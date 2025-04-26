General Flynn published this article and it’s a view that’s rarely discussed - so I thought I would share it. As you read it - think about the implications for America.

As many of you know, Angela Merkel of Germany was famous for saying that she wanted to build an EU army and that’s why she imported so many fighting age men from 3rd world countries. Her motive for “helping the poor immigrant” was not a humanitarian one - it was so they could die to protect HER country. The motive behind LBJ’s “new society” was the same - he changed the draft rules so he could force MORE young black men and Hispanic men to die for him in Vietnam.

I believe that’s one of the reasons why the left has opened America’s borders wide as well - to bring in fighting-aged men for an eventual draft - just like they are doing in Ukraine. It’s not just for votes and cheap labor - it’s also for the military. In fact, Ukraine has drafted so many men that they are now rounding up women off the streets to die for their war with Russia.

Now they want Americans to die them for as well. What does General Flynn think will happen in Europe after the Ukraine-Russia war ends? CIVIL WAR.

Europe’s Next War Won’t Be in Ukraine—It’ll Be in the Streets

The European Union is quietly dreading the day the war with Ukraine ends. Because when the war ends, the real trouble begins.

Not all the weapons being sent to Ukraine are staying there. There are credible reports of smuggled arms already making their way into black markets across Europe. Think assault rifles, grenade launchers, anti-tank weapons—serious hardware.

We’ve seen this movie before. After the Yugoslav wars in the 1990s, Europe was awash with surplus weapons. Those weapons were later used in everything from gang shootouts to terrorist attacks. Ukraine has become a training ground for paramilitary groups. What happens when these people come home to Europe?

You don’t have to imagine it. Just look at post-ISIS Europe. Veterans of jihadist fronts came back radicalized, traumatized, and ready for violence. The EU has spent the last decade allowing—often encouraging—mass immigration with minimal vetting.

In countries like France, Sweden, and Germany, authorities are now struggling to deal with rising crime, gang violence, and extremist networks. Some neighborhoods have effectively become no-go zones. Sexual violence has spiked. Integration has failed in key places.

Now ask yourself: What happens when radicalized individuals already inside the EU—some of them with ties to extremist Islamist groups—get access to the same black-market weapons flowing out of Ukraine? It’s a nightmare scenario that nobody in the EU wants to talk about.

As long as the war continues between Ukraine & Russia, the problem stays over there. Dangerous fighters stay deployed. But the second peace breaks out, that illusion collapses. And here’s the worst part: many in Brussels know this. They’re not stupid. They’re just betting they can delay the inevitable—and hoping the public doesn’t notice until it’s too late.

Neo-Nazis and Radical Islamists with battlefield training and military-grade weapons being sold on the streets will be warring with each other on street corners. This is Europe’s next war—and it won’t be fought in the trenches. It’ll be fought in apartment blocks, concert venues, subway stations, and shopping malls.

Think about it. The same thing is happening in America with gangsters from the Mexican cartels, Venezuela’s prisons, El Salvador terror organizations, Hamas, Jihadi gangs and more being dumped into our country. It sounds to me like the end result is the same - unless we stop it now. They all have weapons.

Just last week, two illegal aliens were arrested in Colorado and found to be carrying 180,000 rounds of ammo. Both men were charged with unlawful possession of ammunition by an alien. What do you think they were planning to do with this? Nothing good.

Trump knows this. That’s why he is working so hard to remove ALL criminal illegal aliens from our country and why our enemies, that have been installed in the Judiciary, are trying so hard to stop him.

114 illegal aliens were just arrested in the early morning hours after 300 agents, including DEA, swooped in and busted an underground nightclub in Colorado Springs - about an hour away from Aurora, where the Venezuelan criminal terrorist organization, Tren de Aragua, is based. Roughly 200 people were in the club - half of them illegal aliens!

Tren de Aragua, MS-13, and Hell's Angels gang members were seen frequenting the underground club. This is how a civil war starts!

Just last week, two judges were arrested for protecting these illegal alien gangsters from deportation. One in New Mexico & one in Wisconsin. Who is paying these Judges to do this? My guess is the cartels & the CCP. I am guessing there are HUNDREDS like this.

Hannah Dugan, a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge, was arrested in Wisconsin on charges of obstruction of an immigration arrest operation. Attorney General Pam Bondi explained what really happened with Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan that led to her arrest by the FBI:

BONDI: "The Judge learns that ICE was outside to get the guy, because he had been deported in 2013, came back into our country, charged with committing these crimes, victim is in court.

