I’ve been hesitant to write a newsletter on Candace Owens since so many of my readers LOVE her and hang on her every word. Right or wrong, she has become a major conservative “influencer” in the past 7 years. She has over 7 million followers now - and the power to change the hearts and minds of many voters.

Does she merit that much power? Is she truly an asset for the America First movement or is she out for herself? Is she trustworthy or is she just another bait and switch grifter who is being paid to divide conservatives and take down America for our enemies?

Well, given the fact that she has openly stated that her goal is to be President of the United States and she is now bizarrely claiming that President Trump murdered Charlie - yes, she said that out loud - I think it’s time to look at her background and her motivation and set the record straight.

This newsletter is long and complicated and I venture down numerous rabbit holes - just so you know in advance. I don’t know how to share what I have learned about Candace any other way. If you can’t tolerate any criticism of Candace, or any of your other “favorite influencers” - for that matter, please exit this newsletter now.

If you want an honest review of Candace and want to hear the truth about who I think she really is - and why she is doing what she is doing - please read my newsletter and review all the evidence that I present. I can’t do this entire newsletter by audio - it’s important you reference the links, images and screenshots I’ve provided as we go along.

This took me a long time to compile. I suggest that we all apply this kind of due diligence to every “influencer” we decide to extend our trust. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

To begin with, Candace DID actually declare on her podcast recently that President Trump must have murdered Charlie and that’s why Trump named a Holiday after Charlie Kirk and gave him the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Not kidding. This was a new revelation from Candace - because prior to that Candace said that Bibi and Israel unequivocally killed Charlie. Then she said that Erika killed him and now she blames Trump.

Yes, Candace Owens DIRECTLY ACCUSED the Trump administration of killing Charlie Kirk — “they DEFINITELY killed you.”

CANDACE: “I have lost all faith in President Trump. Charlie gave so much of his life to Trump & to politics, and they were just like NOPE. That’s it. So here’s a holiday. What is with them giving them a holiday after they kill them? As soon as they give you a holiday, they definitely killed you. There’s no question - they killed you.”

“Anyway, see you guys next week.” BIG SMILE.

WATCH: https://x.com/GmorganJr/status/1981368815691641202

This isn’t the first time that Candace has jumped on and off the Trump train. Two months before Charlie was murdered, Candace went on Piers Morgan’s show and said that she was embarrassed that she voted for President Trump and that he has been a “chronic disappointment.”

CANDACE: “He’s been a chronic disappointment. And I feel embarrassed that I told people to go vote for him. Trump is betraying MAGA. I don’t recognize this administration.”

She also said if you disagree with her you are a Zionist.

As I’ve explained many times, the Communists of the Soviet Union, under Stalin, came up with the term “Zionist” to disparage Israel and America - after Stalin created the UN and aligned the Communists with the Muslim world.

The Soviet Union (USSR) was an original member of the UN, signing the charter on October 24, 1945. The Soviet Union was a permanent member of the UN Security Council, a structure that was partly designed by the Soviets to promote great power unity. The USSR, and later its successor, the Russian Federation, has used its veto power frequently since the UN’s inception.

Initially, the Soviet Union supported the establishment of Israel. The Soviets saw Israel as a way to weaken Great Britain’s colonial presence in the Middle East. The Soviet attitude changed completely after it became clear that Israel was not going to become a socialist ally and was instead aligning with the West.

The USSR began to focus on gaining influence with Arab states, which were more strategically important due to their oil reserves and control of the Suez Canal. The Soviets made a strategic shift in propaganda and started pushing the term “anti-Zionism” to create hatred toward Israel.

Once at the UN, Communist China supported UN General Assembly Resolution 3379, which equated Zionism with racism. In other words, if you supported Israel you were a racist! China’s vote was aligned with the Soviet bloc and their Arab allies. This was a key part of the Soviet bloc’s anti-Israel political agenda at the time.

So, the Soviet Union and Communist China BOTH use the term “Zionist” to turn people against Israel - call them a bunch of racists and demons - and that’s exactly what Candace is doing. Coincidence? I think not.

People tell me that I should cut Candace some slack because at least she is “questioning” the official narrative of Charlie’s murder. They also say that I shouldn’t be hard on Candace because that’s what “mean girls” do.

Well, lots of people are questioning and “investigating” the official narrative of Charlie’s murder - me included.

I wrote a 7-part series on Charlie’s murder but my research did NOT conclude that Bibi, Israel, Erika and President Trump murdered Charlie - in fact, my research proved that those who would benefit most from Charlie’s death are America’s Islamo-Communist enemies in the Red-Green axis, like Communist China, Russia and Iran:

UPDATED Part 7: Who killed Charlie and why? Tierney's Real News · Sep 23 Some people ask me why I am so tenacious about covering every detail of Charlie's assassination. Honestly, the focus helps me deal with my grief and keeps me from crying all day long. This one hit me hard, as I know it did you. Read full story

And, those of you have followed me for a long time and know me well - know that I don’t traffic in gossip and I’ve never been called a “mean girl.” I deal in facts and theories based on solid evidence. I try not to let “emotion” sway my views.

Has anyone who still LOVES Candace Owens actually been listening to what she’s been saying lately? This is what she said on Tucker’s show not long ago.

CANDACE OWENS: “I would rather saw off my own foot than support the demonic nation of Israel. Jews are not human. Israelis are possessed by real demons. Netanyahu is very clearly a demon. Hamas is suffering at the hands of the Jews. Israel is a country currently being run by murderous psychopaths.”

That’s the same kind of language that Hitler and his Muslim Brotherhood pals used to slander the Jews which enabled public support for the Holocaust.

Candace’s hyperbole is so over-the-top against Trump and Israel that a major Muslim Brotherhood activist, who traveled the world and celebrated Hamas’ October 7, 2023 massacre on Israel, was featured on Piers Morgan’s show and BRAGGED about how much Candace Owens is HELPING Islam defeat Christians & Jews all over the world!

Candace also just called Dinesh D-Souza a pervert and Dinesh called Candace a freak show. Why? You can spin it anyway you want but the reality is simply because Candace hates Jews and Dinesh does not - so Candace needs to take him down also.

RECEIPTS: https://x.com/RealCandaceO/status/1975929518956392874

Here they are in happier times when Candace needed Dinesh on her climb to the top.

I’ve met Dinesh and he is a kind man and a good father - not a pervert.

Dinesh’s recent documentary actually explores the kind of propaganda that Candace and the Muslim Brotherhood are spewing. If you haven’t seen it - it’s worth your time. I ordered it and watched it.

https://thedragonsprophecyfilm.com/

Dinesh also said that Obama (who is funded by Communist China, Iran and Russia) is devastated because Trump and Bibi destroyed Iran’s nuclear capabilities. So, again, the Islamo-Communist countries (Communist China, Russia, Iran) behind the RED-GREEN axis had the most reason to take out Trump and Charlie and all those who support MAGA. NOT Israel. That’s obvious to any thinking person.

Sorry, but Candace was NOT Charlie’s close friend or she would have been invited to speak at his Memorial. She was not.

After the Memorial, to which she was NOT invited and everybody else was! - Candace switched gears and said that Charlie came to her in a dream and said he was betrayed:

CANDACE: “In the dream, Charlie told me he had been betrayed. I don’t know WHO it is exactly that betrayed him, but I’m going to find out.”

For weeks prior to that, Candace said it was Bibi and Israel who murdered Charlie. He was her number one suspect. When she couldn’t prove that - and Charlie’s letter to Bibi was published - she had to shift gears and say she had a dream that Charlie was betrayed but she didn’t know WHO it was but she’s going to find out! More clicks, views and cash coming! Then she decided it was Erika and Trump who killed him!

This is classic KGB deception. Come on, folks!

When did Candace take a turn to the dark side? I went back and looked at her entire life to investigate that…

Candace totally went off the deep end after she was fired by TPUSA in 2018 and Charlie married Erika. Candace quickly married a wealthy connected man in Britain, became toxic and anti-Semitic and flipped out. The rest is history. There are lots of theories about WHY this happened - but if you simply ignore that and look at the facts - those are the facts.

After that, Candace said she wanted to be Trump’s VP in 2024 - he said no - so she lashed out at him and then she said she was going to run for President with Massie in 2028 as revenge.

Her campaign line was: “Candace is SASSIE with MASSIE.” Yuck!

Her latest “clickbait” theory is that Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and Peter Thiel are NOT humans at all and instead she calls them hybrids who don’t bleed.

Now, we can all agree there is a spiritual war going on in the world between dark and light - and I’ve often written about that - but Candace seems to take everything to the extreme - with no evidence. Let’s examine why that would be…

I met Candace in Minneapolis at a seminar in 2016 when she was a nobody with a YouTube channel. She suffered from deep depression back then - she openly admitted it.

She became well-known in her hometown in Connecticut as a teenager because she basically accused one of her boyfriends of racism in high school and then got the NAACP involved to publicize her case. She basically destroyed him and made money off it. From everything I’ve read, I frankly don’t think he was a racist - I think he likely dumped her and she wanted revenge against him and she got it.

David Horowitz and Dennis Prager, two well known conservative writers who understand the threat of Communism, saw her YouTube channel when she first started out and invited her to their seminars - that’s where she met Charlie. That “success” drove her to become power hungry and famous and then she turned against both of them - and against all Jews, frankly. Her life appears to be one of rejection - followed by revenge. That’s the pattern it seems to me.

Does that mean she is always wrong about everything? No, it’s the 80/20 rule. Limited hangouts like Candace are right 80% of the time to suck you in and then they LIE 20% of the time to flip you to the dark side.

I get that she is attractive and articulate and quite persuasive and dramatic and has fooled lots of people. Let’s review more of her history:

Few remember that Candace Owens interviewed Harvey Weinstein in a video released on May 20, 2025. The interview was conducted via videoconference from Rikers Island prison and was Weinstein’s first on-camera interview in eight years.

Candace Owens grilled Harvey Weinstein in May 2025 from prison on who really controls Hollywood and who took down his company to control his movies. She wanted him to say “Israel” and the “Jews” but instead he basically named the Muslim Brotherhood...she wasn’t happy.

After relentless pushing, Weinstein admitted that his Hollywood companies and his “catalog” of movies were now owned by Qatar (Muslim Brotherhood) and Saudi Arabia—at which point she suddenly dropped the subject.

You mean the “Islamo-Communist” RED-GREEN enemy axis of Communist China, Russia and the Muslim Brotherhood - as I’ve been saying all along?

BTW - I think Harvey Weinstein was set up by Price Al-Waleed bin Talal - the rogue Muslim Brotherhood prince behind the Las Vegas massacre - who also hired Avenatti and went after Trump to frame during the “MeToo” movement Stormy Daniels. More on that in a bit…

This is important because I believe the same Islamo-Communists who tried to take out Trump with Stormy Daniels and the MeToo movement also fund “influencers” like Candace.

Lately, I’ve been receiving strange emails and social media comments, from people I once respected, filled with lies. When I ask them where they heard such nonsense, the overwhelming reply is “Candace Owens” - the prophet. Yes, you heard me right - there are many once sane individuals who now view Candace as a PROPHET.

People wonder what happened to Candace Owens: “Has she become like Alex Jones?”

Well, it appears that Candace has been on that path from the start. After every failure, she reinvents herself. In the beginning, she made regular appearances on InfoWars and tried to be an Alex Jones’ star like Stew Peters. Alex Jones was desperate to give her a show but that didn’t last long.

She tried to be a serious commentator - with Horowitz, PragerU, TPUSA and the Daily Wire but that didn’t work either.

Now, don’t get me wrong - I once liked Candace - like everybody else. I thought she had great potential and was extremely bright, articulate and persuasive.

I met her in 2016 when she was a nobody on YouTube and was giving speeches about how she was discriminated against as a child for being black and suffered an eating disorder as the result of that. That narrative is what propelled her to fame.

Candace Owens was born in White Plains, New York, in 1989 and grew up in Stamford, Connecticut.

In 2007, while a 17-year-old senior at Stamford High School, Owens said she received threatening and racist phone messages from several male white students - which later turned out to be one boy - likely her boyfriend or wannabe boyfriend, Evan Kopek, that she had a falling out with.

Evan allegedly called Candace “dirty” which Candace and the NAACP said was a racist slur. I think it had nothing to do with race - she probably did something dirty against the boy and he dumped her.

Evan was friends with the juvenile son of then-mayor of Stamford, Connecticut, Daniel Malloy, who later became the Governor of Connecticut - so the case became high-profile and the NAACP jumped on board. Malloy’s son was not involved with Candace, but his simple presence made the story go viral.

Candace’s family sued the Stamford Board of Education in federal court, alleging that the city did not protect her from this boy, resulting in a $37,500 settlement in January 2008. Owens was able to sue the city for failing to act on the harassment because of his familial connection to the Mayor.

Malloy’s son was the not the instigator of the phone calls. There were 5 boys in a car together and allegedly the call was made by Evan Kopek, a friend and classmate of Owens.

Two days before she received the messages, Evan and Candace were involved in a screaming match during class. School officials had suspended Kopek for that incident. But there was another situation that happened off campus where he was not punished - but Candace was arrested.

The school argued that because the police didn’t make an arrest of Kopek - for what happened off-campus - they wouldn’t punish him - which drew criticism from the NAACP. Now the whole “racist” narrative took off.

Owens left school for six weeks saying it was too traumatic to attend school with her former friend, Evan. Owens then filed a lawsuit claiming the school district and their decision to delay punishment against Evan did not protect Owens’ safety. They argued that the school federal Title IX law of banning discrimination in schools that receive federal funding. Owens was eventually awarded $37, 500 from the Board of Education.

According to the settlement agreement, the board of education denied all claims of wrongdoing and said they settled the case to avoid litigation costs. The mayor released a statement in March saying his son cooperated with police and did not know the alleged ringleader, Evan Kopek.

Owens pursued an undergraduate degree in journalism at the University of Rhode Island. She dropped out after her junior year, saying she had an issue with her student loan. After leaving college, she worked as an intern for Vogue magazine in New York. She then took a job in 2012 as an administrative assistant for a private equity firm in Manhattan.

In 2015, Owens launched a website called Social Autopsy, a left-wing website intended to expose online bullies. She encouraged people to provide examples of how they had been bullied online and she would encourage others to go after them.

Owens said she had no interest in politics whatsoever before 2015, but previously identified as liberal.

In 2015, Owens called herself a “marketing consultant” and she was anti-Republican and hoped they would all die. In a 2015 column that Owens wrote, she criticized conservative Republicans, writing about the “bat-shit-crazy antics of the Republican Tea Party“ and she also added that “The good news is, they will eventually die off (peacefully in their sleep, we hope), and then we can get right on with the OBVIOUS social change that needs to happen, IMMEDIATELY.”

In 2016, her blog featured an article mocking Donald Trump’s penis size, so it was obvious she hated Trump and all Republicans in 2016. But, that all soon changed.

Owens’ website used crowdfunding on Kickstarter for the website. She was outing people’s private information and calling for them to be harassed at home. Both conservatives and progressives condemned the website.

In 2016, Candace Owens, who was CLEARLY a Democrat who criticized Republicans - announced a political conversion OVERNIGHT and began posting pro-Trump YouTube videos under the alias “RedPillBlack.” It was a MIRACLE OVERNIGHT CONVERSION to the right side.

She gained attention from other conservative podcasters after posting a viral video on Charlottesville in August 2017.

