.

If you don’t believe me and you think this is just hyperbole, listen to Ayaan Hirsi Ali. Ayaan Hirsi Ali is one of my heroes. She is a proud American, and a former Muslim, born in Somalia, who believes Islam is dangerous and must be controlled.

She was born to a Muslim family in Somalia, shuttled between Kenya, Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia as a kid, and then, aged 22, was married off by her father to a man he thought was ideal for her in Canada. She didn’t like him though so she got off the plane in Germany and ended up with refugee status in Holland and, ten years later, was elected to the Dutch parliament as an MP.

She is a critic of Islam, and an advocate for the rights and self-determination of Muslim women, opposing forced marriage, honor killing, child marriage, and female genital mutilation. At the age of five, Hirsi Ali underwent female genital mutilation (FGM) organized by her grandmother.

[PS: I guarantee there are honor killings going on RIGHT NOW in my home state of Minnesota - along with FGM.]

Hirsi Ali now lives in America married to a historian, Niall Ferguson, with 2 sons. She receives an awful lot of hate mail and death threats for her well-earned views about Islam.

What does she say about Islam?

“There is no conspiracy. If you’re an ex-Muslim there are people who want to kill you on account of deserting Islam. I’m one of them. That’s not phobia, it’s rational fear. If you look at 70 percent of the violence in the world today, Muslims are responsible. Islam is NOT a religion of peace.

We can’t even have this conversation without first talking about how there is ONE Islam, unreformed, but three sets of Muslims. Medina, Mecca, and reformers.

The first group (Medina) are the Jihadis, extremists and fundamentalists, the second the great mass of Muslims who just want to live their lives in peace, and the third are reformers like Prince Salman of Saudi Arabia. Right now, the Medina have the upper hand.

By Medina I don’t just mean the renegades—Islamic State, al-Qaeda, al-Shabaab, non-state actors and movements—but large groups like the Muslim Brotherhood around the world and CAIR in America, and more importantly, the nation-state of Iran and Hamas. They are the core centers, with Sharia Law. Their rule is marked by violence, intimidation and aggression.

[The Muslim Brotherhood has a documented history of promoting terrorism against the United States, our allies like Israel, and our society. Countries such as Bahrain, Egypt, Austria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and France have already taken important steps to investigate and crack down on the Muslim Brotherhood and its affiliates.]

To reform Islam, we must:

1) Abandon the literalist reading of the Quran. Muhammad called upon the believers to do things that, today, fall under a declaration of war or pure crime.

2) We must change Islam’s excessive investment in “life after death” instead of “life before death.”

3) We must OUTLAW and do away with Sharia Law, very much a global goal if you are a Medina Muslim and if you take the Quran literally.

4) We must end the little-known concept of “commanding right and forbidding wrong.” For example, under Sharia law, in Afghanistan, if a woman is accused of burning the Quran, not that she did, but a man screams to a crowd, “She burned the Quran!” and they all come running and stone her to death.

5) Jihad, holy war, must be abandoned entirely. Jihad commands Muslims to convert or kill all non-believers.

6) We must stop the normalization of women covering their bodies from head to toe. Women covering their heads is traditional, but now we’re seeing more and more women covering themselves from head to toe. This is said to be for religious reasons but it’s actually a political symbol to show the power of Islam and the oppression of women. The Hijab today is a political symbol, no longer religious.

7) We must end the barbaric practice of female genital mutilation (FGM) or “cutting” that removes the clitoris and labia from women to deny them pleasurable sex and to keep them from straying.

8) No doctrine is more violent to the gay community than Islamic doctrine.

Well said.

On that last point, in many Islamic countries like Iran, male homosexuals are imprisoned or executed unless they submit to castration and agree to pretend to be women.

CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood also lobby to bring millions of Muslim immigrants to America, even from countries who hate us, and many religious charities fund this mass migration as part of their plan to “be kind” and promote “diversity” and “convert” Muslims to Christianity. How is all that “kindness and compassion” working?

It’s not working.

Did you know that about 30,000 Christians convert to Islam each year in America - outstripping the number of Muslims who convert to Christianity?

Yes, 20% of those who identify as Muslims in America were once Christians.

Many liberal churches and woke NGO charities say they want open borders, mass migration and lots of illegal immigrants coming to America in order to bring in Muslims from foreign countries - with the goal of converting them to Christianity.

That’s a noble goal but it’s not working. In fact, we have given these charities BILLIONS of dollars to bring lots of them here to America for conversion and it BACKFIRED.

The reality is, the Jihadis are converting more young “Christians” to Islam than the other way around! They do it at Interfaith gatherings, in prisons, in churches, in rehabs, in shelters, in schools, in meetings, through politics and other community-run organizations and events.

This is all part of the plan to Make All of America Muslim.

The atheist Communists and Jihadis are quite effective at brainwashing and radicalizing young minds in America. Why do we let them? Is this what Jesus wants us to do?

Do me a favor and send this post to your Pastor or Priest. I think this is information they should have.

Bottom line? There are 2 BILLION Muslims now on the planet, and growing fast. Due to the fact that Muslim births are way outnumbering Christian births…

…and Christians are NOT successful at converting Muslims to Christianity, Muslims will likely outnumber Christians globally by 2060.

The radical terrorist Jihadis of the Muslim Brotherhood (CAIR) have declared that they intend to Make All of America Muslim. I say we take them at their word!

