RINOs & key Democrats were allegedly blocking President Trump's choice for US Attorney of Washington DC, Ed Martin. Ed Martin was currently serving as the “interim” US Attorney until he could be confirmed by the Senate by May 20th.

Rather than wait to see how that played out, Trump promoted Ed Martin to a position in the DOJ investigating the very swamp creatures who were blocking him and then selected Judge Jeanine Pirro to be the interim US Attorney for DC for 120 days.

Trump can choose a NEW interim attorney every 120 days and bypass the Senate confirmation process if they keep messing with him.

Trump promoted Martin to a position within the Department of Justice (DOJ) where he will be associate deputy attorney general and pardon attorney, putting him in the position of recommending pardons for a slew of defendants involved in the Fedsurrection on January 6, 2021.

Martin will also lead a task force to investigate the "weaponization" of federal law enforcement. This task force aims to investigate instances of "politicized justice" or "prosecutorial abuse" under the Biden administration. In his new role, Martin will be the director of the “weaponization working group” at the Justice Department.

That group was created in February to investigate the work of former special counsel Jack Smith and his MSNBC talking-head, co-horts like Mary McCord, Norm Eisen and Andrew Weissmann. These are the three members who write the briefs and court motions that Jack Smith then files.

I guarantee this is why Trump keeps posting negative things about MSNBC - since they serve as a mouthpiece for the malicious prosecutors and an arm of the DNC.

It sounds to me like Ed Martin will be Trump’s special counsel investigating the Obama-Biden special counsels and malicious prosecutors that went after Trump. I hope he also investigates MSNBC. Pirro will allegedly be “prosecuting” the cases that he brings.

The good news is that now they have Ed Martin AND Judge Pirro and whoever else Trump wants to sic on them for the next 4 years. Love it!

Call me crazy but I wonder if this was Trump’s plan all along. Senator Tillis was supposedly against Martin, for vague reasons about J6, but came out strongly in support of Pirro, who was very vocal about J6 and in-line with Martin. That tells me perhaps Tillis was playing good cop, bad cop with Trump. His public dissent allowed Martin & Pirro to be placed in their new positions NOW - and well before time ran out on May 20.

TILLIS: “Jeanine Pirro has had a long and storied career as a prosecutor and she is a great choice by President Trump to serve as U.S. Attorney for DC!”

Tillis sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which was overseeing the confirmation process of Ed Martin, Trump's pick to serve as U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia. Martin has served as interim U.S. attorney since Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration but was facing a May 20 deadline to be confirmed (120 days.)

If an interim U.S. attorney is not confirmed by the Senate within 120 days, judges on the federal district court for that district could name a new interim U.S. attorney until the role is filled. That would mean that Judge James Boasberg, an Obama-appointed judge who is targeting Trump, the chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, would be the guy to fill the spot. Trump & Tillis just ended that possibility. Thank goodness!

Trump can just keep appointing a new interim US Attorney for DC - every 120 days -each one hated more by the swamp than the last. The clock resets. Checkmate. Now the real work can begin.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: I am pleased to announce that Judge Jeanine Pirro will be appointed interim United States Attorney for the District of Columbia. Jeanine was Assistant District Attorney for Westchester County, New York, and then went on to serve as County Judge, and District Attorney, where she was the first woman ever to be elected to those positions. During her time in office, Jeanine was a powerful crusader for victims of crime. Her establishment of the Domestic Violence Bureau in her Prosecutor's Office was the first in the Nation. She excelled in all ways.

In addition to her Legal career, Jeanine previously hosted her own Fox News Show, Justice with Judge Jeanine, for ten years, and is currently Co-Host of The Five, one of the Highest Rated Shows on Television. Jeanine is incredibly well qualified for this position, and is considered one of the Top District Attorneys in the History of the State of New York. She is in a class by herself. Congratulations Jeanine!

