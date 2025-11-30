FYI - there’s a new psyop going around about student loans - so I thought I’d post the truth. I’ve gotten dozens of requests from people to explain this topic, so here goes. I had no idea there would be so much interest in this topic.

People are saying Trump changed the rules on “professional graduate degrees” in his OBBB. NO, HE DID NOT - the same rule has been in effect since LBJ in 1965!

Nursing degrees have NOT historically been classified as “professional degrees” under federal regulations. The Department of Education clarified that nursing was never included in the original 1965 federal list that defined professional degrees, which included fields like medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, law, veterinary medicine, optometry, and clinical psychology.

Because of this, nursing programs have typically been categorized separately from traditional professional degrees.

This means that nursing degrees, including advanced degrees like the Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) and the Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), have not formally been counted alongside other professional degrees for purposes such as federal student loan eligibility and borrowing limits.

Regarding teaching degrees, they have not traditionally been regarded as “professional degrees” in the same federal classification either. Similar to nursing, teaching degrees typically fall under graduate or other education categories but are not counted among professional degrees like medicine or law.

In 2025, under the Trump administration’s implementation of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the Department of Education clarified and applied this historical regulatory definition to determine federal student loan caps for graduate degrees, explicitly excluding advanced nursing degrees (such as MSN and DNP) from the higher borrowing limits designated for professional degrees.

This is NOT a new rule change introduced by Trump; it reiterates and enforces a long-standing classification. Nursing organizations dispute this interpretation because, in education and workforce policy contexts, nursing has often been treated like a professional field, but federal student loan regulations NEVER formally recognized it as such.

BTW - you can find this information through a simple search but people would rather believe and share the lie that was manufactured by the Democrats and the fake news to hurt Trump. Please do not do that. Post the truth!

I also included the financial caps for each. The caps on each “category” on an annual basis and a lifetime basis are higher for Trump than Biden in 3 areas. In the one area where Biden exceeds the lifetime cap - Trump makes up for it with Pell Grants and tax benefits and he also introduced programs that focus on the skilled trades. The Trump administration has initiated new programs and executive orders aimed at promoting trade schools and skilled trades training, focusing heavily on expanding apprenticeships.

Undergraduate federal loans are still bound by the standard aggregate limits (for example, dependent undergrads have a total cap in the tens of thousands, not unlimited), and those limits stay in place under the new law. what are the standard aggregate limits.

For current federal Direct Loans, the standard aggregate limits for undergraduates are:

Dependent undergraduates: $31,000 total, of which no more than $23,000 can be subsidized.​

Independent undergraduates (and dependents whose parents are denied PLUS): $57,500 total, of which no more than $23,000 can be subsidized.​

These aggregate limits are across all your undergraduate borrowing combined; once you hit the cap, you cannot take out more federal Direct undergraduate loans unless you pay some of it down.​

Undergraduate federal loan aggregate limits remain unchanged: $31,000 for dependent undergrads and $57,500 for independent undergrads in total borrowing limits.

The new graduate caps are layered on top, affecting post-bachelor’s borrowing but not undergrad loans.

The newer Trump-era lifetime caps (like the $100,000 graduate-nonprofessional and $200,000 professional caps) sit on top of these and mainly affect post‑bachelor’s borrowing; they do not remove or loosen the undergrad aggregate caps above.​ These changes are scheduled to come into effect starting July 2026.

This means that nursing students at the undergraduate level face the usual federal loan limits. Nothing has changed.

The stated intention behind Trump’s program is to encourage students to pursue degrees that are deemed meaningful and needed for workforce demand without accruing excessive student debt in non-traditional or lower-earning fields.

It sounds to me like Trump wants young people to get degrees that are meaningful and lucrative and needed and not spend hundreds of thousands and amass a lifetime of debt on ridiculous worthless degrees like “transgender armadillo studies.”

If anybody tells you otherwise - they are lying.

Trade Schools rising Tierney's Real News · May 8 Generation Z is increasingly opting out of college and entering the skilled trades, with many high schoolers securing jobs in these fields even before graduating. Read full story

PS: I do NOT have a college degree - I started working the day after high school as a secretary and worked my way up - so if I am missing something important on this topic, please let me know.

If you enjoy my articles, please consider making a donation. This is what one of my readers had to say about my work. Thank you!

My work is free for all but supported by donations from many generous readers like Sparky. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate you!

Donate

How can you donate? In many ways: You can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit or debit card here or by Cash App at $TierneyRealNews, send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.

If you use the Substack app to read my newsletters - please make sure you check your settings so that you receive it BOTH by email and in the app. I don’t want you to miss a newsletter!

You can always email me at peggy@TierneyRealNewsNetwork.com. Please follow me on Telegram at t.me/TierneyRealNews. Follow me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079025148615. Or you can find me on Truth Social @MaggiePeggy123.