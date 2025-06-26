President Trump has allegedly convinced Bibi Netanyahu of Israel to END the war in Gaza within two weeks. The peace President NEVER stops!

They’ve agreed that UAE, Egypt, and two other Arab states will govern Gaza jointly (replacing Hamas) AND Hamas leaders would be exiled and hostages released.

In addition, Saudi Arabia and Syria would establish diplomatic ties with Israel. This would be GREAT for Israel and the world if Trump can pull it off!

TORIA: "President Trump has brokered a comprehensive agreement to end hostilities in Gaza within two weeks.

Under the plan, Hamas will be removed from power and replaced by a joint Arab administrative body composed of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and two additional Arab nations.

Remaining Hamas leadership will be exiled, and all hostages are to be released.

Multiple countries have agreed to accept large numbers of Gazan residents seeking “voluntary” emigration.

The deal also expands the Abraham Accords, with Saudi Arabia, Syria, and other Arab and Muslim nations agreeing to recognize Israel and establish diplomatic relations.

As part of the agreement, the United States will recognize limited Israeli sovereignty in portions of the West Bank."

There was a 4-way call (Trump, Netanyahu, Rubio, Dermer) after the Iran strikes. President Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to “fundamental principles in general terms.”

President Trump was reportedly angered by a few errant Iran & Israel missile strikes after the ceasefire announcement because he feared further hostilities would derail this complicated deal.

If you wonder what really happened in Iran, the Dutch conservative leader, Geert Wilders, just summed it up nicely:

In response to Iran’s loss, the left-wing Globalist goons in Israel are trying to put Bibi in prison - just like they did in America to President Trump and they’ve done around the world to other conservative leaders. President Trump issued this defense of Bibi to the world. That’s what real friends do - they have your back when you need it most.

To which Bibi responded: “Thank you President Trump. I was deeply moved by your heartfelt support for me and your incredible support for Israel and the Jewish people. I look forward to continue working with you to defeat our common enemies, liberate our hostages and quickly expand the circle of peace.”

.

My work is free and supported by your generous donations. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate your generosity!

Donate

Share

If you like my work, you can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack or donate by credit card here. My preference is that you donate to me by check - made out to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801. Or, just send me a note or a card - I try to respond to all! I love hearing from you.