THIS IS THE LETTER THAT CHARLIE KIRK SENT TO BIBI NETANYAHU 90 DAYS BEFORE HE WAS MURDERED. THIS PROVES JUST HOW MUCH HE LOVED THE JEWISH PEOPLE.

FROM THE DESK OF CHARLIE KIRK

Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

One of my greatest joys as a Christian is advocating for Israel and forming alliances with Jews in the fight to protect Judeo-Christian civilization. Most recently, I am proud to have taken over Ambassador Huckabee’s show on TBN where we continually support Israel and the Jewish people. As Muhammadism spreads into Western societies, it’s critical that Jews and Christians stay united in the effort to contain and roll back radical Islam and Sharia law.

I regret to report that anti-Israel and anti-Semitic trends are at record levels on social media. These negative sentiments then flow downstream into college campuses and even seep into the conservative MAGA community.

My team and I have spent months analyzing these trends and debating ideas that could help you and your country push back against these disturbing developments. Anti-Israel sentiment can undermine American support for Israel. The purpose of this letter is to lay out our concerns and outline potential remedies. Everything written here is from a place of deep love for Israel and the Jewish people. I think it’s important to be brutally honest with those you love. In my opinion, Israel is losing the information war and needs a “communications intervention.”

I started to compose this letter to you on Easter. I should have been focused on my family, but I was getting bombarded with messages about the Israeli army making it difficult for Christians to access church in Jerusalem on Easter. At the time, I did not see any official statements pushing back on this narrative. It was frustrating because pro-Israel surrogates like me should not be in charge of fact checking every piece of anti-Israel misinformation that pours into social media.

It wasn’t just Easter. On my recent campus tours, half the questions I get are about Israel and they’re all negative.

I often spend half my time on these campus tours defending Jews and Israel which I’m proud to do because I love Israel and love the Jewish faith. I spent endless hours with Dennis Prager over the years studying the Torah. Sometimes, it feels like I’m defending Israel in public more than your own government.

My experience on college campuses matches a recent Harvard Harris poll which reported 48% of 18-24 year old Americans support Hamas over Israel. Even in young MAGA circles, Israel is losing support. We are getting huge crowds of 4,000-5,000 students on some of my college tours. My campus visits are becoming like a rock concert atmosphere filled with conservative patriots. Yet, on these campus visits, I’m constantly confronted with:

“Israel is an apartheid state.”

“Why does Israel conduct ethnic cleansing?”

“Why is America subsidizing Israel’s genocide against the Palestinian people?”

“Is American aid helping to subsidize Israel’s free health care?”

“Israel and the Jews are running U.S. foreign policy.”

“Israel and Jews are responsible for 9/11.”

“Defending Israel is not in our U.S. national interest.”

“Why is Israel trying to drag us into a war in the Middle East?”

Above are just a sampling of the negative Israel/Jewish comments and questions I confront on college campuses. I’m accused of being a paid apologist for Israel when I defend her; however, if I don’t defend Israel strongly enough, I’m accused of being anti-semitic. I know you’ve got a 7 front war and my kvetching pales in comparison. But I’m trying to convey to you that Israel is losing support even in conservative circles. This should be a 5 alarm fire.

I’m often asked, “Why is Israel killing so many innocent civilians in Gaza?” I know Israel goes to great lengths by dropping flyers and even calling civilians to clear out of areas about to be bombed. I know Israel posts maps showing which areas should be evacuated. I know that Hamas uses civilians as human shields.

But 90% of the younger generations get their news from social media and podcasts and there is very little pushback or fact checking by the Israeli government and/or pro-Israel supporters in the media (especially social media).

I strongly suggest Israel NOT always depend on “subcontracting” their information war efforts to surrogates in America. Mr. Prime Minister, I urge you to REVAMP your information warfare strategy from top to bottom. Sometimes, the impression is given that Israel thinks everyone hates them so why care about winning over hearts and minds? If there’s any truth to this impression, I urge you to consider that social media and podcasts is where you fight for the hearts and minds of the younger generation. Obviously, all this negative Israel propaganda on social media easily translates into pro-Hamas “Free Palestine” sentiment on many college campuses.

Here are some unsolicited recommendations my team and I suggest if you’re open-minded to a communications reset:

Build a rapid response media team.

Put together pro-Israel experts who can fact-check misinformation in real time.

Launch an “Israel Truth Network” (ITN) with centralized, sharable resources.

Invite released hostages on a U.S. speaking tour to tell the truth about Hamas.

Interview everyday Israelis — Jewish, Arab, Druze, religious, secular — to show the world who Israel really is.

Do a better job explaining the Iranian threat — in Israel’s own voice, not just through Americans.

Rebuild Israel’s social media presence like a political campaign — define the “candidate,” fight back in the first person, and stop retreating from the battlefield of ideas.

Mr. Prime Minister, stop this retreat — get in the information war fight! The front lines of this war are on social media. Other than a few guerrilla operations, there’s very little Israel-created content. I saw that Israel has increased its Hasbara budget by 20x — now use it to create ORIGINAL content and blast it everywhere.

To sum up: Israel must reshape its communication strategy as a political campaign HQ for truth. Fill it with young fighters who know the digital battlefield. Stop letting enemies define Israel. Start defining her yourself.

Israel has enormous capabilities — use them. From my vantage point, the status quo is not working. Israel is getting CRUSHED on social media and you are losing younger generations of Americans, even among MAGA conservatives. In my opinion, you are losing the information war which will eventually translate into less political and military support from America.

The Holy Land is so important to my life, and it pains me to see support for Israel slip away.

Feel free to contact me on my private number below if you would like to discuss this further.

Sincerely,

Charlie Kirk

https://www.scribd.com/document/924955773/Kirk-Letter

TELL ME AGAIN WHY ALL THOSE FAKE MAGA INFLUENCERS ARE TRYING TO BLAME BIBI, THE CONSERVATIVE LEADER OF ISRAEL, FOR CHARLIE’S DEATH.

TELL ME WHY PEOPLE LIKE TUCKER AND PALS ARE TRYING TO SAY CHARLIE WAS AGAINST ISRAEL AND BIBI - INSTEAD OF POINTING FINGERS AT HAMAS, THE MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD, IRAN AND THE ATHEISTS?

THERE ARE MANY ENEMIES WHO HAD MORE TO GAIN FROM CHARLIE’S DEATH - LIKE OBAMA’S PALS IN IRAN OR THE MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD OR THE DEMOCRATS OR THE NWO - YET CERTAIN INFLUENCERS WHO CLAIM TO LOVE CHARLIE ONLY MENTION ISRAEL. WHY WOULD THAT BE? WHO IS PAYING THEM TO TRASH ISRAEL? YOU KNOW WHO.

We must look at all sides of Charlie’s assassination and determine who had the most to gain from his death. That’s exactly what I did. IT WAS NOT ISRAEL. If you are spreading that lie - please stop - and read this to educate yourself:

