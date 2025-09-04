Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., testified before the Senate Finance Committee this morning on the reasons why he fired 600 CDC employees in August 2025. Democrats and RINOs are really upset about RFK Jr. cleaning house at all our so-called “health agencies” and many are calling for his resignation.

Meanwhile, paid and brainwashed protesters were outside with signs saying SAVE THE CDC. You can’t make this stuff up.

Here are some of the key points he made. BRAVO.

RFK JR: "We are the SICKEST country in the world. That's why we have to FIRE people at CDC. They did not do their job! This was THEIR job to keep us healthy! We are being lied to by these agencies and we are going to change that right now!”

"Under President Trump's leadership, we at HHS are enacting a once-in-a-generation shift from a 'sick care' system to a true healthcare system that tackles the root causes of chronic disease."

"This morning I got a the latest numbers from CDC that 76.4% of Americans now have a chronic disease. This is stunning. When my uncle was president, it was 11%. In 1950, it was 3%. Today, 76.4%. 8 out of ten of our kids cannot qualify for military service. This is a national security issue. When my uncle was president, we spent ZERO on chronic disease. Today we spend $1.3 trillion."

"There are Democrats [and RINOs] that have been in power for 20-25 years, while the chronic disease in our children went up to 76%, and said nothing. They never asked the question 'why it's happening?' For the first in 20 years infant mortality has increased in our country. It's not because I came in here, it's because of what happened in the Biden administration that we're going to end."

“The whole COVID process was politicized by the health authorities [at the CDC.] We were lied to about everything. We were lied to about natural immunity. We were lied to about, you know, we were told again and again, the vaccines would prevent transmission. They'd prevent infection. It wasn't true. They knew it from the start. It wasn't true because that's what the animal studies in the clinical trials showed. We were told that there was science behind cloth masks.”

"[CDC] changes were absolutely necessary adjustments to restore the agency to its role as the world's gold standard... The people at CDC who oversaw [COVID] — who put masks on our children, who closed our schools — are the people that will be leaving."

"The Biden Administration politicized all of the [COVID] data. They fired all of the people who questioned the orthodoxy!"

“The CDC allowed the teachers union to write the order closing our schools, which hurt working people all over the country, and then pretend it was science-based.”

“President Biden said in August 2020 that he would never take that mRNA vaccine. And he came in, he MANDATED it, and then he fired the two top health officials at FDA who said, hey, this thing has not been properly tested. So the whole process is politicized even today.”

"Americans have lost faith in CDC. We need to restore that faith, and we're going to do that by telling the truth and not through propaganda. We're going to tell them what we know, we're gonna tell them what we don't know and we're going to be transparent."

"We are ending gain-of-function research, child mutilation, and reducing animal testing. We are addressing cellphone use in schools, sickle cell anemia, Hepatitis C, the East Palestine chemical spill, anti-depressant use and many, many others."

"Democrats [like Senator Warren] want us to recommend a product for which there is no clinical data for that indication. We’re not going to do that. I know [Senator Elizabeth Warren] has taken $855,000 from pharma companies!"

PS: She’s not the only one - here are totals from 1990-2024. Bernie Sanders has taken over $23 MILLION, Warren over $10 MILLION.

RFK JR: “I’ll just tell you one example [of how they manipulate the data.] I could sit here and give you thousands, but in 2002, CDC did an internal study of—Fulton county, Georgia, children and looked at children who got the MMR vaccine on time and compared those to kids who got them later. So, in other words, kids who got them before 36 months old (3 years) and kids who got them after 3 years of age.”

“The data from that study showed that black boys who got the vaccine on time had a 260% greater chance of getting an autism diagnosis than children who waited. The chief scientist on that, Dr. William Thompson, the senior vaccine safety scientist at CDC was ordered to come into a room with four other co-authors by his boss, Frank Destefano, who’s the head of the immunization safety branch….and ordered to destroy that data. And then they published it…without that fact. So, you know that story. I know that story. And you know of hundreds of stories like that. It happens all the time. We are being lied to by these agencies and we are going to change that right now!”

CNN is reporting that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is "THE MOST POPULAR OFFICIAL in Trump's Cabinet." Don’t listen to the fake news spin his words from today. Watch the hearing yourself.

JD VANCE: “When I see all these Democrat Senators trying to lecture and "gotcha" Bobby Kennedy today all I can think is: Democrats all support off-label, untested, and irreversible hormonal "therapies" for children, mutilating our kids and enriching big pharma. You're full of shit and everyone knows it.”

DR OZ: “We all lived through Covid. It was a catastrophic failure for the CDC. Mask mandates, six-foot distancing—it didn’t make sense. Schools were closed based on a document authored in part by the teachers union. We have 4% of the world’s population and 19% of the Covid deaths. The CDC failed us.”

In closing, on September 26, 2021, right after Biden MANDATED the mRNA vaccine for ALL Federal employees on September 9, 2021, I published a report written by an anonymous doctor named Spartacus about what COVID really was - and the purpose of the mRNA vaccine - which, BTW, I never took so I have no skin in this game. I am NOT an anti-vaxxer and I have been vaccinated for all major childhood diseases. But, I have studied the mRNA technology for years (since the 1990s) and I know that it can cause auto-immune problems so that is why I resisted.

For a refresher - may I suggest you read it again:

