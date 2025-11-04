John Solomon made the media rounds yesterday to discuss the bombshells revealed in Lindsey Halligan’s latest court filing against former FBI Director James Comey.

Lindsey Halligan, appointed by the Trump administration as interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, filed charges against Comey, accusing him of lying to Congress and obstruction related to his 2020 testimony. The fake news is now going after Halligan for being “too attractive” - the same way they went after AG Pam Bondi and called her “Blondi.” This is what they do.

In fact, the so-called clickbait “influencers” are even making up stories that Trump’s ladies are ‘FEUDING’ - and the sheep are eating it up.

Lindsey Halligan’s court filing against James Comey outlines charges that he lied to Congress and obstructed a congressional proceeding during his Senate Judiciary Committee testimony on September 30, 2020. The indictment accuses Comey of falsely denying that he authorized an FBI official to act as an anonymous source for news reports and of making misleading statements to impede the Committee’s inquiry.

While overseeing the media narrative around Hillary Clinton’s personal email scandal, James Comey himself used a personal Gmail account for official FBI business multiple times. This included sending drafts, updates, and sensitive unclassified documents to his personal email. Reports and his own notes reflect that Comey expected Hillary Clinton to win the 2016 election and indicated he would be “grateful” for how the email investigation was handled. Evidence shows that Comey directed his chief of staff James Rybicki and authorized FBI sources to leak information to the media, contradicting Comey’s congressional testimony where he denied such authorization. These leaks were strategically used to shape public perception.​ James Rybicki was the Chief of Staff to James Comey at the FBI during the relevant period. Comey reportedly authorized Rybicki and other senior staff to leak information to the media, which was a central point in the criticism and legal allegations against Comey. Evidence indicates Comey also sent classified memos and documents to Daniel Richman, his personal friend and Columbia Law professor, with instructions to share them with journalists. This was part of a strategy to influence public opinion and congressional investigations, even though Comey denied authorizing leaks under oath. Hence, Richman was the intermediary through whom Comey leaked information to the press and the conduit for Comey’s leaked documents to the media. Comey has said that Richman, a former prosecutor, had been providing him legal advice since he was fired. Some documents related to these activities and investigations were reportedly found in burn bags in a secret room at the FBI, indicating efforts to conceal or destroy sensitive materials. Comey’s own notes reveal his knowledge of plans by the Clinton campaign to smear Trump as a Russian agent - even though he knew it wasn’t true.

So, to recap:

1. While massaging the media about Clinton’s personal email scandal, Comey was using personal email himself. Hypocrite and liar!

2. He expected Hillary to win and she would be “grateful” to him about the way he handled her email case.

3. It’s clear he directed Richman and approved the leaks to the media.

4. Some of the Comey documents and notes were found in burn bags in a secret room at the FBI so he was trying to cover them up.

5. His own notes show that he knew about the Clinton plan to smear Trump as a Russian agent and Comey expected to be thanked and work for ‘President-elect Clinton.’

SOLOMON: “A bad day for Comey. He was hit by a boomerang today.”

Lindsey Halligan released more hand written notes that were “found” by the FBI, which clearly show Comey was well aware that his assistant was leaking to the media. He wrote: ‘Well done my friend. Who knew this would be so fun,’ Comey wrote in an early November 2016 email after Dan Richman briefed Comey on Richman’s efforts to leak to the The New York Times on an article to help Clinton.

You can read Halligan’s whole filing here.

Handwritten notes by James Comey also reveal that he knew all about the Clinton scheme to frame President Trump. ‘President Clinton will be very grateful for my decision.’

Richman, a former DOJ official and current Professor of Law at Columbia University Law School, was assisting Comey’s FBI during the 2016 election, and it is already public knowledge that Richman later assisted Comey by leaking the so-called “Comey Memos” to The New York Times in 2017 after Comey’s firing by President Trump. Motivating the leak was Comey’s desire to use the leaks to push for the appointment of a special counsel (Mueller) to carry on the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation, which proved to be baseless. Comey has described Richman as a “friend” to investigators, and Richman also went on to be Comey’s personal attorney.

If I had to single out one thing, it would be the handwritten note below, discovered earlier this year by Kash Patel in a burn bag inside a sealed, unused SCIF at FBI headquarters (Room 9582). This note proves beyond any doubt that James Comey knew from the very beginning that the entire Russia collusion narrative was a Hillary Clinton campaign hoax. In his own handwriting, on his own notepad, he acknowledges the ‘HRC plan to tie Trump.’

US Attorney Lindsey Halligan’s evidence proves that Comey not only knew of, but appeared to participate in, the criminal conspiracy to fabricate the Trump-Russia collusion narrative to frame Trump.

Try defending that. The notes also show that Comey thought he was going to be working for President-elect Hillary Clinton after the election.

So the guy who was protecting Hillary Clinton’s emails & knew of the fake plan to frame Trump as a Russian agent thought he was gonna get a new job working for “President Clinton!” They truly never thought she would lose and all this would go away.

