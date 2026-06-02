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Susie & Security's avatar
Susie & Security
7h

Democrats who can’t win on their own will cheat. They’ve proven their utter lack of integrity and Godlessness time and time again - ad nauseam. Evil will prevail until we require voter ID (duh), enforce the citizenship requirement (!), and put an end to the “mail-in ballot” normalization ploy that was contrived by the plandemic.

Simple common sense. Where did it go?

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