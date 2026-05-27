President Trump canceled his Camp David trip with the entire Cabinet, opting instead to have the meeting at the White House today due to “possible bad weather conditions.”

Sundance thinks this was a canary trap to find a leaker. Agree, the “weather” excuse sounded odd.

The news of Donald Trump’s planned Cabinet meeting at Camp David was first reported by Politico, from unnamed sources. Subsequent details were then published by the New York Post followed by CNBC and CBS News, later confirmed the planned trip through unnamed White House officials and sources familiar with the matter.

Then, Trump came out the next day and said the trip to Camp David was off and the cabinet meeting would be held at the White House.

So now we know people leaked to 4 different news organizations and gave them different details, not Trump. You tell different staff different details and then wait to see who leaks what to whom. BOOM.

That is a classic, highly effective counter-intelligence tactic known as a canary trap or “barium meal test.”

I don’t know who the leaker or leakers are but I’m sure they are gone.

BTW - this person with over 300,000 followers on X copied my FB post word for word and then took credit for it. See how this works?

I’m banned on X for NO reason - but she can plagiarize my work and get credit for it!?! Benny Johnson pulls this same stunt all the time! GROK confirmed that Maxwell copied my work!

The last time that Team Trump met at Camp David was in June 2025, when he hosted his foreign policy team there to discuss Iran and Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Almost exactly two weeks later, US forces hit three Iranian nuclear sites as part of Operation Midnight Hammer.

Many successes are coming out of today’s cabinet meeting at the White House but the best is this - as it pertains to the mid-terms, the Iran war and Trump’s wins last night. As I predicted 6 weeks ago, Iran thought they could out wait Trump. Not gonna happen!

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Iran thought they were going to out wait me, you know: “We’ll out wait him, he’s got the midterms.” I don’t care about the midterms, look what happened last night, that was the prelude to the midterms. They want very much to make a deal. So far, they haven't gotten there. We're not satisfied with it, but we will be — either that or we'll have to just finish the job. The strait’s going to be open to everybody. It’s international waters. Nobody’s going to control it. We’re going to watch over it.”

“Iran is negotiating on fumes, but we'll see what happens. We can make a good deal right now, but maybe not a great deal, and if it's not a great deal, we're not making it. Iran will receive no concessions or sanctions relief in exchange for handing over its highly enriched uranium. Iran cannot be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon because it will use it immediately and without hesitation.”

President Trump obviously thinks the blockade of Iranian oil (which impacts China the most) is working well and isn't looking to give up ANY leverage without major wins. That’s why the fake news is so anxious to spread lies from the IRGC.

WHITE HOUSE: Fox News’ report from Iranian controlled media is not true and the MOU they “released” is a complete fabrication. Nobody should believe what Iranian state media is putting out. FACTS MATTER.

Tim Miller, a political hit man who worked for Jeb Bush, is also pushing fake news from Iran.

The U.S. plan is for the U.S. Navy to stay in place and control what comes or goes. That’s quite the opposite of what's in the Iran state TV report.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Tim Miller has such a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has warped his peanut-sized brain that he’s starting to take Iranian state media as fact and peddle disinformation on their behalf. Maybe Tim should register under FARA for being an agent of a foreign country.”

Meanwhile, the stock market is UP again and oil has dropped down to $88. Like I said, it will just happen.

Trump also said he wants Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and "the others," to "immediately join the Abraham Accords," - as I reported yesterday - adding that he's "not sure" about making an Iran deal "if they don't sign." This is another leverage point. Trump said that “they owe it to us.” Why do I think he said that? Not only because the US protected them from Iran but because I think Trump saved MBS’s life in Vegas.

Some of the RINO fake MAGA influencers are saying Cornyn being voted out in Texas last night had nothing to do with President Trump. They’re saying the voters and the influencers did it all on their own. WRONG.

Cornyn is finally out because Trump had the courage to tell the voters to get him out and he stood behind Paxton to make it happen.

Cornyn was elected and re-elected 4 times in Texas: 2002, 2008, 2014, 2020. The voters put Cornyn there the first three times - before Trump was even around. Cornyn had 18 years in the US Senate to do damage all on his own with his swampy pals like McConnell and Thune!

Thanks to Trump, 2026 is the end of it!

On Tuesday night, President Trump continued to rack up the wins in his 2026 endorsements.

Trump has been so successful with endorsing MAGA candidates this year that he has gone 118 for 118! That is unheard of!

AMUSE: Trump went four for four in Texas including Attorney General Ken Paxton’s trouncing of RINO Senator John Cornyn in the US Senate primary runoff election. Ken Paxton won 252 counties out of 254 with Cornyn only winning Travis County (Austin) and tiny Kennedy County (winning just 6 out of 8 votes). Cornyn and the Senate Republicans spent more money on this campaign than any other Senate campaign in history and lost by double digits.

Never Trump Thomas Massie of Kentucky was also removed last week!

Meanwhile, MTG is vacationing with Massie! The Koch Libertarian saboteurs stick together!

If you don’t remember who all the fake influencers are in MAGA - here’s a list!

Although the flushing of more RINOs like Massie, MTG & Cornyn is always great, the best news of the night out of Texas was the removal of Mr. Impeachment, Democrat Al Green. He’s finally out of the House!

He’s the TDS clown who impeaches Trump every ten minutes and always creates havoc at SOTUs. Good riddance!

He was removed by Christian Menefee in the Democrat primary.

It turns out that former AG Pam Bondi, 60, has thyroid cancer, has already undergone treatment and is now recovering. I’m guessing that’s the real reason she stepped down 6 weeks ago. Could all those people who felt compassion for Tulsi’s husband’s diagnosis please extend the same courtesy to Pam?

I know prior to that, Pam had issues with a torn cornea that required extensive surgery and impacted her vision and her ability to function under lights on camera. So she’s had a difficult year.

She's only been gone 6 weeks so you know this was diagnosed before she left. Please extend your courtesy and compassion to Pam for all she has done.

Trump just announced that Pam will join his Presidential Council on Science & Technology to work on AI and infrastructure.

She’ll be a point person for Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

JD VANCE: "Pam has been an enormously valuable asset to the president's team, and I'm thrilled for her and for all of us that she's going to remain involved in confronting some of the most important issues the administration faces.”

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