Judge finds out. She goes out into the hallway. Screams at the immigration officer. She's furious. Visibly shaken. Upset. Sends them off to talk to the chief judge.

She comes back into the courtroom. You're not going to believe this. Takes the defendant and the defense attorney back in her chambers. Takes them out a private exit and tells them to leave. While the state prosecutor and victims of domestic violence are sitting in the courtroom."

In New Mexico:

Judge Cano and his wife, Nancy, allowed Cristhian Ortega Lopez, an illegal alien from Venezuela, and an alleged TdA member, to live in their home and keep firearms there. Then they covered up the evidence:

Cristhian Ortega-Lopez, the Tren de Aragua gang member, was found living at Judge Joel Cano's home because Nancy Cano, the judge's wife, offered him a place to stay in a casita behind their home and April Cano, the judge’s stepdaughter, reportedly owned a cache of firearms and allowed him to shoot and pose with the weapons.

Ortega-Lopez entered the US illegally in 2023 after scaling a barb-wired fence. TdA is a designated foreign terrorist organization.

BONDI: "He took one of the TDA members' cellphones -- beat it with a hammer -- and then walked the pieces to a city dumpster to dispose it to protect him... Not only that, this TDA member -- also had on his cellphone pictures of two decapitated victims."

BTW - this is one big reason why NONE of these judges would even hear cases about election fraud in 2020. Dozens of people have said to me "Well, if there was really fraud, why has no judge ruled on it?" This is why.

THEY WON'T EVEN HEAR THE CASES. THEY ARE BEING BRIBED OR BLACKMAILED OR THREATENED INTO SUBMISSION. THAT INCLUDES SCOTUS.

This is why Nayib Bukele said America is undergoing a JUDICIAL COUP. We have 700 judges that have been given the power to override the President and turn America into a 3rd-world nightmare on the verge of civil war.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “We need Courageous JUSTICE in our Country. If the Courts don’t allow what we have been allowed to do for 250 years, America can no longer be the same. Crooked Joe Biden will have destroyed our Country with his Open Border MADNESS, and allowing criminals of every type to enter with no Retribution. Murderers, Drug Dealers, Gang Members, and even the Mentally Insane will make their home in our Country, wreaking havoc like we have never seen before. It is not possible to have trials for millions and millions of people. We know who the Criminals are, and we must get them out of the U.S.A. ¬— and FAST!”

To try to stop the judges from protecting criminal illegal aliens, the House of Representatives has passed the No Rogue Rulings Act, which aims to limit federal district judges' ability to issue nationwide injunctions. The bill, introduced by Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.), would restrict judges to providing relief only to parties directly involved in the suit, barring them from issuing nationwide injunctions.

The bill passed the US House with a vote of 219-213, with just one Republican, Mike Turner of Ohio, joining all Democrats in opposition. The legislation now moves to the Senate, where it faces significant challenges, including the need for 60 votes to overcome a likely Democratic filibuster. To pass the bill, a simple majority of 51 votes is required for a final vote. However, before reaching this stage, 60 votes are needed to invoke cloture and end debate, effectively breaking a filibuster.

The Supreme Court could also take a more active role in defining the limits of nationwide injunctions. SCOTUS is scheduled to hear arguments on the power of nationwide injunctions in a special session on May 15, 2025.

Almost all injunctions against the Trump administration have been to protect criminal illegal aliens from deportation and the people who make that happen.

BUT, 66% of Americans now say that ALL illegal immigrants should be deported.

97% of ALL Americans say that illegal aliens who have committed violent crimes should be deported.

The fake news makes it sound like Americans don’t care and want them all to stay. THAT’S A LIE.

If you want the JUDICIAL COUP in America to stop - AND you want violent criminals to be behind bars and illegal alien criminals to be deported - please make your voices heard. Time is running out.

UPDATE: ICE announced they’ve deported 65,682 illegal aliens in the Trump administration’s first 100 days and they’ve arrested 66,463 illegal aliens, 75% of which have criminal charges or convictions. That includes 498 for murder, 1,329 for sex offenses, & 2,288 gang members.

This means some 140,000 fighting age men have been removed from the possibility of waging civil war on every street corner and every neighborhood in America. Think about that.

