This is Part 6 of my report on Charlie’s murder. You can find all the previous chapters here: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5. I suggest you read them in order - they build on each other to create the whole picture.

President Trump announced he is going to declare Antifa a terrorist organization. Why is that important now? Because it obviously has something do with Charlie’s death. Let’s connect a few dots.

What most people don't realize is that Antifa is just ONE Communist organization with ties to many other front groups - including those who align themselves with the Jihadi or Queer resistance - like the Armed Queers of Utah that appears to be closely tied to Charlie’s assassination.

By designating Antifa as a terrorist organization - that means all the resistance front groups that they associate with (Communist, Jihadi, Transgender and Queer) will also be likely labeled terror organizations and investigated as such:

ANTIFA, CAIR, BLM, BLAC BLOC, DSA, ARMED QUEERS OF UTAH, ARABS OF UTAH, NNOC, CODE PINK, PINK PISTOLS, CPUSA, PCUSA, RCA, GAY LIBERATION FRONT, MATTACHINE, ACT UP, QUEER NATION, FRSO, RCP, JOHN BROWN GUN CLUB, TRN, YLF, OCCUPY, ANSWER, TPF and on and on and on...

That designation changes the ball game.

One of the unfired bullet casings that Utah authorities say was found with the gun thought to be used in Charlie’s murder is apparently inscribed with the words "O bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao, ciao, ciao."

“Bella Ciao” is the Communist Antifa anthem - this cannot be overstated. The song, “Bella Ciao,” was popularized as a resistance anthem in Italy after World War II and it’s been Antifa’s slogan, for decades. In 2019, an Antifa gunman in Washington State, Willem Van Spronsen, died carrying out a shooting attack on an ICE facility in Tacoma, Washington. Before the attack, he sent a manifesto to his comrades and friends—who, by the way, did not report it to law enforcement. He concluded his manifesto with the lyrics of “Bella Ciao.” He was also a member of the John Brown Gun Club - another Communist organization.

Andy Ngo is one of the few journalists I trust who is quite familiar with Antifa and the LGBTQ movement - because he is openly gay himself. I have followed him for years and he is always honest and fair and balanced when it comes to PRIDE. He believes that bullet manifestos are used as Antifa calls to arms and that Antifa is panicking now that Trump has announced he plans to declare them terrorists.

Here's what he reported about the Portland Antifa Communists, friends of Keith Ellison BTW, after the assassination of Charlie Kirk. He apparently has insiders in these organizations who report back to him.

The Antifa cell in Oregon reported that they are experiencing severe fallout from Charlie Kirk’s assassination. They admit that they now worry about being able to mark conservatives for death, with no pushback, like they are accustomed to, after so many conservatives reacted negatively to Charlie's death. This will likely even get worse now that Trump plans to declare their organization a terror cell.

They are also afraid that Communist Antifa militants and their armed transgender & queer partners will not as easily be able to assault families and children at Christian events in the future - with no pushback.

Andy reported that Antifa Communists also suggested to their foot soldiers that they need to use Israel as a wedge issue - in other words - blame Israel for Charlie's death to drive a wedge between MAGA.

So, Antifa Communists are also openly admitting they are lying about Israel in order to divide and conquer MAGA - so if you wonder about all the Koch Libertarians and Democrats who are suddenly trying to blame Israel for Charlie’s death - now you know where that’s coming from - the left-wing Communists!

There is also documented evidence that the Armed Queers of Salt Lake City - an Islamo-Communist organization in Salt Lake City - who appears to be organizing several chat groups on the Dark Web and plotting and celebrating Charlie's death - are also connected to the Soros-Singh CCP "No Kings" organizations behind the LA riots and the Antifa Communist Tesla arson and protesters - not to mention ties to UN propaganda and initiatives.

Marco Rubio stated that Communist revolutionary groups of ALL kinds with ties to a Communist China-linked Marxist funding network is at the forefront of organizing all these nationwide protests and riots.

This is an Iranian male pretending to be a female. Ermiya Fanaeian was not born in America; she was born in Tehran, Iran. She immigrated to the United States as a young child, first moving to San Diego, California before age two, and later to Salt Lake City, Utah at age nine. Ermiya Fanaeian is a male who identifies as a transgender woman and uses she/her pronouns. Before her transition, she was identified as male.

A Palestinian and transgender immigrant, Ermiya Fanaeian, a biological male, leads a far-left terrorist movement and LGBT in Utah. Ermiya was born a male and his parents are Iranian immigrants. Armed Queers Salt Lake City stated that it abides by "six principles," according to a document related to the application for joining the collective. The first of these sets forth the "armed and combative defense of queer and trans communities." In addition, the group aims to achieve the "end of capitalist oppression and exploitation," the "construction of a socialist society," "trans liberation," and the "elimination of prisons and police forces.”

The group defines itself as an openly Communist organization. During a meeting held in July 2025, one of its leaders stated: "We are a Marxist-Leninist organization led by queer and trans people."

A child of Iranian immigrants, Fanaeian's activity in the political landscape was first made public in April 2019 when Ermiya joined Elizabeth Warren onstage during a campaign event in Salt Lake City.

Ermiya also founded the local chapter of March for Our Lives, David Hogg's group, which lobbied to restrict gun rights and emerged after the Parkland massacre. Hmm. So Ermiya was against guns until he/she was for them!

Ermiya Fanaeian then started the Salt Lake City chapter of Pink Pistols, a Communist organization aiming to 'arm LGBTQ people.’ Ermiya said he used to think ‘guns were a scary thing and now I own one.’

In 2021, Fanaeian, then a student at the University of Utah, left the Pink Pistols. Still, Fanaeian was given a '7 for 17' award in 2022 for ‘gender equality’ by the Utah Global Diplomacy, a nonprofit that worked with Biden’s State Department. The award was given through her efforts to 'promote citizen diplomacy and international exchange in Utah.’

CONNECT THE DOTS. I'm guessing these are the kinds of connections that Kash is working on for Pam's RICO case.

PS: Remember that the former head of the Salt Lake City FBI was a Palestinian who worked counterintelligence in LA on the China desk.

If you’re wondering why there are Iranian transgender Communists running around America killing conservatives - here’s a clue. In Iran, if you’re a gay male - they put you to death. BUT, if you agree to call yourself a woman, and undergo “transitioning” to a female - you can marry and sodomize your partner and live. I’m not kidding. That way the leaders of Iran can declare they have NO gay Muslims in Iran.

The transgender transitioning and “gender surgery” movement in Iran is worth BILLIONS and BILLIONS of dollars and that’s where it all started - and they brought it to Europe and America. THERE IS NOTHING ORGANIC ABOUT IT AT ALL. I’ll tell you more about that in my next newsletter.