Following that, she earned the support of conservatives involved in the Gamergate harassment campaign, including “handlers” like Milo Yiannopoulos and Mike Cernovich.

By late 2017, Owens dumped her anti-Trump, anti-MAGA views and producing pro-Trump commentary and she launched “Red Pill Black”, a website and YouTube channel to promote black conservatism in the United States. Although in 2015 Owens posted anti-Trump and anti-conservative articles on her blog, in 2017 she began describing herself as a conservative Donald Trump supporter.

In 2017, the David Horowitz Freedom Center invited the then little-known Candace Owens to its annual Restoration Weekend gathering of pro-Israel conservative movers and shakers. At this conference she met Charlie Kirk and began working with TPUSA as the “Director of Urban Engagement.” She promised Charlie that she would bring black liberal voters to TPUSA.

CANDACE: “This really is the conference where everything started for me. I was on YouTube making just funny, satirical videos, and I got an email from David Horowitz inviting me to this conference, and let me just tell you what a big deal it was for me. I had no connections whatsoever.”

The David Horowitz Freedom Center hosted its annual Restoration Weekend conference in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 17-20, 2017.

On November 21, 2017, at the MAGA Rally and Expo in Rockford, Illinois, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk announced that Owens had been hired as the organization’s “Director of Urban Engagement.” Turning Point’s hiring of Owens occurred in the wake of allegations of racism at Turning Point. Owens had met Charlie at a seminar organized by David Horowitz.

In October 2018, she said that she had never voted and had only recently become a registered Republican.

In 2018, Owens co-founded BLEXIT Foundation along with former Tucson police officer Brandon Tatum. BLEXIT Foundation was an initiative to encourage Black voters to leave the Democratic Party. At the launch in October 2018, Owens said that her “dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West” designed merchandise for the movement; the following day, West called Candace a liar and denied being the designer and disavowed the effort, saying: “I never wanted any association with Blexit. I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in.” Later, the BLEXIT Foundation merged with Turning Point USA.

Candace resigned from TPUSA in May 2019 and no real reason was given. Many said it was because the organization didn’t like her and because she made inflammatory comments in December 2018.

Owens met her British husband, George Farmer, the son of Lord Farmer, in December 2018 at the launch event for Turning Point UK, a conservative student organization. The two were married in August 2019 - just a few months later.

In May 2019, after leaving TPUSA and engaged to her future husband, Owens hosted The Candace Owens Show on PragerU‘s YouTube channel. Owens left PragerU later in 2020 to host Candace, a show on The Daily Wire. The show premiered on the platform on March 19, 2021.

After working for PragerU, in 2021 Owens joined The Daily Wire with Ben Shapiro and began hosting Candace, a political talk show.

In April 2020, Owens announced her intention to either run for office in the U.S. Senate or to be a governor, and that she would only run against an incumbent Democrat, not a Republican. She did not reveal which specific office she would run for, or in which election cycle. In February 2021, Owens tweeted that she was considering a run for president in 2024.

In 2021, Owens tried to sell a new phone called the Freedom Phone, which sold for $500, and then in 2022, Owens promoted her new bank called GloriFi, an “anti-woke“ startup bank, at CPAC. Both ventures failed.

Following her firing from The Daily Wire, Owens began a new YouTube channel, running it independently - which she promotes on X.

Charlie Kirk met his future wife, Erika, in September 2018 when Erika interviewed for a job at TPUSA. Candace was still working there and she and Charlie appeared very close. Erika and Charlie immediately started dating and Charlie was smitten with the former beauty queen. Charlie told her: “I’m going to date you.”

At the time, Charlie and Candace were very close and ran TPUSA together. Candace called Charlie her “brother” but I think it was much much more than that.

Two months after Charlie met Erika, Candace traveled to the UK to speak and met George Farmer, a British billionaire, in December 2018.

6 months after that - in May 2019, Candace Owens resigned from TPUSA. She was allegedly pushed out for making angry inflammatory statements at a TPUSA event in December 2018 - and many said she was NOT happy with TPUSA any longer. Hmm. I wonder why?

