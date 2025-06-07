I’m sure by now that you’ve learned what I reported about Trump & Elon several days ago all came true - it wasn’t a fake fight - it was very, very real - and Elon is OUT of the White House.

One of the best summaries that came out today about the “break-up” was this from Batya Sargon:

Elon Musk is First Buddy no longer. Musk’s “disappointment” with the Big Beautiful Bill, it turns out, is a distraction from the real story, which is due to a series of conflicts of interest.

Musk’s agenda (behind the scenes) has been at odds with the MAGA platform. On immigration, foreign policy, and economic policy, Musk’s interests were on a collision course with what President Trump viewed as the interests of the United States.

Recently, President Trump had learned something that reportedly discomfited him deeply: The New York Times reported that the Pentagon was scheduled to brief Musk on a military plan relating to a “potential war” with China. The president learned of the meeting via the Times report, which infuriated him.

“What the fuck is Elon doing there? Make sure he doesn’t go,” Trump said, according to an Axios report. “Elon has a lot of business in China and he has good relations there, and this briefing just wasn’t the right thing.”

As Trump himself explained to reporters, “Certainly you wouldn’t show [military plans] to a businessman. Elon has businesses in China, and he would be susceptible, perhaps, to that.”

The episode changed how Trump saw Musk; the Times called it “a rupture” between the president and Elon over Musk’s potential conflicts of interest.

Of course, the president was right: Many of the Teslas Musk sells across the globe are produced in China, as is some 40 percent of its battery supply chain, meaning that Elon’s fortune rests on being in the good graces of Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party. It would have been a monumental conflict of interest for Musk to have been in that meeting.

This was not the only interest Musk reportedly sought to exploit behind the scenes.

The Wall Street Journal reported that during the president’s trip to the Middle East, Musk worked hard to try to derail a deal between the United Arab Emirates and his competitor Sam Altman’s OpenAI, if the deal didn’t include his own AI start-up.

Musk reportedly went so far as to warn a firm belonging to the brother of the president of the UAE that their plan to build the world’s largest AI data center in Abu Dhabi with OpenAI “had no chance of President Trump signing off on it unless Musk’s xAI was included in the deal,” reported the WSJ.

This, it turned out, was nonsense, and the OpenAI deal went through, angering Musk.

Musk was apparently milking his proximity to Trump in other ways, too, Caputo reported for Axios.

Musk seemed upset that Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill cut electric vehicle tax credits, a government subsidy upon which Tesla relies. Musk also lobbied to extend his role in the White House, according to Caputo; the White House declined, and he wanted the Federal Aviation Administration to use Starlink, Musk’s satellite system, for its air traffic control—something the administration also opposed due to the obvious conflict of interest.

Musk’s attempts to use his friendship with Trump to win taxpayer dollars must have represented a deep betrayal to the president.

But the Musk-MAGA love affair was doomed on ideological grounds, too.

Trump and his base love tariffs—while Musk tweeted against them. Trump and his base want much less immigration—while Musk wants much more and is willing to torch anyone who opposes expanding the H-1B visa program. “Take a big step back and FUCK YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend,” he wrote on X in December.

Trump and the MAGA base view China as our greatest foreign adversary—while Musk built a showroom for Tesla in Xinjiang and bragged about how great and powerful China is.

Bannon said that he believes Elon is actually an agent of the Chinese Communist Party.

MUSK: "I admire Chinese capabilities. I think most people outside China do not understand the power of China.”

I said the same thing 2 years ago but I hoped it wasn’t true.

If true, Elon’s contracts with the US Government could be reviewed and his security clearance could be pulled and then Elon would NOT be able to lead his companies because they do so much classified work for the US Government.

TRUMP: “We’ll look at everything. He receives a lot of subsidies, so we’ll take a look at them only if it’s fair for both him and the country.”

Chew on that.

Elon called Bannon a “Communist retard.” Hmm. Sounds like projection. Bannon scoffed and said he was actually sanctioned by the Communist Party:

BANNON: "I’m sanctioned by the CCP and lead the anti-CCP movement. Let’s be blunt. Elon is an agent of influence for the CCP, owned lock, stock, and barrel. His immature response shows how nervous he is about what’s coming."

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Trump says Elon has “big problems.” Trump says he has no interest in talking further to Elon and that Elon has “lost his mind.”

Elon is now threatening to start a 3rd party to hurt conservatives and the Koch Libertarians are even fundraising off that! Told ya. That’s a typical Koch Libertarian play - run 3rd party ringers to hand elections to the Democrats. Musk even did a poll on X.

Elon Musk says he wants his new party to be called the "America Party" of which he will lead.

Elon wasn't born in America but he says that doesn't matter. Elon’s AI program - GROK - is already posting pictures of Elon in the Oval Office and Elon’s minions are already posting campaign logos.

That’s exactly what would happen - except they’d throw Trump in prison too and we’d lose our country - forever.

The latest polls show that 71% of Republicans will stand with Trump and 6% with Elon. Where do you stand?

Elon even went so far as to claim that Trump was a pedophile and in the Epstein files. If that were true, Democrats would have milked that long ago instead of making up the phony Russian dossier. Then, Elon even suggested that Trump should be impeached and replaced. What kind of a “friend” does that? One who works for the enemy - that’s who.

Trump’s lawyer said Elon is a liar.

Finally, Elon said that Trump will only be around for 3.5 years and Elon will be around for another 40+ years - so you better side with Elon. No thank you. When people show me who they are - I listen.

