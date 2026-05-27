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Mary's avatar
Mary
7h

Hi, I know Catherine A. Fitts was in Bush camp years ago, and after she found the trillions missing, they went after her for disclosing. She is in Tennessee, and I have resonated with her articles. However, she was promoting Massie. So, who is she really?

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