Three months later, Candace married George Farmer in August 2019.

Farmer was heavily involved in politics in the UK, was running the UK branch of Turning Point (Charlie Kirk’s organization.)

17 days after meeting Candace, George Farmer proposed to Candace Owens via FaceTime while traveling in South Africa.

Owens gave birth to a boy in January 2021, a girl in July 2022, a boy in late 2023, and another boy in May 2025.

In April 2024, Owens announced that she had converted to the Catholic Church.

Candace Owens allegedly convert to Catholicism to marry George - although she disputes that. Was her conversion real or was it politically motivated?

Even the Babylon Bee and the former Israeli Ambassador mocked her for that.

FRIEDMAN: “To Candace Owens - you’re not Charlie’s friend. You hate Israel, he loved Israel. You hate the Jewish people (you call them the children of Satan.) Charlie loved the Jews. Charlie recently called your views demonic. Oh sure, you were on the same side back in 2018 when the US Embassy opened in Jerusalem. I was the master of ceremonies that day and I loved the enthusiasm you both displayed.

But then you went in very different directions. Charlie undoubtedly is now in heaven, you are on a straight path to hell. Have some respect for your former friend and stop trying to profit from this tragedy.”

George Farmer’s father is Lord Michael Farmer, one of the world’s most famous metals traders and worth hundreds of millions - who became a member of the House of Lords in 2014, the second chamber of UK Parliament. He says he’s not happy with Candace’s anti-Semitic views.

Who thinks the marriage between Candace and George sounds like a politically motivated arranged marriage by the British Crown and the NWO? ME. Just like Huma Abedin and Alex Soros.

Charlie and Erika got engaged in December 2020 and married in May 2021.

Many believe that Candace had a HUGE CRUSH on Charlie Kirk and wanted to marry him and she was jealous of Erika. I believe that could be true (based on the pictures I found of them together) and the reason why she so quickly married George Farmer to spite Charlie and Erika.

HELL HATH NO FURY LIKE A WOMAN SCORNED. Just saying...Candace has a history of rejection followed by revenge.

Max Blumenthal - who along with Candace Owens - originally broke the theory on social media that “Israel & Bibi could be behind the death of Charlie Kirk” is now backtracking and so is Candace. Blumenthal’s father used to work for Bill Clinton. He must fear lawsuits:

MAX: “I didn’t imply that. It’s weird. These people are freaks. For edification, we have found NO evidence that Israel participated in this assassination. We’re not saying that.”

Max is the creepy looking dude on the left.

Max Blumenthal has historically been highly critical of Israel and currently works as the editor-in-chief of the Grayzone. He is the son of Sidney Blumenthal, who was a Communications Strategist for the Clinton administration and was one of Hillary’s top advisers. Sidney told Hillary it was a good idea to lie to the people. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

So, the theory that Candace spewed about Israel murdering Charlie came from Max Blumenthal - a Clinton guy.

Few people realize that the last time Charlie Kirk & Candace Owens actually worked together was in 2019 when Candace worked for TPUSA and they spoke together at Utah Valley University. COINCIDENCE? That’s where Charlie was murdered. I don’t like those kind of coincidences.

In September 2024, Dennis Prager, her former mentor, contacted her about her turn to the dark side and sent her a well-reasoned letter explaining why he thought that. When she refused to respond, Dennis published his letter online in October 2024. You can read his letter to Candace here:

https://jewishjournal.com/commentary/opinion/375800/my-letter-to-candace-owens/

One month later, in November 2024, Dennis Prager suffered a fall and fractured his spine at the C3 and C4 area and is now fully paralyzed from the neck down. The timing is interesting, no?

Also, the David Horowitz Freedom Center (DHFC), published an op-ed on November 21, 2024, announcing its separation from Owens and called her the MONSTER it created:

https://www.nationalmemo.com/candace-owens

One month after Dennis Prager’s accident - and the op-ed from Horowitz - Candace announced that she wanted to run for President in 2028 with Thomas Massie. Interesting timing, no?

