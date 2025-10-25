President Trump has launched America’s most extensive military campaign in the Caribbean in decades, which is being officially described as an anti-drug trafficking operation - but I view it as a confrontation with Communist China and Russia, who have literally invaded our backyard. Here’s why I believe that to be true:

President Trump said that he does not intend to seek congressional authorization or a formal declaration of war before continuing operations against what he calls “narco-terrorists” - backed by Communist China & Russia - in our backyard in the Caribbean and Latin America.

TRUMP: “I’m not going to necessarily ask for a declaration of war. I think we’re just going to kill people that are bringing drugs into our country… they will be, you know, dead.”

Trump also recently acknowledged that Mexico, while he admires her President, is run by the cartels - and we all know the cartels are run by Communist China. Connect the dots: basically, the Communists have taken over Mexico, Venezuela, Colombia, Panama and other points to our south and they are working on Canada. Why would they do that? Why do you think?

Trump added that he saw no need to seek approval from Congress to conduct these maneuvers - calling it “unnecessary bureaucracy.” Trump said he would brief Congress only before he launched any land operations in Venezuela or Colombia, asserting that most of Congress would “likely support” his actions given the intelligence of the known threats (from the Communists) to America in the region.

President Trump said that the US is in a “non-international armed conflict” with drug cartels and “unlawful combatants.” Trump argued that because the cartels are “terrorist organizations,” he can now use wartime lethal force against them under existing counterterrorism authorities.​ The same goes for Antifa Communist mercenaries who are attacking American cities. In short, Trump has explicitly stated that he will bypass Congress and proceed with targeted killings of suspected traffickers, treating these as wartime operations rather than policing actions. I’m sure he’s worried about Congress leaking to our enemies.

To date, U.S. forces have carried out at least ten air and naval strikes since September 2025 against vessels near Venezuela and Colombia. The world’s largest aircraft carrier and several destroyers, B-52 bombers, and reconnaissance planes have been deployed to the Caribbean Sea, along with about 10,000 U.S. troops stationed in bases across Puerto Rico and other islands.​

Trump authorized the CIA to conduct covert and lethal operations in and around Venezuela, with plans reportedly under review to target cocaine-processing facilities and drug routes inside the country.​

The operations are primarily concentrated around Venezuela, whose Communist president Nicolás Maduro has been called by Trump “one of the largest narco-traffickers in the world” - and the DOJ has placed a bounty of up to $50 million for Maduro’s capture or information leading to his arrest.​

Venezuelan Communist President Nicolás Maduro is tight with Communist China, Russia and Iran as well as the Communist leaders of Colombia and Brazil.

Maduro just announced that his country now possesses 5,000 Russian-made Igla‑S anti-aircraft missiles, positioned in “key defensive areas” across the nation.

Russia has been Venezuela’s principal arms supplier and continues to provide military training, intelligence coordination, and logistics, with Russian officers reportedly helping to activate air defense systems amid U.S. naval activity nearby.

China and Russia have also publicly backed Maduro at the UN Security Council, denouncing U.S. airstrikes off the Venezuelan coast as “illegal” and “destabilizing” actions.​ Remember that the UN was basically CREATED by the Communists of the Soviet Union!

Russia also maintains longstanding basing and surveillance agreements with Communist Cuba. In 2024 and again in 2025, Russia deployed warships and a nuclear-capable submarine to Cuba, framing these missions as “reciprocal actions” against America’s strategy in Europe. Russia’s return to Cuban facilities echoes Soviet-era tactics under the so‑called “Primakov Doctrine,” meant to intrude into America’s sphere of influence as payback for what they call U.S. hegemony.

China, through its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), controls or finances port infrastructure in Panama, Jamaica, and Colombia, raising U.S. concerns over dual‑use (civilian and military) potential. The 2025 SOUTHCOM Posture Report explicitly warned that Chinese firms are using civilian infrastructure to gain “strategic access points for future military use” - particularly in Panama’s logistics corridor and Caribbean transshipment hubs.​

China and Russia both participate in joint military exercises, defense exhibitions, and officer training programs with Communist countries like Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua. China now hosts more Latin American officers in its military academies than any Western nation.​

Neither Russia or China is currently in violation of any binding treaty prohibiting their military presence in the Western Hemisphere. There is no enforceable agreement akin to the “Monroe Doctrine” or the short‑lived 1994 Summit of the Americas norms, which encouraged avoidance of “provocative military deployments.”

However, many argue that Russia’s missile deployments and naval patrols in Cuba and Venezuela break with decades of tacit understanding—stretching back to the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962—that external powers would not militarize the Caribbean or directly challenge U.S. regional security.

Does President Trump have a right to be concerned for America and take actions to stop the threat in our own backyard? Yes.

Few people know, or remember, that Communist China used the “Cuban Missile Crisis” as a distraction to enable them to invade India. JFK later figured that out and was furious.



I’ve been saying for years that I believe Communist China pushed Russia to invade Ukraine and pushed Hamas to invade Israel to keep America busy with endless wars so that the CCP could invade Taiwan and set up Communist military launching pads for the CCP - in Colombia, Venezuela, Panama & Brazil - to invade America from the Caribbean. That is Communist China’s MO.



I think Communist China tried to start their little invasion of the world - along their One Belt, One Road initiative - during Covid and Trump stopped them COLD. He doesn’t get credit for that - but he did it nonetheless. I’ve often said that I believe there were many other things going on behind the scenes when the virus was released out of Wuhan along the CCP Belt and Road - things that Trump knows but has never told us.

When Trump warns of WW3 - he’s worried that it’s not going to be “over there” this time - it’s going to be right here. China has bullied and held the world captive for decades - and Trump has had enough. He wants to kick them out of our backyard, along with their pals in Russia, and make America safe and self-sufficient again.

What makes people think that the atheists of the RED-GREEN wouldn’t physically try to invade the US - they have already invaded us in every other way! They’ve invaded our Government, our churches, our schools, our military, our energy systems, our medical systems, Big Tech, you name it.

Communist China needs our land, our food and our energy resources to survive. The CCP and their allies in Russia & Iran & Brazil are working together to weaken the US dollar, flooding our nation with deadly drugs & illegals to weaken our people and our economy and positioning itself militarily and strategically in Cuba, the Caribbean, the Arctic and off both coasts. It is obviously a multi-pronged attack.

In 1942, Life Magazine published invasion plans that Hitler, a national SOCIALIST, and his Muslim Brotherhood pals had drawn up to invade America. Do you think the Islamo-Communists aren’t planning the same thing today? Here’s just one of a half-dozen plans they cooked up.

Remember those “hospital” ships that Trump deployed on both coasts during Covid? Remember the ships that he parked off both coasts and then were never used? I still say they were serving multi-purposes. They not only had medical capabilities - they also were capable of defense.



Why do you think the Islamo-Communists target coastal states and states around the Great Lakes for Democrat control and choke them blue? Because that’s where they can more easily invade....





This is the real reason why I believe Trump is sending military ships to the Caribbean and blowing up boats. It’s not for NO reason. It’s to protect America. Look at the bigger picture. The Communists, and their Islamist pals in Iran, are desperate enough right now to do anything. Trump has pushed their backs against the wall and they are lashing out. WATCH.



This is very well said and explains what I mean by the terms Islamo-Communist and the RED-GREEN axis - which still confuse people. If you only remember one thing from this newsletter, remember this:

HEINECKE: “The Master Chess Players of the Old Soviet Union (Russia and Ukraine today) still have the same goal of global domination. Russia has their own strategic “Long March” and Communist China has theirs.

Russia (Putin) and China (Xi and the CCP) have obviously made a deal with Iran (Ayatollah) and like-minded Islamic nations to take down America, Israel and the West...

If not for Trump being in office, the Communist/Islamist controlled Democrat Party of today would have fast tracked the finalization of “The Fundamental Transformation of America” into a hybrid Slave nation, subjecting us all to Shariah Law - but run by Communists.”