EXCERPTS FROM FILING: “The discovery of the handwritten notes is relevant considering [Comey’s] prior testimony on September 30, 2020. Of note, during that hearing, the defendant was questioned by Senator Graham of South Carolina and Senator Hawley of Missouri. The questions focused on whether the defendant remembered ‘being taught’ of ‘U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s approval of a plan concerning U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian hackers hampering U.S. elections as a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server.’

“The defendant responded by stating that ‘it doesn’t ring any bells with me’ and ‘I don’t know what that refers to’ and ‘I don’t remember receiving anything that is described in that letter,’” the filing added. “Despite this testimony, the defendant’s handwritten notes dated September 26, 2016, read: ‘HRC plan to tie Trump.’”

Comey made a public speech exonerating Clinton of criminality in July 2016, but alerted Congress in October 2016 that further Clinton emails had been found after the FBI searched a laptop belonging to disgraced former Democratic Rep. Anthony Weiner, then the husband of top Clinton aide Huma Abedin - who is now married to Alex Soros.

“After the defendant [Comey] sent the October 2016 letter, he emailed extensively with Daniel Richman. Much of the correspondence occurred via the defendant’s use of a personal email account and Mr. Richman’s use of an email account associated with Columbia University.”

“Make sure you keep your eyes shut. The country can’t seem to handle your finding stuff,” Richman wrote to Comey on Oct. 29, 2016.

Comey replied: “Thanks for the battling you have done against unreason. This is a strange time. B[u]t we press on.”

The next day, Richman sent Comey an email about an opinion piece he had been asked to write for The New York Times about Comey’s letter to Congress. Richman stated that he was “not inclined” to “write something” but that he would “do it” if Comey thought it would “help things to explain that [Comey] owed [C]ong[ress] absolute candor” and that Comey’s “credibility w[ith] [C]ong[ress] w[ould] be particularly important in the coming years of threatened [C]ong[ress] investigations.”

“No need. At this point it would [be] shouting into the wind. Some day they will figure it out. And as [Individual 1 and Individual 2] point out, my decision will be one a president elect Clinton will be very grateful for (although that wasn’t why I did it),” Comey said in his Oct. 30, 2016 response back.

The DOJ said Monday that Comey “appears to have reconsidered that view shortly thereafter” and pointed to Comey’s lengthy email to Richman the next day.

“When I read the times [New York Times] coverage involving [Reporter 1], I am left with the sense that they don’t understand the significance of my having spoke about the case in July [2016]. It changes the entire analysis. Perhaps you can make him smarter,” Comey told Richman on Nov. 1, 2016. “Let’s imagine the Times had a policy against writing new articles close to elections if the articles might influence the election. Consistent with that policy they would avoid writing this week if sources told them that the FBI was looking at Huma Abedin’s emails. But let’s imagine that they wrote a very high profile piece in July that sources lead them to now conclude was materially inaccurate. Would they correct it or stay silent because they have a policy to avoid action near elections? I suspect they would quickly conclude that either course is an ‘action’ and the choices are either reporting or concealing but there is no longer a ‘neutral’ option because of the reporting in July. I also suspect they would resolve very quickly to choose the action of disclosing because to remain silent is to actively mislead, which has a wide range of very bad consequences.”

Comey added: “Why is this so hard for them to grasp? All the stuff about how we were allegedly careful not to take actions on cases involving other allegations about which we have never spoken is irrelevant. I love our practice of being inactive near elections. But inactivity was not an option here. The choices were act to reveal or act to conceal.”

Richman responded the next day, saying: “This is precisely the case I made to them and thought they understood. I was quite wrong. Indeed I went further and said mindless allegiance to the policy (and recognition that more evidence could come in) would have counseled silence in july to let hrc [Hillary Clinton] twist in the wind.”

Richman soon added, “Just got the point home to [Reporter 1]. Probably was rougher than u would have been.”

Comey then emailed Richman shortly thereafter, saying “pretty good” and sending a link to a New York Times piece about Comey’s alleged options in late October 2016 concerning the Clinton email investigation. Comey told Richman, “Someone showed some logic. I would paint the cons more darkly but not bad.” Richman then responded: “See I *can* teach.”

At Comey’s direction, records previously showed Richman allegedly spoke with the press to help shape news stories in Comey’s favor. FBI emails show that Richman was ostensibly working at the FBI for the Office of General Counsel under then-FBI general counsel James Baker, and that Richman was coordinating with Baker and with then-Comey chief of staff James Rybicki.

This is nothing new.

Did you know that James Comey has let the Clintons off the hook at least FOUR TIMES in the past 25 years? Comey (and his pals Mueller & Weissmann) have been fixers for the Clintons for decades.

James Comey, Robert Mueller, and Andrew Weissmann were all involved in high-profile investigations related to Hillary Clinton and the Trump-Russia election scam. Comey led the FBI investigation into Clinton’s private email server, a probe that Mueller’s office later continued and Weissmann prosecuted.