I remember when Candace asked President Trump in 2021, during an interview, to choose her as his VP for 2024. He turned her down without any explanation and picked JD Vance. She’s probably angry about that.

Then she created posters to make herself look like Wonder Woman in the Oval Office.

Contrary to what Candace said about Charlie rejecting Bibi and Israel, Brad Parscale, Trump’s former campaign manager, was hired by Netanyahu as the head of Israel’s digital media on September 1, 2025 at the request of Charlie Kirk to FIX Israel’s PR approach. 10 days later, Charlie was dead.

Tell me again, Candace, how you think Bibi killed Charlie. I’ll wait. Charlie was trying to help Bibi - and doing so with help from Team Trump.

BRAD PARSCALE: “In the days before he was killed, I spoke to Charlie nearly every day about Israel. He told me he was shifting to elevate broader pro-West views until Israel could fix its communication problem. Charlie believed that Israel had not fought successfully against the negative communication campaign that is dividing our movement and even our international alliances. Charlie very much wanted Israel to fix their approach.

He believed saving Israel is a necessary step to save the West, and I agree.”

If you want to know who was really behind Charlie’s death - investigate all the big social media influencer accounts (and their billionaire funders) who are trying to blame Israel and Trump for it. That’s a classic RED-GREEN divisive strategy - blame Israel for everything that you’re doing to divide MAGA.

The Islamo-Communists funded by the Muslim Brotherhood and the CCP are not only planting “refugees” and spies in America to steal our money and intellectual property - they have also planted politicians (Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, AOC, Keith Ellison, Andre Carson, Zohran Mandami) to subvert our constitution, and are now paying off “influencers” to turn Catholics against Protestants and Christians against Jews in America. They are doing this by any means possible. Candace is just ONE of the many “influencers” being paid to do this.

Remember when I told you that RussiaGate was a hoax being used to divide MAGA and help the Democrats?

Remember when I told you that George Floyd was a false flag color revolution engineered by the Islamo-Communists and being used to divide MAGA and help the Democrats?

Remember when I told you that cheat-by-mail and COVID was being used to steal the election and help the Democrats?

Remember when I told you that J6 was a set up to frame Trump and was being used to divide MAGA and help the Democrats?

Remember when I told you that Koch Libertarians ringers were frauds used to divide MAGA and help the Democrats?

Remember when I told you that Epstein mania was a psyop being used to divide MAGA and help the Democrats?

Well, I was proven right about all that and many of you didn’t believe me then - but you believe me now.

Now I’m telling you that all the anti-Israel and anti-Bibi propaganda of late - spewed by Candace, Tucker, Ian and many others - is another psyop being used to divide MAGA and help the Democrats.

CHARLIE: “I went to Israel with Candace. I have different views than Candace on Israel. She says a lot of stuff that I don’t agree with.”

You’ll notice they blackmailed Drudge and moved the Drudge Report to the left - then they took out Rush and moved his show to the left - then they murdered Tim Russert and moved Meet the Press to the left - then they murdered Andrew Breitbart and divided his leadership and moved it to the left - then they got rid of Roger Ailes at Fox and moved Fox News to the left - they will do the same thing to TPUSA after they murdered Charlie - how do I know?

Because that’s what these Islamo-Communist demons do!

The whole goal is to INFILTRATE any Judeo-Christian conservative operation, divide it and move it to the ATHEIST left!

I said earlier that I think Harvey Weinstein was set up by Price Al-Waleed bin Talal - the rogue Muslim Brotherhood prince behind the Las Vegas massacre - who also hired Avenatti and went after Trump to frame during the “MeToo” movement Stormy Daniels.

Bin Talal hated Trump and also hated the moderates in the Saudi Royal family who rejected his radical Muslim Brotherhood ways - so he decided to take down Trump (and America with it) and he had the money to do so. I believe Bin Talal created the MeToo hoax and tried to murder Prince Salman in Vegas. Trump warned us that bin Talal would try to control America with his daddy’s Muslim money and he did just that!

