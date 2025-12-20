The Senate passed a $900 BILLION defense policy bill by a 77–20 vote, codifying much of President Trump’s security agenda and implementing the largest military acquisition overhaul in decades. The bill funds new submarines, fighter jets, munitions and drones and codifies 15 Trump EOs on military reform, border security, and DEI elimination.

It provides a 3.8% pay raise for military personnel—the largest in years—along with quality-of-life improvements such as better housing and expanded family support, directly benefiting active-duty troops and their families.

President Trump also announced a one-time $1,776 "warrior dividend" payment to eligible U.S. military personnel (E-1 to O-6 and certain reserves) as a holiday bonus which was already funded. The payment honors 1776 and targets about 1.45 million service members on active duty as of November 30, 2025, and will be disbursed by late December.

The defense bill streamlines weapons procurement to deliver submarines, fighter jets, drones, and munitions faster and more cost-effectively, enhancing readiness against threats like China while saving taxpayer dollars by cutting “red tape.”

“The bill sets us on a path to modernize our defense capabilities and expand our drone manufacturing, shipbuilding efforts, and the development of innovative low-cost weapons,” to compete with Russia and Communist China.

Republicans also secured provisions in the bill that eliminate or sharply reduce DEI and climate-change programs at the Pentagon, removing “woke” or non-military priorities from diverting resources away from the nation’s defense. The bill also bans gender-transition surgeries in the military.

The bill reduces aid to Ukraine by 99% compared with what President Biden provided, while maintaining or slightly increasing aid to Israel and Taiwan.

It fully funds major programs such as the Golden Dome for America missile defense shield and the F-47 advanced fighter jet.

The bill repeals the 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force (AUMFs), which were congressional approvals enacted under both Bush administrations for U.S. military engagement in the Middle East. The 1991 AUMF empowered President George H.W. Bush (and former CIA Director) to use military force under United Nations resolutions to expel Iraqi forces from Kuwait during the Gulf War. Although its original mission was completed, the authorization remained in effect and was later cited as part of the legal foundation for ongoing “endless war” military operations.

The 2002 AUMF, approved under President George W. Bush, authorized the use of force against Iraq to address perceived threats posed by Saddam Hussein’s regime, including alleged weapons of mass destruction. Like its predecessor, this authorization has since been criticized for enabling broad and prolonged military involvement beyond its initial purpose.

The repeal basically ends “blank checks” for endless wars enabled by President H.W. Bush, Dick Cheney, George W. Bush and their warmongering toadies in Congress, requiring future presidents to seek new congressional approval for any use of force under Article I. Presidents from both parties have cited these authorizations as justification for broader regional operations, such as those against ISIS and in the wider “war on terror.”

The bill also prohibits the Pentagon from reducing the U.S. military’s force posture in Europe or relinquishing America’s leadership in the Supreme Allied Commander Europe position, which commands NATO forces.

The legislation previously passed the U.S. House by a 312–112 vote and was signed into law by President Trump last week.

The White House said in a statement that Trump supported the defense bill because it codifies into law many aspects of his executive orders, including funding for the Golden Dome missile defense system and eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at the Pentagon.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "Today, I have signed into law S. 1071, the “National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026” (the “Act”). The Act authorizes fiscal year appropriations for the Department of War (DoW), the Department of Energy national security programs, the Department of State, the Department of Homeland Security, the Intelligence Community, and other executive departments and agencies.

The Act will enable the Department of War to carry out my Peace Through Strength agenda, protect the homeland from domestic and foreign threats, and strengthen the defense industrial base, while eliminating funding for wasteful and radical programs that undermine the warfighting ethos of our Nation’s men and women in uniform.

Importantly, the Act codifies aspects of over a dozen Executive Orders and actions taken by my Administration, including those focused on warfighter lethality, advancing homeland missile defense by fully supporting the Golden Dome for America plan and restoring America’s airspace sovereignty…”

Koch Libertarians like Rand Paul, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Thomas Massie voted against the defense bill.

Also, last night, President Trump basically confirmed that MTG was a Democrat plant from the beginning. She’s been lying to us from the beginning.

I know. ALL Koch Libertarians like MTG are plants and ringers for the Democrats. Massie is another one!

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “You can’t go from a strong conservative to stone cold liberal, unless you were lying! She dropped out. They say she’s brave? No. Brave would be to stay.”

If you still don’t know who the Koch Libertarian RINOs really are - and how their sole purpose is to divide MAGA, fracture the conservative vote and help Democrats win - here’s a primer. I wish everybody would read this and understand it - it’s really really important.

Finally, prior to the defense bill signing, on December 4th, 2025, the White House released the Trump Administration’s new National Security Strategy. The bill helps CODIFY much of Trump’s foreign policy and defense policy for America. This supersedes Biden’s 2022 one, and in some ways resumes the NSS from the first Trump administration.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/2025-National-Security-Strategy.pdf

The biggest differences between the current NSS and the two earlier agendas are:

1) Trump’s new NSS emphatically rejects the conventional “wisdom” - the pro-globalist, one-world-order, Great Reset, swampy bipartisan American approach to foreign policy (controlled by the puppet masters) since World War II and epitomized by Biden’s NSS;

2) Trump 2.0 is even more America First than it was the first term.

If you truly want to understand what Team Trump is doing to save and secure America - read his policies yourself instead of relying on talking heads or influencers to “interpret” them for you. Have a great weekend and God Bless America.