It goes way back to the 1990s. Comey grew up in a left-wing household and voted for Jimmy Carter in 1980 and said he was a Communist in his youth. He likely only “pretended” to be a Republican. In other words, he was a deep-state Communist.

In the 1990s, Comey served as deputy special counsel on the Senate Whitewater Committee, which investigated Bill and Hillary Clinton’s alleged role in a failed Arkansas real estate venture. The investigation was to determine whether Bill Clinton used his political position as governor of Arkansas (in the 1980s) to push through an illegal loan to benefit Bill and Hillary’s business partner in Whitewater. Several people involved in Whitewater went to jail, but no criminal prosecution was in the cards for Bill and Hillary. James Comey joined the Senate Whitewater Committee as a deputy special counsel. There he dug into allegations that the Clintons took part in a fraud connected to a Arkansas real estate venture gone bust. Comey concluded that the Clintons were part of “a highly improper pattern of deliberate misconduct.” Yet, no charges were ever brought against either Clinton for Whitewater. Sound familiar?

In 2002, James Comey was the United States attorney for the Southern District of New York and was investigating a case involving New Square and the Clintons, and suddenly, with very little explanation Comey closed the case. Four men from New Square were convicted in 1999 of bilking government aid programs and funneling the money back to their community of 7,000 people, about 30 miles northwest of Manhattan. Hillary met with New Square leaders of the community in August 2000 before her election to the Senate, and again, with her husband the President, in December 2000 after the election.

New Square voters gave Hillary 1,400 votes to 12 for the Republican candidate, unparalleled in any other district. President Clinton reduced the Federal Prison terms for the men and released them from prison. Critics say Hillary offered clemency for in exchange for votes. Pay for play. An investigation into the New Square Four case was announced in 2001 by Mary Jo White of the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan. Comey took over and closed it with no explanation.

In 2002, Comey, then a federal prosecutor, took over an investigation into President Bill Clinton’s 2001 pardon of financier Marc Rich, who had been indicted on a laundry list of charges before fleeing the country. The decision set off a political firestorm focused on accusations that Rich’s ex-wife Denise made donations to the Democratic Party, the Clinton Library and Hillary Clinton’s 2000 Senate campaign as part of a plan to get Rich off the hook. Comey ultimately decided not to pursue the case. The kicker: Comey himself had overseen Rich’s prosecution between 1987 and 1993.

While Comey was an attorney in Manhattan he had successfully prosecuted Marc Rich, a wealthy international financier, for tax evasion. On Clinton’s last day in office in 2001 he pardoned Rich, much to the dismay of many that were close to the case, including Comey. Said Comey in 2001, “I was stunned.” Concern surrounded whether Rich’s wife had paid $450,000 to the Clinton Foundation in return for her husband’s clemency.

In 2002, he replaced Mary Jo White as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and took over an investigation into President Bill Clinton’s controversial pardoning of financiers Marc Rich and Pincus Green on his final day in office. Both men fled the country after being granted clemency for a number of federal crimes, including tax evasion and buying oil from Iran when it was holding American hostages in 1979. Before being sworn in as U.S. attorney, Comey expressed enthusiasm over potentially prosecuting the Rich case and investigating 176 last minute pardons that Bill Clinton made as he was walking out of the White House. Rich’s wife donated $450,000 to the Clinton Library. Again James Comey oversaw investigations of the pardon matters as well. THEN HE DID NOTHING.

Also, during his time as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Comey brought charges against TV personality Martha Stewart. A report in The New York Times quoted Comey saying, “This criminal case is about lying — lying to the F.B.I., lying to the S.E.C., lying to investors ... Martha Stewart is being prosecuted not for who she is, but because of what she did.”

James Comey sent Martha Stewart to prison for “lying” yet has let the Clintons off four times in the past 40 years. That should tell you all you need to know.

Also, remember that President Trump pardoned Rod Blagojevich, Dinesh D’Souza, Joe Arpaio and Scooter Libby which were all Comey direct hit jobs. President Trump pardoned Rod Blagojevich, Dinesh D’Souza, Joe Arpaio, and Scooter Libby, who were all prosecuted or investigated in contexts connected to politically charged or controversial cases, some involving figures linked to James Comey or the broader political environment during the Obama administration.

Trump’s pardons of Dinesh D’Souza, Scooter Libby, and Joe Arpaio were seen as moves to absolve individuals who were unfairly targeted or persecuted by the so-called “deep state” within the Obama Justice Department and FBI.

Rod Blagojevich, the former Illinois governor convicted of corruption, was commuted; his case involved prosecution by a U.S. attorney who is a close friend of James Comey, highlighting another political dimension.

Overall, Trump’s pardons and commutations were designed to overturn malicious prosecutions by the Obama DOJ and FBI - they bypassed the usual Justice Department recommendations, made independently by Trump as president.​

For more on that - and Comey’s ties to Mueller, Weissmann, Clinton and Obama and how they can ALL be CONNECTED through corruption and brought down through Bondi’s RICO case - read these two newsletters that I wrote previously about that. It will connect ALL the dots for you:

