This is a follow-up to today’s article on FALSE PROPHETS. If you haven’t read that yet - please read it first and then proceed.

False Prophets Tierney's Real News · Nov 11 President Trump called out Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) last night from the Oval Office and said “she has lost her way” and is catering to the demons on the left. Here she is recently on The View cackling with the liberal ladies! Read full story

Here is the best response I received so far to my article on FALSE PROPHETS:

VAL: “I was both Tea Party and Freedom Caucus for quite a few years. But you could tell exactly when those political groups were infiltrated by the Communists because the message became confused. And as soon as people become confusing, I drop their groups permanently. I don’t need that kind of wishy-washy BS in my life.”



Val gets it! Very few do.



People don’t realize that the ATHEIST Communists have infiltrated EVERY decent organization in America. They haven’t infiltrated just politics and groups like the Tea Party and Freedom Caucus, but Hollywood, churches, schools, non-profits, shelters, etc.



Every good cause in America has been INFILTRATED AND CORRUPTED by the atheist Communists for over 50 years! It’s obvious if you open your eyes. Satan and his demons are busy!



BTW - the Communists testified in 1953 under oath before Congress that they seeded over 1100 pedophiles in the Catholic Church in the 1940s to destroy it. It almost worked! I wrote about that in 2018:



https://realnewsnetwork9856.blogspot.com/2018/09/communist-infiltration-of-catholic.html



I am an alcoholic in recovery and I know exactly when the ATHEIST Communists took over the treatment centers, many recovery groups and the AA leadership out of New York.



It’s glaringly obvious to me what happened - but many people refuse to see it or they don’t have the guts to admit it because they don’t want to make waves or offend anyone.



Well, the ATHEIST Globalists (Communists) want to rewrite the Bible, the Constitution, the 10 Commandments, the AA Big Book and everything else we call sacred and they’ve been chipping away at it for years!

They want to get rid of God and make themselves in charge through the puppet masters behind the New World Order.



Unfortunately, many people just avert their eyes to the ATHEIST Communist infiltration and takeover of America and the institutions we cherish.

Clueless people absorb and normalize the deviant propaganda - they chalk it up to “changing with the times” or “part of progress” - instead of standing up to defend God and America! They go along to get along! They preach ridiculous platitudes like “be kind.” Since when are we supposed to “be kind” to demons who want to destroy our creator and those who worship God?!? That’s NOT what God wants us to do, IMHO.

Remember Obama said he wanted to “fundamentally change America” - well, he wasn’t talking about making it better or more holy! He was talking about changing it into an ATHEIST Islamo-Communist nation! How do you do that? You infiltrate the good with evil. You try to cover the light with darkness. You boil the frog slowly so people accept it and don’t see what’s happening.

How do Communists take over a country? They boil the frog slowly... Tierney's Real News · September 18, 2023 How do Communists and tyrants take over a country? They boil the frog slowly. The premise is that if you put a frog into boiling water - he will jump out. But if you put him in tepid water and heat it slowly - he will happily boil to death. He will not realize he is in danger until it’s too late. Read full story



If you still don’t get it, read on. Archbishop Vigano gets it!



What IS the New World Order? Tierney's Real News · June 22, 2024 It appears to me that Government politicians all over the world are just puppets and bit actors playing their parts - but who the heck is really behind the satanic cabal called the New World Order that they take direction from? That’s what I hope to answer in this newsletter. Read full story

If you enjoy my articles, please consider making a donation. This is what one of my readers had to say about my work. Thank you!

My work is free for all but supported by donations from many generous readers like Sparky. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate you!

Donate

How can you donate? In many ways: You can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit or debit card here or by Cash App at $TierneyRealNews, send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.

If you use the Substack app to read my newsletters - please make sure you check your settings so that you receive it BOTH by email and in the app. I don’t want you to miss a newsletter!

You can always email me at peggy@TierneyRealNewsNetwork.com. Please follow me on Telegram at t.me/TierneyRealNews. Follow me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079025148615. Or you can find me on Truth Social @MaggiePeggy123.