Why does this matter and what does it have to do with Candace? Let’s go down that rabbit hole - I believe Candace is another Islamo-Communist asset just like Rose McGowan of the MeToo movement was - and funded by our enemies. Here’s how:

The Muslim Brotherhood - with their partners in Communist China - have been spending BILLIONS of dollars for the past several decades to destroy America.

Harvey Weinstein was a major Hollywood player and SOMEBODY wanted his company and rights to his movies. Remember that Candace just interviewed Weinstein from prison and tried to get him to say Israel took his company. NO, Harvey said it was NOT Israel - it was the Muslim Brotherhood who wanted his company!

I wrote all about this extensively in 2018 and went back through my archives to compile this summary to help you understand:

https://realnewsnetwork9856.blogspot.com/search?q=bin+talal

Rose McGowan was the first one publicly to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual abuse in October 2017. This jumpstarted the MeToo movement that the left tried to use to take down Trump (after he took office) and many others. Rose McGowan was a prominent actress and MeToo activist who became one of the first women to publicly accuse film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, stating that she was forced to perform oral sex on him in a hotel room at the Sundance Film Festival in 1997, 20 years before she spoke out about it.

She later stated that she received $100,000 from Weinstein after the incident which she said proved that she did not consent to giving him oral sex. The payment did not contain a confidentiality clause. She said that the $100,000 included NO legal requirement to stay silent but she did so anyway for 20 years. Odd. I’m guessing Harvey gave her $100,000 because she needed cash and it had nothing to do with her sexual favors!

At the time the alleged sexual assault occurred, McGowan was 24 years old, dating rock star Marilyn Manson and had just become very popular due to her first major film called Scream. I bet you didn’t know that!

McGowan had a three-and-a-half-year relationship with rock musician Marilyn Manson and was engaged to him for two years while she was apparently romping around Harvey’s hotel room. I have no doubt that Rose’s adventures were consensual. They broke up in 2001.

So, Rose McGowan suddenly claimed 20 years after it happened (while she was dating Marilyn Manson) that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him in a hotel room - when she was 24 years old - she took $100,000 from Harvey and then she just forgot to tell anybody about it until Trump got elected. Right.

Here’s what really happened. After Trump took office, in January 2017, at the age of 44, Rose McGowan allegedly left her purse and two bags on a flight after arriving at the Dulles International Airport. The two bags tested positive for cocaine. McGowan said she learned about the lost wallet and the found narcotics via an Instagram message. She said the cocaine was not hers and was planted. In February 2017, a warrant for Rose McGowan’s arrest was issued by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department in Virginia.

Rose then suddenly became the FACE of the MeToo movement, along with Stormy Daniels, designed to take down President Trump. I wonder what prompted that?

Later, after her work was done, McGowan showed her devotion to Iran in a tweet sent out in the hours after Trump’s US airstrike in Iraq killed Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani.

She wrote, “Dear Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime.”

McGowan moved from New York to Mexico permanently right after that. Who paid for that?

So, Rose McGowan went from Hollywood starlet to washed up actress to cocaine addict with a warrant for her arrest to sudden rape victim to the FACE OF THE METOO movement to take down President Trump. Then she shilled for Iran and moved away to Mexico. It doesn’t get any more clear than that!

If you study the trajectory of many of these “influencers” they all have stories like that!

SO, if you still trust “influencers” like Candace or Rose or their colleagues to give you the straight “unbiased” scoop on the news - you are sadly deluded. Let us use our God-given gift of discernment to weed out those who have been brainwashed, blackmailed, bribed or threatened to lie to us with a smile on their face and find the truth buried beneath the noise. It’s there - we just need to look harder!

There’s a reason that only 12% of Republicans trust the media today - and the fake “influencers” are often NO better. Some are making trust even harder!

I hope I’ve made you see why it’s dangerous to put our trust into “influencers” like Rose or Candace without due diligence. Godspeed!

