Tomorrow is Election Day in California’s June 2 primary. Under California’s system, only the top two vote-getters advance to November—no matter their party.

Conservatives have a real chance in California to advance to the general, for a change, if we play our cards right!

Here’s what’s really happening in the two biggest races - for Governor of California and Mayor of Los Angeles.

Early in the Governor’s race, Eric Swalwell was the original Democrat frontrunner with strong name recognition and union backing. Polls in early April showed him leading Democrats while Republican Steve Hilton was beating him and Chad Bianco was third and splitting the conservative vote.

Then, in mid-April, explosive sexual assault and misconduct allegations against Swalwell from multiple women (including former staffers) surfaced. Democrats quickly abandoned him, and he suspended his campaign.

Most savvy people realize that the Democrats threw Swalwell under the bus on purpose so they could replace him and wipe out the chances of Republicans advancing at all. This is classic one-party machine politics: clear the weak link, consolidate, and protect the hierarchy.

Democrats openly worried about a fragmented field handing the top spot to Hilton - or maybe even two. Swalwell’s removal helped reorder the race in their favor. One recent poll shows Becerra battling with Hilton for first and Steyer in second. If Republican votes split, Democrats lock it down.

President Trump has endorsed Steve Hilton and Hilton asked Bianco to drop out so that a Republican can advance to the general. He is refusing. The latest polls show there is NO WAY for Bianco to win yet he refuses to drop out and support Hilton so that he CAN!

Why Bianco won’t drop out is the real question. He trails badly and has no path to win, yet he stays in and splits conservative votes — exactly what Democrats need for their “doomsday scenario” to play out.

Why? Because Bianco is another Koch Libertarian 3rd party ringer - a Democrat in disguise - who wants to split the vote and help Democrats win! His actions PROVE THAT. Bianco is on camera stating he’s for amnesty! There’s no denying it!

BIANCO: “California is one of the largest immigrant populations in the country and illegal immigrant populations in the country. But we have to address it. We have to make it right. Whether they came across illegally into the country — legally or not — is irrelevant, because we allowed it to happen. So now we just have to fix it. Secure our borders. Don’t let it happen again. And now we have to give a path to citizenship to the ones that are here.”

Bianco wants amnesty for ALL illegals! He said that out loud! Reagan did the same damn thing - gave amnesty to millions of illegals - and he helped destroy California!

Bianco also took a knee for BLM before 5,000 people. That's documented as well! Look at the video and the photos! Read the articles. There's video from ABC of him doing this! People keep saying he didn’t do this. YES HE DID.





ABC NEWS: "Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and a group of deputies were seen taking a knee alongside protesters during a demonstration. Bianco called on the crowd to work with him to make a difference."

BIANCO TO BLM: "We want you all to be here. We want you all to have this. We want your voices to be heard. We want to be heard together."

This is NOT AI - it’s Bianco on his knees worshipping BLM!



https://abc7.com/post/riverside-county-sheriff-takes-a-knee-in-solidarity-with-protesters/6226850/



Seth Keshel (election numbers guru) just confirmed that if Chad Bianco refuses to drop out of the California Governor’s primary and endorse Hilton that two Democrats will advance to the general and the Republicans will be SHUT OUT.

The good news is that people are waking up and realizing that Bianco is an open-borders Democrat (Koch Libertarian) in disguise and his purpose is to fracture the conservative vote and help Democrats win the Governor’s race! It always has been! Please do NOT vote for Bianco.



VOTE FOR HILTON! Republicans deserve better than another “ringer” who splits the conservative vote while signaling moderation on core issues. Trump endorsed Hilton, not Bianco, for a reason. If you care about stopping the one-party machine, consolidate behind Hilton now.

In the race for Mayor of Los Angeles, Republican Spencer Pratt is basically tied against Communist Karen Bass and another Democrat challenger in 3 polls and California early voting looks good for Republicans.

Pratt, who lost his own home in the Palisades’ fire, has strong name recognition in California, great advertising, is a registered Republican and has been encouraged by President Trump.

However, just yesterday, LA County officials reported two disturbing incidents:

A number of Vote-by-Mail ballots were found with fire damage inside an official ballot drop box in downtown LA (Civic Center area). They were discovered during routine collection.

A vote center in Long Beach was vandalized.

THAT SMACKS OF ORGANIZED FRAUD AGAINST PRATT!

Officials are investigating both as possible election interference. Affected voters are being contacted for replacement ballots. The timing—one day before a tight, high-stakes race featuring a Trump-endorsed Republican challenger—raises serious questions about attempts to suppress turnout or tamper with results in a deep blue city!

WHAT CAN YOU DO? IGNORE THE NOISE AND VOTE TRUMP-ENDORSED CANDIDATES HILTON AND PRATT AND TELL YOUR CALIFORNIA FRIENDS TO DO THE SAME.

BOTH HILTON AND PRATT HAVE A REAL CHANCE TO WIN FOR ONCE. DON’T LET THEM DOWN!

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