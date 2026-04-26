This is just my repository for data before I issue a final report. Nothing in here has been verified and not meant for distribution.

FRANKLIN GRAHAM: After three assassination attempts, some people say that President Trump is one lucky man. I don’t think luck has anything to do with it—I believe it is the hand of God.

A 31-year-old man from Torrance, California, has been identified as the shooter at the WHCD. Cole Tomas Allen, also referred to as Cole Allen or Cole Thomas Allen, was taken into federal custody alive. He was not shot during the confrontation and was transported to Howard University Hospital for evaluation and treatment of non-gunshot injuries.

Allen charged the checkpoint armed with multiple weapons and opened fire. Secret Service agents intercepted and subdued him in the lobby area outside the ballroom. He never reached the main event space.

Allen was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives. He reportedly assembled the shotgun from a bag in an unsecured side or back room near the terrace-level entrance. He put the gun together in a cordoned-off area next to security, where the bar carts were. “We know that he traveled from Los Angeles to Chicago and the Chicago to DC. It appears he traveled by train during both those legs of his trip and checked into the Washington Hilton a couple of days ago on the 24th, and then obviously tried to breach the perimeter last night and was quickly subdued.”

Cole Tomas Allen was a part-time SAT/ACT prep instructor from Torrance, Calif., who graduated from Caltech with a mechanical engineering degree in 2017, specializing in robots, and later earned a master’s degree in computer science in 2025 from California State University Dominguez Hills. Cole Tomas Allen was a member of CalTech’s “Blitzkrieg Bots” team that won a robotic vehicle design competition in March 2016. He was no crazy person. He lives in Torrance, California, a suburb of Los Angeles, and worked as a teacher/tutor.

He was named “Teacher of the Month” by the company in December 2024 and was featured on ABC News in 2018.

He has no known prior criminal history publicly detailed at this time. A neighbor reportedly described him as possibly “on the spectrum.” His LinkedIn profile describes him as a “game dev, engineer, scientist, teacher.”

He’s a registered Democrat, donated to Kamala Harris, and is a part-time game developer with projects like “First Law” (top-down shooter/RPG) and “Bohrdom” (unique racing game).

Manifesto start

Cole Allen sent a 1052-word manifesto to his family 10 minutes before Saturday’s attack. It sounds like it was written by a man that was high on something and edited by Grok. Not kidding.

Hello everybody!

So I may have given a lot of people a surprise today. Let me start off by apologizing to everyone whose trust I abused.

I apologize to my parents for saying I had an interview without specifying it was for “Most Wanted.”

I apologize to my colleagues and students for saying I had a personal emergency. By the time anyone reads this, I probably most certainly DO need to go to the ER, but can hardly call that not a self-inflicted status.

I apologize to all of the people I traveled next to, all the workers who handled my luggage, and all the other non-targeted people at the hotel who I put in danger simply by being near.

I apologize to everyone who was abused and/or murdered before this, to all those who suffered before I was able to attempt this, to all who may still suffer after, regardless of my success or failure.

I don’t expect forgiveness, but if I could have seen any other way to get this close, I would have taken it. Again, my sincere apologies.

On to why I did any of this:

I am a citizen of the United States of America.

What my representatives do reflects on me.

And I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.

(Well, to be completely honest, I was no longer willing a long time ago, but this is the first real opportunity I’ve had to do something about it.)

While I’m discussing this, I’ll also go over my expected rules of engagement, probably in a terrible format, but I’m not military so too bad.

Administration officials, not including Mr. Patel: they are targets, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest.

Secret Service: they are targets only if necessary, and to be incapacitated non-lethally if possible, aka, I hope they’re wearing body armor because center mass with shotguns messes up people who aren’t.

Hotel Security: not targets if at all possible, aka unless they shoot at me.

Capitol Police: same as Hotel Security.

National Guard: same as Hotel Security.

Hotel Employees: not targets at all.

Guests: not targets at all.

In order to minimize casualties I will also be using buckshot rather than slugs, less penetration through walls.

I would still go through most everyone here to get to the targets if it were absolutely necessary, on the basis that most people chose to attend a speech by a pedophile, rapist, and traitor, and are thus complicit, but I really hope it doesn’t come to that.

Rebuttals to objections:

Objection 1: As a Christian, you should turn the other cheek.

Rebuttal: Turning the other cheek is for when you yourself are oppressed. I’m not the person raped in a detention camp. I’m not the fisherman executed without trial. I’m not a schoolkid blown up or a child starved or a teenage girl abused by the many criminals in this administration.

Turning the other cheek when someone else is oppressed is not Christian behavior; it is complicity in the oppressor’s crimes.

Objection 2: This is not a convenient time for you to do this.

Rebuttal: I need whoever thinks this way to take a couple minutes and realize that the world isn’t about them. Do you think that when I see someone raped or murdered or abused, I should walk on by because it would be inconvenient for people who aren’t the victim?

This was the best timing and chance of success I could come up with.

Objection 3: You didn’t get them all.

Rebuttal: Gotta start somewhere.

Objection 4: As a half-black, half-white person, you shouldn’t be the one doing this.

Rebuttal: I don’t see anyone else picking up the slack.

Objection 5: Yield unto Caesar what is Caesar’s.

Rebuttal: The United States of America are ruled by the law, not by any one or several people. In so far as representatives and judges do not follow the law, no one is required to yield them anything so unlawfully ordered.

I would also like to extend my appreciation to a great many people since I will not be likely to be able to talk with them again, unless the Secret Service is astoundingly incompetent.

Thank you to my family, both personal and church, for your love over these 31 years.

Thank you to my friends, for your companionship over many years.

Thank you to my colleagues over many jobs, for your positivity and professionalism.

Thank you to my students for your enthusiasm and love of learning.

Thank you to the many acquaintances I’ve met, in person and online, for short interactions and long-term relationships, for your perspectives and inspiration.

Thank you all for everything.

Sincerely,

Cole “coldForce” “Friendly Federal Assassin” Allen

PS: Ok now that all the sappy stuff is done, what the hell is the Secret Service doing? Sorry, gonna rant a bit here and drop the formal tone.

Like, I expected security cameras at every bend, bugged hotel rooms, armed agents every 10 feet, metal detectors out the wazoo.

What I got, who knows, maybe they’re pranking me, is nothing.

No damn security.

Not in transport.

Not in the hotel.

Not in the event.

Like, the one thing that I immediately noticed walking into the hotel is the sense of arrogance.

I walk in with multiple weapons and not a single person there considers the possibility that I could be a threat.

The security at the event is all outside, focused on protestors and current arrivals, because apparently no one thought about what happens if someone checks in the day before.

Like, this level of incompetence is insane, and I very sincerely hope it’s corrected by the time this country gets actually competent leadership again.

Like, if I was an Iranian agent, instead of an American citizen, I could have brought a damn Ma Deuce in here and no one would have noticed shit.

Actually insane.

Oh and if anyone is curious is how doing something like feels, it’s awful. I want to throw up; I want to cry for all the things I wanted to do and never will, for all the people whose trust this betrays; I experience rage thinking about everything this administration has done.

Can’t really recommend it! Stay in school, kids.

Cole Allen also had a SPECIAL on ABC News a few years go. Hmm. What are the chances of that being a coincidence? Remember that Thomas Crooks was also in a BLACKROCK VIDEO when he was in high school. These things don’t just happen. I now have no doubt this was another MKULTRA activated assassin. They are CHOSEN, GROOMED AND COERCED to commit atrocities. If you still don’t know what MKULTRA is - here’s a primer on the topic:

Childers did a great recap so I’m not going to reinvent the wheel here. Some excerpts:

CHILDERS: “Well—it happened again. Thank heavens, they failed again.

The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner is a black-tie banquet in Washington, DC. Once a year, the President, political officials, and journalists gather for speeches, awards, and lighthearted roast-style humor. Organized by the WHCA, a group representing reporters assigned to the White House, the annual event is held at the Washington Hilton, which has hosted the dinner for decades.

Coincidentally, the Washington Hilton is also where John Hinckley shot Reagan in 1981.

The dinner event is usually widely covered by U.S. media, since they love talking about themselves.

President Trump boycotted the dinner during all of Trump 1.0 and last year. So last night’s WHCA dinner would have been his very first as Commander in Chief.”

Before we go on, I want to remind people WHY President Trump had boycotted the WHCD dinner so far.

Many Republicans are not aware that in 2011, at the WHCD, President Obama and Seth Meyers mercilessly roasted and mocked Donald Trump for considering a GOP Presidential run. It was humiliating and degrading. They laughingly announced, to the world, THAT DONALD TRUMP WOULD NEVER BE PRESIDENT. Many people believe, including me, that this was the pivotal moment when Donald Trump decided to run for President in 2016 and prove them ALL wrong.

Also, two weeks before that WHCD, Ben Shapiro wrote an article calling Donald Trump the most “magical” Presidential candidate the Republicans could ever ask for. Ben’s glowing critique of Trump literally painted him as the “savior” of the Republican party. That must have really irked Obama and the Democrats and the GOP political elite.

After Obama’s and Meyer’s roast of Trump at the WHCD, Shapiro buried his views, put his tail between his legs and, afraid he would lose his place at the cool kid’s media table, turned on Trump.

What did Ben Shapiro say in 2011 about Donald Trump? Read on. It’s important for you to know what DC thought about Trump before they turned on him.

“For well over a year, I, along with the rest of the conservative base in America, have lamented the lack of decent possible Republican presidential candidates. Despite the fact that he has run the most incompetent administration in history, President Obama remains a solid bet for re-election in 2012. Obama’s frontrunner status springs from two crucial facts: first, by overexposing himself in the public eye, he has made himself larger than life; second, the Republican field is pathetically weak.

Mitt Romney has about as much charm as a Ziploc bag, and his support for Romneycare in Massachusetts should immediately put him out of the running. Though brilliant, Newt Gingrich is chameleonic and impossible to peg down to principle; therefore, he’s unacceptable to many primary voters. Sarah Palin is polarizing; Haley Barbour bears too strong a resemblance to Deputy Dawg; Mike Huckabee isn’t interested in running, and his religious background makes him a beloved target of the secular press; Tim Pawlenty makes Ben Stein seem colorful. The Republican field has not been this wide open since ... well, since 2008. Sadly, the intervening three years have not cleared up any questions.

If Republicans were to construct an ideal candidate, he would have to be rich beyond belief -- Obama is going to raise $1 billion for his next election campaign, and no Republican candidate has the ability to come close to those numbers without deep pockets. The ideal Republican candidate would have significant name recognition with the general public -- no Republican candidate has ever won the presidency without significant name recognition going into the primaries since Warren G. Harding in 1920. The ideal Republican candidate would have stage presence, an intimidation factor, and a willingness to play dirty.

In the last several weeks, that ideal Republican candidate has materialized. His name is Donald Trump. His slogan is ready-made: “You’re Fired.” He does not give a damn what the media thinks of him -- he steamrolled Meredith Vieira during his NBC interview with her last week. He can self-fund to the tune of $1 billion. And what’s more, he can win.

Pay no attention to the recent polls showing Obama crushing Trump by 20 points in a head-to-head matchup. That disparity is attributable to the public perception that Trump is a loudmouth with no true interest in running. The moment he declares in earnest and gets on the campaign stump, his numbers will rise dramatically.

Trump has across-the-board appeal. His show, “The Apprentice,” routinely draws nearly 9 million viewers per episode. Blue-collar workers identify with Trump’s rough-and-tumble attitude. He even has union support -- he’s made a political mint bashing outsourcing, and he recently told Human Events that he has made “many billions of dollars working with the unions,” though he does not disagree that public sector unions bilk taxpayers.

Trump’s image boils down to this: he’s a no-nonsense businessman who is brash enough to take on Obama directly. He’s big enough to stand toe-to-toe with Obama and slug it out.

The biggest question that surrounds Trump of late is his focus on the question of Obama’s birth certificate. Trump has stated routinely and openly that he wonders whether Obama was born in the United States, and he has called on Obama to release his birth certificate. This has earned him the ire and scorn of Obama’s lackeys, who say he has “zero chance” of getting elected.

In reality, the birth certificate issue is specifically geared toward certain political ends for Trump. First, it is obviously calculated to attract the most anti-Obama segment of the conservative base -- and it has already succeeded, if primary polling is any indicator. Second, it is designed to force Obama into defending his character -- Trump has already suggested that at best, Obama refuses to come clean with the American people. Finally, it shows Obama that if Trump is nominated, the campaign will not be a McCain-style hands-off lovefest. It will be a knockdown drag-out brawl. Trump will stop emphasizing the birth certificate issue, to be sure, but not until he’s milked it for all it is worth.

Is Donald Trump the best Republican candidate for president out there? It would be tough to argue otherwise. He’s got all the makings of a breakout star; he’s got bravado and the cash to back it up. If he really runs, he won’t have any trouble finding supporters. And as he puts it, he is the Obama administration’s “worst nightmare.” So far, who can argue with him?”

So Ben Shapiro proclaimed that Trump was a Republican dream candidate and then Obama & Seth Meyers roasted Trump to make sure everybody knew he was persona non grata. That’s the reason Trump stopped going.

CHILDERS: “It went down around 8:30 pm, right after everyone had been seated and the dinner service had begun. Blurry hotel security footage on the floor just above the conference room showed a heavily armed black man racing past the Secret Service security checkpoint in a full sprint, heading for the staircase leading to the ballroom. As he sprinted past security officials at a dead run, he fired at the closest agent and hit him in the center of mass; the agent’s vest caught the bullet.

Three or four more shots were fired. It’s not yet clear who fired them, Allen or security. Alert agents tackled the would-be assassin about 50 feet later, near the grand staircase down to the ballroom, where he would have had a clear shot to the stage, where the President, Vice-President, their wives, and other officials were innocently dining.

Meanwhile, downstairs in the ballroom, Secret Service and other security personnel heard five shots in quick succession and sprang into action, rushing the Vice President and then the President offstage. The ballroom exploded in chaos and panic. A local DC reporter said, “You heard the pops, then a beat of silence, and suddenly everyone in tuxedos and gowns was under the tables.” Wolf Blitzer reported that an officer threw him to the ground.

The room was locked down while terrified attendees cautiously emerged from under their tables, and staff began clearing broken glasses and dishes destroyed in the race to the floors. Around 9 pm, a WHCA official said the program would resume; at 9:20 pm they changed their mind and told everyone to go home.

By 10:30 pm, the shooter had been identified, and President Trump held a press conference at the White House. “Some of these people are genius-level IQ, but they’re nuts,” Trump said plainly.

Cole Thomas, alternatively Tomas, Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, was quickly publicly identified. He was of the credentialed elite class and armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and an unspecified number of knives. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said, “It does appear that he, he did, in fact, set out to target folks that work in the administration, likely including the President.”

CBS reported that he told law enforcement he wanted to shoot Trump administration officials. He aimed for total mayhem.

For convenience, Allen also booked a room at the Washington Hilton in early April where the dinner was held.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Allen was registered with no party preference, according to voting records. But in 2024, he donated 25 dollars to ActBlue with the memo “Earmarked for Harris for President,” according to FEC filings. According to a recent LinkedIn post, he worked at C2 Education, a private tutoring and test-prep company, which had just awarded him Teacher of the Month only four months ago in December 2024.

Allen’s younger sister, Avriana Allen, is a journalist who lives in DC. She graduated in 2021 from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. Until just recently, she worked for progressive platform CalMatters as a voter-guide developer. Since September, she has appeared to work for the Pew Research Center, with an office within walking distance of the Hilton. So far, no evidence has been reported suggesting Avriana helped Cole.

US Attorney for DC Jeanine Pirro announced Allen will be arraigned on charges including using a firearm during a crime of violence and assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon. For starters. Pirro promised, “There will be many more charges based upon the information that we are learning in this very fluid situation.” The WHCA and President Trump both said the dinner will be rescheduled within the next 30 days.

KARI LAKE: “To get into the lobby of the hotel, they simply looked at the email confirmation.

Anyone could have shown a screenshot and got into the lobby.

There were protestors right across from the hotel screaming and yelling at attendees.

They had no scanning or metal detectors until you walked two flights down to the ballroom where the president would be.

The entire time I was questioning why the security was so relaxed.”

BILL MELUGIN, LA TIMES & FOX NEWS: My thoughts on the security at the WHCD last night.

The first exterior security for me was on the street outside of the hotel. I flashed my ticket and was waved through in one second. My name was not checked against any list, I showed no ID, I was not patted down and did not go through a metal detector. I probably could have shown a ticket from a prior year or a fake one as they barely looked at it. (I don’t know who that exterior security was, they were guys in suits).

From that point, I walked into the hotel with no further security check, and I walked down to the Fox pre-party where there were multiple ballrooms that were absolutely PACKED with attendees. Still did not go through any security at that point.

Hypothetically, If I had hidden an explosive in my shoe or my jacket, I would have had no problem getting into one of those ballrooms.

Only once it was time to get into the main ballroom for the dinner did we pass through magnetometers, empty our pockets, and get a pat down. And even that checkpoint was just outside of the dinner room.

Two things can be true at the same time.

Secret Service reacted quickly to an active armed threat and prevented that threat from getting into the ballroom. But the security leading up to that point, in my opinion, appeared to be lacking severely.

Media and pattern

Corporate media is already downplaying the story. Though headlining it with multiple stories, outlets like PBS and the awful New York Times are calling it “an incident” instead of an “assassination attempt.” They are one euphemism away from calling it a spirited disagreement.

Independent researchers are hard at work, digging into the internet, scouring public records, and harvesting historic social media posts. One of the most eerily mysterious items they’ve found was an anonymous X account, created in 2023, that has posted exactly one thing in its entire existence: the two words “Cole Allen,” and then went dark. Independent investigators have already located a Henry Martinez who worked at NASA at the same time Cole Allen interned there. I would not be surprised if it turns out the men were romantically involved. If that is the same guy, why would he post Allen’s name on X as his only social media activity? It’s hard to guess.

You needn’t believe in a grand conspiracy to notice that these random loner shooters keep showing up exactly where the professionals left the door cracked open.

Correspondents’ Dinner

Somehow, Allen from able to accelerate from out of view, around the corner, roughly 50 yards away, sprint straight past that knot of security, and close the distance without colliding with a single person, as if the lane in front of him had been cleared just in time for his dash.

In the case of Trump assassination attempts, we’ve now reached three—three gunmen, three lone wolves, three times the system somehow accidentally left the exact wrong piece of ground uncovered.

Until accountability happens, we shouldn’t be asking whether or not there will be a fourth attempt. We should be asking why, given the incentives we’ve created, there wouldn’t be one.

Trump’s response was gracious and presidential. But a nation cries out for accountability. Three strikes is supposed to mean you’re out. We have got to start asking who’s pitching.

Cole Allen called Trump and his administration the Antichrist, pedophiles, rapists, etc.



Marjorie Taylor Greene, Carrie Prejean, Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, and Nick Fuentes have said the exact same things about Trump and his administration.

TODD STARNES: Hundreds of journalists demanded that President Trump be confronted forcefully at the White House Correspondents Dinner. Their hatred of this man is really at demonic levels. It’s unhinged. And yet, when the gunman attacked, President Trump ordered the Secret Service to protect the journalists. He was deeply concerned about their safety and well-being. And he was determined to stay and resume the program to accommodate the reporters. That notion was quickly dismissed by the Secret Service. But it shows you the heart of this man - a good and decent man who has been maligned by the media and the DC establishment. The unthinkable almost happened - for a third time. We thank God once again that he spared the life of our president and our lovely First Lady. God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble and he will protect us from the evil one.

TERRENCE: CNN is already blaming “gun violence” for the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. No, CNN — maybe it’s time to look in the mirror.

When the media spends years pushing fear, hysteria, and nonstop lies about President Trump and his supporters, unstable people hear it. This is what reckless propaganda does. Stop pretending your rhetoric has no consequences.

So, Thomas Crooks was in a BLACKROCK AD & Cole Allen was in an ABC NEWS SPECIAL? Come on! MKULTRA is obvious! Chosen & coerced!

The Trump DOJ just wrote a SCATHING demand to the activist attorneys suing to stop Trump’s ballroom after last night’s shooting



“Put simply, your lawsuit puts the lives of the President, his family, and his staff at GRAVE risk.



I hope yesterday’s narrow miss will help you finally realize the folly of a lawsuit that literally serves no purpose except to stop President Trump no matter the cost.



Enough is enough.



Your client should voluntarily dismiss this frivolous lawsuit today in light of last night’s assassination attempt on President Trump.



If your client does not dismiss the lawsuit by 9:00 AM on Monday, the government will move to dissolve the injunction and dismiss the case in light of last night’s extraordinary events.



We will state your position as opposed if we do not hear back from you by 9:00 AM on Monday.”



“Yesterday’s assassination attempt on President Trump proves, yet again, that the White House ballroom is essential for the safety and security of the President, his family, his cabinet, and his staff.



When the White House ballroom is complete, President Trump and his successors will no longer need to venture beyond the safety of the White House perimeter to attend large gatherings at the Washington Hilton ballroom.”

> Donald J. Trump: What happened last night is exactly the reason that our great Military, Secret Service, Law Enforcement and, for different reasons, every President for the last 150 years, have been DEMANDING that a large, safe, and secure Ballroom be built ON THE GROUNDS OF THE WHITE HOUSE. This event would never have happened with the Militarily Top Secret Ballroom currently under construction at the White House. It cannot be built fast enough! While beautiful, it has every highest level security feature there is plus, there are no rooms sitting on top for unsecured people to pour in, and is inside the gates of the most secure building in the World, The White House. The ridiculous Ballroom lawsuit, brought by a woman walking her dog, who has absolutely No Standing to bring such a suit, must be dropped, immediately. Nothing should be allowed to interfere with with its construction, which is on budget and substantially ahead of schedule!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP > Donald J. Trump: I will be interviewed on 60 Minutes tonight at 7 P.M. EST — CBS Television Network. Enjoy! President DONALD J. TRUMP

President Trump tells Fox News his ballroom will be ready in 2028, which he says will prevent any more assassination attempts.A 31-year-old man from Torrance, California, has been identified as the shooter. Cole Tomas Allen (also referred to as Cole Allen or Cole Thomas Allen), was taken into federal custody alive. He was not shot during the confrontation and was transported to Howard University Hospital for evaluation and treatment of non-gunshot injuries. Allen charged the checkpoint armed with multiple weapons and opened fire. Secret Service agents quickly intercepted and subdued him in the lobby area outside the ballroom. He never reached the main event space.





Allen was armed with a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives. He reportedly assembled the shotgun from a bag in an unsecured side or back room near the terrace-level entrance. He put the gun together in a cordoned off area next to a security, where the bar carts were.



He lives in Torrance, California (a suburb of Los Angeles) and worked as a teacher/tutor, including part-time at C2 Education, a private tutoring and college prep company in Torrance. He was named “Teacher of the Month” by the company in December 2024.

A federal law enforcement source confirmed he is a teacher.



Cole Tomas Allen was a part-time SAT/ACT prep instructor from Torrance, Calif., who graduated from Caltech with a mechanical engineering degree in 2017, specializing in robots, and later earned a master’s degree in computer science in 2025 from California State University Dominguez Hills. Cole Tomas Allen was a member of CalTech's "Blitzkrieg Bots" team that won a robotic vehicle design competition in March 2016. He was no crazy person.



He has no known prior criminal history publicly detailed at this time. A neighbor reportedly described him as possibly “on the spectrum.” Some social media mentions reference a LinkedIn profile describing him as a “game dev, engineer, scientist, teacher.”



He's a registered Democrat - donating to Kamala Harris - and game developer with projects like “First Law” (top-down shooter/RPG) and “Bohrdom” (unique racing game.)



Was he radicalized on the dark web - was he activated by MKUltra? If he was on the spectrum he could have been groomed for this. ABC: The WHCD shooting suspect is believed to have booked a room in the Hilton in early April, law enforcement officials tell me. He is declining to answer questions but allegedly made some reference to targeting administration officials but was not specific. Sounds activated to me.



Allen was also a registered guest at the Washington Hilton, the venue for the WHCD. Police secured and searched the room he had booked. Investigators believe he assembled at least one weapon in an unsecured area of the hotel before approaching the checkpoint.



Preliminary federal charges include using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon. Additional charges, possibly including terrorism-related offenses, are expected. He is scheduled to be arraigned in federal district court on Monday. The FBI’s Washington Field Office, along with D.C. Metropolitan Police, is leading the investigation.



President Trump publicly described the suspect as a “lone wolf,” “sick person,” and “whack job,” and shared photos and video of Allen in custody - shirtless and handcuffed on the ground.



Avriana F. Allen, 27, of Washington, D.C., is the confirmed sister of Cole Tomas Allen. Public records link them through their shared mother, Kathleen A. Allen, and prior family addresses in Torrance, California.



Avriana Allen has a background in journalism and statistics (double major from Northwestern University and she works on election-related matters. She currently works (or has worked) as a Junior Tooling and Support Engineer at the Pew Research Center in Washington, D.C.



She is specifically noted for developing voter guides for CalMatters, a California news organization focused on state politics and policy. She currently works (or has worked) as a Junior Tooling and Support Engineer at the Pew Research Center in Washington, D.C.



Norm Eisen, Mr. Lawfare, was at the WHCD - is he tied to Allen's sister?



BTW: The Secret Service agent shot has been working without pay for over a month because the Democrats refuse to fund DHS. Ronald Reagan was shot in the same area. Kari Lake said security at the hotel was very lax. There are several Communist organizations protesting around the hotel and some CodePink activists were dressed in ball gowns and wandering around the venue.



For the two weeks before the shooting at the White House Correspondents' dinner, the Secret Service had been investigating a mystery shooting that took place near the White House the morning after Easter Sunday around 1-2 a.m.



The White House/President Trump has been demanding answers from the Secret Service - but the USSS has been at a loss. Is there a mole in the USSS?



Cole Allen sent a 1052 word "manifesto" to his family 10 minutes before Saturday’s attack.



It sounds like it was written by a man that was high on something and edited by Grok. Not kidding.



Cole Allen also had a SPECIAL ON ABC NEWS a few years go. Hmm. What are the chances of that being a coincidence? Remember that Thomas Crooks was in a BLACKROCK VIDEO. These things don't just happen. I now have no doubt this was another MKULTRA activated assassin.



Hello everybody!



So I may have given a lot of people a surprise today. Let me start off by apologizing to everyone whose trust I abused.



I apologize to my parents for saying I had an interview without specifying it was for “Most Wanted.”



I apologize to my colleagues and students for saying I had a personal emergency (by the time anyone reads this, I probably most certainly DO need to go to the ER, but can hardly call that not a self-inflicted status.)



I apologize to all of the people I traveled next to, all the workers who handled my luggage, and all the other non-targeted people at the hotel who I put in danger simply by being near.



I apologize to everyone who was abused and/or murdered before this, to all those who suffered before I was able to attempt this, to all who may still suffer after, regardless of my success or failure.



I don’t expect forgiveness, but if I could have seen any other way to get this close, I would have taken it. Again, my sincere apologies.



On to why I did any of this:



I am a citizen of the United States of America.



What my representatives do reflects on me.



And I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.



(Well, to be completely honest, I was no longer willing a long time ago, but this is the first real opportunity I’ve had to do something about it.)



While I’m discussing this, I’ll also go over my expected rules of engagement (probably in a terrible format, but I’m not military so too bad.)



Administration officials (not including Mr. Patel): they are targets, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest



Secret Service: they are targets only if necessary, and to be incapacitated non-lethally if possible (aka, I hope they’re wearing body armor because center mass with shotguns messes up people who *aren’t*



Hotel Security: not targets if at all possible (aka unless they shoot at me)



Capitol Police: same as Hotel Security



National Guard: same as Hotel Security



Hotel Employees: not targets at all



Guests: not targets at all



In order to minimize casualties I will also be using buckshot rather than slugs (less penetration through walls)



I would still go through most everyone here to get to the targets if it were absolutely necessary (on the basis that most people *chose* to attend a speech by a pedophile, rapist, and traitor, and are thus complicit) but I really hope it doesn’t come to that.



Rebuttals to objections:



Objection 1: As a Christian, you should turn the other cheek.



Rebuttal: Turning the other cheek is for when you yourself are oppressed. I’m not the person raped in a detention camp. I’m not the fisherman executed without trial. I’m not a schoolkid blown up or a child starved or a teenage girl abused by the many criminals in this administration.



Turning the other cheek when *someone else* is oppressed is not Christian behavior; it is complicity in the oppressor’s crimes.



Objection 2: This is not a convenient time for you to do this.



Rebuttal: I need whoever thinks this way to take a couple minutes and realize that the world isn’t about them. Do you think that when I see someone raped or murdered or abused, I should walk on by because it would be “inconvenient” for people who aren’t the victim?



This was the best timing and chance of success I could come up with.



Objection 3: You didn’t get them all.



Rebuttal: Gotta start somewhere.



Objection 4: As a half-black, half-white person, you shouldn’t be the one doing this.



Rebuttal: I don’t see anyone else picking up the slack



Objection 5: Yield unto Caesar what is Caesar’s.



Rebuttal: The United States of America are ruled by the law, not by any one or several people. In so far as representatives and judges do not follow the law, no one is required to yield them anything so unlawfully ordered.



I would also like to extend my appreciation to a great many people since I will not be likely to be able to talk with them again (unless the Secret Service is *astoundingly* incompetent.)



Thank you to my family, both personal and church, for your love over these 31 years.



Thank you to my friends, for your companionship over many years.



Thank you to my colleagues over many jobs, for your positivity and professionalism.



Thank you to my students for your enthusiasm and love of learning.



Thank you to the many acquaintances I’ve met, in person and online, for short interactions and long-term relationships, for your perspectives and inspiration.



Thank you all for everything.



Sincerely,



Cole “coldForce” “Friendly Federal Assassin” Allen



PS: Ok now that all the sappy stuff is done, what the hell is the Secret Service doing? Sorry, gonna rant a bit here and drop the formal tone.



Like, I expected security cameras at every bend, bugged hotel rooms, armed agents every 10 feet, metal detectors out the wazoo.



What I got (who knows, maybe they’re pranking me!) is nothing.



No damn security.



Not in transport.



Not in the hotel.



Not in the event.



Like, the one thing that I immediately noticed walking into the hotel is the sense of arrogance.



I walk in with multiple weapons and not a single person there considers the possibility that I could be a threat.



The security at the event is all outside, focused on protestors and current arrivals, because apparently no one thought about what happens if someone checks in the day before.



Like, this level of incompetence is insane, and I very sincerely hope it’s corrected by the time this country gets actually competent leadership again.



Like, if I was an Iranian agent, instead of an American citizen, I could have brought a damn Ma Deuce in here and no one would have noticed shit.



Actually insane.



Oh and if anyone is curious is how doing something like feels: it’s awful. I want to throw up; I want to cry for all the things I wanted to do and never will, for all the people whose trust this betrays; I experience rage thinking about everything this administration has done.



Can’t really recommend it! Stay in school, kids.



ABC VIDEO:





So, Thomas Crooks was in a BLACKROCK AD & Cole Allen was in an ABC NEWS SPECIAL? Come on! MKULTRA is obvious! Chosen & coerced! https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/what-is-mkultra

The fact that two Trump assassins were featured on TV beforehand raises questions. Thomas Matthew Crooks briefly appeared as an unpaid student in the background of a 2022 BlackRock advertisement filmed at his high school, and now Cole Allen appeared on ABC News.

White House Correspondents’ Dinner gunman Cole Allen sent a sprawling, crazed manifesto to family members 10 minutes before Saturday’s attack, sources told The Post.

In the 1,052-word missive obtained by The Post Sunday morning — signed Cole ‘coldForce’ ‘Friendly Federal Assassin’ Allen” — and outlined his “rules of engagement” for the shooting and stated he believed it was his righteous duty to target administration officials.

Cole Allen’s manifesto in full:

Hello everybody!

So I may have given a lot of people a surprise today. Let me start off by apologizing to everyone whose trust I abused.

I apologize to my parents for saying I had an interview without specifying it was for “Most Wanted.”

I apologize to my colleagues and students for saying I had a personal emergency (by the time anyone reads this, I probably most certainly DO need to go to the ER, but can hardly call that not a self-inflicted status.)

I apologize to all of the people I traveled next to, all the workers who handled my luggage, and all the other non-targeted people at the hotel who I put in danger simply by being near.

I apologize to everyone who was abused and/or murdered before this, to all those who suffered before I was able to attempt this, to all who may still suffer after, regardless of my success or failure.

I don’t expect forgiveness, but if I could have seen any other way to get this close, I would have taken it. Again, my sincere apologies.

On to why I did any of this:

I am a citizen of the United States of America.

What my representatives do reflects on me.

And I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.

(Well, to be completely honest, I was no longer willing a long time ago, but this is the first real opportunity I’ve had to do something about it.)

While I’m discussing this, I’ll also go over my expected rules of engagement (probably in a terrible format, but I’m not military so too bad.)

Administration officials (not including Mr. Patel): they are targets, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest

Secret Service: they are targets only if necessary, and to be incapacitated non-lethally if possible (aka, I hope they’re wearing body armor because center mass with shotguns messes up people who *aren’t*

Hotel Security: not targets if at all possible (aka unless they shoot at me)

Capitol Police: same as Hotel Security

National Guard: same as Hotel Security

Hotel Employees: not targets at all

Guests: not targets at all

In order to minimize casualties I will also be using buckshot rather than slugs (less penetration through walls)

I would still go through most everyone here to get to the targets if it were absolutely necessary (on the basis that most people *chose* to attend a speech by a pedophile, rapist, and traitor, and are thus complicit) but I really hope it doesn’t come to that.

Rebuttals to objections:

Objection 1: As a Christian, you should turn the other cheek.

Rebuttal: Turning the other cheek is for when you yourself are oppressed. I’m not the person raped in a detention camp. I’m not the fisherman executed without trial. I’m not a schoolkid blown up or a child starved or a teenage girl abused by the many criminals in this administration.

Turning the other cheek when *someone else* is oppressed is not Christian behavior; it is complicity in the oppressor’s crimes.

Objection 2: This is not a convenient time for you to do this.

Rebuttal: I need whoever thinks this way to take a couple minutes and realize that the world isn’t about them. Do you think that when I see someone raped or murdered or abused, I should walk on by because it would be “inconvenient” for people who aren’t the victim?

This was the best timing and chance of success I could come up with.

Objection 3: You didn’t get them all.

Rebuttal: Gotta start somewhere.

Objection 4: As a half-black, half-white person, you shouldn’t be the one doing this.

Rebuttal: I don’t see anyone else picking up the slack

Objection 5: Yield unto Caesar what is Caesar’s.

Rebuttal: The United States of America are ruled by the law, not by any one or several people. In so far as representatives and judges do not follow the law, no one is required to yield them anything so unlawfully ordered.

I would also like to extend my appreciation to a great many people since I will not be likely to be able to talk with them again (unless the Secret Service is *astoundingly* incompetent.)

Thank you to my family, both personal and church, for your love over these 31 years.

Thank you to my friends, for your companionship over many years.

Thank you to my colleagues over many jobs, for your positivity and professionalism.

Thank you to my students for your enthusiasm and love of learning.

Thank you to the many acquaintances I’ve met, in person and online, for short interactions and long-term relationships, for your perspectives and inspiration.

Thank you all for everything.

Sincerely,

Cole “coldForce” “Friendly Federal Assassin” Allen

PS: Ok now that all the sappy stuff is done, what the hell is the Secret Service doing? Sorry, gonna rant a bit here and drop the formal tone.

Like, I expected security cameras at every bend, bugged hotel rooms, armed agents every 10 feet, metal detectors out the wazoo.

What I got (who knows, maybe they’re pranking me!) is nothing.

No damn security.

Not in transport.

Not in the hotel.

Not in the event.

Like, the one thing that I immediately noticed walking into the hotel is the sense of arrogance.

I walk in with multiple weapons and not a single person there considers the possibility that I could be a threat.

The security at the event is all outside, focused on protestors and current arrivals, because apparently no one thought about what happens if someone checks in the day before.

Like, this level of incompetence is insane, and I very sincerely hope it’s corrected by the time this country gets actually competent leadership again.

Like, if I was an Iranian agent, instead of an American citizen, I could have brought a damn Ma Deuce in here and no one would have noticed shit.

Actually insane.

Oh and if anyone is curious is how doing something like feels: it’s awful. I want to throw up; I want to cry for all the things I wanted to do and never will, for all the people whose trust this betrays; I experience rage thinking about everything this administration has done.

Can’t really recommend it! Stay in school, kids.

https://nypost.com/2026/04/26/us-news/read-whcd-gunman-cole-allens-full-anti-trump-manifesto/

Well— it happened again. Thank heavens, they failed again. As you almost certainly know by now, nearly every news platform in the world covered last night’s latest assassination attempt. After midnight, the Hill reported, “Trump’s WHCA dinner with the press turns into night of tears and terror.” President Trump is fine. The shooter is in custody. The attendees are traumatized.

The White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner is a black‑tie banquet in Washington, DC. Once a year, the President, political officials, and journalists gather for speeches, awards, and light‑hearted roast‑style humor. Organized by the WHCA, a group representing reporters assigned to the White House, the annual event is held at the Washington Hilton, which has hosted the dinner for decades. It mixes serious elements, like journalism scholarships and awards, with entertainment, jokes from the president, and a featured comedian.

Coincidentally, the Washington Hilton is also where John Hinckley shot Reagan in 1981. Having now been the scene of two attacks on a sitting or former U.S. president in 45 years, the Washington Hilton is rapidly accumulating the kind of reputation hotels usually only earn through radioactive bedbug infestations or hosting snuff films.

Nevertheless, Trump kept a positive attitude. “I was all set to really rip it,” the President said afterward. “I said to my people, this would be the most inappropriate speech if I said it now; I’ll probably be very nice, very boring next time.”

The dinner event is usually widely covered by U.S. media, since they love talking about themselves, and as a symbol of the close-but-sometimes-awkward relationship between the press and the presidency. President Trump boycotted the dinner during all of Trump 1.0 and last year. So last night’s WHCA dinner would have been his very first as Commander in Chief.

Now this.

It went down around 8:30 pm, right after everyone had been seated and the dinner service had begun. Blurry hotel security footage on the floor just above the conference room showed a heavily armed black man racing past the Secret Service security checkpoint in a full sprint, heading for the staircase leading to the ballroom. As he sprinted past security officials at a dead run, he fired at the closest agent and hit him in the center of mass (the agent’s vest caught the bullet).

CLIP: President Trump posts security footage showing assassin sprinting past security (0:24).

Three or four more shots were fired. It’s not yet clear who fired them— Allen or security. Alert agents tackled the would-be assassin about 50 feet later, near the grand staircase down to the ballroom, where he would have had a clear shot to the stage— where the President, Vice-President, their wives, and other officials were innocently dining.

Meanwhile, downstairs in the ballroom, Secret Service and other security personnel heard five shots in quick succession and sprang into action, rushing the Vice President and then the President offstage. The ballroom exploded in chaos and panic. A local DC reporter said, “You heard the pops, then a beat of silence, and suddenly everyone in tuxedos and gowns was under the tables.” Wolf Blitzer reported that an officer “threw him to the ground.”

The room was locked down while terrified attendees cautiously emerged from under their tables, and staff began clearing broken glasses and dishes destroyed in the race to the floors. Around 9 pm, a WHCA official said the program would resume; at 9:20 pm they changed their mind and told everyone to go home.

By 10:30 pm, the shooter had been identified, and President Trump held a press conference at the White House. “Some of these people are genius-level IQ, but they’re nuts,” Trump said plainly. And some of these people have unaccountable weapons skills and security knowledge.

Early this morning, the Wall Street Journal reported, “Caltech Grad, ‘Teacher of the Month’ Named as Washington Shooting Suspect.” The subheadline said, “‘I’m in shock,’ says former classmate of Cole Allen, who is in custody after attack outside White House correspondents’ dinner.”

Cole Thomas (alt. ‘Tomas’) Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, was quickly publicly identified. Allen graduated from Caltech in 2017 (the same campus where they filmed exterior shots for The Big Bang Theory) with a degree in mechanical engineering, interned at NASA’s JPL, and in 2025, he got a master’s degree in computer science from California State University. In other words, he was of the credentialed elite class.

When caught, the Teacher of the Month was found armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and an unspecified number of knives. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said, “It does appear that he, he did, in fact, set out to target folks that work in the administration, likely including the President.” CBS reported that he “told law enforcement he wanted to shoot Trump administration officials.” He aimed for total mayhem.

For convenience, Allen also booked a room at the Washington Hilton where the dinner was held, so he wouldn’t have to run too far. We don’t know yet whether he used the baggage cart to get all the weapons to his room. (And presumably, he collected his Honors points and his free chocolate-chip cookie.)

The Journal reported that Allen was registered with no party preference, according to voting records. But in 2024, he donated $25 to ActBlue with the memo “Earmarked for Harris for President,” according to FEC filings. I wonder what his politics are. According to a recent LinkedIn post, he worked at C2 Education, a private tutoring and test-prep company, which had just awarded him ‘Teacher of the Month’ only four months ago in December, 2024.

Somewhere right now, an HR Director at C2 Education is prying a laminated certificate from a lobby wall.

Allen’s younger sister, Avriana Allen, is a far-left journalist who lives in DC. She graduated in 2021 from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. Until just recently, she worked for progressive platform CalMatters as a ‘voter-guide developer.’ Since September, she has appeared to work for the PEW Research Center, with an office within walking distance of the Hilton. So far, no evidence has been reported suggesting Avriana helped Cole, such as by providing him details about the WHCA dinner or the layout of the DC Hilton, both of which she was almost certainly familiar with.

US Attorney for DC Jeanine Pirro announced Allen will be arraigned on charges including using a firearm during a crime of violence and assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon. For starters. Pirro promised, “There will be many more charges based upon the information that we are learning in this very fluid situation.”

The WHCA and President Trump both said the dinner will be rescheduled within the next 30 days.

Corporate media is already downplaying the story. Though headlining it with multiple stories, Outlets like PBS and the awful New York Times are calling it “an incident” instead of an “assassination attempt.” They are one euphemism away from calling it a “spirited disagreement.” As of going to press, the Times refused to name the shooter, babbled about how the president was never in danger, and basically called it a mostly peaceful shooting. PBS:

Overseas, the coverage was closer to what we would expect. One European outlet dryly noted that the Washington Hilton attack “brings the number of attacks suffered by the current president to three in just two years.”

Social media hot takes are also exploding, as you would rightly expect. Independent researchers are hard at work, digging into the internet, scouring public records, and harvesting historic social media posts. They are uncovering dots and speculating wildly.

One of the most eerily mysterious items they’ve found was an anonymous X account, created in 2023, that has posted exactly one thing in its entire existence —the two words ‘Cole Allen’— and then went dark. This is the social-media activity of either a retired intelligence officer, a deeply committed haiku poet, or someone who mistook X for Venmo.

Independent investigators have already located a “Henry Martinez” who worked at NASA at the same time Cole Allen interned there. I would not be surprised if it turns out the men were romantically involved. If that is the same guy, why would he post Allen’s name on X— as his only social media activity? It’s hard to guess.

Some curious patterns are emerging from the three shooters. All three episodes share a common shape: a lone, heavily armed man, apparently motivated at least in part by politics, probing the edges of Trump’s protective bubble and exploiting a specific vulnerability in the environment. When does a ‘lone wolf’ become a pack?

In Butler, Pennsylvania, shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks climbed onto an unsecured rooftop just outside the rally perimeter; in Florida, Ryan Wesley Routh built a sniper’s hide along the fence line of Trump’s golf course; and at the Correspondents’ Dinner, Cole Thomas Allen tried to blast through the Secret Service checkpoint just outside the ballroom.

Each time, the attack emerged from just beyond what security planners assumed was “good enough” standoff distance— high ground outside the venue fence, a concealment point just beyond the fairway boundary, or a magnetometer line that turned out to be just spread-out enough for a rapid charge from around the corner.

I’m not saying all three attacks suggest deep, intimate knowledge of presidential security strengths and weaknesses. I’m just saying.

Taken together, the three attempts highlight a paradox: the protective apparatus keeps evolving— and so do the shooters’ tactics. It’s almost like each successive shooter knows how the Secret Service’s protocols have changed.

In the most recent two, the attacker was successfully neutralized before Trump was physically harmed, and in the latest, the suspect never made it to the final stairway. Yet, in spite of increasingly paranoid and enhanced security, each incident exposed a brand‑new seam — an unguarded rooftop, a gap in a golf‑course fence, a “layered security” perimeter that still allowed an armed man to sprint the last 50 yards.

This, agencies assure us, is fine. What can you do?

Politically, that narrative pattern feeds two competing stories: one, of a president repeatedly targeted and miraculously spared, which can be framed in almost providential terms; the other, of a security system that keeps being surprised by shooters who seem to know exactly where the gaps are, keeping Trump’s public appearances in a permanent state of high‑alert brinkmanship.

Three different venues, three different attackers, three different sets of local circumstances— yet in each case the gunman materialized precisely where the security architecture was thinnest, as if he’d been handed a highlight reel of the weak spots. An unsecured rooftop in Butler, a scrubby fence line along a golf course, and now a magnetometer choke point close enough to allow a 50‑yard sprint at a black‑tie dinner where the president, vice president, Cabinet, and much of Washington’s press corps were all in the same room.

You needn’t believe in a grand conspiracy to notice that the “random loner” keeps showing up exactly where the professionals left the door cracked open.

At a minimum, the now-clear pattern poses uncomfortable institutional questions. Who, exactly, signed off on a rally site that left a clear shot from a low commercial rooftop directly into the candidate’s stage and moved the rooftop agents into the building because it was “too steep?”

Who decided that a former president under active threat should play golf on a course where a man with a rifle could dig into the foliage just beyond the fence line and wait for hours— and fail to screen the perimeter?

And **who approved the WHCA security plan that routed the top political and media elite of the United States through a screening funnel that still allowed a heavily armed shooter to get within sprinting distance of the ballroom doors?

Those aren’t “acts of God.” They’re choices, made by specific people, inside specific agencies, under specific pressures.

Once you start asking these kinds of questions, the official narrative —lone wolves, no broader plot, nothing to see here, just move along— begins to sound less like a conclusion and more like a reflex. Investigators insist that Crooks, Routh, and Allen were all acting alone, with no evidence (so far) of any coordinating hand.

Maybe that’s true. But even if you take them at their word, you’re still left with a different kind of coordination problem: a security culture that keeps treating each near‑miss as an isolated fluke instead of a connected stress test of the system. The result is a protection posture that hardens yesterday’s failure point while leaving tomorrow’s gap wide open.

Trump’s critics mostly yammer about rhetoric, polarization, and staged attacks, not about how three successive attackers all managed to find the one tiny pixel in the security perimeter that would give them a shot. Meanwhile, the agencies in charge issue boilerplate statements about reviewing procedures, enhancing coordination, and moving forward— language that has, so far as I can tell, was cut and pasted directly from the agency’s response to the previous two attempts.

As if “more of the same” is any kind of adequate answer to a pattern that keeps repeating, with increasingly higher stakes each time. What do they think will happen if one of these attempts finally succeeds?

At some point, a serious country would stop treating these as three separate news cycles and start treating them as a single, very troubling data set. Even the New York Times is starting to notice a pattern. Headline this morning:

I don’t want to beat a dead horse here. But this is important. If this were just three different shooters exploiting three different weak spots, that would be bad enough. But when you look more closely at the details, the pattern gets even harder to wave away as “bad luck.”

First, Butler wasn’t just an overlooked rooftop; agents were assigned to that roof and then pulled off it, with the Secret Service cycling through goofy explanations it could not defend in public. Then-Director of the U.S. Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle, told lawmakers, “That building in particular has a sloped roof, so, you know, there’s a safety factor that would be considered there that we wouldn’t want to put somebody up on a sloped roof.”

The initial claim that the roof was too steep to stand on was quickly walked back after we all saw photos of the FBI standing easily on the nearly flat rooftop, yet all we have been offered to replace Cheatle’s moronic initial excuse is the tailpipe of an industrial-grade fog machine.

It wasn’t just the failure to anticipate a vulnerability. It was the conscious decision to vacate the exact piece of high ground that turned out to be decisive— and then to stonewall when asked why. Isn’t that the most important question?

Florida shows a different but related flavor of failure. Routh did not teleport into position. He moved weapons and gear onto the course and sat in the brush along the fence line for hours, in brutal Florida sunshine, within sightlines that normal perimeter doctrines are supposed to check and re‑check before the protectee shows up.

If the Secret Service’s own “layered security” model means anything, it should mean that a guy with a rifle can’t lie motionless for half a day inside the outer ring of the bubble and still be there when the president walks into his field of fire. The fact that agents only engaged Routh once they happened to visually pick him up with a weapon, rather than because a sweep flushed him out long beforehand, is its own quiet indictment of how seriously those outer layers are being enforced (or not being enforced).

Again, the failure isn’t just that there was a blind spot; it’s that the part of the system designed specifically to catch that particular blind spot was never switched on.

Now we get to number three: Cole Allen at the Correspondents’ Dinner. It’s still early, of course, but the odds picture gets even weirder. Watch the security video that Trump released. You’ll see what looks like a secure choke point: multiple officers at the magnetometers, a tight cluster of bodies forming a bottleneck between the public space and the ballroom.

Yet somehow, Allen is able to accelerate from out of view, around the corner, roughly 50 yards away, sprint straight past that knot of security, and close the distance without colliding with a single person— as if the lane in front of him had been cleared just in time for his dash. That’s some pretty good luck right there. At that speed, just one agent shifting his stance, one officer stepping back half a step, one official walking to talk to another, should have been sufficient to produce a messy collision and a dogpile.

Instead, all six or so visible officials happen to be positioned just far enough off the through‑line to give Allen a clean shot at the stairwell. How did he know when to start running? There may be a good answer. But if so, we haven’t heard it yet.

Combine those three stories, and our N=3 dataset starts to look a lot less like three independent miracles of bad fortune and a lot more like a system that keeps failing in eerily specific ways.

One rooftop that was covered and then mysteriously uncovered. One would‑be sniper who spends hours inside the outer perimeter without any sweep pushing him out. One gunman who manages to pick the exact right moment when a half‑dozen security professionals aren’t physically in his way at a choke point designed precisely so that someone should always be in the way.

We can dismiss those questions as coincidence —as lottery-level luck— for three separate, consecutive “lone wolves.” If so, well, the crack where “incredible luck” lives is getting microscopically skinny. Or we can admit that, at a minimum, we’re looking at a protection culture that somehow keeps moving the wrong people off the wrong roofs, skipping the wrong sweeps, and leaving the wrong lanes open at the wrong time. And that the three shooters all somehow sensed right where the lapses would occur.

Did these shooters get help —active or passive— from people inside who know how the system really works? Remember the Ian Fleming chestnut: once is coincidence. Twice is happenstance. Three times is enemy action.

In the case of Trump assassination attempts, we’ve now reached three— three gunmen, three “lone wolves,” three times the system somehow accidentally left the exact wrong piece of ground uncovered. One hopes that the Administration knows its James Bond lore.

Finally, what’s equally troubling is the surge of recent left‑wing violence. You see partisan and ideological motives aimed up the food chain: at CEOs, presidents, political leaders, Tesla dealerships, ICE facilities, party headquarters, Supreme Court judges, and popular conservative activists. We have would‑be assassins like Ryan Routh, a man clearly helping the deep state with the proxy war, allegedly lying in wait on a golf course fairway because he decided Trump’s foreign policy justified a bullet.

You see a swelling catalog of plots and attacks that, taken together, suggest not random outbursts but an emerging permission structure: a belief that “stopping fascism” or “saving democracy” might require a rifle, a Molotov cocktail, or worse. Last September, in the difficult says following Charlie Kirk’s assassination, YouGov asked Americans whether political violence can sometimes be justified. Among self-described ‘very liberal’ respondents, one in four said yes. Among 18-to-44-year-old liberals, that number rose further to 26%, against just 7% of conservatives the same age.

The smallest group of agreers was the “very conservative.”

At some point, you would think a serious country would stop pretending this is just a law‑enforcement problem and start treating it as a political toxicity problem. The party supposedly opposed to “hate speech” is never accountable for its political and media elites who keep pouring gasoline on deranged minds and then acting surprised when it ignites.

In October, 2024, then-VP Kamala Harris said Trump fits the definition of “fascist.” In May, 2024, Biden responded to a Trump speech by mumbling, “That’s Hitler’s language. That’s not the language of America.” There are many more examples.

Until accountability happens, we shouldn’t be asking whether or not there will be a fourth attempt. We should be asking why, given the incentives we’ve created, there wouldn’t be one.

President Trump, the security officers, and the attendees were shaken. But everyone is fine.

In a remarkably dignified way, President Trump called for conciliation. “As you know, this is not the first time in the past couple of years that our republic has been attacked by a would-be assassin who sought to kill,” he said. “In light of this evening’s events, I ask that all Americans recommit with their hearts in resolving our differences peacefully.”

“Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job,” President Trump continued, praising his security team. “They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we ‘LET THE SHOW GO ON’, but will entirely be guided by law enforcement.”

Trump’s response was gracious and presidential. But a nation cries out for accountability. Three strikes is supposed to mean you’re out. We have got to start asking who’s pitching.

TODD STARNES: Hundreds of journalists demanded that President Trump be confronted forcefully at the White House Correspondents Dinner. Their hatred of this man is really at demonic levels. It's unhinged. And yet, when the gunman attacked, President Trump ordered the Secret Service to protect the journalists. He was deeply concerned about their safety and well-being. And he was determined to stay and resume the program to accommodate the reporters. That notion was quickly dismissed by the Secret Service. But it shows you the heart of this man - a good and decent man who has been maligned by the media and the DC establishment. The unthinkable almost happened - for a third time. We thank God once again that he spared the life of our president and our lovely First Lady. God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble and he will protect us from the evil one.

TERRENCE: CNN is already blaming “gun violence” for the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. No, CNN — maybe it’s time to look in the mirror.

When the media spends years pushing fear, hysteria, and nonstop lies about President Trump and his supporters, unstable people hear it. This is what reckless propaganda does. Stop pretending your rhetoric has no consequences.

So, Thomas Crooks was in a BLACKROCK AD & Cole Allen was in an ABC NEWS SPECIAL? Come on! MKULTRA is obvious! Chosen & coerced!

Cole Allen sent a 1052 word “manifesto” to his family 10 minutes before Saturday’s attack.

It sounds like it was written by a man who was high on something and edited by Grok. Not kidding. The whole “pedophile, rapist” thing is just BS and sounds like Epstein propaganda.

Cole Allen also had a SPECIAL ON ABC NEWS a few years go. Hmm. What are the chances of that being a coincidence? Remember that Thomas Crooks was in a BLACKROCK VIDEO. These things don’t just happen. I now have no doubt this was another MKULTRA activated assassin.

Hello everybody!

So I may have given a lot of people a surprise today. Let me start off by apologizing to everyone whose trust I abused.

I apologize to my parents for saying I had an interview without specifying it was for “Most Wanted.”

I apologize to my colleagues and students for saying I had a personal emergency (by the time anyone reads this, I probably most certainly DO need to go to the ER, but can hardly call that not a self-inflicted status.)

I apologize to all of the people I traveled next to, all the workers who handled my luggage, and all the other non-targeted people at the hotel who I put in danger simply by being near.

I apologize to everyone who was abused and/or murdered before this, to all those who suffered before I was able to attempt this, to all who may still suffer after, regardless of my success or failure.

I don’t expect forgiveness, but if I could have seen any other way to get this close, I would have taken it. Again, my sincere apologies.

On to why I did any of this:

I am a citizen of the United States of America.

What my representatives do reflects on me.

And I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.

(Well, to be completely honest, I was no longer willing a long time ago, but this is the first real opportunity I’ve had to do something about it.)

While I’m discussing this, I’ll also go over my expected rules of engagement (probably in a terrible format, but I’m not military so too bad.)

Administration officials (not including Mr. Patel): they are targets, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest

Secret Service: they are targets only if necessary, and to be incapacitated non-lethally if possible (aka, I hope they’re wearing body armor because center mass with shotguns messes up people who *aren’t*

Hotel Security: not targets if at all possible (aka unless they shoot at me)

Capitol Police: same as Hotel Security

National Guard: same as Hotel Security

Hotel Employees: not targets at all

Guests: not targets at all

In order to minimize casualties I will also be using buckshot rather than slugs (less penetration through walls)

I would still go through most everyone here to get to the targets if it were absolutely necessary (on the basis that most people *chose* to attend a speech by a pedophile, rapist, and traitor, and are thus complicit) but I really hope it doesn’t come to that.

Rebuttals to objections:

Objection 1: As a Christian, you should turn the other cheek.

Rebuttal: Turning the other cheek is for when you yourself are oppressed. I’m not the person raped in a detention camp. I’m not the fisherman executed without trial. I’m not a schoolkid blown up or a child starved or a teenage girl abused by the many criminals in this administration.

Turning the other cheek when *someone else* is oppressed is not Christian behavior; it is complicity in the oppressor’s crimes.

Objection 2: This is not a convenient time for you to do this.

Rebuttal: I need whoever thinks this way to take a couple minutes and realize that the world isn’t about them. Do you think that when I see someone raped or murdered or abused, I should walk on by because it would be “inconvenient” for people who aren’t the victim?

This was the best timing and chance of success I could come up with.

Objection 3: You didn’t get them all.

Rebuttal: Gotta start somewhere.

Objection 4: As a half-black, half-white person, you shouldn’t be the one doing this.

Rebuttal: I don’t see anyone else picking up the slack

Objection 5: Yield unto Caesar what is Caesar’s.

Rebuttal: The United States of America are ruled by the law, not by any one or several people. In so far as representatives and judges do not follow the law, no one is required to yield them anything so unlawfully ordered.

I would also like to extend my appreciation to a great many people since I will not be likely to be able to talk with them again (unless the Secret Service is *astoundingly* incompetent.)

Thank you to my family, both personal and church, for your love over these 31 years.

Thank you to my friends, for your companionship over many years.

Thank you to my colleagues over many jobs, for your positivity and professionalism.

Thank you to my students for your enthusiasm and love of learning.

Thank you to the many acquaintances I’ve met, in person and online, for short interactions and long-term relationships, for your perspectives and inspiration.

Thank you all for everything.

Sincerely,

Cole “coldForce” “Friendly Federal Assassin” Allen

PS: Ok now that all the sappy stuff is done, what the hell is the Secret Service doing? Sorry, gonna rant a bit here and drop the formal tone.

Like, I expected security cameras at every bend, bugged hotel rooms, armed agents every 10 feet, metal detectors out the wazoo.

What I got (who knows, maybe they’re pranking me!) is nothing.

No damn security.

Not in transport.

Not in the hotel.

Not in the event.

Like, the one thing that I immediately noticed walking into the hotel is the sense of arrogance.

I walk in with multiple weapons and not a single person there considers the possibility that I could be a threat.

The security at the event is all outside, focused on protestors and current arrivals, because apparently no one thought about what happens if someone checks in the day before.

Like, this level of incompetence is insane, and I very sincerely hope it’s corrected by the time this country gets actually competent leadership again.

Like, if I was an Iranian agent, instead of an American citizen, I could have brought a damn Ma Deuce in here and no one would have noticed shit.

Actually insane.

Oh and if anyone is curious is how doing something like feels: it’s awful. I want to throw up; I want to cry for all the things I wanted to do and never will, for all the people whose trust this betrays; I experience rage thinking about everything this administration has done.

Can’t really recommend it! Stay in school, kids.

ABC VIDEO:

KARI LAKE: “To get into the lobby of the hotel, they simply looked at the email confirmation.

Anyone could have shown a screenshot and got into the lobby.

There were protestors right across from the hotel screaming and yelling at attendees.

They had no scanning or metal detectors until you walked two flights down to the ballroom where the president would be.

The entire time I was questioning why the security was so relaxed.”

BILL MELUGIN, LA TIMES & FOX NEWS: My thoughts on the security at the WHCD last night.

The first exterior security for me was on the street outside of the hotel. I flashed my ticket and was waved through in one second. My name was not checked against any list, I showed no ID, I was not patted down and did not go through a metal detector. I probably could have shown a ticket from a prior year or a fake one as they barely looked at it. (I don’t know who that exterior security was, they were guys in suits).

From that point, I walked into the hotel with no further security check, and I walked down to the Fox pre-party where there were multiple ballrooms that were absolutely PACKED with attendees. Still did not go through any security at that point.

Hypothetically, If I had hidden an explosive in my shoe or my jacket, I would have had no problem getting into one of those ballrooms.

Only once it was time to get into the main ballroom for the dinner did we pass through magnetometers, empty our pockets, and get a pat down. And even that checkpoint was just outside of the dinner room.

Two things can be true at the same time.

Secret Service reacted quickly to an active armed threat and prevented that threat from getting into the ballroom. But the security leading up to that point, in my opinion, appeared to be lacking severely.

Cole Allen called Trump and his administration the Antichrist, pedophiles, rapists, etc.



Marjorie Taylor Greene, Carrie Prejean, Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, and Nick Fuentes have said the exact same things about Trump and his administration.

The Trump DOJ just wrote a SCATHING demand to the activist attorneys suing to stop Trump’s ballroom after last night’s shooting



“Put simply, your lawsuit puts the lives of the President, his family, and his staff at GRAVE risk.



I hope yesterday’s narrow miss will help you finally realize the folly of a lawsuit that literally serves no purpose except to stop President Trump no matter the cost.



Enough is enough.



Your client should voluntarily dismiss this frivolous lawsuit today in light of last night’s assassination attempt on President Trump.



If your client does not dismiss the lawsuit by 9:00 AM on Monday, the government will move to dissolve the injunction and dismiss the case in light of last night’s extraordinary events.



We will state your position as opposed if we do not hear back from you by 9:00 AM on Monday.”



“Yesterday’s assassination attempt on President Trump proves, yet again, that the White House ballroom is essential for the safety and security of the President, his family, his cabinet, and his staff.



When the White House ballroom is complete, President Trump and his successors will no longer need to venture beyond the safety of the White House perimeter to attend large gatherings at the Washington Hilton ballroom.”

CBS’ Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan asked Blanche about whether it was the gunman’s bullet that struck the agent, and Blanche said “that’s what we understand as of now.

President Trump’s security may RAMP UP in the coming days — including 47 possibly having to wear a BULLET PROOF VEST in public, per Fox



“We should expect in the coming days to hear about major security improvements.”

”

Laura Loomer says the Trump assassin was an “Epstein and Israel conspiracy theorist” who was radicalized by podcasters.

"We know that he traveled from Los Angeles to Chicago and the Chicago to DC. It appears he traveled by train during both those legs of his trip and checked into the Washington Hilton a couple of days ago on the 24th, and then obviously tried to breach the perimeter last night and was quickly subdued."

President Trump tells Fox News his ballroom will be ready in 2028, which he says will prevent any more assassination attempts.

College student reveals the attempted Trump assassin and teacher Cole Allen was just an “AVERAGE GUY” who was his high school tutor. Our media is turning “normal” people into PSYCHOS through Trump derangement syndrome!

“Saint Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle. Be our defense against the wickedness and snares of the Devil. May God rebuke him, we humbly pray, and do thou, O Prince of the heavenly hosts, by the power of God, cast into hell Satan, and all the evil spirits, who prowl about the world seeking the ruin of souls. Amen.”



President Trump even called ABC’s Jon Karl early this morning to make sure he was OK after the shooting



"He was calling to see if I was ok with what happened last night.”



“He reiterated many of the things he said in his press conference last night, emphasizing the unity he felt in that moment...and he was quite firm about this: 'That dinner must be rescheduled.'

The Trump DOJ just FURIOUSLY DEMANDED the activist organization DROP their lawsuit that’s blocking the White House ballroom



If they refuse? The DOJ will surge to DISSOLVE and DISMISS THE CASE!





“Put simply, your lawsuit puts the lives of the President, his family, and his staff at grave risk.”



“I hope yesterday’s narrow miss will help you finally realize the folly of a lawsuit that literally serves no purpose except to stop President Trump no matter the cost.”



“Enough is enough. Your client should voluntarily dismiss this frivolous lawsuit today in light of last night’s assassination attempt on President Trump.”



“If your client does not dismiss the lawsuit by 9:00 AM on Monday, the government will move to dissolve the injunction and dismiss the case in light of last night’s extraordinary events.”

The Senate is facing MASSIVE PRESSURE to FULLY FUND DHS and stop letting Democrats hold Secret Service paychecks hostage



Democrats defunded our security and now there was an assassination plot on President Trump



Just NUKE THE FILIBUSTER ALREADY



REP. EMMER: “Despite having their paychecks held hostage by Democrats, the Secret Service bravely defended President Trump, and thousands of others, against an evil gunman last night.”



“It's sad that the safety of the American people and our president has become partisan. It's past time to FUND DHS!”

CHARLIE KIRK WAS RIGHT ABOUT THIS



He posted last year: “Assassination culture is spreading on the left. Forty-eight percent of liberals say it would be at least somewhat justified to murder Elon Musk. Fifty-five percent said the same about Donald Trump.”



“The left is being whipped into a violent frenzy. Any setback, whether losing an election or losing a court case, justifies a maximally violent response.”



They just keep getting more and more violent



It’s getting worse.



The party of terror is going to strike and strike again until their own leaders MAKE IT STOP

He described himself on LinkedIn as a mechanical engineer, computer scientist, independent game developer, and “teacher by birth.”

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, his manifesto, sent to family members shortly before the incident and left in his hotel room, used even stronger language, listing administration officials as targets and criticizing hotel security.

It has now been revealed that Allen was active on Bluesky under the handle “coldForce,” with eye emojis replacing the “o”s.

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The account’s bio described him as “a random Californian guy with posts about American politics, support for Ukraine, and observations of small creatures.”

The profile was suspended shortly after the shooting attempt.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/04/whcd-shooters-bluesky-account-reveals-violent-no-kings/

An administration official provided some of the posts from his account to Jack

Allen’s posts repeatedly attacked President Trump. He called the president a “known traitor” who ran his campaign “on revenge,” “f-cked up the covid response,” and had “known connections [to a] murderous fucker in the kremlin.”

Responding to a discussion about the Epstein files, Allen wrote, “from the epstein files that have been released, it’s public knowledge that he likely IS basically a sociopathic mob boss. like that’s just literally who he is. people gotta stop treating him like someone who honors agreements.”

In another post, the failed assassin stated, “Trump is literally one of those villains that if you beat his ass hard enough, he’ll join your team.”

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“I’m mostly suprised by this administration’s incompetence in fascism, I was expecting actual fighting to have started much earlier,” Allen wrote in another post.

Allen also used gifs and memes that appeared to endorse violence. He responded to a clip of President Trump with a GIF of an animated character delivering a violent slap.

In another instance, reacting to Trump criticizing Democrat-led cities, Allen shared a GIF of a man pumping a long rifle as if preparing to shoot.

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In response to reports that the Trump DOJ might consider restrictions on transgender people owning guns, Allen advocated for them to buy guns.

Allen also took issue with Vice President JD Vance, blasting him for saying he was proud the U.S. had stopped funding Ukraine. He expressed repeated frustration over what he saw as insufficient media coverage of the Ukraine-Russia war and the Trump administration’s response to the conflict.

“I choose my own battlefields. Not through my blood, but with my heart. I stand on the battlefield to protect what I want,” Allen wrote in his bio on the leftist platform.

On Thursday night, just two days before the nation would see the third attempt on President Donald Trump's life, late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel delivered a fake White House Correspondents' Dinner speech, saying that First Lady Melania Trump has the "glow of an expectant widow."

https://thepostmillennial.com/jimmy-kimmel-2-days-ago-melania-has-a-glow-like-an-expectant-widow?utm_campaign=6453

Last night, CNN, TMZ, CBS and others reported the dinner gunman was “confirmed dead.” In fact, he was alive and had not been shot. (Just shot at). At a dinner honoring White House reporting, the rush to be first instead of being accurate was on full display. Speaks volumes.

MELUGIN: A Daily Beast editor had the hotel room next door to the alleged WHCD attacker. “How on earth could someone with a disassembled long gun check into a room at a hotel where the president was going to speak? I can answer that: Nobody even looked at my luggage on Friday afternoon. Worse, my colleague arrived on Saturday at 5 p.m. Nobody looked at his luggage either: No magnometers, no hand checks, no I.D. checks. Nothing.”

A list of assassination attempts on President Trump that we know of: -June '16: pistol. -Sept. '17: forklift. -Oct. '18: ricin. -Sept. '20: ricin. -Oct. '20: hanging AND covid. -July '24: rifle. -Sept. '24: rifle. -Aug. ’25: handgun, rifle. -April ’26: knife, firearms. Pray for Trump.

The very media who were writing fake stories about Kash Patel having a drinking problem, were stealing bottles of wine after the attempted assassination event

OBAMA: Although we don’t yet have the details about the motives behind last night's shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner, it’s incumbent upon all us to reject the idea that violence has any place in our democracy. It’s also a sobering reminder of the courage and sacrifice that U.S. Secret Service Agents show every day. I’m grateful to them – and thankful that the agent who was shot is going to be okay.

DATA REPUBLICAN: Stop lying. We know the full motive. The shooter wrote a manifesto. The shooter wanted to kill President Trump and his cabinet. Why are you lying?

LEE ZELDIN: Let’s not pretend to be this clueless about motive. The attempted assassin put out an anti-Trump manifesto about wanting to kill Trump Admin officials, minutes before trying to storm a ballroom filled with the President, VP, Cabinet, and many others from his Administration.

CBS: Cole Allen used an interior stairwell to run down ten flights, bypassing heavily monitored public areas of the Washington Hilton. He emerged yards from a primary access point and stairwell to the ballroom, per law enforcement sources.

PETER DOOCY just dropped the CHILLING details straight from President Trump! The shooter was trying to “break down the door, shoot his way through the door and then go right up that center aisle and shoot as many people as possible” at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner!

TRUMP: "I read a manifesto. He's radicalized. He was a Christian—a believer—and then he became an anti-Christian. “He had a lot of change. He has been going through a lot based on what he wrote.” “His brother complained about it him and I think reported him to the police.” “His sister, likewise, complained about him. His family was very concerned.” “He was probably a pretty sick guy.”he was probably a pretty sick guy."

"The guy is a sick guy, when you read his manifesto. He hates Christians, that's one thing for sure... and I think his sister or his brother actually was complaining about it. They were even complaining to law enforcement. He was a very troubled guy."

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "I read a manifesto. He's radicalized. He was a Christian—a believer—and then he became an anti-Christian.



He had a lot of change. He has been going through a lot based on what he wrote. His brother complained about it him and I think reported him to the police. His sister, likewise, complained about him. He now hates Christians. His family was very concerned. He was probably a pretty sick guy, a very troubled guy."



I guarantee he was radicalized on the dark web - just like Thomas Crooks, Tyler Robinson, Luigi Mangione, and Ryan Routh.



I just learned that many Christian youth groups are using the dark web to communicate. Perhaps that needs to stop!



If you don't know what that means - here's a primer as it relates to Charlie Kirk: https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/dark-web

JIM JORDAN: “I don’t think it should be LOST on anyone that we have a 3rd assassination attempt on Trump in the same week we learned that the Southern Poverty Law Center has been [exposed for] paying and generating hate!”

CHILLUM: Democrats and left-leaning commentators have drawn parallels between the original 1860 Wide Awakes and modern “progressive youth movements” like the one Cole Allen was a member of, and the 2020 Harris/Biden campaigns’ “voter enthusiasm” efforts.

Cole Allen bought two handguns and a shotgun from Cap Tactical Firearms and stored them in his parent’s house. Parents say they weren’t aware, but knew he was a member of a radical group who wanted to “do something.”

Michelle OBAMA’s tailor is the same person who designs clothing for the group The Wide Awakes, who Cole Allen was a member of. Cole Allen tried to k*ll the President and as many Trump officials as he could.

October 3, 1860, 10,000 Wide Awakes marched three miles through the city of Chicago. Cole Allen allegedly traveled from Los Angeles to Chicago, then to DC. What was he doing in Chicago?

Cole Allen was a member of The Wide Awakes, whose inspirations include the Chicago Black Panthers.

He left a manifesto in the hotel room that his brother had notified New London Police about prior to this incident...

@POTUS

: I heard about the New London situation, and I wish they would have told us about it a little bit, but it is what it is. We had a great group of people there last night. They were strong, and the Secret Service, I thought they were outstanding. They stopped him cold.

Cole Allen’s professor broke his silence and said: “He was a very good student indeed, always sitting in the first row of my class, paying attention, and frequently emailing me with coursework questions. Soft-spoken, very polite, a good fellow. I am very shocked to see the news.”